Best Nokia phones under 15,000: A buying guide

The Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is one of the best Nokia phones under 15000. Its 6.5-inch display has a teardrop notch with a 90-hertz refresh rate. Sleek and powerful, the smartphone runs on Pure Android 11 OS, powered by a Unisoc T606 processor.

Mobile phones have become pocket-friendly gadgets. But not every smartphone can satisfy the experience you will get with Nokia smartphones. They are one of the best daily-purpose smartphones and what’s more, you will get a lot of Nokia phones under 15000. Without further ado, let us take a closer look at each.

Among all the smartphone brands, Nokia smartphones are feature-rich with good specifications. This article will give you a complete heads-up on the best Nokia phones under ₹15000.

Smartphones have become an essential gadget for humankind's daily work. We often prefer a smartphone rather than a bulky laptop for small tasks. The handheld device enables us to contact people, browse the internet, perform various functions on apps, or watch movies and videos.

This hardy Nokia phone under 15000 leverages the power of the MediaTek G35 processor. It renders an immersive view because of the 1600x720 pixel resolution, 60-hertz refresh rate, and 21:9 aspect ratio that comes with a teardrop display.

If you are looking for a budget smartphone with decent screen size and battery backup, this Nokia phone under 15000 is a good choice. It leverages the power of MediaTek Helio G25 (octa-core) & uses Hyper-engine technology to render a speed of 2.0 GHz.

If you want a larger HD-quality screen display with a teardrop notch and a front flash, this is the best Nokia phone under 15000 you can get. It leverages the power of the Unisoc octa-core SC9863A processor with a speed of 1.6 GHz.

This Nokia phone under 15000 Rs. runs on Android 9 and harnesses the power of Qualcomm SDM636 (octa-core) Snapdragon 636. It supports 4K video and comes with exceptional build quality.

Launched in Jan 2021, this is another well-known Nokia phone under 15000 that leverages the power of the Qualcomm SM6115 (octa-core) Snapdragon processor. Apart from its powerful processor, it also comes with a quality camera and runs on Android 11.

It is another prominent Nokia phone under 15000 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and runs on Android 10. It comes with pro photo shooting with advanced AI imaging for portrait shots and night-clicks.

This reliable Nokia phone under 15000 Rs. uses an AI camera and has a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It runs on Android 8.1.

If you are looking for a low-budget phone with basic functionalities, this phone is a perfect choice. It leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor and runs on Android 9.0.

Best value for money

Nokia G20 Android Smartphone is the best Nokia phone under 15000 Rs. that can yield the best value for money because it has the latest Android OS with a powerful processor, battery backup, 4G support, and excellent camera quality. It costs only Rs. 12,990, you can get all the features, a quality display, and a camera. So, users will find it a perfect match for their spending money.

Which is the best (overall)?

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is the best phone overall. It is because the phone is stylish, has an excellent immersive display + has cameras that leverage AI-powered imaging, and has a robust processor. Also, it has all the necessary features, from processing to camera quality to RAM size or battery life. Its display has a 90-hertz refresh rate, and the storage is expandable up to 5512 GB. It is an all-rounder. So, users will find it extremely useful.

How to find the best Nokia phone under ₹15000?

Grab the best Nokia phone under ₹15000. by browsing some well-known online e-commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. In the search box of those apps, do type ‘best’ as a keyword. Users will also have to customise the search by lowering the price slider or mentioning ‘under 15000’ in the search bar. You can also visit the nearest smartphone store for the same.

FAQs

1. Which processor(s) works best for a smartphone within the range of 15000?

Users can go with a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon processor or MediaTek Helio G25 (octa-core) processor with Hyper-Engine technology. Both deliver excellent speed & processing power for seamless performance.

2. How to check for battery backup in smartphones?

A smartphone with more mAh will have more power & hence, renders more power backup.

3. What should one review before buying a smartphone?

Before buying a smartphone, users must check the technical specs like memory (RAM) size, processor, speed it delivers, camera quality, and colour display range.

4. What do you mean by expandable storage?

Expandable storage means the smartphone has a slot to add memory cards of varied sizes (as secondary storage) for more data.

5. How is RAM beneficial for smartphones?

Memory (RAM) plays a significant role in smartphones. A RAM of 4 GB or 6 GB will make the smartphone more responsive to take multiple tasks for processing. Larger the memory capacity, the more tasks you can allot to it, and hence more easily it can store and get back the processed operations from the processor.

