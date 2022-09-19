Story Saved
Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Samsung 6000 MAh battery phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 19, 2022 17:43 IST
Summary:

Running out of battery while you are on the go can be a nightmare. These Samsung 6000 mAh battery phones ensure that you can stay online without searching for a power source, as they hep the phones run all day. Here, we tell you about the best Samsung 6000 mAh battery phones in India.

product info
Smartphone by Samsung

Samsung is among the world's biggest electronics companies and has decades of experience in mobile phone technology. Users appreciate Samsung phones because they offer premium features at a very reasonable cost. If you are considering buying a smartphone that won't run out of battery throughout the day, go through this list of Samsung 6000 mAh battery phones that can last longer, helping you stay connected without charging. The freedom from battery worries is blissful, and Samsung provides you with an opportunity to enjoy your digital life without desperately searching for power sockets.

1. Samsung Galaxy M33

The Galaxy M33 is the most sensibly-sized phone (6.6 inches) in the market today, with a display that brings you more media and fun. The phone offers solid battery life, excellent performance, and better connectivity with Wi-Fi, USB Type C, and Bluetooth 5.1.

A premium-quality phone with a state-of-the-art camera, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is powered by an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor and equipped with an 8MP front camera. You can remain online longer due to this phone's 6000 mAh battery capacity. This smartphone has a 6.6" LCD for a minimal feel and maximum viewing experience. The FHD+ resolution (1080x2080 pixels) ensures that the content you are looking at is crystal clear.

The device has many colour variants, such as Deep Ocean Blue, Emerald Brown, and Mystique Green.

Specifications:

Display: 6.6-inches

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50+5+2+2MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 12.0

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Exynos 1280 octa-core

Refresh rate: 120Hz

ProsCons
25W fast chargingTFT display
Good display 
120Hz refresh rate 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
38% off 15,999 25,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a super-powerful smart device with outstanding performance and incredible battery life. With an LCD, it delivers vibrant colour and clarity. The great choice of RAM and storage leaves plenty of headroom to customise your phone according to your needs.

The Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD display and excellent performance for gaming and multitasking. It has an AMOLED display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has two SIM cards, one for Nano sim and one for Micro sim. An Octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6000 mAh battery make it an excellent option for heavy users.

Specifications:

Display: 6.6-inches

RAM: 12GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50+2+5MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 12.0

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Octa-core

Refresh rate: 90Hz

ProsCons
Good overall performanceNot water resistant
Decent processor 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
22% off 13,999 17,999
Buy now

3.Samsung Galaxy M21

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a large but sleek phone with a bright display and many features. Its battery lasts long enough to comfortably use throughout the day, while its dual SIM card slots let you keep two personal numbers in the same device.

The Galaxy M21 is a high-end Android smartphone with a 6.4-inch FHD display. It comes with 4GB RAM and features an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. Built to take on the most challenging tasks, it also has a 48+8+5 MP rear camera, an integrated fingerprint sensor and a huge 6000 mAh battery.

This is a portable and powerful Android phone that has 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB, which makes it among the most extensive smartphones you can buy today.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4-inches

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64 GB

Rear camera: 48+8+5MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

Front camera: 20MP

Processor: Octa-Core

Refresh rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Excellent camera15W charger only
Great battery performance 
Elegant design 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off 11,499 14,499
Buy now

4. SAMSUNG Galaxy F13

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is a powerful tool to help you meet all your needs. It has an Android 12 operating system, a 6.6-inch LCD screen, and 4GB RAM. The F13 has a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button and supports GPS and Bluetooth.

The latest Exynos 850 processor delivers peak power efficiency, allowing your phone to last for long between charges. With a 64GB storage option offering a lot of space to save files and the 6000 mAh battery, you can enjoy even longer gameplay sessions without worrying about plugging in or recharging your device.

Specifications:

Display: 6.6-inches

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 50+5+2MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 12

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Exynos 850 Processor

Refresh rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
Good overall performanceNo 4K recording
Excellent battery backupNot water resistant
Large display 
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Sunrise Copper, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
17% off 12,480 14,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is a great choice for your next smartphone. It has a 6.4-inches display and quad cameras on its rear side. It features a fingerprint sensor and face recognition unlock for added security.

The Galaxy M32 features a display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution of 411 PPI. The phone comes in multiple colours, such as black and light blue. The handset is driven by an octa-core Helio G80 CPU and accepts two SIM cards.

The processor keeps your device running smoothly at all times. The phone has 128GB of internal memory, which can be upgraded to 1TB via a microSD card.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4-inches

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Quad camera - 64+8+2+2MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android 11

Front camera: 20MP

Processor: Helio G80 Octa-Core

Refresh rate: 90Hz

ProsCons
Elegant design15W charger only
Decent front cameraPlastic body
Long-lasting battery life 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
29% off 13,499 18,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy F41

The Samsung Galaxy F41 promises to be a device for those who like their smartphones fast and sleek, with a high-resolution screen and powerful specs. The F41 has 6GB RAM, great storage memory, triple rear cameras, a powerful processor and a 6000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy F41 is the new flagship smartphone of Samsung. It has a big 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 403 PPI. It features an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. The phone's internal storage is 128GB, which can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card.

This smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor for security purposes, plus a rear camera with 64 MP that can take pictures at fast focus speed with AI scene detection, HDR photography and smart filters, etc.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inches

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear camera: 64 MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

OS: Android

Front camera: 32 MP

Processor: Exynos 9611

Refresh rate: 60Hz

ProsCons
30W charger15W charger only
Ultra smooth display 
Ergonomic design 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M33Fast chargingGood LCD120Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy M13Good overall performanceDecent processorExpandable storage
Samsung Galaxy M21Excellent camerasImmersive displayElegant design
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13Good overall performanceSturdy designLarge display
Samsung Galaxy M32Elegant designDecent front cameraUpgradable memory up to 1TB 
SAMSUNG Galaxy F41Incredible cameraUltra smooth displayErgonomic design

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is among the best mid-range phones in the industry. It offers excellent value for money due to its fantastic camera setup, a big display and storage space. If you are looking for a quality phone with all-day battery life, the Galaxy M33 should be on the top of your list.

Best overall

TheSamsung Galaxy M13 is the best overall smartphone if you are looking for a beautiful, practical, and functional design. It's also a mid-range phone, which means it's appropriate if you're looking for a phone that functions well but isn't too expensive. Its storage space, camera quality, and processor power make it one of the best Samsung 6000 mAh battery phones.

How to find the perfect Samsung 6000 mAh battery phone?

When searching for a Samsung 6000 mAh battery phone, you need to be able to find models that also offer the best performance and other features. The ideal device will also have features that complement one another well to give you an experience that is seamless and efficient.

Here are a few crucial aspects, along with the battery, you need to consider while purchasing your new phone:

Display:The display is undoubtedly the most important aspect of a phone. It's what you spend most of your time looking at. So, when choosing the perfect device, it's worth ensuring that the display you choose will suit you and your needs.

RAM:RAM is another essential part of a phone. It stores all data that you need for any application and game. A high quantity of RAM is required for many chores and games to perform smoothly. This means certain tasks cannot be performed fast if your phone has low RAM.

Storage:If you intend to get a new phone, you should know its storage capacity. You should not only consider the size of the memory but also how much data you and your device need to store.

Camera:As we all know, the camera is another crucial and valuable part of any phone. Your device needs a good camera to capture moments into photos and share them with the world. Your smartphone's camera can either complement or disappoint the overall experience if it isn't up to the mark.

Processor:The processor is another crucial component of a mobile phone. The processor is the core engine of your phone. If you want to run an application simultaneously, then you need a powerful processor as it will be able to run the phone smoothly.

Products Price List

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy M33Rs  20,499
2.Samsung Galaxy M13Rs  13,999
3.Samsung Galaxy M21 11,499
4.Samsung Galaxy F13 12,295
5.Samsung Galaxy M32 13,499
6.Samsung Galaxy F41 18,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

