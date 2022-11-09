Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
The Best Bladeless Heaters to Buy in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 10, 2022 00:44 IST
Summary:

Feeling a little chilly? Keep the winter nip at bay with one of the best bladeless heaters.

product info
Best bladeless heaters

Shorter days, longer nights, and lower temperatures are officially here. To halt the winter nip, bladeless heaters are an excellent and cost-effective way to stay warm in a single area without having to heat up the entire house (or apartment) to combat the chill.

But not all bladeless heaters are designed the same way. While some are great for keeping just your personal space cosy, others may help heat up a big space. And then some may simply feel like they are using the hand dryer in a public restroom.

But with several air conditioning companies producing great heaters, how do you choose the best bladeless heater that caters to your specific needs? You may ask? Don’t worry! To help you pick the best bladeless heater, we have compiled a list of the top 5 bladeless heaters in 2022, along with their specifications and pros and cons to make it easy for you to choose.

5 Best Bladeless Heaters

1. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07

The HEPA-filtered Dyson HP07, like its predecessor, has no blades and can operate as a cooling or heating fan. With its huge amp and sophisticated filtration mechanism, the Dyson HP07 purifying fan is redesigned to offer 50% cleaner air (in comparison to the original Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan). Intelligent sensing helps clean your home air while warming or cooling it.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 30”H x 9.8”W x 5.12”L
  • Airflow direction : Forward or Backward
  • Oscillation : 350°
  • Colour : Black/Nickel or White/Silver
  • Weight : 12 lbs
  • Number of speed settings : 10
  • Filters : HEPA (H13) and activated carbon
ProsCons
Provides heating, cooling, and purifying capabilities all in one deviceExpensive compared to other best bladeless heaters
According to Dyson, it removes 99.97% of 0.3-micron-sized particlesDue to safety regulations, several nations cannot use smart apps with heat features.
350° oscillation, controllable by remote or smartphone, with continuous monitoring in Auto Mode 
HEPA H13 standard for both the machine and the filter 
cellpic
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier with heater, HEPA+Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, HP07 (Black/ Nickel)
15% off 56,900 66,900
Buy now

2. Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater

Even though every Vornado space heater has a similar appearance, the AVH10 sets itself apart from the other heaters. This is due to its large-number digital display and substantially powerful fan. The AVH10 offers two heat settings with also an option for fans.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 12”H x 9.25”W x 11.63”L
  • Weight : 5.4 lbs
  • Colour : White
  • Number of heat settings : 2
  • Controls : Manual
  • Heating BTUs : 5,118 BTUs
  • Heating area : 75—150 sq. ft.
ProsCons
Safety measures work extremely wellExpensive for its size
Five-year warranty 
Extremely quiet and even heat distribution 
Easy temperature control  
Doubles as a cooling fan  
cellpic
Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater with Automatic Climate Control
30% off 25,958 37,089
Buy now

3. Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position Heater

The ALCI plug on the Honeywell VersaHeat Heater and Fan makes it ideal for usage in any area of the house, including the bathroom. This heater is wonderful as a bedroom heater, heater for the office, and much more. It can be set up upright or sideways to accommodate any space. With the help of the digital display, you can quickly choose between two heat settings (high and low heat), a fan setting, as well as three timer settings (30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours), depending on when and how much warmth you need.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 8.3"D x 15.5"W x 13.8"H
  • Weight : 4.1 lbs
  • Colour : White
  • Power type : Corded electric
  • Heating method : Fan, forced air, convection
ProsCons
Dual position: able to be placed either upright or sidewaysLittle sound while heating 
ALCI plug for use in the restroom 
There are three heat settings: low, medium, and high 
Panel dimmer and digital controls 
Automatic shutoff timer: 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 2 hour  
3x overheat prevention 
cellpic
Honeywell VersaHeat Digital Two Position Heater, White
8,100.5
Buy now

4. Warmex B-PFH 2000

The Warmex B-PFH 2000 heater is built with smart technology. With this smart heater, there is no electric shock or searing stress. It can be left running all night long without lowering the oxygen level so that you may sleep soundly. In addition to heating, it also features a cooling mode, allowing for summertime use as a fan.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 25D x 60W x 22H Centimeters
  • Colour : Black and Gray
  • Power source : Corded Electric
  • Heating method : Convection
  • Wattage : 1000/2000 watts
ProsCons
Its wide-angle oscillation and PTC heating element heat the air throughout the entire roomIt cannot be used to heat more than one room at a time
To select a temperature setting, a digital display is offered 
It can be controlled manually or remotely  
Four different mood lighting options are available  
It can run continuously for 12 hours, and the temperature ranges from 10 to 49°C 
cellpic
Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts Electric Bladeless PTC Tower Fan Heater B-PFH 2000 with 4 Mood Different Lightings & Digital Display
38% off 11,999 19,250
Buy now

5. HealSmart Space Heater

The 32-inch HealSmart Space Heater and Bladeless Tower Fan have a 10-speed natural wind mode and three warm wind speed settings, making it perfect for year-round interior use. The product has a wide oscillating range, timer function, quick and effective cooling, and silent operation.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 9.37 x 9.37 x 32 inches
  • Colour : Black
  • Control type : Remote
  • Wattage : 35 Watts
  • Power source : Corded electric
  • Speed settings : 3
ProsCons
 Quick and effective cooling in 3 seconds; the product can swiftly cool down Temperature cannot be regulated in the heater mode
 It is perfect for use while you sleep owing to its 9-hour timed function and quiet operation feature 
 The unit's functionalities can be fully controlled by the 20-ft remote control 
 Powered by a 10-speed natural wind mode in addition to a 3-speed warm wind option. 
cellpic
HealSmart 32-inch Space Heater Bladeless Tower Fan, Heater & Fan Combo, 9H Timer 10 Speeds with Remote Control, Air Circulator Fan for Home Air Conditioner, Black
63,330
Buy now

Best three features:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07The unit’s functionalities can be controlled by the Dyson link app, Alexa, Siri and LCD digital displayIt provides heating, cooling, and purifying
Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater An LED screen and push buttons can control the unit's functionalitiesProvides heating and a cooling fan 
Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position Heater The unit’s functionalities can be controlled manuallyProvides only heating
Warmex B-PFH 2000A touch control panel and smart LED digital display can fully control the unit's functionalitiesProvides heating and purifying
HealSmart Space HeaterThe 20-ft remote, sensor touch controls and LED display can fully control the unit's functionalitiesProvides heating and cooling

Best budget-friendly


Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position heater is one of the best budget-friendly heaters. It can be placed upright or sideways to accommodate any type of space, making it an ideal option for a bedroom or office. However, it just offers heating functions, while most of the other best bladeless heaters in the market provide heating, cooling, and purifying functions.

Best overall


The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is one of the most versatile bladeless heaters to date, making it one of the best overall bladeless heaters. Its smart technology sets it apart from other best bladeless heaters. You can easily connect it to the Dyson link app, Alexa, or Siri to control the heat and cool settings. Dyson’s HP07 design has an aesthetic appeal and blends in easily with modern interiors. Moreover, it comes with different mood lighting.

How to find the best bladeless heater in 2022?

Let's get started on choosing the best bladeless heater that suits your needs.

  1. Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new bladeless heater.
  2. Browse through different online e-commerce websites such as Amazon India to get a better idea of trends, new features, availability, etc.
  3. Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you - for example, convection, radiant, digital display, portable, on-off timer etc.
  4. Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information.
  5. Check for the deals and discounts too.
  6. And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.



Product price list

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07Rs.56,900
2.Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater Rs.25,958
3.Honeywell VersaHeat Two-Position HeaterRs.7,588
4.Warmex B-PFH 2000Rs.12,999
5.HealSmart Space HeaterRs.63,330

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. Is a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 worth the price?

2. Which is the best bladeless heater at a reasonable price?

3. How big of a room can a HealSmart Space heater heat up?

4. Which is the safest type of bedroom heater?

5. Which type of heater absorbs allergens?

