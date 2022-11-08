Story Saved
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Seven best stabilisers you cannot afford to miss

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 08, 2022 22:07 IST
Are you looking for a stabiliser for your smart TV, refrigerator, or air conditioner? Then read this article to find out some of the best stabilisers available on Amazon that can protect your appliances.

A good stabiliser is your best bet against voltage fluctuation to protect different kinds of gadgets.

A stabiliser protects your high-priced electrical appliances from glitches or breakdowns caused by sudden voltage fluctuations. If you are looking for the best stabiliser for your AC, smart TV, refrigerator or other appliances, you don't need to look any further. In this article, we have compiled the list of handpicked best stabilisers available on Amazon India to help you select the one that suits your purpose.

Apart from mentioning these incredible stabilisers' specifications and unique features, we have provided a fair and objective assessment of each model by carefully analysing the customer reviews and ratings. In this article, you can read each model's pros and cons and find their comparative analysis.

So, continue reading and select the one that best suits your requirements and budget.

1. Microtek EM4160 Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC

Microtek EM4160 is an automatic stabiliser that can withstand a voltage-fluctuations maximum of 300V AC input. It has an autostart feature wherein you do not need any manual to intervene. It is based on the "Save Power Technology", which helps you save on your power bills and ensures that your appliances, especially the AC to which this stabiliser is connected, remain immune from all sorts of power fluctuations and voltage issues.

Specifications:

Brand name - Microtek

Capacity - Maximum up to 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)

Temperature level - 40° C

Application - For an AC

Colour - Metallic grey

Warranty - Three years

Package content - One stabiliser for AC, user manual, warranty card

Weight - 5.7kg

Digital display of indications - Yes

Connecting mains - 32 AMP and above

ProsCons
Easy to installIt may not last long
LightweightNo plug top is provided with the machine
Digital display available 
cellpic
MICROTEK EM4160 Automatic Voltage Digital Display Wall Mounted Stabilizer for AC up to 1.5 ton (Metallic Grey)
42% off 2,099 3,590
Buy now

2. AULTEN Stabilizer For 2 Ton AC

Up-to-date technology and strict quality control measures are the key features of AULTEN. The AULTEN Stabilizer is your comprehensive solution for voltage fluctuations up to 280V. It comprises a highly proficient toroidal transformer. A toroidal transformer is the heart of a voltage stabiliser in the shape of a doughnut.

Specifications:

Brand name - AULTEN

Capacity - Maximum to 2 Ton

Temperature level - 60

Application - For one AC (window/split), inverter

Colour - White

Mount type - Wall

Wattage - 4000 W

Warranty - Three years

Capacity - 5KVA

Input range - (130 to 280) V

Output range - (200 to 240) V

Weight - 7.86kg

Digital display of indications - Yes

ProsCons
Saves powerA bit heavy
It consists of a microcontroller insideNot many service centres
Easy operability 
cellpic
AULTEN 5 KVA 4000W 130V - 280V Digital Voltage Ac Stabilizer Best for Inverter/Split/Window Upto 2 Ton AC’s (White)
29% off 3,998 5,600
Buy now

3. V- Guard Crystal Plus Stabilizer For Smart TV

This stabiliser has a micro-control operation system. It features spike and short circuit protection. The sleek design helps balance the aesthetics of your smart TV.

Specifications:

Brand name - V - Guard

Capacity - 3 AMP

Temperature level - 40° C

Application - For smart TVs with a maximum size of up to 55 inches with a set-top box and home theatre system or gaming console

Mount type - Wall

Colour - Black

Input range - 90 V to 290 V

Warranty - Three years

Included components - One stabiliser

Weight - 2.64kg

Digital display of indications - Yes

ProsCons
Built-in protector for heatOnly two output plugs
Safe delivery to your home 
Seven-segment digital display 

4. Everest 4KVA Deluxe Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC

This stabiliser has an elegant cabinet design that adds beauty to your air conditioner. It holds an intelligent output voltage correction facility that suits your device and assures the safe functioning of the device.

Specifications:

Brand name - Everest

Capacity - Maximum to 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)

Input range - (180 to 270) V

Output range - (200 to 240) V

Application - For one air conditioner

Colour - White

Included components - One stabiliser for AC, user manual, warranty card

Weight - 2.63kg

Warranty - Five years

Digital display of indications - Yes

ProsCons
Latest German toroidal transformer technologyIt may not last long
It does not have any noise 
Saves 40% of power 
cellpic
Everest 4 KVA Deluxe Voltage Stabilizer Used Upto 1.5 ton AC (Working Range : 170 V to 270 V),(White)
52% off 1,520 3,175
Buy now

5. Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC

Apart from a built-in heat protector, the Candes Crystal stabiliser also has an Initial Time Delay System (ITDS), Silver Caked Relay (SCR), and HMC (Hybrid Memory Cube) technology. Its advanced IC technology helps in smart input voltage correction, whereas its metal oxide varistor prevents spikes effectively. It also has built-in thermal overload protection.

Specifications:

Brand name - Candes

Capacity - Maximum 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)

Application - For one AC - 0.5 ton, 0.75 ton, 1 ton, 1.5 ton - (window/split), inverter AC

Colour - Grey

Included components - One stabiliser for AC with one set of brackets, user manual, warranty card

Voltage range - 90 V to 290 V

Mount type - Wall

Weight - 7.1kg

Warranty - Three years

Digital display of indications - Yes

ProsCons
CompactnessIt may have a lower voltage range capacity
Affordable to your pockets 
Display is digital 
cellpic
Candes Crystal 4kVA for 1.5 Ton AC (90V to 290V) Voltage Stabilizer with Wide Working Range Best for Inverter AC, Split AC or Windows AC Upto 1.5 Ton (Grey) 3 Years Warranty
51% off 4,939 10,049
Buy now

6. V- Guard V G Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC

Stabilisers that can sense excessive current are the best. This stabiliser by V-Guard has a built-in heat protection system. This one protects your device before an overload of current reaches it. It has low and high-voltage cut-offs, initial time delay, and advanced IC technology.

Specifications:

Brand name - V-Guard

Capacity - Maximum 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)

Application - For one AC (window/split), inverter AC

Colour - Grey

Included components - One stabiliser for AC, user manual, warranty card

Mount type - Wall

Weight - 2.8 kg

Working voltage range - (170 to 270) V

Warranty - Three years

Digital display of indications - LED indicator

ProsCons
User-friendly LED systemIt may not last long
Weighs light 
Reliable output voltage 
cellpic
V-Guard VG 400 Voltage Stabilizer (328 x 216 x 152 MM)(Grey)
35% off 1,775 2,750
Buy now

7. V- Guard Mini Stabilizer For 32 inches TV

This mini stabiliser from V-Guard effectively protects your 32-inch smart TV. Its in-built thermal overload protection ensures that your television circuit never burns out due to overheating and prevents spikes using a metal oxide varistor.

Specifications:

Brand name - V-Guard

Temperature level - 50° C

Capacity - Maximum to 1.3 AMP

Application - For TV with a maximum size of up to 32 inches and set-top box

Colour - Black

Included components - One stabiliser, user manual, warranty card

Working voltage range - 90 V to 290 V

Mount type - Wall

Weight - 1.25kg

Warranty - Three years

Digital display of indications - Yes

ProsCons
LightweightIt may not regulate the output voltage
Worth the money you put 
Easy to get started 
cellpic
V-Guard Mini Crystal Supreme TV Stabilizer for up to 82 cm (32") TV + Set Top Box (Working Range: 90-290 VAC; 1.3 A)
19% off 1,850 2,290
Buy now

Price of best stabilisers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Microtek EM4160 Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton AC 2,099
AULTEN Stabilizer For 2 Ton AC 3,998
V- Guard Crystal Plus Stabilizer For Smart TV 3,500
Everest 4KVA Deluxe Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC 1,520
Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton AC 4,939
V- Guard V G Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC 1,775
V- Guard Crystal Stabilizer For 32 inches TV 1,799

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Microtek EM4160 Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton ACSave Power Technology - Energy efficientOverload protection, low and high voltage cut-off160 V to 290 V
AULTEN Stabilizer For 2 Ton ACGerman technology of energy efficiencyToroidal transformers, low and high voltage cut-off130 V to 280 V
V- Guard Crystal Plus Stabilizer For Smart TVThe efficiency of power consumptionThermal overload protection, smart correction of output voltage, spike protection, short circuit protection, low and high voltage cut-off90 V to 290 V
Everest 4KVA Deluxe Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC40% savings on powerToroidal transformers, thermal overload protection170 V to 270 V
Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton ACCost-effectiveLow and high voltage cut-off, thermal overload protection, metal-oxide varistor spike protection, correction of input voltage90 V to 290 V
V- Guard V G Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton ACEfficient power saverLow and high voltage cut-off, thermal overload protection170 V to 270 V
V- Guard Crystal Stabilizer For 32 inches TVEfficient power saverThermal overload protection, correction of input voltage, metal-oxide varistor spike protection, high voltage cut-off90 V to 290 V

Best value for money stabiliser

The Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer has the best value for money. It features advanced technologies in a one-size-fits-for-all stabiliser. This stabiliser is well-equipped to protect your appliances from under-voltage and over-voltage scenarios. The cut-off protection feature helps to turn off the power supply when the input voltage is fluctuating- too low or too high.

Best overall

Best stabilisers not only deliver the required constant voltage to an appliance but also protect it from situations like over voltage, under voltage, or other voltage surges. The AULTEN Stabilizer is one of the best stabilisers you can gladly go for. It is a modern-day, power-efficient, highly reliable, and particularly designed to take care of your AC. It has low and high-voltage cuts, and the metallic finish protects from mishaps.

How to find the perfect stabiliser?

To find the perfect stabiliser, you must know your requirement based on your appliance. Once you know that, the next thing on your mind should be your budget. These two patterns can now lead to a more specific search for the perfect stabiliser.

But before you go there, we advise you to check the ratings and reviews on Amazon to know what the general public experiences are about the products.

Now that you have selected your choice of product; check the following requirements:

Wattage requirement of your appliance

Level of fluctuations

Working range

Type of control circuit

Mounting

Indicators

Efficient for power

Time Delay System

Is it the over or under voltage cut off

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

