Story Saved
New Delhi 20oCC
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
New Delhi 20oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

This winter, find the best bajaj heaters worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:55 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

An appliance that is associated with its energy efficiency that evenly distributes heat throughout a room suitable during chilly winters. The best Bajaj heaters are prominent appliances that can be found in different heat settings suitable and safe for the home. Such appliances come with a compact and sleek design, are affordable and perform efficiently.

product info
Best Bajaj Heaters

As per the specific requirements of Indian consumers, the room heaters of the brand can be found in electrical stores and online retailers. In small spaces of a house, the best Bajaj heaters are suitable and fit in owing to their compact and lightweight models. Your search for a room heater stops here as reviews for the appliances are at your disposal and it is a better choice with a good value for money.

1. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000-Watt Heater

Anybody who owns it gets personalised comfort as per heating needs with an adjustable thermostat and 1000 w or 2000 w heat settings. As there is no refrigerant or oxygen, it has a neat and clean operation. Overheating can be prevented as the product features auto thermal shutoff along with an easy-to-carry Blow Hot. The dependable, portable and user-friendly heater functions as a forced air circulator and a drier. It is noiseless that provides impactful resistance and toughness.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Heating Method: Convection

• Power Source Type: Electric

• Item Dimensions LxWxH: 35 x 13 x 33.5 centimetres

• Item Weight: 4.06 kilograms

ProsCons
Ability to regulate automaticallyHeat a maximum of 250 sq. ft.
Produces clean heat wavesHigh power consumption
The compact design makes it easy to operate 
Spot Heating 
cellpic
Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater - Off White/Black Color
25% off 1,799 2,399
Buy now

2. Bajaj RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater

The compact heater can become cosy, comfortable and complete with its capacities and safety features. Making it a part of home décor is an investment for standard warming solutions. It takes away winter blues from a person and the thermostat cut-off prevents them from burning down. The room heater has an impressive heating effect as the surface of it stays cooler even after heating ensuring safety.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Heating Element Type: Halogen Rod

• Certification: BIS Certified

• Body Material: Plastic; Fan Blower: Plastic

• Power Consumption: 800 W

• Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP Filled

ProsCons
Utilisation is easy and reliableHalogen rod consumes a lot of energy
ABS plastic body 
Functions with a noiseless operation 
Includes tip-over switch and thermal fuse 
cellpic
Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater (White)
16% off 1,299 1,549
Buy now

3. Bajaj Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater

This room heater is easy on a person's wallet. It is suitable for personal use and fits in a small room. The durability of the room heater lies in the nickel and chrome plated mesh grids for protection from rust and corrosion. A shiny stainless steel reflective surface distributes the warmth of the heat in a room.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Type: Radiant Heater

• Power Consumption: 230 V

• Power Settings: 1, 1000 Watts

• Other Features: Adjustable Thermostat

ProsCons
Offers instant heatingHeating coverage should improve
DurableNoisy
The mesh grid is corrosion-resistant nickel chrome-platedLess efficient
cellpic
Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater (Steel)
14% off 889 1,029
Buy now

4. Bajaj RX 11 2000-Watt Convector

If you own the room heater, there is an assurance of triple safety due to a thermostat, thermal fuse to prevent overheating and an auto thermal shutoff. Cold nights during the winter season can be bid goodbye as it is portable and efficient. Without any refrigerant and oxygen, it can provide warmth and constitutes a neat and clean operation. It functions as a heater and a fan depending on the weather. The installation of the cost-effective room heater takes place vertically and horizontally.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Switch Type: Rotary

• Heater Type: Fan Heater

• Weight: 8 kg

• Cord Material: PVC

• Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP Filled

ProsCons
Handy and SmallDoesn’t involve a handle
Available with a 2-year warrantyFan is noisy
Thermal overheat protection 
cellpic
Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (White, ISI Approved)
36% off 2,099 3,279
Buy now

5. Bajaj Delux 2000-Watt Room Heater

A respite from the heat during winter can be experienced after the room heater becomes a part of the home décor. The ISI-approved room heater comes with safety measures to help prevent any potential mishaps. The two heat settings in it adjust the room as per your requirements. The compact room heater functions cleanly and provides efficient and rapid heating performance.

Specification

• Brand: Bajaj

• Colour: Cream

• Heater Type: Infrared

• Weight: 11 kg

• Dimensions: 29 x 17.8 x 12 inch

ProsCons
Finest heating elementProduces some noise
Nickel chrome plated reflectorIt has no castor wheels
Thermal overheat protection 

6. Bajaj Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater

Winters can be made warmer by a room heater that is cosy and fits well in a standard room. An appliance that regulates heat as per the requirements of its owner. Its design of it is decent and stylish and includes a single heating element. A special reflecting surface is a part of it that functions for uniform heat distribution.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Rated Voltage: 230 V AC

• Heating Element Type: Wire Wound on Refractory Rod

• Cord Plug Material: Cotton Braided

• Body Material: CRCA

• Weight: 10 kg

• Dimensions: 34 x 14.8 x 16 cm

ProsCons
Instant HeatingUnsuitable for large rooms
AffordableUnsuitable when kids are around
Low NoiseNo air filter
Energy efficient 

7. Bajaj Majesty RH 11F Plus

A significant appliance required in winter operates noiselessly with a cord winder in it. To make the temperature as per your needs, the thermostat can be adjustable and it has three heat settings. The five safety features in it are – a safety tilt switch to protect against improper installation, thermostat cut-off, auto reset thermal cut-out, manual reset thermal cut-out, and thermal fuse.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Model Number: Majesty RH 11F Plus

• Number of Fins: 11

• Type: Oil Filled

• Product Dimensions: 16.5x71.5x60 cm

ProsCons
Suitable for continued heatingCostlier than competition
Better heat retentionHigh power consumption
No oxygen burn-in 
Adjustable thermostat 
cellpic
Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved (Majesty 11F Plus Black/Golden)
51% off 8,798 17,999
Buy now

8. Bajaj RX 7 2000-Watt Heat Convector

A portable heat convector that can be carried around a house with a three-heat watt setting. A room gets heated up evenly by the silent room heater suitable for smaller to medium rooms. It includes an adjustable height setting and an increase in temperature take place across the heating space. The swing stand that comes along with it can be adjusted as per desired height and direction. The device stops working if the temperature is excessively high due to the presence of an internal cut-off feature. Such a feature prevents tripping as well.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Switch Type: Rotary

• Heater Type: Fan Heater

• Coating: Powder Coated

• Generic Name: Heat Convector Room Heater

• Cord Plug Material: Moulded PP Filled

• Body Material: CRCA

ProsCons
Adjustable heightIt has no touch sensor
Protection from overheatIt has no tip-over switch
Automatic thermal safety cut-out 
cellpic
Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (Black, ISI Approved)
28% off 2,389 3,299
Buy now

9. Bajaj Majesty RH Room Heater

The room heater provides comfort by imparting warmth in the standard room of a house. It can heat a large space with a capacity of 13 litres and a power output of 2500 watts. The easy-to-move appliance is a noiseless heater which is just the right appliance for cold nights in winter. The prevention of overheating happens in it because of safety tilt and an auto thermal shutoff. Access to it is quite easy as it is equipped with castor wheels.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Heater Type: OFR

• Generic Name: Oil-Filled Radiator

• Weight: 19.3 kg

ProsCons
Noiseless OperationHigher price
Castor wheel for easy mobility 
3 heat settings 

10. Bajaj Majesty RFX2 Blower Heaters

An appliance that comes with immense delight when utilised during winters and even summers. It is a room heater during winter and works as a cooling device or a personal fan during summer. The cool touch housing feature in it makes the exteriors of the room heater cool to the touch. It functions in 1000 as well as 2000 watts power consumption. The product ensures protection from overheating ultimately ensuring quadra safety assurance.

Specifications

• Brand: Bajaj

• Body Material: Plastic, Metal

• Coverage Area: 500 sq. ft.

• Mounting Features: Table Top

• Switch Type: Rotary Switch

ProsCons
2 years warrantyPlastic mesh
Good safety featuresNoisy
International design and styling 

Best 3 features for you

ProductsPowerHeat SettingsWeight
Blow Hot 2000-Watt Heater2000 watts24.6 Kg
RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater800 watts21.3 Kg
Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater1000 watts11.7 Kg
RX 11 2000-Watt Convector2000 watts21.9 Kg
Deluxe 2000-Watt Room Heater2000 watts22.75 Kg
Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater1000 watts11.6 Kg
Majesty RH 11F Plus2500 watts314.5 Kg
RX 2000-Watt Heat Convector2000 watts32.5 Kg
Majesty RH Room Heater2000 watts318.5 Kg
Majesty RFX2 Blower Heaters2000 watts21.4 Kg

Best value for money

Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater is a better option known for its portability that can be kept in any room. As it has an adjustable thermostat, it turns out to be a suitable product that can be adjusted as per needs just right in a house. Its operation is clean and neat.

Best overall product

RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater is an appliance that goes well in a small room to make it warm. Instant heating can be experienced from the 800-watt heater along with its noiselessness. It comprises two heat settings for a comfortable space within the interiors for fine living.

How to find the perfect room heater?

A room heater that is embedded with a radiance method of heat generation is noiseless and a fine pick. A person who returns home from work or needs a blanket in winter should consider such an appliance that warms instantly. An adult can opt for the safety of a child before deciding on a room heater to avoid skin burning. Wattage specification needs to be noted as the electricity consumption of a room heater depends on it and for energy efficiency. Room heater thermostat can be checked out to control how warm a room should be.

Products price list

Best Bajaj HeatersPrice
Blow Hot 2000-Watt Heater1,799
RHX 2 800-Watt Room Heater1,299
Flashy 1000-Watt Room Heater889
RX 11 2000-Watt Convector2,099
Delux 2000-Watt Room Heater1,359
Minor 1000-Watt Room Heater823
Majesty RH 11F Plus8,998
RX 2000-Watt Heat Convector2,388
Majesty RH Room Heater12,999
Majesty RFX2 Blower Heaters2,750

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best action cameras to buy now
Best water geysers of 15-litre storage capacity: A buyer's guide
Best graphics cards can boost computing experience
Best KODAK printer for your home
Amazon sale: Face creams will work wonders for your skin, avail up to 30% off

This Winter, Find The Best Bajaj Heaters Worth Your Money

What type of room heater is secured for domestic use?

Where should room heaters be kept while it is in use?

What needs to be considered whenever a room heater is utilised?

What is the type of heater that utilises minimum electricity?

Do heaters dry out the air?

View More
electronics FOR LESS