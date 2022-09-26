Story Saved
Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 26, 2022 17:12 IST
With all this extra storage, you'll be able to take tons of pictures and videos without worrying about running out of space. You'll never have to miss a moment again! Purchase a Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phone today on Amazon!

Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones

If you are looking for a phone with lots of storage, a quick processor and advanced features, check out theSamsung 256GB internal memory mobile phonescollection on Amazon.

With enough space to store all your music, photos and videos, you'll never have to worry about running out of room again. Plus, the classy design makes this phone a lot more attractive.

With impressive battery life, this phone can keep up with your busy lifestyle. You'll never have to worry about repeatedly charging your battery, as it will allow you to use your device for longer. And if that isn't enough, the fast-charging feature implies you can get charging back up quickly. Let's check out some of the bestSamsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones collections on the list.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is an excellent investment for anyone who wants a durable and robust device. The phone has a tough Gorilla Glass 6 front and back and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Also, the unique look of the mobile is eye catchy.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 12.0

· Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.2 x 0.7 cm; 187 grams

· Batteries: ‎2 Lithium-Ion batteries required. (included)

· RAM: 8 GB

· Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

· Colour: Pink gold

· Form factor: Flip

· Battery power rating: 3700

ProsCons
Comes with a 5G connectivityQuite expensive 
Display made of tough gorilla glassNo charging adapter with the device
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
11% off 94,999 106,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A73 5G is an incredible phone with plenty of features. It is a lightweight phone and is very handy and easy to carry. The large and bright display makes it comfortable to watch movies and videos as well.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 12.0

· Product dimensions: 18 x 9.3 x 2.7 cm; 290 grams

· Special features: ‎Front camera

· RAM: 8 GB

· Other display features: ‎ Wireless

· Battery power rating: 5000

ProsCons
The camera takes excellent pictures, even in low light conditions.The fingerprint sensor is not always very accurate.
The battery life is quite good, lasting for a full day, even with heavy usage.The phone's price is higher, so it may not be affordable for everyone.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (256, 8GB Awesome Mint, New)
12% off 44,000 49,999
Buy now

3. Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black)

The Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black) is a high-end smartphone with magnificent features, including its large and clear display, fast processor, massive storage, and excellent camera. If you love creating videos, it can be an ideal choice.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 9.0

· Product dimensions: ‎0.89 x 16.51 x 7.57 cm

· Special features: ‎ Rear camera, front camera, dual sim, camera

· RAM: 12 GB

· Other display features: ‎ Wireless

· Colour: Black

· Battery power rating: 5000

ProsCons
The phone has a premium look with a clear displayIt has a high price tag
Great phone for gamersThe phone sometimes heats up
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
39% off 78,990 128,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green)

There are many reasons to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. This stunning, foldable phone comes in three different shades. It looks more impressive when you unfold the phone to use it in tablet mode. Not only the looks, but this model makes the multi-tasking effortless with an effective taskbar. The phone offers a wider display panel and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 11.0

· Product dimensions: ‎12.8 x 0.6 x 15.8 cm

· Special features: ‎ Fingerprint scanner, rear camera, dual sim, camera

· RAM: 12 GB

· Other display features: ‎ Wireless

· Colour: ‎Green

· Form factor: ‎Folded

· Battery power rating: 4400

ProsCons
The phone supports a 5G connectivityAs it is foldable, the phone is a bit more fragile than regular smartphones.
Works as a smartphone and also a mini tabletExtensive scope for improvement in the battery life 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off 139,999 171,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Phantom Black)

The new smartphone from Samsung is one of the best smartphones on the market. It has a large screen, a great camera, and advanced technology and is bundled with robust camera features.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 10.0

· Product dimensions: ‎‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.5 cm; 228 grams

· Special features: ‎ Fingerprint scanner, rear camera, dual sim, camera

· RAM: 12 GB

· Other display features: ‎ Wireless

· Colour: ‎ Phantom Black

· Battery power rating: ‎5000

ProsCons
Supports fast chargingExpensive price tag
Long-lasting battery lifeIt May be too large for some users to handle
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
39% off 78,990 128,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black)

When it comes to an impressive and outstanding smartphone for regular use, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is one of the best options on the market because of its dynamic portability, ease of use, great camera, fast processor, and wider display.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 12

· Product Dimensions: ‎‎ ‎0.9 x 7.8 x 16.3 cm; 228 grams

· Special features: ‎ ‎Fast charging support, wireless charging

· RAM: 12 GB

· Other display features: ‎ Wireless

· Colour: ‎ Phantom Black

· Battery power rating: ‎5000

ProsCons
Impressive rear camera qualityDoesn’t come with a headphone jack.
Supports 5G connectivityHigh cost
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (Phantom Violet)

With a beautiful display, powerful processor, and great camera system, this device is a great phone all-around.

Specifications:

·OS: ‎Android 10.0

·Product dimensions:‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

·Special features: ‎‎Dual sIM, GPS, Video player, music player

·RAM: ‎8 GB

·Other display features: ‎Wireless

·Colour: ‎Phantom Black

·Battery Power rating: ‎‎4800

ProsCons
Powerful processor and graphics processing unit (GPU)Doesn’t come with a power adapter
Great camera systemNo headphone jack or microSD card slot
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (Phantom Violet, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

3 Best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold)

RAM: 8 GB

Product dimensions:16.5 x 7.2 x 0.7 cm; 187 gramsBattery power rating: 3700
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

RARAM: 8 GB

Product dimensions: 18 x 9.3 x 2.7 cm; 290 gramsBattery power rating: ‎5000
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black)RAM: ‎12 GBProduct dimensions: ‎0.89 x 16.51 x 7.57 cmBattery power rating: ‎5000
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green)RAM: ‎12 GBProduct dimensions: ‎12.8 x 0.6 x 15.8 cmBattery power rating: ‎4400
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Phantom Black)RAM: ‎12 GBProduct dimensions: ‎‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.5 cm; 228 GramsBattery power rating: ‎5000
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black)RAM: ‎12 GBProduct dimensions: ‎‎ ‎0.9 x 7.8 x 16.3 cm; 228 gramsBattery power rating: ‎5000
(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (Phantom Black)

RAM: 8 GB

Product dimensions: ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.1 cmBattery power rating: ‎4800

Best value for money Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is a fantastic smartphone that offers great value for money. With its massive internal storage capacity and support for fast mobile data speeds, this phone will allow you to store all your important files without any glitches or delays in downloading them!

In addition, it also comes with an elegant pink gold finish that anyone would love to flaunt as their new fashionable accessory. The phone is excellent for anyone for whom budget is not an issue.

Best overall Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones on Amazon

If you are looking for a Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones and considering all aspects, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is one of the best options you can buy on Amazon. It has many features that make it a great phone to use and best overall option in this list.

The camera is excellent, the battery backup is long-lasting, and the large screen size features high quality display. It also has a lot of storage space to keep all your photos and videos on the phone hassle-free. Overall, this is a great phone to use daily and is affordable compared to other mobiles with 256 GB storage.

How to find the perfect Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones?

When it comes to finding the perfect Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phone, there are a few things that you need to take into consideration. With so many different options, knowing where to begin the search may become daunting. However, by following these simple tips, you should be able to find the ideal phone for your needs within no time.

First and foremost, you need to consider what kind of user you are. Are you someone who likes to always keep their phone with them? Or do you only use costly phones occasionally? It will help you narrow down your options considerably.

If you like to keep their phone with them at all times, then you must make sure you choose a model with large internal memory. This way, you will never have to worry about running out of space.

Next, you need to consider the features you want from your new phone. Do you want a model supporting modern technologies and gaming facilities? Or do you want something simple and easy to use? By comparing the phone's specifications and features, you will be able to find the perfect phone for your needs.

Finally, you need to consider your budget. Just because a phone has a lot of features does not mean that it is going to be expensive. Many affordable models on the market may also meet your needs. So, don't be afraid to extensively search and compare different handsets and shop around until you find the perfect phone.

List of the Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones (September 2022)

Sl.ModelPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold)Rs. 94,999
2.Samsung Galaxy A73 5GRs. 39,680
3.Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black)Rs. 78,699
4.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green)Rs. 1,39,999
5.Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Phantom Black)Rs. 78,699
6.Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black)Rs. 99,999
7.Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (Phantom Violet)Rs. 71,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Samsung 256GB internal memory mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

electronics FOR LESS