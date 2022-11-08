Seven best stabilisers you cannot afford to miss

A good stabiliser is your best bet against voltage fluctuation to protect different kinds of gadgets.
A stabiliser protects your high-priced electrical appliances from glitches or breakdowns caused by sudden voltage fluctuations. If you are looking for the best stabiliser for your AC, smart TV, refrigerator or other appliances, you don't need to look any further. In this article, we have compiled the list of handpicked best stabilisers available on Amazon India to help you select the one that suits your purpose.
Apart from mentioning these incredible stabilisers' specifications and unique features, we have provided a fair and objective assessment of each model by carefully analysing the customer reviews and ratings. In this article, you can read each model's pros and cons and find their comparative analysis.
So, continue reading and select the one that best suits your requirements and budget.
1. Microtek EM4160 Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC
Microtek EM4160 is an automatic stabiliser that can withstand a voltage-fluctuations maximum of 300V AC input. It has an autostart feature wherein you do not need any manual to intervene. It is based on the "Save Power Technology", which helps you save on your power bills and ensures that your appliances, especially the AC to which this stabiliser is connected, remain immune from all sorts of power fluctuations and voltage issues.
Specifications:
Brand name - Microtek
Capacity - Maximum up to 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)
Temperature level - 40° C
Application - For an AC
Colour - Metallic grey
Warranty - Three years
Package content - One stabiliser for AC, user manual, warranty card
Weight - 5.7kg
Digital display of indications - Yes
Connecting mains - 32 AMP and above
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to install
|It may not last long
|Lightweight
|No plug top is provided with the machine
|Digital display available
|
2. AULTEN Stabilizer For 2 Ton AC
Up-to-date technology and strict quality control measures are the key features of AULTEN. The AULTEN Stabilizer is your comprehensive solution for voltage fluctuations up to 280V. It comprises a highly proficient toroidal transformer. A toroidal transformer is the heart of a voltage stabiliser in the shape of a doughnut.
Specifications:
Brand name - AULTEN
Capacity - Maximum to 2 Ton
Temperature level - 60
Application - For one AC (window/split), inverter
Colour - White
Mount type - Wall
Wattage - 4000 W
Warranty - Three years
Capacity - 5KVA
Input range - (130 to 280) V
Output range - (200 to 240) V
Weight - 7.86kg
Digital display of indications - Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves power
|A bit heavy
|It consists of a microcontroller inside
|Not many service centres
|Easy operability
|
3. V- Guard Crystal Plus Stabilizer For Smart TV
This stabiliser has a micro-control operation system. It features spike and short circuit protection. The sleek design helps balance the aesthetics of your smart TV.
Specifications:
Brand name - V - Guard
Capacity - 3 AMP
Temperature level - 40° C
Application - For smart TVs with a maximum size of up to 55 inches with a set-top box and home theatre system or gaming console
Mount type - Wall
Colour - Black
Input range - 90 V to 290 V
Warranty - Three years
Included components - One stabiliser
Weight - 2.64kg
Digital display of indications - Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in protector for heat
|Only two output plugs
|Safe delivery to your home
|
|Seven-segment digital display
|
4. Everest 4KVA Deluxe Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC
This stabiliser has an elegant cabinet design that adds beauty to your air conditioner. It holds an intelligent output voltage correction facility that suits your device and assures the safe functioning of the device.
Specifications:
Brand name - Everest
Capacity - Maximum to 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)
Input range - (180 to 270) V
Output range - (200 to 240) V
Application - For one air conditioner
Colour - White
Included components - One stabiliser for AC, user manual, warranty card
Weight - 2.63kg
Warranty - Five years
Digital display of indications - Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest German toroidal transformer technology
|It may not last long
|It does not have any noise
|
|Saves 40% of power
|
5. Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC
Apart from a built-in heat protector, the Candes Crystal stabiliser also has an Initial Time Delay System (ITDS), Silver Caked Relay (SCR), and HMC (Hybrid Memory Cube) technology. Its advanced IC technology helps in smart input voltage correction, whereas its metal oxide varistor prevents spikes effectively. It also has built-in thermal overload protection.
Specifications:
Brand name - Candes
Capacity - Maximum 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)
Application - For one AC - 0.5 ton, 0.75 ton, 1 ton, 1.5 ton - (window/split), inverter AC
Colour - Grey
Included components - One stabiliser for AC with one set of brackets, user manual, warranty card
Voltage range - 90 V to 290 V
Mount type - Wall
Weight - 7.1kg
Warranty - Three years
Digital display of indications - Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Compactness
|It may have a lower voltage range capacity
|Affordable to your pockets
|
|Display is digital
|
6. V- Guard V G Stabilizer For 1.5 Ton AC
Stabilisers that can sense excessive current are the best. This stabiliser by V-Guard has a built-in heat protection system. This one protects your device before an overload of current reaches it. It has low and high-voltage cut-offs, initial time delay, and advanced IC technology.
Specifications:
Brand name - V-Guard
Capacity - Maximum 1.5 Ton (12 AMP)
Application - For one AC (window/split), inverter AC
Colour - Grey
Included components - One stabiliser for AC, user manual, warranty card
Mount type - Wall
Weight - 2.8 kg
Working voltage range - (170 to 270) V
Warranty - Three years
Digital display of indications - LED indicator
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly LED system
|It may not last long
|Weighs light
|
|Reliable output voltage
|
7. V- Guard Mini Stabilizer For 32 inches TV
This mini stabiliser from V-Guard effectively protects your 32-inch smart TV. Its in-built thermal overload protection ensures that your television circuit never burns out due to overheating and prevents spikes using a metal oxide varistor.
Specifications:
Brand name - V-Guard
Temperature level - 50° C
Capacity - Maximum to 1.3 AMP
Application - For TV with a maximum size of up to 32 inches and set-top box
Colour - Black
Included components - One stabiliser, user manual, warranty card
Working voltage range - 90 V to 290 V
Mount type - Wall
Weight - 1.25kg
Warranty - Three years
Digital display of indications - Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|It may not regulate the output voltage
|Worth the money you put
|
|Easy to get started
|
Price of best stabilisers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Microtek EM4160 Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton AC
| ₹2,099
|AULTEN Stabilizer For 2 Ton AC
| ₹3,998
|V- Guard Crystal Plus Stabilizer For Smart TV
| ₹3,500
|Everest 4KVA Deluxe Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC
| ₹1,520
|Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton AC
| ₹4,939
|V- Guard V G Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC
| ₹1,775
|V- Guard Crystal Stabilizer For 32 inches TV
| ₹1,799
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Microtek EM4160 Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton AC
|Save Power Technology - Energy efficient
|Overload protection, low and high voltage cut-off
|160 V to 290 V
|AULTEN Stabilizer For 2 Ton AC
|German technology of energy efficiency
|Toroidal transformers, low and high voltage cut-off
|130 V to 280 V
|V- Guard Crystal Plus Stabilizer For Smart TV
|The efficiency of power consumption
|Thermal overload protection, smart correction of output voltage, spike protection, short circuit protection, low and high voltage cut-off
|90 V to 290 V
|Everest 4KVA Deluxe Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC
|40% savings on power
|Toroidal transformers, thermal overload protection
|170 V to 270 V
|Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms) Ton AC
|Cost-effective
|Low and high voltage cut-off, thermal overload protection, metal-oxide varistor spike protection, correction of input voltage
|90 V to 290 V
|V- Guard V G Stabilizer For 1.5 (1500 kilograms)Ton AC
|Efficient power saver
|Low and high voltage cut-off, thermal overload protection
|170 V to 270 V
|V- Guard Crystal Stabilizer For 32 inches TV
|Efficient power saver
|Thermal overload protection, correction of input voltage, metal-oxide varistor spike protection, high voltage cut-off
|90 V to 290 V
Best value for money stabiliser
The Candes Crystal 4KVA Stabilizer has the best value for money. It features advanced technologies in a one-size-fits-for-all stabiliser. This stabiliser is well-equipped to protect your appliances from under-voltage and over-voltage scenarios. The cut-off protection feature helps to turn off the power supply when the input voltage is fluctuating- too low or too high.
Best overall
Best stabilisers not only deliver the required constant voltage to an appliance but also protect it from situations like over voltage, under voltage, or other voltage surges. The AULTEN Stabilizer is one of the best stabilisers you can gladly go for. It is a modern-day, power-efficient, highly reliable, and particularly designed to take care of your AC. It has low and high-voltage cuts, and the metallic finish protects from mishaps.
How to find the perfect stabiliser?
To find the perfect stabiliser, you must know your requirement based on your appliance. Once you know that, the next thing on your mind should be your budget. These two patterns can now lead to a more specific search for the perfect stabiliser.
But before you go there, we advise you to check the ratings and reviews on Amazon to know what the general public experiences are about the products.
Now that you have selected your choice of product; check the following requirements:
Wattage requirement of your appliance
Level of fluctuations
Working range
Type of control circuit
Mounting
Indicators
Efficient for power
Time Delay System
Is it the over or under voltage cut off
