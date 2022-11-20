The best portronics power banks available in 2022

What is the use of a power bank?
A power bank acts as a portable powerhouse so that if your electronic gadgets or devices get drained of battery, you can charge them using the power bank.
Summary:
With the advent of modern gadgets and various handheld devices like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc., we need to be connected constantly, lest we miss out on some important communication from work or loved ones. Everyone wants a charging backup to charge their portable devices. That is where a power bank can be useful. These portable gadgets store power that you can use to recharge your other gadgets and devices while on the move.
If you are often travelling or away from home and your trusty charging point, a portable power bank is just the thing for you. Portronics has one of the best collections of power banks that you simply must check out. We have compiled a list of some of the best Portronics power banks currently available on Amazon India in this article, and we hope it will help you save time and effort when you are choosing a new one for yourself.
Best portronics power banks
1. Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger
This one tops the list because of its outstanding customer rating and feedback. It provides a 10000 Milliamp Hours (mAh) battery capacity. It comes with dual USB so that users can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It is compatible with all types of 5V devices. It has fast charging support. It allows almost all portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
2. Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Dual Input (Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output (2USB + 1 Type C)
It is another well-known, stylish, sleek power bank by Portronics that comes with 45-watt fast charging support. It has dual input support (type C and micro USB) along with triple simultaneous outputs (2 UB and 1 Type C). It provides a 20000 Milliamp Hours (mAh) battery capacity. It comes in 3 colour variants.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
3. Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast Charging
It is one of the best Portronics power banks that support connectivity like USB Type C, USB Type A, and Micro USB. It is compatible with all types of 5V/2.4A devices. It supports almost all portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc., and is a perfect companion for those who travel regularly.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
4. Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output
It is another well-known, stylish, sleek metal finish 10000 mAh power bank with dual input support (type C and micro USB), with triple simultaneous outputs (Fast Charging, 18 W with QC 3.0 & Type-C PD). You can charge your smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, etc., without hassle. It can fully charge itself in 3-4 hours.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
5. Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output
It is another stylish and one of the best Portronics power banks with a LED display at its front. This model made the charging system looks smart. This 10000 mAh powerhouse comes with 8W dual Type C PD output. Its catalyst charging speed makes you multitask by allowing simultaneous charging. Its charging process is seamless and long-lasting. Users can check through the display about the charge percentage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
6. Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input & Dual USB Output
It is another robust and best Portronics power bank that supports connectivity like USB Type C and Micro USB. It features a wake-up button and LED indicator to make the user understand the charge remaining within it. It is compatible with all smartphone and tablet brands. This 10000 mAh powerhouse is lightweight and easy to carry.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
7. Portronics Power Brick II 20K
It is another powerful and one of the best Portronics power banks that provides massive power backup. It has dual Type-C + micro USB. This power bank comes with a wake-up button and LED indicator to make the user understand the charge remaining within it. The power bank is scratch resistant also.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
8. Portronics Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output
It is another metal finish and one of the best Portronics power banks with excellent grip. It features dual input (having type C + micro USB) & triple output (with fast charging, 18 W feature). It also comes with a wake button & a LED indicator to show the charge remaining. Its high-quality chipset delivers multiple layers of advanced protection.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
9. Portronics Power Brick II 10000
The power brick is another robust, trustworthy, and one of the best Portronics power banks, featuring a 10000 mAh battery with high power backup. It has fast-charging support & has a stylish texture on its body. It is compatible with all mobile devices.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
10. Portronics Power Brick 20K 20000mAh with 2.4A Max Output
It is another stylish and one of the best Portronics power banks with a LED indicator. This model made the charging system easy to understand. This 20000 mAh powerhouse comes with 2.4A max output, dual input (Type C + Micro) Dual USB output.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
Feature comparison table
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger
|No
|Yes
|Excellent
|Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Dual Input(Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output(2USB + 1 Type C)
|No
|Yes
|Excellent
|Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast Charging
|No
|Slightly heavier
|Excellent
|Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output
|No
|Yes
|Excellent
|Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output
|Yes
|Yes
|Excellent
|Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input & Dual USB Output
|Yes
|Yes
|Slightly better
|Portronics Power Brick II 20K
|Yes
|Slightly heavier
|Excellent
|Portronics Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output
|Yes
|Yes
|Excellent
|Portronics Power Brick II 10000
|Yes
|Yes
|Slightly better
|Portronics Power Brick 20K 20000mAh with 2.4A Max Output
|Yes
|Slightly Heavier
|Excellent
Best value for money
Portronics PowerBrick II1000 is one of the best Portronics power banks, especially in terms of budget, because you can get a portable powerhouse at such an affordable cost. It supports fast charging & is compatible with all mobile devices. It also has an LED indicator and a stylish texture. This is a fantastic option if you are on the move a lot while on a budget.
Best overall
Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output is considered a stylish and highly rated Portronics power bank overall because of its excellent power capacity. It has an LED display in the front and can connect to almost any portable device. This 10000 mAh powerhouse comes with 8W dual Type C PD output. It supports fast charging and allows users to multitask by enabling simultaneous charging. It has everything you could need in a power bank, and is an excellent option for anybody looking to buy a new power bank.
How to find the perfect Portronics power bank?
To grab the best Portronics power bank at a considerable price, you have to decide the specifications as per your needs. How much power you need, the size and dimensions with respect to your bag or purse, and of course, the price are all important factors. Do make sure to check whether the devices you have are supported by the power bank you choose before purchasing it. Amazon is the best online platform and e-market to explore for your desired and best Portronics power bank. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate and best Portronics power bank as per your requirement. This article has listed all the links to the best Portronics power bank you can use when you are travelling.
Products price list in table
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger
|Rs. 804
|2.
|Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Dual Input(Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output(2USB + 1 Type C)
|Rs. 2,590
|3.
|Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast Charging
|Rs. 1,349
|4.
|Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output
|Rs. 1,690
|5.
|Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output
|Rs. 1,924
|6.
|Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input & Dual USB Output
|Rs. 1,084
|7.
|Portronics Power Brick II 20K
|Rs. 1,349
|8.
|Portronics Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output
|Rs. 1,924
|9.
|Portronics Power Brick II 10000
|Rs. 774
|10.
|Portronics Power Brick 20K 20000mAh with 2.4A Max Output
|Rs. 1,349
Users can determine the power of a power bank by its Milliamp Hours (mAh) value. The greater the value, the greater the charging power. For example, 20000 mAh is more power backup than a 10000 mAh battery.
If we travel or face power surges frequently, power banks can help us get an uninterrupted working experience with mobile devices.
LED indicator helps users determine or understand the charge remaining within the power bank. If the LED blinks at its last point, you should charge your power bank to regain and restore its power for future use.
Fast charging allows you to charge your mobile devices exponentially faster than usual so that you are not inconvenienced for long.