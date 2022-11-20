Story Saved
The best portronics power banks available in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 20, 2022 19:47 IST
Summary:

In this digital & tech gadget era, almost every gadget runs on a rechargeable battery. These devices and gadgets need frequent charging. If you are on a journey or travelling somewhere, you might not get a charging point or port to charge your drained phone or smartwatch. Portable power banks can save your day if this ever happens.

Best portronics power banks

With the advent of modern gadgets and various handheld devices like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc., we need to be connected constantly, lest we miss out on some important communication from work or loved ones. Everyone wants a charging backup to charge their portable devices. That is where a power bank can be useful. These portable gadgets store power that you can use to recharge your other gadgets and devices while on the move.

If you are often travelling or away from home and your trusty charging point, a portable power bank is just the thing for you. Portronics has one of the best collections of power banks that you simply must check out. We have compiled a list of some of the best Portronics power banks currently available on Amazon India in this article, and we hope it will help you save time and effort when you are choosing a new one for yourself.

Best portronics power banks

1. Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger

This one tops the list because of its outstanding customer rating and feedback. It provides a 10000 Milliamp Hours (mAh) battery capacity. It comes with dual USB so that users can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It is compatible with all types of 5V devices. It has fast charging support. It allows almost all portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power PRO 10K
  • Connector type: USB and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 10000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, mobile phone, tablets, smartwatches, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 210 g
ProsCons
  • Easy to carry
  • Charging of the power bank takes time
  • Dual port for simultaneous charging
 
  • Best for multipurpose use as it supports devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets
 
cellpic
Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger (Black)
60% off 804 1,999
Buy now

2. Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Dual Input (Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output (2USB + 1 Type C)

It is another well-known, stylish, sleek power bank by Portronics that comes with 45-watt fast charging support. It has dual input support (type C and micro USB) along with triple simultaneous outputs (2 UB and 1 Type C). It provides a 20000 Milliamp Hours (mAh) battery capacity. It comes in 3 colour variants.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power 45
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 20000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black, blue, white
  • Supportable devices: Camera, mobile phone, tablets, smartwatches, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 495 g
ProsCons
  • Fast charging support
  • Slightly costlier than its other variants
  • Supports type C along with USB
 
  • Classic side grip
 
cellpic
Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank for Laptop/Mobile with 45W Fast Charging, Dual Input(Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output(2USB + 1 Type C) with LED Indicators(Blue)
63% off 2,590 6,999
Buy now

3. Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast Charging

It is one of the best Portronics power banks that support connectivity like USB Type C, USB Type A, and Micro USB. It is compatible with all types of 5V/2.4A devices. It supports almost all portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc., and is a perfect companion for those who travel regularly.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power PRO 20K
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, Type A, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 20000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, mobile phone, smartwatches, tablets, headphones,
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 388.5 g
ProsCons
  • Supports dual input for charging two devices simultaneously
  • Slightly heavier
  • Fast charging support
 
  • Comes in 2 colour variants
 
cellpic
Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast Charging I Power Delivery (Black)
55% off 1,349 2,999
Buy now

4. Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output

It is another well-known, stylish, sleek metal finish 10000 mAh power bank with dual input support (type C and micro USB), with triple simultaneous outputs (Fast Charging, 18 W with QC 3.0 & Type-C PD). You can charge your smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, etc., without hassle. It can fully charge itself in 3-4 hours.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power M 10K
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 10000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, mobile phone, iPads, tablets, ear pods, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 300.1 g
ProsCons
  • Stylish design with metal finish
  • Costlier compared to other variants with 10000 mAh
  • Support fast charging
 
  • Type C cable included
 
cellpic
Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input (Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output (Fast Charging, 18 W with QC 3.0 & Type-C PD) Type C Cable Included
16% off 1,677 1,999
Buy now

5. Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output

It is another stylish and one of the best Portronics power banks with a LED display at its front. This model made the charging system looks smart. This 10000 mAh powerhouse comes with 8W dual Type C PD output. Its catalyst charging speed makes you multitask by allowing simultaneous charging. Its charging process is seamless and long-lasting. Users can check through the display about the charge percentage.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power 10 PD
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 10000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Blue
  • Supportable devices: Camera, mobile phone, tablets, smartwatches, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 273 g
ProsCons
  • Stylish design with LED display to check charging and power-support
  • Slightly costlier for a power bank that supports 10000 mAh
  • Dual output for simultaneous charging
 
  • Sleek and easy to carry
 
cellpic
Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output I Dual USB Output I LED Digital Display(Blue)
52% off 1,924 3,999
Buy now

6. Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input & Dual USB Output

It is another robust and best Portronics power bank that supports connectivity like USB Type C and Micro USB. It features a wake-up button and LED indicator to make the user understand the charge remaining within it. It is compatible with all smartphone and tablet brands. This 10000 mAh powerhouse is lightweight and easy to carry.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power A 10K
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 10000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, any smartphone brand, any tablet, iPads, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 220 g
ProsCons
  • Stylish design with LED indicator to check charging and power-support
  • External build quality is not up to the mark
  • Support dual charging
 
  • Lightweight and comes with a wake-up button
 
cellpic
Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input(USB + Type C), Dual USB Output, LED Indicator, Wake up Button, Lightweight (Black)
48% off 1,048 1,999
Buy now

7. Portronics Power Brick II 20K

It is another powerful and one of the best Portronics power banks that provides massive power backup. It has dual Type-C + micro USB. This power bank comes with a wake-up button and LED indicator to make the user understand the charge remaining within it. The power bank is scratch resistant also.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power brick II 20K
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 20000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, any smartphone brand, any tablet, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 490 g
ProsCons
  • Support dual charging for simultaneous charging
  • Heavier than other power banks of Portronics
  • Stylish design with LED indicator and scratch resistant
 
  • Nice build quality
 
cellpic
Portronics Power Brick II 20K 20000mAh Power Bank with 2.4A Max Output, Dual Input (Type C + Micro) Dual USB Output(Black)
55% off 1,349 2,999
Buy now

8. Portronics Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple Output

It is another metal finish and one of the best Portronics power banks with excellent grip. It features dual input (having type C + micro USB) & triple output (with fast charging, 18 W feature). It also comes with a wake button & a LED indicator to show the charge remaining. Its high-quality chipset delivers multiple layers of advanced protection.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power M 20K
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 20000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, any smartphone brand, any tablet, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 495.1 g
ProsCons
  • The side grip is excellent
  • Heavier than other power banks of Portronics
  • Stylish design with LED indicator and wake button
 
  • Massive power backup
 
cellpic
Portronics Lithium Polymer Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input (Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output Fast Charging, 18 W with QC 3.0 & Type-C PD Type-C Cable Included -Black
36% off 1,924 2,999
Buy now

9. Portronics Power Brick II 10000

The power brick is another robust, trustworthy, and one of the best Portronics power banks, featuring a 10000 mAh battery with high power backup. It has fast-charging support & has a stylish texture on its body. It is compatible with all mobile devices.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power brick II
  • Connector type: USB, Type C, and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity: 10000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: Black
  • Supportable devices: Camera, any smartphone brand, any tablet, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 217 g
ProsCons
  • Stylish body texture
  • Build quality is comparatively poor
  • Comes with an LED indicator
 
  • Cost-effective
 
cellpic
Portronics Power Brick II 10000 mAh Power Bank with LED Indicators, Fast Charging for Mobile & Other Devices(Black)
61% off 774 1,999
Buy now

10. Portronics Power Brick 20K 20000mAh with 2.4A Max Output

It is another stylish and one of the best Portronics power banks with a LED indicator. This model made the charging system easy to understand. This 20000 mAh powerhouse comes with 2.4A max output, dual input (Type C + Micro) Dual USB output.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model: Power brick 20K
  • Connector type: USB and Micro USB and Type C
  • Battery capacity: 20000 Milliamp hours
  • Colour: White
  • Supportable devices: Camera, any smartphone brand, iPads, any tablet, etc.
  • Portable: Yes
  • Weight: 490.1 g
ProsCons
  • Wake-up button available
  • Heavy compared to other products
  • Scratch resistant
 
  • Massive power backup with LED indicator
 
cellpic
Portronics Power Brick II 20K 20000mAh Power Bank with 2.4A Max Output, Dual Input (Type C + Micro) Dual USB Output(White)
50% off 1,499 2,999
Buy now

Feature comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile ChargerNoYesExcellent
Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Dual Input(Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output(2USB + 1 Type C)NoYesExcellent
Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast ChargingNoSlightly heavierExcellent
Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple OutputNoYesExcellent
Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD OutputYesYesExcellent
Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input & Dual USB OutputYesYesSlightly better
Portronics Power Brick II 20KYesSlightly heavierExcellent
Portronics Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple OutputYesYesExcellent
Portronics Power Brick II 10000YesYesSlightly better
Portronics Power Brick 20K 20000mAh with 2.4A Max OutputYesSlightly HeavierExcellent

Best value for money

Portronics PowerBrick II1000 is one of the best Portronics power banks, especially in terms of budget, because you can get a portable powerhouse at such an affordable cost. It supports fast charging & is compatible with all mobile devices. It also has an LED indicator and a stylish texture. This is a fantastic option if you are on the move a lot while on a budget.

Best overall

Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD Output is considered a stylish and highly rated Portronics power bank overall because of its excellent power capacity. It has an LED display in the front and can connect to almost any portable device. This 10000 mAh powerhouse comes with 8W dual Type C PD output. It supports fast charging and allows users to multitask by enabling simultaneous charging. It has everything you could need in a power bank, and is an excellent option for anybody looking to buy a new power bank.

How to find the perfect Portronics power bank?

To grab the best Portronics power bank at a considerable price, you have to decide the specifications as per your needs. How much power you need, the size and dimensions with respect to your bag or purse, and of course, the price are all important factors. Do make sure to check whether the devices you have are supported by the power bank you choose before purchasing it. Amazon is the best online platform and e-market to explore for your desired and best Portronics power bank. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate and best Portronics power bank as per your requirement. This article has listed all the links to the best Portronics power bank you can use when you are travelling.

Products price list in table

S.noProductPrice
1.Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile ChargerRs. 804
2.Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank Dual Input(Type C + Micro USB) & Triple Output(2USB + 1 Type C)Rs. 2,590
3.Portronics Power PRO 20K 20000 mAh Power Bank with Dual Output and Dual Input I Fast ChargingRs. 1,349
4.Portronics Power M 10K 10000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple OutputRs. 1,690
5.Portronics Power 10 PD Power Bank 10W with Wireless Charging I 10000 mAh I 18W Type C PD OutputRs. 1,924
6.Portronics Power A 10K 10000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank with Dual Input & Dual USB OutputRs. 1,084
7.Portronics Power Brick II 20KRs. 1,349
8.Portronics Power M 20K 20000 mAh Metal Housing Power Bank with Dual Input & Triple OutputRs. 1,924
9.Portronics Power Brick II 10000Rs. 774
10.Portronics Power Brick 20K 20000mAh with 2.4A Max OutputRs. 1,349

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

