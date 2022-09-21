Top 10 Micromax mobile phones under 7000: Here are your top picks

Micromax mobile phones under 7000-Bharat 5 Infinity edition
Micromax is one of the most popular brands in India for manufacturing smartphones. Check out this article for the top ten Micromax mobile phones under 7000.
Being one of India's largest privately-held electronics, however, the smartphone manufacturer went out of business as Chinese smartphone makers began attracting customers with their alluring deals. With a competitive price point, Micromax has just made a comeback in the Indian market.
Here is a sizable selection of the top Micromax smartphones under 7000 RS. The budget-friendly smartphones on this list come with MediaTek CPUs, dual rear cameras, up to 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 4G technology, and other features. The best things about Micromax mobile phones are their sturdy construction and beautiful appearance.
They have a large screen that makes viewing your favourite images and videos much more convenient. We will discuss all the important features of these mobile phones so that you can decide which model would suit your requirements the best.
1. Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity edition
This Micromax phone is made to improve your smartphone experience. With a 13.84-cm screen and an 18:9 aspect ratio, it provides vivid, clear graphics, and its 5000 mAh battery lasts many hours. Additionally, the device has good cameras and a quick fingerprint sensor.
Specifications
- Operating system: The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition runs on Android Oreo.
- Processor:MT6739 quad processor
- Body: Polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front.
- Design: Lightweight design, compact, and sturdy
- Display:The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition has a 5.45 inches HD+ IPS LCD screen.
- RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage with external memory slot up to 32GB.
- Camera:The smartphone has a 5MP main camera that produces good pictures. Additionally, a second 5MP lens is mounted on the front for selfies.
- Connectivity:4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB.
- Battery: 5,000mAh Li-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight & compact design,
|RAM management could be better
|Whole day battery backup
|Low processing power
|Good connectivity option.
|
|Fingerprint scanner
|
|Immersive display
|
Best features:
- Fingerprint scanner
- Immersive display quality
2. Micromax Canvas Play Q355
The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 smartphone will energise your leisure time. The dual SIM phone sports an Android Lollipop 5.0 OS and a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU to meet current telecom needs. The Canvas Play Q355 smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen for a vivid, clear picture of the outside world and a 5-megapixel flashback camera to record precious moments in time.
Specifications:
- Operating system: The MicromaxCanvas Play Q355runs Android Oreo.
- Processor:1.3 GHz Quad Processor
- Design: Lightweight and polycarbonate back
- Display:The Micromax Canvas Play Q355 has a 5.5-inch FWVGA screen.
- RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM & 8GB internal storage.
- Camera:5MP main camera and a 0.3 MP selfie camera.
- Connectivity:3G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and MicroUSB.
- Battery: 2820mAh Li-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable configuration
|Low-resolution display
|Reasonable price
|Poor front camera
|Large display
|
|Great battery
|
Best features:
- Long range Wi-Fi connectivity
- Dual Sim support
3. Micromax Bharat
Utilise the Micromax Bharat 4 to elevate your smartphone experience. You may use its 12.7 cm (5) HD IPS screen to browse the Internet, talk with friends, and perform other tasks with a 2500 mAh battery. It was introduced in the shades of Red, Blue, Matte Black, and Blue.
Specifications:
- Operating system: The Micromax Bharat 4 runs Android 7.0.
- Processor: MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
- Design: polycarbonate back and compact design
- Display:5 inch HD Display
- RAM & Storage: The smartphone packs 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage
- Camera:5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera
- Connectivity:Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, 3G, and 4G
- Battery: 2500mAh removable battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display
|Low RAM
|4G connectivity
|No future updates
|Good stand by time
|
Best feature: Considering that it only has 1 GB of RAM, It works fairly well. The programmes and background processes are micromanaged by a tool named Dura speed.
4. Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
Discover cutting-edge innovation with the Micromax Canvas Selfie and take advantage of limitless entertainment and seamless communication. It has 8 GB of internal storage and 1 GB of RAM installed. They work together to provide a seamless transition from one application to the next. The smartphone operates effectively, thanks to the fast CPU. With the Micromax Canvas Selfie, you can now afford outstanding performance while staying within your financial means.
Specifications:
- Operating system:Android 5.1 Lollipop
- Processor:1.3 GHz quad-core CPU
- Design: Stylish polycarbonate back panel and glass protection on the front
- Display:5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- RAM & Storage: 1GB RAM and 8 GB storage with 32 GB expandable slot
- Camera:8MP back camera and 5MP front camera
- Connectivity:3G, 2G, WiFi, and Bluetooth
- Battery: 2800mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera
|Heating issue
|Lightweight and trendy design
|No 4G connectivity
|Bright display
|Small storage option
Best 3 features:
- Slim design
- Easy to hold and prevent accidental spills and slides. T
- The Moondust Grey offers it a stylish and professional appearance.
5. Micromax Bharat 2 Plus
The Micromax Bharat 2 Plus has a 5MP rear-facing camera with flash and built-in beauty features. Additionally, it boasts a quad-core processor, a 4-inch WVGA screen, and more. With the built-in Face Beauty settings, you can make every selfie look glamorous.
Specifications:
- Processor:1.3 GHz quad-coreSC9832CPU
- Display:4-inch WVGA screen
- Storage: 8 GB
- RAM: 1 GB
- Camera:5MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera
- Connectivity:4G VoLTE support, 3G, Bluetooth, and WiFi
- Battery: 1600mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact phone
|Low battery backup
|Built-in face beauty option
|Display resolution is low.
|Excellent appearance, slim physique
|
|4G connectivity.
|
Best feature:
- Pure stock Android with almost minimal bloatware and no advertisements offer a good user experience.
- 4G VoLTE support
6. Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352
The Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352 is an affordable smartphone that can handle multitasking without difficulty. The battery life and camera quality are excellent. When the price and the features are considered together, this is one of the best products in its price range.
Specifications:
- Processor: 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6592M Octa Core Processor
- Display: 5-inch IPS LCD HD screen
- RAM:2GB
- Storage: 16GB
- Camera: 13MP back camera and a 5MP front camera with LED flash.
- Connectivity:GPRS, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, GPS and USB port
- Battery: 2500mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Corning Gorilla glass protection
|Average pixel density
|Good battery backup
|
|Nice cameras
|
Best features:
- The rear camera contains a digital zoom function and an auto flash features.
- It has another slot for expansion up to 32GB.
7. Micromax X512
The Micromax X512 is a versatile gadget in its own right. You can easily use two SIM cards to communicate with your loved ones across 2G networks. Additionally, it meets your amusement demands because of its practical features like an FM radio, a video player, and a loudspeaker.
Specification:
- Display:1.8 inches TFT display
- RAM: 32 MB
- Storage: Extendable up to 8 GB
- Camera: 0.3MP camera
- Connectivity:2G connectivity
- Battery: 1750mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Colourful, TFT display
|Limited contract support.
|32MB RAM
|
|1750mAh battery
|
|Support dual SIM
|
Best features: This phone is very handy because of its additional capabilities, like Bluetooth, micro USB, auto call recording, torchlight, and many languages.
8. Micromax X818
The Micromax X818 is a good choice for everyday usage. It has two SIM card slots, allowing for seamless interactions on one charge. The cellphone has a loudspeaker, 3GP video support, and pre-installed applications for amusement reasons. It is a basicMicromax mobile phone under 7000.
Specification:
- Display:2.8 inches TFT display with 191 PPi density
- RAM: 32 MB
- Storage: 1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB
- Camera: 0.3MP camera
- Connectivity:2G connectivity
- Battery: 1450mAh
- Os: Speadtrum
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life.
|Poor camera quality
|Expandable storage options
|Sound low compared to other
|Durable construction
|
Best features:
- Auto call recording feature
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Digital flash on the back.
9. Micromax X708
The Micromax X708 is a fantastic treat for music enthusiasts. The manufacturer includes a sizable amplifier with strong music buttons on the rear. In addition, the more sophisticated polyphonic ringtones provide active notifications for incoming calls, texts, and other events.
Specifications:
- Display: 2.4 inches TFT display
- RAM: 32 MB
- Storage: 1GB storage can extend up to 8 GB
- Camera:Two 0.3MP cameras on the back
- Connectivity:2G connectivity
- Battery: 1450mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning design
|Build quality issue
|Outstanding sound quality.
|
|Two back cameras
|
|Torchlight
|
Best features:
- Wireless FM radio
- Auto Call Recording
10. Micromax X378
The Micromax X413 is a small, practical option in thisMicromax mobile phones under 7000 list.It is available in a stunning blue shade. Users may make uninterrupted audio calls all day because of the device's 800 mAh battery.
Specifications:
- Display: 1.77" TFT display
- RAM: 32 MB
- Storage: Storage can extend up to 8 GB
- Camera:1 MP camera
- Connectivity:2G connectivity
- Battery: 800 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Coloured display
|Low battery backup
|Wireless FM radio
|
|Bluetooth compatible
|
|Anti Theft feature
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition
|1GB RAM & 16 GB storage
|5.45 inches IPS LCD screen
|5000 mAh battery
|Micromax Canvas Play Q355
|1GB RAM & 8 GB storage
|5.5 inches FWVGA screen
|2820 mAh battery
|Micromax Bharat 4
|1GB RAM & 16 GB storage
|5 inches IPS LCD screen
|2500 mAh battery
|Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
|1GB RAM & 8 GB storage
|5 inches IPS LCD screen
|2800 mAh battery
|Micromax Bharat 2 Plus
|1GB RAM & 8 GB storage
|4 inches WVGA screen
|1600 mAh battery
|Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352
|2GB RAM & 16 GB storage
|5 inches IPS LCD screen
|2500 mAh battery
|Micromax X512
|32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB
|1.8 inches TFT screen
|1750 mAh battery
|Micromax X818
|32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB
|2.8 inches TFT screen
|1450 mAh battery
|Micromax X708
|32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB
|2.4 inches TFT screen
|1450 mAh battery
|Micromax X378
|32MB RAM & expandable up to 8 GB
|1.77 inches TFT screen
|800 mAh battery
Best value for money.
The Micromax Bharat 4 is the best value for money in this list. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4G connectivity. A quad-core CPU operates the phone with 1 GB of RAM. The dual SIM smartphone has a stylish black design and runs the Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system. This can be a decent choice if you're seeking a 4G smartphone in a reasonable price range.
Best overall
The Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition is an overall combo in theMicromax Mobile phones under 7000list. It offers great value for money. The battery life, the display, and the build quality of this smartphone stand up to the comparative price tag. In this price bracket, the Micromax Bharat 5 infinity edition provides you with the latest 4G support and a fingerprint scanner. If you're a Micromax fan looking to settle down with the best overallMicromax Mobile phones under 7000, it is worth looking at.
How To find the perfectmicromax mobilephone under 7000
In the current digital era, a mobile phone is essential. The abundance of options in the market has made buying a mobile phone difficult. Here are some steps for choosing the bestMicromax mobile phones under 7000for your daily life.
- Make a list of all the specifications you need in a new mobile phone.
- Explore various online retailers to learn more about your options.
- To choose the bestMicromax mobile phones under 7000 for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory.
- Examine the offers and discounts, too. Lastly, select the option that best suits your needs.
Price list
|Sl No.
|Model name
|Price
|1.
|Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition
| ₹6999
|2.
|Micromax Canvas Play Q355
| ₹5999
|3.
|Micromax Bharat 4
| ₹5,900
|4.
|Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
| ₹3699
|5.
|Micromax Bharat 2 Plus
| ₹ 4599
|6.
|Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E352
| ₹5900
|7.
|Micromax X512
| ₹1195
|8.
|Micromax X818
| ₹ 1474
|9.
|Micromax X708
| ₹ 1278
|10.
|Micromax X378
| ₹ 945
