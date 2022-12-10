Story Saved
Top 10 best kingston hard drives you can buy online!

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 10, 2022 19:28 IST
Summary:

The hard drive is mainly a non-volatile memory storage device that stores every data of your system permanently from a system. Wherever you shop for a new hard drive, you will see a wide range of options available on the market. Furthermore, it comes in different size options, making it hard to select any of them. Our best Kingston hard drive guide can be helpful for you if you are searching for the best hard drives available on the market. This is a detailed guide where we have mentioned all the necessary information which will simplify your buying process. So, whether you are searching for external or internal hard drives, you have hit the right place. We have given a list of the 10 best Kingston hard drives with their pricing and detailed specification. This list features almost every detail required to help you make a pick.

product info
Get Your Hands on the Best Kingston Hard Drive

10 Best Kingston Hard Drives

1.Kingston IKVP80ES/1920G

The Ironkey Vault Privacy 80 External Solid-state-drive is Kingston’s first OS-based hardware-encrypted external solid-state drive. It has developed an innovative touch-screen to protect the user's valuable data. VP80ES of this hard drive protects your system from Brute Force attacks.

It is mainly a USB-connectable solid-state drive that does not need any software installation to work with your system. It is a FIPS 197-certified drive with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, which is available for Rs. 41,440.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 1920 GB

• Form Factor: 2.5 inches

• Connectivity Technology: USB

• Best Suitable For: Personal, Multimedia, Business

• Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

ProsCons
Unique touch-screen Password can be changed without any confirmation
High-security protectionSome people may find it really expensive
User-friendly 
OS-dependent drive 
High data transfer speed 
Special mode to ignore recording 
cellpic
Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 1.92TB External SSD | FIPS 197 | XTS-AES 256GB Encrypted | Touch Screen PIN | Secure Data Protection | IKVP80ES/1920G
27% off 100,190 137,190
Buy now

2.Kingston XS2000 2TB

This is one of the best Kingston hard drives available online, offering read/write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. Its 2TB storage capacity supports high-resolution 8k videos, images, documents, etc. The best part of this particular hard drive is that it is tested to be rust-resistant, water-resistant, and shockproof. It comes up with a rubber sleeve. This pocket-friendly portable device is available at Rs. 28,000.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 2000 GB

• Form Factor: Portable

• Connectivity Technology: USB

• Best Suitable For: Personal, Multimedia, Business

• Hardware Interface: USB 3.0

ProsCons
Highly portable and durableNeeds USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support to get the highest speed
Availability of storage capacity up to 2 TBDo not have hardware-based encryption and SSD management software
Has the capability of high speed with the proper software 
High and quality performance 
cellpic
Kingston XS2000 2TB High Performance, Read/Write speeds up to 2,000MB/s, Pocket-Sized Portable External SSD SXS2000/2000G, Silver
17% off 23,157 28,000
Buy now

3.Kingston SXS2000/1000G

The Kingston XS2000 1TB Pocket-sized Portable External SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives on the list. It has come up with a very simple yet elegant design with a storage capacity of 1000 GB. It also offers a user-replaceable rubber bumper to protect your system from any accidental damage. It is water-resistant, shockproof, and dust-resistant as well. It is available at Rs. 24,000.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 1000 GB

• Form Factor: Portable

• Connectivity Technology: USB

• Best Suitable For: Personal, Business, Multimedia

• Hardware Interface: USB 3.2

ProsCons
Compact Form factorLimited SLC cache size
Works well on every modern deviceRequires USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support to get the full speed
USB-type C interface 
Water-resistant, shockproof, and dust-resistant 
Small and lightweight 
cellpic
Kingston XS2000 1TB High Performance, Read/Write speeds up to 2,000MB/s, Pocket-Sized Portable External SSD SXS2000/1000G, Silver
40% off 14,427 24,000
Buy now

4.Kingston SXS2000/500G

The Kingston XS2000 Pocket-sized external portable SXS2000/500G SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives that deliver next-gen high performance. It offers a lightning-fast 2000 MB/s transfer speed, ensuring improved productivity with less interruption. It shares compatibility with almost every advanced device. Also, it connects with the type-C3, which further provides data accessibility from anywhere. It is available at Rs. 17,000.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 500 GB

• Form Factor: Portable

• Connectivity Technology: USB

• Best Suitable For: Business, Personal, Multimedia

• Hardware Interface: USB 3.2

ProsCons
Faster and high performanceLacks encryption
Small, lightweight, high portabilityWrite speed is pretty low
Dust and water resistant 
Come with a detachable rubber sleeve 
cellpic
Kingston XS2000 500G High Performance, Read/Write speeds up to 2,000MB/s, Pocket-Sized External Portable SSD SXS2000/500G, Silver
44% off 9,500 17,000
Buy now

5.Kingston SSDNow A400 480GB

The Kingston SSD Now A400 480 GB internal SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives on the list. This SSD can dramatically boost your system performance by improving its responsiveness. It has come up with the next-gen controller, which offers up to 500 MB/s read and writes speeds, ensuring much higher performance. Additionally, it is built with Flash memory, making the device more durable and reliable. It is available at Rs. 6,350.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 480 GB

• Form Factor: 2.5 inch

• Connectivity Technology: SATA

• Best Suitable For: Personal, Multitasking

• Hardware Interface: Solid State

ProsCons
More durable and reliableModerate workload
Faster performance 
Multiple capacities 
Low power consumption 
Shock and vibration resistance 
cellpic
Kingston SSDNow A400 480GB Internal Solid State Drive (SA400S37/480GIN)
56% off 2,797 6,350
Buy now

6.Kingston A400 240GB SA400S37/240GIN

The Kingston A400 240 GB internal SSD is one of the best Kingston hard drives which is powered by a Marvell controller that ensures higher performance and amazing speed. It is also built with powerful Flash memory, making it vibration and shock-resistant. It is compatible with every device because of its ruggedness. It is available at Rs. 3,600.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 240 GB

• Form Factor: 2.5 inches

• Connectivity Technology: SATA

• Best Suitable For: Multimedia, Personal, Business

• Hardware Interface: Serial ATA-600

ProsCons
Faster and high performanceNo software tools are available
Easy installation 
Shock and vibration-resistant 
Comes with a Marvell controller 
cellpic
Kingston SSDNow A400 240GB Internal Solid State Drive (SA400S37/240GIN)
50% off 1,797 3,600
Buy now

7.Kingston Q500 240GB

The Kingston Q500 240 GB SATA3 2.5 SSD can easily improve your system’s overall performance. It offers great and high performance as compared to other hard drives. As it does not contain any moving parts, making it much quieter and cooler. It comes in various capacities, and you can upgrade it to a higher capacity. It is available at Rs. 3,150.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 240 GB

• Form Factor: 2.5 inches

• Connectivity Technology: SATA

• Best Suited For: Personal

• Hardware Interface: Serial ATA

ProsCons
Fast loading time and high performanceNot compatible with every type of device
Easy installationGood for only light workloads
Shock and vibration-resistant 
Produces less noise 
cellpic
Kingston Q500 240GB SATA3 2.5 SSD (SQ500S37/240G)
44% off 1,749 3,150
Buy now

8.Kingston Now A400 120GB

The Kingston Now A400 120 GB Internal Solid-State Drive also offers great performance, providing high responsiveness. With the help of its high boot loading time and improved transfer speed, it offers incredible performance. It is way cooler and quieter than hard drives since it has no moving parts. It is available at Rs. 2,800.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 120 GB

• Form Factor: 2.5 inches

• Connectivity Technology: SATA

• Best Suited For: Personal

• Hardware Interface: Solid State

ProsCons
Good performanceModerate durability
Quieter and coolerNo software tool
Ideal for both laptop and desktop 
Shock and vibration-resistant 
cellpic
Kingston Now A400 120GB Internal Solid State Drive (SA400S37/120GIN)
36% off 1,795 2,800
Buy now

9.Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 2280

The NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD from Kingston is a sizable storage option with read/write rates of up to 2,100 to 1,700MB/s, which is 35 times quicker than a conventional hard drive. The Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD is almost three times faster than the conventional SATA SSD.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 2 TB

• Form Factor: M.2

• Connectivity Technology: SATA

• Best Suited For: Gaming, Business, Personal

• Hardware Interface: NVMe

ProsCons
High performance and faster loading timeOnly will work if your existing system supports PCIe or NVMe
Produce low heatSome may find it expensive
Consumes very less power 
cellpic
Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD Up to 2100 MB/s SNVS/2000G
44% off 22,575 39,999
Buy now

10.Kingston 120G SSDNOW UV500 M.2

The Kingston 120G UV500 M.2 SSD provides great performance. You will notice your applications and other data will boost faster with a great speed. You even can store multiple games and applications as per your wish. This particular Solid-state drive consumes very less power, making it more durable. It is available at Rs. 4,600.

Specifications

• Storage Capacity: 120 GB

• Form Factor: 2.5 inches

• Connectivity Technology: SATA III

• Best Suited For: Personal, Multipurpose

• Hardware Interface: M.2

ProsCons
You can go up to 256 GB storage capacityComparatively a bit slower than others
Decent performanceOnly will work if your existing system supports PCIe
Offers 256-bit encryption 
Less power consumption 
cellpic
Kingston 120G SSDNOW UV500 M.2
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the 10 best Kingston hard drives available on the market.

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Kingston Ironkey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD Multi-password options along with Passphrase/PIN modesAmazing intuitive touch-screen Dual read-only modes for the Malware protection
Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable SSDPocket-friendly and highly portableHigh-speed capacitiesHigh durability
Kingston XS2000 1TB Pocket-sized portable external SSDHigh durabilityGreat performance and speed up to 4 TBUser-friendly and high portability
Kingston XS2000 Pocket-sized external portable SXS2000/500G SSDPocket-sized compact form factorHighly durable and portableHigh-speed capacity
Kingston SSD Now A400 480 GB internal SSD10 times faster than the HDDShock and vibration resistantMultiple capacities
Kingston A400 240 GB internal SSD 10 times faster performanceShock and vibration resistantMarvell Controller
Kingston Q500 240 GB SATA3 2.5 SSDHigh performanceReliable and durableShock and vibration resistant
Kingston Now A400 120 GB Internal Solid State Drive Faster loading time and high performanceShock and vibration resistantQuieter and cooler
Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Internal SSD High speedGreat performanceConsumes less power
Kingston 120G UV500 M.2 SSD The 256-bit data encryption systemDecent performanceRequires less power

Best value for money

The Kingston SSD Now A400 480 GB internal SSD is among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is so because it is ideal for every modern device, making it a preferable option for everyone. It offers much faster performance with high durability and credibility. It comes in different capacities suitable for anyone’s requirements and is available at Rs. 6,350.All these features at such a great price surely make this one of the best Kingston hard drives on the market.

Best overall kingston hard drive

The Kingston A400 240 GB internal SSD is among the best Kingston hard drives on the list. With the help of the Marvell controller, you can witness the great performance and high boot speed altogether.Another amazing thing about this product is that it is shock and vibration-resistant. It comes with flash memory as well. The product's price is also reasonable, at Rs. 3,600, making it one of the best Kingston hard drives in the market.

How to find the hard drives for your system

Getting the perfect hard drive for your system among a vast range of options is not that hard if you know where to look. During your shopping, you can consider a few things. But first, set your budget and the features you wish to have on your hard drive. Also, pay attention to the usage while narrowing down your options.

However, it would be wise if you select one of them depending on the interface, drive capacity, cache size, noise level, power consumption, performance, price, drive type (external or internal), etc.When you compare all of these features with the list shared above, Kingston A400 240GB can be regarded as one of the best Kingston hard drives.

Best kingston hard drives price list

Best Kingston Hard DrivesPrice (in rupees)
Kingston IKVP80ES/1920GRs. 41,440
Kingston XS2000 2TBRs. 28,000
Kingston SXS2000/1000GRs. 24,000
Kingston SXS2000/500GRs. 17,000
Kingston SSDNow A400 480GBRs. 6,350
Kingston A400 240GB SA400S37/240GINRs. 3,600
Kingston Q500 240GBRs. 3,150
Kingston Now A400 120GBRs. 2,800
Kingston NV1 2TB M.2 2280Rs. 20,500
Kingston 120G SSDNOW UV500 M.2Rs. 4,600

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

electronics FOR LESS