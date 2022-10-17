These Motorola smartphones with 64 GB internal memory will surely stun you

A Motorola 64 GB internal memory phone is ideal if your usage level is moderate.

Motorola was one of the pioneers of mobile telecommunication decades ago. The company—owned by Lenovo—now manufactures some of the most efficient entry-level and mid-tier smartphones. A Motorola 64 GB internal memory phone can be of great use if your usage level is moderate, and you don't have to store many photos and videos or use heavy apps. However, even if you need higher storage, Motorola has other models as well with 128GB internal memory. To assist you in your smart decision-making process regarding which phone to choose, we have curated a list of hand-picked Motorola 64GB internal memory smartphones in this article. This list has an impartial review of all models, along with their pros and cons. Nine Motorola 64GB Internal Memory mobile phones: 1. Motorola e32s This Motorola smartphone is designed to take your fun factor to another level. It comes with an Octa-core processor with a 90 Hz refresh rate that ensures you navigate faster with smooth operation. The Motorola e32s has a 6.5 inches display and a 20:9 aspect ratio that provides additional screen space. The 16MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera ensure great picture quality. Moreover, the UI of this Motorola phone is redesigned meticulously and gives an impressive feature that helps you to customise the phone. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12 RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 0.85 x 7.49 x 16.39 cm Item Weight: 185 g Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 64GB RAM Slow at times Big screen size of 6.5 inches Fingerprint sensor issue 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and 8MP front camera

2. Motorola G10 Power The Motorola G10 power is packed with features and comes with a 6.51-inch HD display. It has 64GB internal memory and 4GB RAM. The phone has a snapdragon processor with a sleek and beautiful design. Also, the triple rear camera and front cameras let you shoot decent-quality photos and videos. Its 6000 mAh battery helps you stay online throughout the day. Specifications: Operating system: Android RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.52 x 7.57 x 0.92 cm Phone Standby Time (with Data): 18 hours Battery: 6000 mAh Li-Ion

Pros Cons Shoot videos in 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera Price on the higher end Snapdragon 460 Processor Front camera performance not up to the mark 6000 mAh Li-Ion battery 6.51-inch touchscreen with HD display

3. Motorola g31 You would fall in love instantly with Motorola G31 as it comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD screen and a brightness capacity of 700 nits. MediaTek Helio G85 Processor powers the smartphone with HyperEngine Gaming technology. This technology with a big screen gives a good binge-watching and gaming experience. Also, the quad-pixel technology in the camera provides you with clear and vivid pictures under all lighting conditions. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11 RAM: 4GB Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 13MP front camera Display technology: AMOLED Product dimensions: 16.11 x 7.46 x 0.84 cm Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 16.43 cm (6.47 inches) Full HD+ Display

Pros Cons Mediatek Helio G85 Processor. The phone might hang when playing heavy games. The rear camera captures good-quality pictures. Smooth touch screen. Great speaker Volume.

4. Motorola Moto g22 The Moto g22 is a feature-loaded smartphone that amuses you with its smooth touchscreen. The smartphone has a high-pixel front camera that captures excellent selfies. The rear camera has a quad setup that clicks stunning pictures and records enthralling videos. The MediaTek Helio G37 processor ensures you multitask all you want without any hassles. That means you could play games and work without closing apps. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12 RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera Display size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ Display Battery: 5000 mAh Item Weight: 185 g

Pros Cons Mediatek Helio G37 processor. The touch screen is not user-friendly. Quad camera setup helps you capture excellent pictures. Customers reported some heating issues. Expandable internal memory with micro SD. Big display (6.5 inches) size.

5. Motorola Moto g51 5G The Motorola g51 lets you capture beautiful photos and videos with its quad-pixel technology. Plus, the 6.8 inches full HD display screen gives you a great watching experience on your mobile phone. Do you know the best part of the Motorola Moto g51? It comes with 5G connectivity, which means you can browse without lag. The Snapdragon processor gives you a fast and realistic graphic performance. The device is loaded with exciting features. Specifications: RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 0.91 x 7.65 x 17.05 cm Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 13MP front camera Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Full HD+ Display Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro Processor

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 pro processor. The big display size does not make the phone handy. ThinkShield Security gives data security from all sorts of threats. Customers reported some heating issues. The phone comes with 5G connectivity. High-speed GPU and CPU performance with up to 200MHz CPU

6. MOTOROLA e40 The Motorola e40 allows you to enjoy different graphic performances because it has a UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8GHz processor. Sounds cool? Plus, the device comes with Max vision HD plus display that gives you an expensive viewing experience. The power-packed batteries last long, even after a single charge. The IP52 design makes your phone water-repellant. Now you don’t have to worry about spills and splashes. The Google Assistant Key enables you to use your phone with voice control. Specifications: RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 0.91 x 7.56 x 16.51 cm Battery: 5000 mAh Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 8MP front camera Display size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ Display Processor: UNISOC T700 Processor

Pros Cons UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz Processor. The big display size does not make the phone handy. Google Assistant Key on the side of the mobile phone for voice control feature. The internal memory can be expandable to 1 TB.

7. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion The Motorola G40 Fusion has all the features you might look for in a budget smartphone. Although you may be looking for a Motorola smartphone with 64GB internal memory, you can get this great phone with 128GB internal memory plus 6GB RAM by paying a little more. The phone has fast processing speeds, an incredible design and a long battery life, making it a power-packed device. The smartphone has a 6.8 inches Max vision HD display, which gives you the delight of watching videos and playing games. The mobile phone's battery gives you a screen time of up to 54 hours with a single charge. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11 RAM: 6GB Product dimensions: 16.96 x 7.59 x 0.97 cm Battery: 6000 mAh Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera Display size: 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) Full HD+ Display Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor The 6.78-inch display makes it difficult to carry the smartphone. 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM With a 6000 mAh battery, you could use the phone for up to 54 hours. The mobile phone supports Google Assistant.

8. Motorola g42 With an ultra-wide AMOLED display, the Moto g42 is the smartphone that gives you an expansive crystal clear view. Moreover, the smartphone has three rear cameras and a front camera that helps you capture beautiful pictures. You could listen to your favourite music or watch your favourite show on dual stereo speakers. The Dolby Atmos Audio provides improved bass, clear vocals and high volumes. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12 RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.04 x 7.35 x 0.8 cm Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera Display size: 16.43 cm (6.47 inches) Full HD+ AMOLED Display Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor The 6.47-inch display makes the phone bulky. Advanced camera capabilities with good performance. Clearer sound with Dolby Atmos Audio.

9. Motorola G52 Check out the Moto g52 with the slimmest bezels and OLED display technology. The smartphone has a durable design and gives a great viewing experience. It is one of the lightest and slimmest phones created by Motorola and comes with Dolby Atmos Audio. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12 RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.01 x 7.45 x 0.8 cm Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 680 up to 2.4GHz, ADRENO® 610 GPU up to 950Mhz Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 16.76 cm (6.6 inches) Full HD+ Display

Pros Cons Moto g52 is very lightweight to hold. The smartphone is a bit pricey. Comes with a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor etc. Clearer sound with Dolby Atmos Audio. Voice control using Google Assistant.

Price of Motorola smartphones with 64 GB at a glance:

Product Price Moto e32s ₹ 10,094 Moto G10 Power NA Moto G31 ₹ 12,489 Moto G22 ₹ 10,900 Moto g51 5G ₹ 14,980 Moto e40 ₹ 10,080 Moto G40 Fusion ₹ 15,589 Moto G42 ₹ 14,790 Moto G52 ₹ 15,790

Best three features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Processor Display Camera Moto e32s MediaTek Helio G37 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 8MP front camera Moto G10 Power Snapdragon 460 16.54 cm (6.51 inch) HD+ 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera | 8MP front camera Moto G31 MediaTek Helio G85 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) Full HD+ 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera| 13MP front camera Moto G22 MediaTek Helio G37 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera |16MP front camera Moto g51 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro 17.27 cm (6.8 inch) Full HD+ 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera| 13MP front camera Moto e40 UNISOC T700 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera| 8MP front camera Moto G40 Fusion Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) Full HD+ 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera| 16MP front camera Moto G42 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera| 16MP front camera Moto G52 Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 680 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera| 16MP front camera

Best value for money The Motorola mobile phone that offers the best value for money is the Motorola g42. The mobile phone comes with PMMA acrylic glass finish and has a stunning-looking camera module. The 6.4-inch OLED screen gives you an excellent viewing experience. The multi-dimensional sound of the Dolby Atmos Audio and Snapdragon 680 processor gives you everything you are looking for in a phone. Best overall product Moto g52 is a fast-charging Android phone with the best audio quality and is considered the best product overall. You can capture clear shots with the 50MP triple quad function camera. The energy-efficient Snapdragon 680 processor gives you a smoother streaming and gaming experience. How to find the perfect Motorola 64GB internal storage smartphone? If you are looking for a Motorola smartphone with 64GB internal storage, you need to find a model that suits your requirements. To do this, follow these steps: Figure out your primary usage pattern. What do you want to use your smartphone primarily for? To click pictures, stay active on social media, play games, watch movies, or just for messaging and calls? As per your primary need, find the best specifications, like for pictures and videos, go for the Motorola smartphone with the best camera configuration. The most important point is fixing the budget and looking within that bandwidth. Please remember that you should also check customer reviews on Amazon before finalising any particular model.