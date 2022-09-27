Samsung full HD phones: Here are your top picks

Best Samsung Full HD phones

Are you confused about choosing the best Samsung full HD phone? Well, you might be! As there are several aspects to consider while selecting a smartphone before purchasing it; starting from screen size to display quality or camera quality. Finding the right phone needs a lot of different variables to determine what's important for you. Don't worry, we've made it simple to help you choose which Samsung device you can opt for. Read this complete guide to know how to choose the best Samsung full HD phones and what specifications to consider while purchasing a phone. Let the hunt begin: 1. Samsung galaxy A8 Star Samsung galaxy A8 star is considered one of the best phones in the market today with a 16+24 MP rear camera that gives clear and crisp pictures and has a screen size of 6.3 inches with a high-resolution Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 1080×2220 pixels. The device also features a fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone in less than a second. Also, have a dual sim and memory card. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Colour - White Battery - 3700 mAH Processor - Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-core Memory storage capacity - 4 GB

Pros Cons Fast charging Face unlocking doesn't work in low light Fast fingerprint sensor

2. Samsung galaxy M32 Samsung galaxy M32 is another flagship in this price range equipped with a versatile 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup and 16.21 centimetres (6.4 inches) Super AMOLED, full HD + resolution display. The phone also features an 800 Nits High Brightness Mode, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Helio G80 CPU powers the Galaxy M32, which comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on the model. The phone excels in specifications, including design, the capabilities of its primary camera, display quality, and battery life. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Colour - Light Blue, prime black, black Battery -6000 mAh Processor - Helio G80 octa-core Memory storage capacity - 4GB

Pros Cons Long battery life. The low-end processors might not affect overall performance if you do not use heavy games or applications. Compact size.

3. Samsung galaxy M21 Samsung galaxy M21 comes with a triple camera setup of 48 MP+8MP+5MP. 16.21 centimetres super AMOLED infinity U cut display, Full HD + resolution protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone has a magnificent rear camera of 48 MP that lets you make memorable moments by capturing them on the screen. So, what else does enhance its value? The robust Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G connectivity are available with a sensitive fingerprint sensor. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Color - Artic Blue, Charcoal Black Battery - 6000 mAH Processor - Exynos 9611 octa core Memory storage capacity - 4GB

Pros Cons Brilliant display The fingerprint sensor does not work correctly Phone heat very fast

4. Samsung galaxy F23 5G Samsung galaxy F23 5G comes with a 50MP+8MP+2MP| 8 MP Front Camera. With this Samsung model, you can make your binge gaming sessions more engaging. Additionally, this phone has an FHD Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate, so you can experience life-like images in your game as well as smooth, effortless scrolling. This phone also has a robust 5000 mAh battery, which allows you to take amazing images, communicate with close friends, and accomplish more during the day. Furthermore, you may enjoy flawless multitasking owing to the power-efficient Dimensity 700 Processor. Specifications: Colour - Green Battery - 5000 mAh Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor Memory storage capacity - 6GB

Pros Cons Good camera quality. The adapter is not provided in the box. Brilliant display.

5. Samsung galaxy M13 This Samsung galaxy M13 comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP+5MP+2MP. It has a 6000mAh battery with RAM Plus up to 12GB RAM. This gorgeous smartphone gives you a big screen size of 16.72cm (6.6in) FHD+ LCD - infinite O Display, providing an FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels that allows you to watch your favourite movies and shows. Specifications: Colour - Dark blue, brown, black Battery - 6000 mAh Processor - Exynos 850 octa core Memory storage capacity - 4GB

Pros Cons Good battery life. The USB cable is too small. Good battery life. Samsung Galaxy A23

6. Samsung galaxy A23 The galaxy A23 has a seamlessly designed Ambient Edge body with simple yet polished curves. The Galaxy A23 is available in Black, White, Blue, and Peach. With this 50MP camera, you can record memorable moments in crystal clarity. The Ultra Wide Camera has a broader field of vision. The Macro Camera allows you to go closer to the details. Capture your surroundings on the fly. With OIS, your Galaxy A23 records movies more smoothly and beautifully, even in low light. Specifications: Colour - Blue, pink, black, purple Battery - 5000 mAh Processor - Snapdragon Octa-Core Memory storage capacity - 6GB

Pros Cons Good looking premium phone. The sound quality is not so good. Good camera quality

7. Samsung galaxy F22 The smartphone boasts a 13MP camera on the front that takes good selfies and allows the user to participate in HD video chats. This phone has a long-lasting 6000mAh battery and HD+ AMOLED display, offering clear and vivid visuals. Specifications: Colour - Black Battery - 6000 mAh Processor - Helio G80 Processor Memory storage capacity - 4GB

Pros Cons Long battery life and fast charging. The camera is not so good.

8. Samsung galaxy A13 Samsung galaxy A13 comes with a 50 MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front camera that makes you look more beautiful. Moreover, its (6.6 inches) Full HD + Infinity V Display, 1080×2408 resolution enhances the viewing experience whether you are watching a movie or playing a game. In addition, the powerful2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor provides good performance to complete your essential tasks on the go. Specifications: Colour - Black Battery - 5000mAh Processor - 2.2 GHz octa core Memory storage capacity - 4GB

Pros Cons Long battery life. The front camera is not so good. Good-looking design Long-lasting battery backup

9. Samsung galaxy S20 FE Sansung S20 FE is one of the premium phones of S series. This model comes with a triple camera setup of 8MP+12MP+12MP, featuring a 16.49 centimetres (6.5 inches) dynamic AMOLED display, Full HD+capacitive multi-touch touchscreen with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Not only this, but you will just love the camera if you are a selfie lover. Specifications: Colour - Cloud blue, Could Mint, Lavender Battery - 4500 mAh Processor- Exynos Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Pros Cons The camera quality is good. The battery drains too fast

10. Samsung galaxy F42 5G Samsung galaxy F42 5G is one of the most popular phones of Samsung. It has a triple camera setup of 64MP+5MP+2MP. It has a screen size of 16.05 (6.3 inches) Full HD + display. This is a good range option with several helpful features such as an on-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. It has a powerful and efficient Dimensity 700 processor, which allows you to do seamless multitasking. Specifications: Colour - matte black Battery - 5000mAh Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor Memory storage capacity - 6GB

Pros Cons Long battery life The front camera is not so good.

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung galaxy A8 Star 4GB 3700mAh 6.6 INCHES Samsung galaxy M32 4GB 6000mAh 6.4 INCHES Samsung galaxy M21 4GB 6000mAh 6.6 INCHES Samsung galaxy F23 5G 4GB 5000mAh 6.6 INCHES Samsung galaxy M13 4GB 6000mAh 6.6 INCHES Samsung galaxy A23 4GB 5000mAh 6.6 INCHES Samsung galaxy F22 4GB 6000mAh 6.4 INCHES Samsung galaxy A13 4GB 6000mAh 6.6 INCHES Samsung galaxy S20 FE 8GB 4500mAh 6.5 INCHES Samsung galaxy F42 5G 6GB 6000mAh 6.3 INCHES

Samsung full HD best value for money phone Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is the best value money phone with a Full HD + Resolution display, 1080×2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and Exynos 1280 Octa Core Processor. It has a long-lasting battery of 6000mAh that ensures you do need not to charge the battery even if you use the device for more than 12 hours. One of the other reasons, why it justifies the price is that the memory storage capacity of 8 GB lets you store a reasonable amount of data. It also has 1-year manufacturing warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories. Overall best Samsung full HD phone at amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is an overall best phone as it comes with many features, a long battery 6000mAh life, good camera quality, and protected Gorilla Glass. It comes in four different colours ( light blue, prime black, black, and blue ) and had a good memory. storage capacity of 4GB RAM and 64GB Inbuilt Storage that lets you store ample data. Not only this, the phone delivers a binge on performance due to its robust processor, making it the best buy option comparing all aspects. Price list of Samsung Full HD phones

S. No. Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star ₹ 28, 000 2. Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 11,499 3. Samsung Galaxy M21 ₹ 11,499 4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G ₹ 18, 900 5. Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 9,499 6. Samsung Galaxy A23 ₹ 17, 499 7. Samsung Galaxy F22 ₹ 11, 940 8. Samsung Galaxy A13 ₹ 13, 999 9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ₹ 30 499 10. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G ₹ 18, 900

How to find the best Samsung full HD mobile phones? India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, and it is still expanding at a rate of about 30% each year. Smartphones may now be available in ranges of Rs. 4,000 to Rs.1,50,000. Due to the establishment of numerous companies and the introduction of various models, choosing an ideal option might become daunting and hence, you need to know the factors you must look out for before making the purchase. 1.Operating System: The phones must have sufficient storage space and memory resources. The operating system is responsible for the overall performance of your smartphone. When an update is available, you may be prompted to install it; otherwise, system updates can be performed through Wi-Fi via the Software Upgrade Assistant. 2.Battery life: Battery life is the most important feature of any phone. It is important to compare battery life before buying any phone. 3.Picture quality: The majority of people love to click photos and make videos, so it becomes important to check the quality of the camera before buying a phone.