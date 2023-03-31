Story Saved
Top 10 microwave ovens for big kitchens: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 31, 2023 14:49 IST
Summary:

Check out the top 10 microwave ovens for big kitchens from brands like Godrej, Panasonic, LG, IFB, Bajaj and Whirlpool and as well as best online deals on them.

Microwave ovens are convenient, heat food faster and are more economical.

Microwave ovens are now a requisite kitchen appliance for all sorts of households. You need microwave ovens for small kitchens to larger segments as their convenience and versatility make reheating food and feasible cooking a breeze. So, picking the best microwave oven for your area depends upon the type of usage, your requirement, and your purpose to fit the question of why you need a microwave oven. No matter your necessity, while shopping for the right model of microwave you should identify a few basic features.

Do consider its size, price, and type based on your kitchen space where you can go for a big microwave oven if you have a modular large spacing. Microwaves are on the top hit list in everyone’s kitchenware as it not only helps you with independent cooking but also quickly reheat or defrost food.

The microwave oven price varies depending on the model you choose, say if you want to go for the countertop or over-the-range oven assembled into your kitchen layout. Check out the top 10 microwave ovens that will save you time and energy, especially during your working days.

Product list

  1. Bajaj MTBX 20L Grill Microwave Oven

Designed with 20 litres limited capacity and active automatic controls of knobs and dials, it makes a great microwave oven for a small kitchen. This model can be used for defrosting, grilling, reheating, and cooking food items. It comes with a 30-minute cooking alarm and the manual says that use decent quality utensils or they might get heated and burnt.

Though, Bajaj is popular for releasing budget-friendly products that are highly durable. The brand is also known for the post sales customer service and its support network is widely available serving spare parts so no need to worry about routine servicing.

Specifications:

  • Material: Powder-coated Iron
  • Colour: Black
  • Product Dimensions: 15.7D x 20.9W x 12.9H Cm
  • Weight: 11 kg 300 g
  • Installation Type: Countertop
  • Wattage: 800 Watts
ProsCons

Good customer ratings and reviews

Little capacity

Durable products from this generation

 

2. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

It is considered one of the best microwave ovens for your household that is perfect for large-sized families. You can use it for baking, grilling, defrosting, reheating, and cooking various food items. The model is designed with a highly-responsive touch keypad and other special features like auto programs, a child safety lock, as well as different cooking modes. It is a big microwave oven quite easy-to-clean.

Specifications:

  • Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Glass, Ceramic
  • Colour: Black
  • Product Dimensions: 47.5 D x 51.7 W x 31 H Cm
  • Weight: 17 kg 500 g
  • Installation Type: Freestanding
  • Wattage: 900 Watts

Pros

Cons

Highly-responsive touch keypad

Takes time after switching on

Backed with Slim Fry technology

 

3. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven

This is a sleek, stylish, and durable microwave oven online that comes with an increased capacity. It is a countertop microwave designed with compact glass turbulence. Featuring a 360-degree heat wrap functionality for food to get uniformly cooked, you can also reheat last night's leftovers using its auto-programmed time and mode. This microwave oven has a touch keypad quite sensitive to the touch and easy to clean. Using it you can defrost meat, fish, soups, bread, fruits, and vegetables.

Specifications:

  • Material: Iron
  • Colour: Golden
  • Dimensions: 185.4 x 202 x 120.5 Cm
  • Weight: 3792 Grams
  • Installation: ‎Freestanding
  • Wattage: 800 watts
ProsCons
Ensures Hassle-Free defrosting 
Ideal for a medium-sized family 

4. LG 32 L All-in-One Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

This model has a 32 litres capacity quite suitable for bigger-sized families for purposes like grilling, baking, roasting and cooking food items. It has a stylish design designed with a charcoal lighting heater that retains flavour and moisture saving almost 30% more energy.

It also comes with a diet fry option to ensure healthy cooking. You also have the option to prepare ghee and heat milk while keeping its nutrients. The Charcoal Convection oven by LG offers extra features to make cottage cheese and curd. Its operation is noiseless and sturdy as the inner cavity is made of stainless steel.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Colour: Black Floral
  • Product Dimensions: 52D x 53W x 32.2H Cm
  • Installation: Freestanding
  • Wattage: 2400 Watts
  • Weight: 4 kg 780 g
ProsCons
Stylish exterior designA bit expensive
Multiple additional modes are available 

5. AmazonBasics 30 L Convection Microwave

It is made of high-quality stainless steel with good customer ratings. This product is reliable for daily cooking and heating, with the adequate capacity needed for 3-4 people. You get a one-year warranty on the product and it comes with a convection mode suitable for baking, grilling, and heating food items. It is quite easy to handle and can fit into any kitchen design, improving the aesthetics and decor.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Colour: Black
  • Installation Type: Countertop
  • Wattage: 800 Watts
  • Weight: 18 kg
ProsCons
Affordable productFew bad customer reviews
Simple operation and user-friendly 

6. Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven

This product is ideal for nuclear families, couples or bachelors that can be used for grilling, baking and reheating purposes. It is feasible to use and designed with a defrost system. This model has a touchpad in the control panel quite sensitive and easy to clean. You just need to swipe once with a moist cloth and the microwave oven body looks fresh and ready to use.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Colour: Black
  • Installation: Countertop
  • Weight: 14 g
  • Dimensions: 175.2 x 215 x 134.6 Cm

Wattage: 800 Watts

Pros

Cons

Value for money item

Lacks a starter kit

Easy to clean and user friendly

 

7. IFB 25 L Convection Microwave Oven

It is suitable for more than four members with good customer reviews/ratings. This product comes with a touch keypad in the control panel. IFB is a reliable brand, known for microwave accessories that allows you to cook, grill or bake effectively. It is a value-for-money microwave oven India’s best microwave oven in terms of price range and features.

Specifications:

  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Colour: Silver
  • Installation: Countertop
  • Item Dimensions: 48 x 28 x 41 Cm
  • Weight: 16130 Grams
  • Wattage: 800 Watts
ProsCons
Comes with a manufacturer's warrantySome models can be faulty
The turntable glass base is very swift 

8. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

It is an ergonomically featured affordable microwave oven online available for the Indian market. This product is designed with an LED display to notify you about the power level, cooking time, and every stage of use. It has 5 power levels to help you make a variety of dishes with multiple power levels.

Using this model you can save space and easily cook with its press-type door lock. Moreover, you can cook your favourite cuisine inside a power coated 20 L cavity. Whirlpool also brings in the defrost function and a clock feature for durable and safe cooking.

Specifications:

  • Material: Iron
  • Colour: Black
  • Installation: Countertop
  • Dimensions: 137.8 x 177.2 x 103.1 Cm
  • Weight: 2646 Grams
  • Wattage: 800 watts
ProsCons
Comes with a LED displayLess storage capacity
Equipped with 5 power levels 

9.LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

This model is designed with cutting-edge features to help you make delectable cuisines. It also comes with different cooking modes like baking, grilling, defrosting, heating, and frying. You can make restaurant-quality dishes using its 360° Motorized Rotisserie required for uniform and even cooking.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Black
  • Installation: Countertop
  • Dimensions: 51 x 51 x 30.5 Cm
  • Weight: 18800 Grams

Wattage: 900 Watts

ProsCons
Even cooking in every modeNot very energy efficient
Works at a fast pace 

10. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

This model comes with a 30 L capacity which is suitable for medium – large-sized families. You can do everything with this microwave oven. Featuring the touch controls, you can effortlessly operate several types of cooking modes and 100+ preloaded recipes in the system. IFB brand also presents a starter kit to guide you will all kinds of cooking.

Specifications:

  • Material: Metal
  • Colour: Black
  • Installation Type: Countertop
  • Weight: 19 kg 300 g
  • Dimensions: 44 x 53.9 x 30 Cm
  • Wattage: 800 Watts
ProsCons
Cheapest oven with 30L capacityDoor design and orientation need improvement
1-year warranty and 3 years on cavity/cooking unit 

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bajaj MTBX20L Grill Microwave OvenGood customer ratings and reviewsDurable product from this generationAuto cook features with dials as controls
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave OvenHighly-responsive touch keypadBacked with Slim Fry technologyHygienic ceramic cavity, easy to clean
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave OvenEnsures Hassle-Free defrostingIdeal for a medium-sized familyLarge capacity
LG 32 L All-in-One Charcoal Convection Microwave OvenStylish exterior designMultiple additional modes availableNoiseless and sturdy
AmazonBasics 30 L Convection MicrowaveSimple operation and user-friendlyHuge cooking space with sleek designAffordable product
Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave OvenGrills and cook food adequatelyEasy to clean and user friendlyValue for money oven
IFB 25 L Convection Microwave OvenComes with a manufacturer warrantyTurntable glass base is very swiftuser friendly
Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave OvenComes with a LED displayEquipped with 5 power levelsFeather touch membrane
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave OvenEven cooking in every modeWorks at a fast paceDurable and user-friendly
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave OvenCheapest oven with 30L capacityComes with a child lock1-year warranty and 3 years on cavity/cooking unit

Best overall product

We recommend LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven as the best overall product designed with cutting-edge features. This product helps you to prepare different delicious cuisines from the comfort of your home. It makes your way out to quickly and conveniently prepare various dishes thanks to its multi-culinary settings for baking, grilling, defrosting, heating, and cooking.

Value for money product

You can go with the IFB Convection Microwave Oven model if you want the best in your budget. It is an ideal product relatively for large-sized families designed with a 30L capacity which is quite efficient within the price segment. Moreover, this model comes with touch keypad controls and diverse programmes like Steam Clean, Auto Cook Menus, and Fermentation, so now you can enjoy A-grade baking, heating, grilling, and defrosting.

How to find a perfect microwave oven for big kitchens?

Check out a few crucial features of the best microwave oven to consider:

1. Price

Price budget should be the priority before buying any electronic appliance either large or small. You should ensure that the quality and performance of the product fit the price you are paying. Our curated list has various microwave oven price ranges for you to choose the best one in your budget.

2. Size

Pick up a microwave oven needed for your purpose on its size either a big microwave oven or a microwave oven for small kitchen. No matter what type of product you select in the end, its size always matters. So, consider your available space in the kitchen.

3. Wattage

Remember, the higher the wattage, the quicker your cooking time. Usually, considering any microwave the least of 1,000 watts seems capable of cooking food well. The product with low voltage goes a bit slower and cheaper, hence they are less durable. So, go with higher-wattage units and buy from a reputable brand after reading customer reviews.

4. Reliability

There are durable microwaves that might have a life of worth 10-12 years or a few of them come with an average lifespan of 9 years. So, choose a product that is highly reliable and comes from genuine brands.

5. Noise

Different microwave ovens have different levels of noise, some are louder than others. If you are sensitive to noise then read out online reviews, and product articles and compare the noise level then buy accordingly.

6. Safety

Pick microwave ovens that do not cause burns and come with safety features. For more information, check out online customer reviews and go through our curated list.

7. Ventilation

This factor is a concern if you plan to consider an over-the-range microwave. So, go for a good price range, user-friendly and proper ventilating product for usage.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

