Top 10 microwave ovens for big kitchens: Buying guide

Microwave ovens are convenient, heat food faster and are more economical.

Microwave ovens are now a requisite kitchen appliance for all sorts of households. You need microwave ovens for small kitchens to larger segments as their convenience and versatility make reheating food and feasible cooking a breeze. So, picking the best microwave oven for your area depends upon the type of usage, your requirement, and your purpose to fit the question of why you need a microwave oven. No matter your necessity, while shopping for the right model of microwave you should identify a few basic features. Do consider its size, price, and type based on your kitchen space where you can go for a big microwave oven if you have a modular large spacing. Microwaves are on the top hit list in everyone’s kitchenware as it not only helps you with independent cooking but also quickly reheat or defrost food. The microwave oven price varies depending on the model you choose, say if you want to go for the countertop or over-the-range oven assembled into your kitchen layout. Check out the top 10 microwave ovens that will save you time and energy, especially during your working days. Product list Bajaj MTBX 20L Grill Microwave Oven Designed with 20 litres limited capacity and active automatic controls of knobs and dials, it makes a great microwave oven for a small kitchen. This model can be used for defrosting, grilling, reheating, and cooking food items. It comes with a 30-minute cooking alarm and the manual says that use decent quality utensils or they might get heated and burnt. Though, Bajaj is popular for releasing budget-friendly products that are highly durable. The brand is also known for the post sales customer service and its support network is widely available serving spare parts so no need to worry about routine servicing. Specifications: Material: Powder-coated Iron

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 15.7D x 20.9W x 12.9H Cm

Weight: 11 kg 300 g

Installation Type: Countertop

Wattage: 800 Watts

Pros Cons Good customer ratings and reviews Little capacity Durable products from this generation

2. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven It is considered one of the best microwave ovens for your household that is perfect for large-sized families. You can use it for baking, grilling, defrosting, reheating, and cooking various food items. The model is designed with a highly-responsive touch keypad and other special features like auto programs, a child safety lock, as well as different cooking modes. It is a big microwave oven quite easy-to-clean. Specifications: Material: ‎Stainless Steel, Glass, Ceramic

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 47.5 D x 51.7 W x 31 H Cm

Weight: 17 kg 500 g

Installation Type: Freestanding

Wattage: 900 Watts

Pros Cons Highly-responsive touch keypad Takes time after switching on Backed with Slim Fry technology

3. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven This is a sleek, stylish, and durable microwave oven online that comes with an increased capacity. It is a countertop microwave designed with compact glass turbulence. Featuring a 360-degree heat wrap functionality for food to get uniformly cooked, you can also reheat last night's leftovers using its auto-programmed time and mode. This microwave oven has a touch keypad quite sensitive to the touch and easy to clean. Using it you can defrost meat, fish, soups, bread, fruits, and vegetables. Specifications: Material: Iron

Colour: Golden

Dimensions: 185.4 x 202 x 120.5 Cm

Weight: 3792 Grams

Installation: ‎Freestanding

Wattage: 800 watts

Pros Cons Ensures Hassle-Free defrosting Ideal for a medium-sized family

4. LG 32 L All-in-One Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven This model has a 32 litres capacity quite suitable for bigger-sized families for purposes like grilling, baking, roasting and cooking food items. It has a stylish design designed with a charcoal lighting heater that retains flavour and moisture saving almost 30% more energy. It also comes with a diet fry option to ensure healthy cooking. You also have the option to prepare ghee and heat milk while keeping its nutrients. The Charcoal Convection oven by LG offers extra features to make cottage cheese and curd. Its operation is noiseless and sturdy as the inner cavity is made of stainless steel. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black Floral

Product Dimensions: 52D x 53W x 32.2H Cm

Installation: Freestanding

Wattage: 2400 Watts

Weight: 4 kg 780 g

Pros Cons Stylish exterior design A bit expensive Multiple additional modes are available

5. AmazonBasics 30 L Convection Microwave It is made of high-quality stainless steel with good customer ratings. This product is reliable for daily cooking and heating, with the adequate capacity needed for 3-4 people. You get a one-year warranty on the product and it comes with a convection mode suitable for baking, grilling, and heating food items. It is quite easy to handle and can fit into any kitchen design, improving the aesthetics and decor. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Installation Type: Countertop

Wattage: 800 Watts

Weight: 18 kg

Pros Cons Affordable product Few bad customer reviews Simple operation and user-friendly

6. Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven This product is ideal for nuclear families, couples or bachelors that can be used for grilling, baking and reheating purposes. It is feasible to use and designed with a defrost system. This model has a touchpad in the control panel quite sensitive and easy to clean. You just need to swipe once with a moist cloth and the microwave oven body looks fresh and ready to use. Specifications: Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Installation: Countertop

Weight: 14 g

Dimensions: 175.2 x 215 x 134.6 Cm Wattage: 800 Watts

Pros Cons Value for money item Lacks a starter kit Easy to clean and user friendly

7. IFB 25 L Convection Microwave Oven It is suitable for more than four members with good customer reviews/ratings. This product comes with a touch keypad in the control panel. IFB is a reliable brand, known for microwave accessories that allows you to cook, grill or bake effectively. It is a value-for-money microwave oven India’s best microwave oven in terms of price range and features. Specifications: Material: Stainless steel

Colour: Silver

Installation: Countertop

Item Dimensions: 48 x 28 x 41 Cm

Weight: 16130 Grams

Wattage: 800 Watts

Pros Cons Comes with a manufacturer's warranty Some models can be faulty The turntable glass base is very swift

8. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven It is an ergonomically featured affordable microwave oven online available for the Indian market. This product is designed with an LED display to notify you about the power level, cooking time, and every stage of use. It has 5 power levels to help you make a variety of dishes with multiple power levels. Using this model you can save space and easily cook with its press-type door lock. Moreover, you can cook your favourite cuisine inside a power coated 20 L cavity. Whirlpool also brings in the defrost function and a clock feature for durable and safe cooking. Specifications: Material: Iron

Colour: Black

Installation: Countertop

Dimensions: 137.8 x 177.2 x 103.1 Cm

Weight: 2646 Grams

Wattage: 800 watts

Pros Cons Comes with a LED display Less storage capacity Equipped with 5 power levels

9.LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven This model is designed with cutting-edge features to help you make delectable cuisines. It also comes with different cooking modes like baking, grilling, defrosting, heating, and frying. You can make restaurant-quality dishes using its 360° Motorized Rotisserie required for uniform and even cooking. Specifications: Colour: Black

Installation: Countertop

Dimensions: 51 x 51 x 30.5 Cm

Weight: 18800 Grams Wattage: 900 Watts

Pros Cons Even cooking in every mode Not very energy efficient Works at a fast pace

10. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven This model comes with a 30 L capacity which is suitable for medium – large-sized families. You can do everything with this microwave oven. Featuring the touch controls, you can effortlessly operate several types of cooking modes and 100+ preloaded recipes in the system. IFB brand also presents a starter kit to guide you will all kinds of cooking. Specifications: Material: Metal

Colour: Black

Installation Type: Countertop

Weight: 19 kg 300 g

Dimensions: 44 x 53.9 x 30 Cm

Wattage: 800 Watts

Pros Cons Cheapest oven with 30L capacity Door design and orientation need improvement 1-year warranty and 3 years on cavity/cooking unit

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj MTBX20L Grill Microwave Oven Good customer ratings and reviews Durable product from this generation Auto cook features with dials as controls Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Highly-responsive touch keypad Backed with Slim Fry technology Hygienic ceramic cavity, easy to clean Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven Ensures Hassle-Free defrosting Ideal for a medium-sized family Large capacity LG 32 L All-in-One Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Stylish exterior design Multiple additional modes available Noiseless and sturdy AmazonBasics 30 L Convection Microwave Simple operation and user-friendly Huge cooking space with sleek design Affordable product Godrej 23 L Convection Microwave Oven Grills and cook food adequately Easy to clean and user friendly Value for money oven IFB 25 L Convection Microwave Oven Comes with a manufacturer warranty Turntable glass base is very swift user friendly Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven Comes with a LED display Equipped with 5 power levels Feather touch membrane LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Even cooking in every mode Works at a fast pace Durable and user-friendly IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven Cheapest oven with 30L capacity Comes with a child lock 1-year warranty and 3 years on cavity/cooking unit

Best overall product We recommend LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven as the best overall product designed with cutting-edge features. This product helps you to prepare different delicious cuisines from the comfort of your home. It makes your way out to quickly and conveniently prepare various dishes thanks to its multi-culinary settings for baking, grilling, defrosting, heating, and cooking. Value for money product You can go with the IFB Convection Microwave Oven model if you want the best in your budget. It is an ideal product relatively for large-sized families designed with a 30L capacity which is quite efficient within the price segment. Moreover, this model comes with touch keypad controls and diverse programmes like Steam Clean, Auto Cook Menus, and Fermentation, so now you can enjoy A-grade baking, heating, grilling, and defrosting. How to find a perfect microwave oven for big kitchens? Check out a few crucial features of the best microwave oven to consider: 1. Price Price budget should be the priority before buying any electronic appliance either large or small. You should ensure that the quality and performance of the product fit the price you are paying. Our curated list has various microwave oven price ranges for you to choose the best one in your budget. 2. Size Pick up a microwave oven needed for your purpose on its size either a big microwave oven or a microwave oven for small kitchen. No matter what type of product you select in the end, its size always matters. So, consider your available space in the kitchen. 3. Wattage Remember, the higher the wattage, the quicker your cooking time. Usually, considering any microwave the least of 1,000 watts seems capable of cooking food well. The product with low voltage goes a bit slower and cheaper, hence they are less durable. So, go with higher-wattage units and buy from a reputable brand after reading customer reviews. 4. Reliability There are durable microwaves that might have a life of worth 10-12 years or a few of them come with an average lifespan of 9 years. So, choose a product that is highly reliable and comes from genuine brands. 5. Noise Different microwave ovens have different levels of noise, some are louder than others. If you are sensitive to noise then read out online reviews, and product articles and compare the noise level then buy accordingly. 6. Safety Pick microwave ovens that do not cause burns and come with safety features. For more information, check out online customer reviews and go through our curated list. 7. Ventilation This factor is a concern if you plan to consider an over-the-range microwave. So, go for a good price range, user-friendly and proper ventilating product for usage.