Shop for the best Nokia mobile phones under 30,000: Here's a list

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 29, 2022 15:29 IST

Summary:

You can now get Nokia mobile phones under 30,000 at the best price possible. The article features a list of such phones and will help making a decision easier. It covers everything you would want to know.

Nokia mobile phones under 30,000: Phones from this brand are built to last and known for their good battery.

Buying a new phone is never an easy task. There is much to look for, such as camera, storage, display, battery life, sound, speed, pricing, and whatnot. Researching and making the final decision can take a lot of time. Well, we understand this, and keeping this in mind, we have created a list of some of the best

Nokia mobile phones under 30,000

You will get every information required about the phone, so you do not have to spare time searching for details on every phone. The best part about Nokia phones is that they are reasonable, have great brand value, render excellent features, and have incredible memory space. Want to know about some of its best phones under 30,000? Let's get started.

Here is the list of the best Nokia mobile phones under 30,000-

1) Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

If you wish to buy a good phone under budget, look no further than this Nokia Smartphone. It comes with a 6.5" display with a 90Hz refresh rate plus 6GB RAM &128 GB that is expandable up to 512 GB. It has a 5050 mAh battery which gives up to 3 days of battery life, which is perfect for people who love watching videos.

Specifications:

RAM Memory- 6 GB

Memory Storage Capacity- 512 GB

CPU Speed- 1.6 GHz

OS- Android 11 64bits

Battery Power- 5050

Screen Size- 6.5 inches

Rear Camera Lens 1- 50 megapixels

Rear Camera Lens 2- Front, Rear

ProsCons
Side Finger PrintThe camera quality is average
Face UnlockThe phone is not 5G enabled
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
12% off
14,999 16,999


2) Nokia G20 Smartphone

This is an excellent Nokia phone with some of the best features at affordable pricing. It has a big 6.5" HD screen with 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with fingerprint recognition and a 48 MP quad camera. The battery life is good and can last up to 3 days, so you can use your phone non-stop without worrying about the battery getting drained.

Specifications:

RAM Memory- 4 GB

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

CPU Speed- 2.3 MHz

OS- Android 11

Battery Power- 5050

Screen Size- 6.5 inches

Rear Camera Lens 1- 48 megapixels

Rear Camera Lens 2- Quad Camera (48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP)|8MP front camera

ProsCons
Comes with a teardrop display and a brightness boostAverage camera quality
Provides up to 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of monthly security updatesNot for gaming
Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage, 48MP Quad Camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) Screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb
20% off
11,990 14,999


3) Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone

Your search ends here if you want a phone with decent features at reasonable pricing. This phone comes in two colours which are grey and blue, both the colours are pretty good, you can choose any as per your taste. You will be glad to know that it comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee, which means you can contact Nokia for any issues you experience with the phone.

Specifications:

RAM Memory- 2 GB

Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB

CPU Speed- 1.6 GHz

OS- Android 11 (Go edition)

Battery Power- 3000

Screen Size- 5.45 inches HD + IPS screen

Rear Camera Lens 1- 5 megapixels

Rear Camera Lens 2- Front, Rear

ProsCons
Front & Rear HDR camera with flashAverage camera quality
1.6 GHz octa-core processorSpeaker quality is not that great
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Grey)
14% off
5,999 6,999


4) Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls

This is a lightweight phone with a stylish design. It is a keypad phone with basic features such as a torch, camera, games, and internet access. Additional features that it offers are audio readout and zoomed-in-menus. It comes in three different colours yellow, aqua and charcoal. All the colours are excellent; you can select any per your taste.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 128 MB

Computer Memory Size- 0.48 GB

OS- Nokia Series 30+

Battery Power- 1020

Screen Size- 1.8 inches

Connectivity Technology- 4g

Effective Still Resolution- 0.8 megapixels

ProsCons
Comes with an expandable memory optionAverage camera quality
Lightweight and easy to useThe battery is not that great
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls, Up to 32GB External Memory, FM Radio (Wired & Wireless Dual Mode), Games, Torch | Yellow (Nokia 110 DS-4G)
14% off
2,999 3,499


5) Nokia 6310 Dual Sim phone

If you are searching for a keypad phone with a long-lasting battery and excellent features in a nominal range, this can be the perfect one for you. This phone has an excellent design with a premium finish and is very easy to use. It comes with a coloured 2.8-inch curved window display with zoomed menus, making it easy to read the number and text.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB

Computer Memory Size- 8 MB

OS- Nokia Series 30+

Battery Power- 1150

Screen Size- 2.8 inches

Connectivity Technology- GSM 2G

Effective Still Resolution- 0.3 megapixels

ProsCons
Excellent storage capacityPoor camera quality
Long-lasting batteryThe contact list cannot search numbers easily
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
24% off
3,399 4,499


6) Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone

This phone comes with a 1.8-inch screen and 32 MB storage capacity. The best part is that Nokia offers a 1-year warranty for the handset, so you can contact Nokia customer care or walk up to the nearest centre if any issue occurs. You can save up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS on this phone.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB

Computer Memory Size- 0.032 GB

OS- Nokia Series 30+

Battery Power- 800

Screen Size- 1.8 inches

Effective Still Resolution- 0 megapixels

ProsCons
Comes pre-loaded with gamesSmaller screen size
Dual SimLess memory space
Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio | Charcoal
16% off
1,349 1,599


7) Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM Mobile Phone

If you want a phone with a long-lasting battery and knock-proof durability, this is the phone for you. You can browse the internet and stay connected to your friends with affordable 4G. This phone takes care of all your entertainment by offering a wireless FM and numerous games. It comes in two colours that are black and cyan green.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 128 GB

CPU Speed- 1 MHz

Computer Memory Size- 64 MB

OS- Series 30+

Battery Power- 1150

Screen Size- 2.4 inches

Effective Still Resolution- 0 megapixels

Connectivity Technology- 4G, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Excellent storage capacityThe contact list cannot search numbers easily
Big screen sizeRinging and voice sound could be better
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Cyan Green_124.7 x 51.0 x 13.7 mm


8) Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone

This dual sim phone comes with a memory storage capacity of 16GB and a resolution of 240x320. The screen size is also pretty good, i.e., 2.4 inches, which makes it easy to see numbers and type messages. At such affordable prices, you also get a rear camera, MP3 player, and FM radio to keep you entertained.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB

Memory Slots available- 32 GB

Computer Memory Size- 16 MB

OS- Android

Battery Power- 1200

Screen Size- 2.4 inches

Effective Still Resolution- 2 megapixels

Connectivity Technology- GSM

ProsCons
1-year warrantyPoor quality camera
Big screen sizeBattery life is not that great
Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera, Dark Blue
17% off
3,839 4,599


9) Nokia 5310 Dual Sim Keypad phone

This is a great phone with a 1-year warranty and 7 days of replacement. It has a memory storage capacity of 32 GB and a 1200 mAh battery that offers up to 2 days of battery life from a single charge. It has a timeless and robust design so that you can use it for years. Other noteworthy features of this phone are wireless FM radio, MP3 player, and much more.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB

Computer Memory Size- 1 GB

Memory Slots Available-32GB

OS- Series 30+

Battery Power- 1200 mAh

Screen Size- 2.4 inches

Effective Still Resolution- 0.3 megapixels

Connectivity Technology- GSM (900/1800)

ProsCons
1-year warrantyThe camera quality is not good
Long-lasting batteryThe phone's internal memory capacity is poor
Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with MP3 Player, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | White/Red
9% off
3,649 3,999


10) Nokia 225 4G Dual Sim Feature Phone

This is a fantastic phone with a 1-year warranty and a memory storage capacity of MB. You can opt for this phone if you have a budget constraint but want a phone with good features such as a long-lasting battery, stylish looks, separate function keys, multiplayer gaming, and much more.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity- 128 MB

Memory Slots available- Up to32 GB expandable

Computer Memory Size- 64 MB

CPU Speed- 1 MHz

OS- Series 30+

Battery Power- 1150

Screen Size- 2.4 inches

Effective Still Resolution- 0.3 megapixels

Connectivity Technology- 4G, Bluetooth

ProsCons
1-year warranty4G is average
Up to32 GB expandable memoryCall volume quality could have been better
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
15% off
3,749 4,399


Price of Nokia Mobile Phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneRs.14, 999
Nokia G20 SmartphoneRs. 11,990
Nokia C01 Plus 4G SmartphoneRs.6,298
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD CallsRs.2,999
Nokia 6310 Dual Sim phoneRs.3,399
Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile PhoneRs.1,349
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM Mobile PhoneRs.3,249
Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature PhoneRs.3,799
Nokia 5310 Dual Sim Keypad phoneRs.3,649
Nokia 225 4G Dual Sim Feature PhoneRs.3,749

Best 3 Features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone50 MP Triple lens camera with advanced AI imagingBattery Life up to 3 days2X more security updates
Nokia G20 Smartphone1-year manufacturer warranty for the phone & battery and 6 months manufacturer warrantyBattery Life up to 3 daysComes with an innovative side fingerprint sensor
Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone1-year replacement guaranteeLong-lasting removable 3000 mAh batteryAI-powered face unlock
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD CallsHD calls with 4G VolTEBuilt-in cameraWireless & Wired FM Radio
Nokia 6310 Dual Sim phoneBuilt-in torchDual SimComes with various games
Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile PhoneWireless FM radioExcellent battery1-year replacement guarantee
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM Mobile PhoneDual SimBluetooth enabledMemory expandable up to 32GB
Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature PhoneFM RadioMP3 PlayerDual Sim
Nokia 5310 Dual Sim Keypad phoneDual front-facing speakerMP3 PlayerDual Sim
Nokia 225 4G Dual Sim Feature PhoneLong Lasting BatteryBuilt-in camera and FM radioBluetooth enabled, Dual Sim

Best value for money

In Nokia mobile phones under 30000, Nokia G20 Smartphone is a complete value for money because of the fantastic features it offers at such reasonable pricing:

1-year manufacturer warranty for the phone & battery and 6 months manufacturer warranty

Comes with an innovative side fingerprint sensor

Comes with a teardrop display and a brightness boost

It has a big 6.5” HD screen with 1600 x 720 pixels

48 MP quad Camera and much more.

Best overall

Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone can be stated as the best overall phone because it offers excellent features in this price range. Some noteworthy features are a long-lasting battery, AI-powered face unlock, good processor, stylish look, various colour options, 1-year warranty, and much more.

How to Find the Perfect Nokia Mobile Phones under 30000?

With so many phones to choose from, it's hard to decide on the best phone for you. Google is a reliable and affordable company that has been around for years. The first step is to analyse the features you require in the phone, such as a good camera, a long-lasting battery, a faster processor, or everything. Once you know your priorities and budget, finding the best mobile phone that suits your needs will be much easier.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

