Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Samsung HD mobile phones: The best products worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 17:31 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Find some of the best and most advanced Samsung HD Mobile Phones listed here. They are affordable and play a considerable role in users’normal day-to-day browsing and entertainment as well. We will help you make a good purchase by describing the specifications and features of all mobile phones from the list

product info
Samsung HD mobile phones

This festive season you can purchase some of the best Samsung HD mobile phones for yourself. Smartphones mentioned here in this list are going to be the best purchase of your life. They have got super advanced features like a fingerprint sensor, face ID lock, and a terrific UI.

We will start by explaining the basic features and then mention all the important details in the specification section. The pros and cons section will discuss various advantages and disadvantages of that particular device in detail.

Currently, they are available on Amazon at super reliable prices, so if you don't want to miss the opportunity. Go grab them now!

Top 10 Samsung HD mobile phones

1. Samsung galaxy A03 core

Samsung galaxy A03 core smartphone has a unique camera bump with a fingerprint sensor and sturdy-built quality. It has a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Processor with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with 2 GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device has an HD+ infinity V Display and 720 x 1600 resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : LTE

· OS : Android GO 11.0

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Formfactor : Bar

· Item model number : Galaxy AO3 core

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeNot so fast processing
Has a decent budget qualityThe camera quality is below average
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A03 Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Without Offers
35% off 8,449 12,999
Buy now

2. Samsung galaxy F12

Samsung galaxy F12 is a celestial black smartphone with a stylish design and innovative features. It provides surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and it's equipped with features that ensure the protection of your mobile phone. It has enough power to enable you to use it for long hours and enjoy its easy multitasking capabilities. Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 48 MP camera that ensures you capture rich colours and sharp details.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology :4G

· OS : Android

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : Smartphone

· Item model number : Stream galaxy F12

ProsCons
Great connectivity and excellent security featuresGets heated easily
Has a larger screen and an even large batteryThe display has a touch problem
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 (Celestial Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Dual Sim 4G 48MP Quad Rear Camera 6.515 inch HD+ Display 90 Hz Refresh Rate 5000mAh Huge Battery Power-efficient 8nm Exynos Octa-core Processor
16% off 11,699 13,990
Buy now

3. Samsung galaxy A23 blue

Samsung galaxy A23 has an Ambient Edge design with simple and refined curves. The slim and symmetric Galaxy A23 snaps memorable moments in clear detail with its ultra-wide camera. It has a macro-camera to capture details and an OIS to record your videos more smoothly and get finer details even in low light.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : LTE

· OS : Android 12.0

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : Smartphone

· Item model number : ‎SM-A235FLBHINS

ProsCons
Has fast processingSlow charging
Provides solid built qualityPoor battery life
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
27% off 17,499 23,990
Buy now

4. Samsung galaxy M13

Samsung galaxy M14 has a one-year manufacturer warranty for the device and a 6-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries from the date of purchase with 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. The device has FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : 4G

· OS : Android 12.0

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : Bar

· Item model number : ‎Samsung galaxy M13

ProsCons
Good for gamers and video watchersHas too many unnecessary apps
Provides value for moneyCall-recording feature does not work well when Wi-Fi is on
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Stardust Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
36% off 11,499 17,999
Buy now

5. Samsung galaxy M33 5G

Samsung galaxy M33 5G has Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor with 12 band support for a True 5G experience and FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass. It has an Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology, Auto Data Switching, and a massive 6000 mAH battery.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : 5G, 4G, LTE

· OS : Android 12.0

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : BAR

· Item model number : ‎SM-M336BZBPINS

ProsCons
Top-notch display with fast interfaceHas a buggy software
It is durable and has great WIFI receptivityHas a slow fingerprint reader
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
37% off 16,499 25,999
Buy now

6. Samsung galaxy M21 2021 edition

Samsung galaxy M21 2021 Edition has vibrant memories and an advanced rear camera that ensures a power-packed performance. Overall performance of the phone is good and provides great value for money with modern, sturdy, and stylish looks. It also has a music player that you can use for your entertainment.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : 4G

· OS : Android 11.0;OneUI Core3.1

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : BAR

· Item model number : ‎‎SM-M215GLBDINS

ProsCons
The device has very good multimediaHas a slow fingerprint reader
Excellent software and amazing cameraHas a pathetic, tinny sound
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
37% off 16,499 25,999
Buy now

7. Samsung galaxy F42 5G

Apart from its sleek and clean design, it has a flawless display, decent storage, and superior performance as well. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has impressive video quality and built quality. It has MediaTek processor memory that is expandable up to 1TB.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : GSM

· OS : Android 11

· Network service provider : GoWireless

· Form factor : BAR

· Item model number :‎SM-E426BZAGINS

ProsCons
LightweightThe power button requires a hard press to work
Gives high-quality shots even in poor lightingBattery backup is less, and volume buttons are loose
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
37% off 16,499 25,999
Buy now

8. Samsung galaxy F23 5G

It is a durable phone with amazing call quality, auto-recording feature, loud and clear sound, and an easy-to-use display. It has appreciable screen quality, great brightness, a large battery, and other useful basic mobile features. A professional product inspection has been carefully done before it is ready to be sold in the market.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : LTE

· OS : Android 12

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : BAR

· Item model number :‎SM-E236BZGHINS

ProsCons
Has excellent signal reception qualitiesUnlock feature is slow as compared to other brands
Very compact and sturdySound is low for ringtones
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Forest Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
35% off 15,490 23,990
Buy now

9. Samsung galaxy M32

Samsung galaxy M32 has an FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz Refresh rate, 800 Nits High Brightness Mode, and the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 6000mAH lithium-ion battery with Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : 4G

· OS : Android 11, OneU 3.1

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : BAR

·Item model number : ‎ ‎8806092626324

ProsCons
The product design is magnificentAverage packaging
Has excellent RAM as compared to other rivalsEarpiece voice is less
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
29% off 13,499 18,999
Buy now

10. Samsung galaxy F22

Samsung galaxy F22 has an advanced rear camera that ensures a power-packed performance.It has a macro-camera to capture details and an OIS to record your videos more smoothly and get finer details even in low light. The device has enough power to enable you to use it for long hours and enjoy its easy multitasking capabilities.

Specifications:

· Cellular technology : 4G

· OS : Android 11, OneU 3.1

· Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers

· Form factor : BAR

· Item model number :‎ ‎8806092626324

ProsCons
Has brilliant colour and finishIt cannot be used for gaming
Has a sleek and clean designHas a poor speaker system
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
13% off 12,999 14,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy A03 CoreWireless display featureConnectivity technologies are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USBHas a Handset, Travel Adapter,Ejection Pin,Data Cable, and Quick Start Guide
Samsung Galaxy F12Wireless communication technologiesHas a 90 Hz refresh rateOther camera features are Rear and front
Samsung Galaxy A23 BlueConnector type: USB type cSnapdragon Octa-Core processor90Hz Smooth Display
Samsung Galaxy M13Has a powerful Octa Core Processor6000mAh lithium-ion batteryUp to 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GLatest Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating systemMemory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM Has a Versatile Quad camera setup-50MP 
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 EditionHas a Exynos 9611 Octa Core Processor 2.3GHz,1.7GHzMonster 6000 mAh BatteryHas a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB
Samsung Galaxy F42 5GHas wireless display features5000 mAh Lithium Ion BatteryHas a 90 Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy F23 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor8MP Front CameraHas 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM
Samsung Galaxy M32Helio G80 Octa Core Processor 2GHz,1.8GHzVersatile64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup-64MP 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB
Samsung Galaxy F22MediaTek Helio G80 Processor6000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, which is Expandable upto 1 TB

Best value for money Samsung HD phone from the list

The Samsung Galaxy A03 core is the most affordable and reliable of all the smartphones mentioned in the list. Not only it is easy to use but also has an attractive design with contrasting colours. It is one of the most low-price mobile phones mentioned in the list; still, it manages to provide the best value compared to other devices. Its overall performance is top-notch for such a less price.

Best overall device from the list

Samsung Galaxy M33 5Gis the best overall device on the list. The reasons are infinite, but one of the most important reasons is its budget-friendliness. Its outdoor display brightness feature is pretty cool, and as for safety, there is a message lock and a contact lock option which ensures that all your messages and contacts are protected.

If you are looking for an affordable mobile phone with a music player, Bluetooth, FM radio, 1-year replacement warranty, and a modern, sturdy, and stylish look, then you should buy the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

The challenge of finding the best Samsung HD phone.

Out of all the mobile phones mentioned above, choosing the one that fulfils all your requirements is a tough task. You may feel overwhelmed because you don't know whether your choice is right or wrong. You could end up choosing the wrong device or purchasing an overpriced one.

This mainly happens because of two reasons:

  1. You have not set a budget yet.
  2. You are not aware of your needs.

Your options will decrease as soon as you set a budget for yourself. Furthemore, when you will exactly what to buy and what not to. Anything that goes out of the budget goes out of the list.

Keep these things in mind, and you will be good to go.

Best Samsung HD mobile phones (Price list)

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy AO3 Core 8,848
2.Samsung Galaxy F12 11,690
3.Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue 18,499
4.Samsung Galaxy M13 13,999
5.Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 14,499
6.Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition 11,499
7.Samsung Galaxy F42 5G 16,789
8.Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 16,749
9.Samsung Galaxy M32 13,499
10.Samsung Galaxy F22 11,440

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best Realme phones under 10,000: Buyer's guide
Google 8 GB RAM mobile phones: Your best buying options
Indo Era kurtas for women: They look chic and can amp up your style quotient
Samsung 2 GHz processor phones - Best choices for you
Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phones: The Ultimate Buyer's Guide

Frequently asked questions

1) Samsung has numerous phone models. Which one of those is considered to be the best?

2) I want a phone majorly for clicking pictures. Which Samsung phone do you think is best suitable for the same?

3) Mention one thing that allows Samsung phones to stand apart from other brands of smartphones.

4) Does Samsung support their phones? If yes, for how long?

5) How can I know if my Samsung phone is secured or not?

View More
electronics FOR LESS