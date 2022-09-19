Smartphone by Samsung

Samsung is among the world's biggest electronics companies and has decades of experience in mobile phone technology. Users appreciate Samsung phones because they offer premium features at a very reasonable cost. If you are considering buying a smartphone that won't run out of battery throughout the day, go through this list of Samsung 6000 mAh battery phones that can last longer, helping you stay connected without charging. The freedom from battery worries is blissful, and Samsung provides you with an opportunity to enjoy your digital life without desperately searching for power sockets. 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 The Galaxy M33 is the most sensibly-sized phone (6.6 inches) in the market today, with a display that brings you more media and fun. The phone offers solid battery life, excellent performance, and better connectivity with Wi-Fi, USB Type C, and Bluetooth 5.1. A premium-quality phone with a state-of-the-art camera, the Samsung Galaxy M33 is powered by an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor and equipped with an 8MP front camera. You can remain online longer due to this phone's 6000 mAh battery capacity. This smartphone has a 6.6" LCD for a minimal feel and maximum viewing experience. The FHD+ resolution (1080x2080 pixels) ensures that the content you are looking at is crystal clear. The device has many colour variants, such as Deep Ocean Blue, Emerald Brown, and Mystique Green. Specifications: ● Display: 6.6-inches ● RAM: 8GB ● Storage: 128GB ● Rear camera: 50+5+2+2MP ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● OS: Android 12.0 ● Front camera: 8MP ● Processor: Exynos 1280 octa-core ● Refresh rate: 120Hz

Pros Cons 25W fast charging TFT display Good display 120Hz refresh rate

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a super-powerful smart device with outstanding performance and incredible battery life. With an LCD, it delivers vibrant colour and clarity. The great choice of RAM and storage leaves plenty of headroom to customise your phone according to your needs. The Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD display and excellent performance for gaming and multitasking. It has an AMOLED display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has two SIM cards, one for Nano sim and one for Micro sim. An Octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6000 mAh battery make it an excellent option for heavy users. Specifications: ● Display: 6.6-inches ● RAM: 12GB RAM ● Storage: 128GB ● Rear camera: 50+2+5MP ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● OS: Android 12.0 ● Front camera: 8MP ● Processor: Octa-core ● Refresh rate: 90Hz

Pros Cons Good overall performance Not water resistant Decent processor

3.Samsung Galaxy M21 The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a large but sleek phone with a bright display and many features. Its battery lasts long enough to comfortably use throughout the day, while its dual SIM card slots let you keep two personal numbers in the same device. The Galaxy M21 is a high-end Android smartphone with a 6.4-inch FHD display. It comes with 4GB RAM and features an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. Built to take on the most challenging tasks, it also has a 48+8+5 MP rear camera, an integrated fingerprint sensor and a huge 6000 mAh battery. This is a portable and powerful Android phone that has 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB, which makes it among the most extensive smartphones you can buy today. Specifications: ● Display: 6.4-inches ● RAM: 4GB ● Storage: 64 GB ● Rear camera: 48+8+5MP ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● Front camera: 20MP ● Processor: Octa-Core ● Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Excellent camera 15W charger only Great battery performance Elegant design

4. SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 The Samsung Galaxy F13 is a powerful tool to help you meet all your needs. It has an Android 12 operating system, a 6.6-inch LCD screen, and 4GB RAM. The F13 has a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button and supports GPS and Bluetooth. The latest Exynos 850 processor delivers peak power efficiency, allowing your phone to last for long between charges. With a 64GB storage option offering a lot of space to save files and the 6000 mAh battery, you can enjoy even longer gameplay sessions without worrying about plugging in or recharging your device. Specifications: ● Display: 6.6-inches ● RAM: 4GB ● Storage: 64GB ● Rear camera: 50+5+2MP ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● OS: Android 12 ● Front camera: 8MP ● Processor: Exynos 850 Processor ● Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Good overall performance No 4K recording Excellent battery backup Not water resistant Large display

5. Samsung Galaxy M32 The Samsung Galaxy M32 is a great choice for your next smartphone. It has a 6.4-inches display and quad cameras on its rear side. It features a fingerprint sensor and face recognition unlock for added security. The Galaxy M32 features a display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution of 411 PPI. The phone comes in multiple colours, such as black and light blue. The handset is driven by an octa-core Helio G80 CPU and accepts two SIM cards. The processor keeps your device running smoothly at all times. The phone has 128GB of internal memory, which can be upgraded to 1TB via a microSD card. Specifications: ● Display: 6.4-inches ● RAM: 6GB ● Storage: 128GB ● Rear camera: Quad camera - 64+8+2+2MP ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● OS: Android 11 ● Front camera: 20MP ● Processor: Helio G80 Octa-Core ● Refresh rate: 90Hz

Pros Cons Elegant design 15W charger only Decent front camera Plastic body Long-lasting battery life

6. Samsung Galaxy F41 The Samsung Galaxy F41 promises to be a device for those who like their smartphones fast and sleek, with a high-resolution screen and powerful specs. The F41 has 6GB RAM, great storage memory, triple rear cameras, a powerful processor and a 6000 mAh battery. The Galaxy F41 is the new flagship smartphone of Samsung. It has a big 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 403 PPI. It features an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. The phone's internal storage is 128GB, which can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. This smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor for security purposes, plus a rear camera with 64 MP that can take pictures at fast focus speed with AI scene detection, HDR photography and smart filters, etc. Specifications: ● Display: 6.5-inches ● RAM: 6 GB ● Storage: 128 GB ● Rear camera: 64 MP ● Battery: 6000 mAh ● OS: Android ● Front camera: 32 MP ● Processor: Exynos 9611 ● Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons 30W charger 15W charger only Ultra smooth display Ergonomic design

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M33 Fast charging Good LCD 120Hz refresh rate Samsung Galaxy M13 Good overall performance Decent processor Expandable storage Samsung Galaxy M21 Excellent cameras Immersive display Elegant design SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 Good overall performance Sturdy design Large display Samsung Galaxy M32 Elegant design Decent front camera Upgradable memory up to 1TB SAMSUNG Galaxy F41 Incredible camera Ultra smooth display Ergonomic design

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy M33 is among the best mid-range phones in the industry. It offers excellent value for money due to its fantastic camera setup, a big display and storage space. If you are looking for a quality phone with all-day battery life, the Galaxy M33 should be on the top of your list. Best overall TheSamsung Galaxy M13 is the best overall smartphone if you are looking for a beautiful, practical, and functional design. It's also a mid-range phone, which means it's appropriate if you're looking for a phone that functions well but isn't too expensive. Its storage space, camera quality, and processor power make it one of the best Samsung 6000 mAh battery phones. How to find the perfect Samsung 6000 mAh battery phone? When searching for a Samsung 6000 mAh battery phone, you need to be able to find models that also offer the best performance and other features. The ideal device will also have features that complement one another well to give you an experience that is seamless and efficient. Here are a few crucial aspects, along with the battery, you need to consider while purchasing your new phone: Display:The display is undoubtedly the most important aspect of a phone. It's what you spend most of your time looking at. So, when choosing the perfect device, it's worth ensuring that the display you choose will suit you and your needs. RAM:RAM is another essential part of a phone. It stores all data that you need for any application and game. A high quantity of RAM is required for many chores and games to perform smoothly. This means certain tasks cannot be performed fast if your phone has low RAM. Storage:If you intend to get a new phone, you should know its storage capacity. You should not only consider the size of the memory but also how much data you and your device need to store. Camera:As we all know, the camera is another crucial and valuable part of any phone. Your device needs a good camera to capture moments into photos and share them with the world. Your smartphone's camera can either complement or disappoint the overall experience if it isn't up to the mark. Processor:The processor is another crucial component of a mobile phone. The processor is the core engine of your phone. If you want to run an application simultaneously, then you need a powerful processor as it will be able to run the phone smoothly. Products Price List

S.No. Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 Rs 20,499 2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs 13,999 3. Samsung Galaxy M21 ₹ 11,499 4. Samsung Galaxy F13 ₹ 12,295 5. Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 13,499 6. Samsung Galaxy F41 ₹ 18,999