Samsung mobile phones under 8000: A buying guide

Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 8000: These fall in the low price band but are extremely user-friendly.

Do you want to buy a feature phone at a low price band? Then Samsung has everything that you need. Apart from being one of the major market players in the smartphone category worldwide, Samsung is also one of the few companies that continue to manufacture high-quality feature phones at a low budget to ensure everyone can afford a mobile. This article will check out some of the best models of Samsung mobile phones under ₹8,000 and provide you with their impartial review along with pros and cons. This will enable you to take a swifter and better decision regarding which phone to buy at this price range. 1. Samsung Guru 1200 The Samsung Guru 1200, introduced in 2012, is a straightforward and inexpensive phone with fundamental functionality and simple Internet connectivity. Samsung Guru 1200 has a conventional appearance with curved borders and a smooth rear. You can easily slide this phone into your pocket or handbag because it is portable and lightweight. The Samsung Guru 1200 boasts a distinctive rubber keypad and an organised layout with straightforward 4-way navigation buttons. Thanks to these features, you can easily access your call history, text messages, and phone contacts. The 153MB RAM makes its basic operations swifter and provides a hassle-free experience. It has a single-core processor and a 1.52-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 128x128 pixels. The Samsung Guru 1200's 800 mAh battery provides power for a long time, and you don't have to worry about charging it frequently. The phone weighs 65.10 g and has 108.00 x 13.50 x 45.50 mm dimensions. Along with multiple melodious ringtone options, your Samsung Guru 1200's little flashlight comes in handy if you travel in the dark. Specifications: Model number: GT-E1200 Cellular technology: GSM(900/1800 MHz) Colour: Black Display technology: LCD Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery OS: Samsung proprietary Device interface - primary: Buttons RAM: 153MB Special features: 1 Year Warranty| 1.52-inch TFT screen | alphanumeric keypad | music player | 2G single SIM network support |

Pros Cons Affordable No camera Handy and durable

2. Samsung Guru Music 2 The Samsung Guru Music 2's moniker makes it abundantly evident that it was designed with music lovers in mind. You can instantly start recording or stop playing music when using the FM radio on this phone by pressing the specialised start and stop keys on the top of the keypad. Additionally, this model offers a 128 X 160-pixel screen with vibrant colours. The small and light design of the Samsung Guru Music 2 makes it a terrific phone and more comfortable to carry than other feature phones. The smartphone includes a single-core processor and a microSD card slot that supports up to 16GB of additional storage. It offers dual SIM capabilities, an 800 mAh battery with up to 11 hours of call time, a USB 2.0 interface, and a 3.5 mm stereo headset connection. The multiple features this phone offers make it a great companion if you are looking for a feature phone with basic multimedia from a reliable and reputed brand like Samsung. Specifications: Model number: SM-B310E Cellular technology: GSM(900/1800 MHz) Colour: Black RAM: ‎512KB Device interface - primary: Buttons Display technology: LCD OS: Samsung proprietary Batteries: 1 A battery Camera: Rear Special features: Radio | music player | dual SIM | FM radio |

Pros Cons MicroSD card support Number pad keys are close to each other Very affordable Low RAM capacity Handy and durable

3. Samsung Metro B313 Due to its affordable price, durable battery, and expandable storage, the Samsung Metro B313 is an excellent dual-SIM phone that you can use for a long time. It works well for people who choose practical utility above high-end features and feel uncomfortable using the most well-known smartphones. The Samsung Metro B313 has a 2.0-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 220 × 176 pixels and a pixel density of 140.90 PPI. The phone weighs 74 g, and its dimensions are 112.7 x 13.1 x 46.4 mm. A 0.3-megapixel camera with a 640 x 480-pixel resolution is available on the rear side of the Samsung Metro B313. It has a digital zoom and LED light for taking pictures. Although built-in storage for contacts and SMS is just 16MB, an external storage card may enhance the capacity up to 16GB. Specifications: Model number: SM-B313E Cellular technology: GSM (1850/900/1800/1900 MHz), Wi-Fi, GPRS, HSPA+, EDGE Colour: Gold RAM: 16MB Device interface - primary: Buttons Batteries: 1 Lithium polymer battery OS: Samsung proprietary Display technology: LCD Camera: Rear Special features: Video player | dual SIM | GPRS | FM radio | Wi-Fi | music player |

Pros Cons Strong build Average camera quality Long battery life The display brightness is low Social media apps Squishy keypad GPRS support Bluetooth support Wi-Fi support microSD card slot

4. Samsung Guru 1215 This phone has a 1.5-inch screen with a 128 x 128-pixel screen resolution. It comes in black and white and charges via micro USB. The device supports 2G connectivity through its SIM slot, which accommodates both mini and nano SIM cards, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack for use with FM radio when on the go. The gadget also has an 800 mAh battery that can be charged using an included wall charger or USB cable. You can use a regular SIM card in the Samsung Guru 1205's single SIM (GSM) slot. The Samsung Guru 1205 weighs 65.10 g, and its dimension is 108.00 x 13.50 x 45.50 mm. Specifications: Model number: SM-B313E Cellular technology: ‎GSM Colour: Indigo blue RAM: 4MB Device interface - primary: Buttons Display technology: LCD OS: Samsung proprietary Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery Special features: Music player

Pros Cons Strong build No Wi-Fi Long battery life No camera

5. Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 The Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 is made to satisfy the requirements of music lovers. This is made clear by the device's sizable speakers, distinct start/stop button above the keypad, and FM radio with recording capabilities. The single-core processor of the Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 operates at 208 MHz. It sports a 2-inch TFT screen with 240 × 320 pixels resolution. The gadget is lightweight at 74 g only. Both a camera and online connectivity are unavailable to it. Specifications: Model Number: ‎SM-B315EZKDINS Cellular technology: GSM (900/1800 MHz) Colour: Black RAM: 4MB Device interface - primary: Buttons Display technology: LCD OS: Samsung proprietary Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery Special features: 2-inch TFT screen | alphanumeric keypad | music player | 2G single SIM network support |

Pros Cons Stop music button/ Dedicated start No camera FM radio with several features like a recording button

Price of Samsung mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Guru 1200 ₹ 1,790 Samsung Guru Music 2 ₹ 2,499 Samsung Metro 313 ₹ 2,999 Samsung Guru 1215 ₹ 1,665 Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 ₹ 2,168

3 Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Guru 1200 800 mAH battery 1.52-inch TFT screen 153MB RAM Samsung Guru Music 2 800 mAH lithium-ion battery 2-inch (5.1 cm) QQVGA display 512KB RAM Samsung Metro B313 1000 mAH lithium-ion battery 5.08 cm (2-inch) TFT display 16MB RAM Samsung Guru 1215 800 mAh battery 1.50-inch TFT screen 4MB RAM Samsung Guru Music 2 B315 800 mAh battery 2-inch TFT screen 4MB RAM

Best value for money Samsung's affordable products are still an excellent bargain. The Samsung Guru Music 2 is the best value for money Samsung mobile phone under ₹8,000. The feature phone provides good features for the price, including a music player, dual SIM, FM radio, and radio. This phone also features a separate microSD card slot for additional storage. Users who have a tight budget but want to have the opportunity to choose from various service providers might consider the Samsung Guru Music 2. Best overall Samsung mobile phone under ₹8,000 The Samsung Metro 313 is one of the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹8,000 available in India. It has a back camera, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPRS. Additionally, it stands out because of the pre-installed social media applications that enable you to connect with your social circle in novel ways. It is the finest phone for those who want to enjoy utilising social networking applications on their mobile devices without going for a smartphone. Reviews indicate that this phone is lightweight and flexible to use. Numerous buyers have praised it and said that it represents good value for the money. How to find the perfect Samsung mobile phone under ₹8,000? When you look for a new Samsung mobile phone under ₹8,000, you will come across various models with various features and pricing points. Before randomly choosing one or just going with the phone with the lowest price, consider the features that you want and the price range you are comfortable with. Before choosing a new Samsung mobile phone under ₹8,000: Write down all the desired and needed features. Before proceeding to the following step, select your top three qualities. Look at the possibilities available; practically any model you can think of is available on Amazon. The best location to find the ideal phone is on Amazon. Compare costs comparing models and hunt for special offers once you've found a product that seems to meet your requirements.