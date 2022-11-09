Story Saved
New Delhi 27oCC
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
New Delhi 27oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 mobile power banks to buy in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:43 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Are you always short of mobile batteries? Well, mobile power banks are the solution for you. The mobile power banks have ample batteries to support you with the right charge.

product info
Best power banks for mobile.

We all love watching movies, favourite shows, playing games and listening to music on our smartphones. The only issue that bothers us is the battery. Using a phone continuously for a long time runs out of battery. Sometimes it becomes a discomfort to look for a plug. Thus, the power bank is your only solution. Multiple brands provide the best mobile power banks in India.

Owning a power bank has become a necessity. It helps you charge your smartphones when you are running out of battery. Many portable power banks are available that you can carry while travelling. They give you quick charging to your phone. We have listed the top 10 mobile power banks you could use to help you figure out the best model.

Top 10 Mobile Power Banks

1. Mi Power Bank 3i

The Mi power bank 3i has a triple port output connecting three mobile phones simultaneously. It is a 20000 mAh power bank with dual input port - type C and Micro USB. The power bank comes with fast charging with a maximum time of 6.9 hours. This means you could charge your power bank in multiple ways.

Specification:

  • Product dimensions : 15.1 x 7.2 x 2.6 cm; 434 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.
  • Connector type : USB, Micro USB
  • Battery capacity : 20000 mAh
  • Number of ports : 3
  • Mounting hardware : 1 Power Bank, 1 USB Cable & 1 User Manual
  • Compatible devices : Headphone, Smartphone
ProsCons
Lithium Polymer BatteriesA bit pricey.
Triple port output 
Dual input with type c and micro USB 
12 layers of advanced circuit protection. 
cellpic
MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging | Input- Type C | Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black
9% off 1,999 2,199
Buy now

2. URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer

The power bank by URBN shows a decent performance when charging. It comes with lithium polymer batteries and has a fast charge feature. The dual port ensures that you charge two devices at the same time. Plus, the compact design ensures that the power bank becomes travel friendly.

Specification:

  • Product dimensions : 2.2 x 6.3 x 9 cm; 180 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.
  • Compatible devices : Tablet, Headphones, Smartphone, Smartwatch, Speaker
  • Mounting hardware : 1 Main Unit, 1 USB Cable, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card
  • Connector type : USB, Micro USB
  • Number of ports : 2
  • Battery capacity : 10000 mAh
ProsCons
Safe ChargeBattery capacity is less.
Budget-friendly power bank 
Compact and durable body 
Fast Charge 
cellpic
URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank | 12W Fast Charge | Dual USB Output | Type C | Micro Input | Pocket Size (Camo)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Ambrane 15000 mAh Lithium Polymer

The Ambrane 15000 mAh power battery is your go-to choice for performance. The power bank looks great with its U-shaped design. The nine layers of chipset protection boost the power bank's performance. Moreover, it comes with a dual USB output port that lets you charge two devices at the same time.

Specifications:

  • Product Description : 13.7 x 7.7 x 2.2 cm; 310 Grams
  • Batteries : 2 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Compatible devices : Smartphone
  • Mounting hardware : Power Bank, Micro USB Cable and User Manual
  • Battery capacity : 15000 mAh
  • Connector type : USB and Micro USB
  • Voltage : 5 Volts
ProsCons
Dual USB inputsTakes time to charge two devices at same time.
Compact and stylish design 
High-density polymer battery 
cellpic
Ambrane 15000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank PP-150 Fast Charging, Black
Check Price on Amazon

4. Syska 20000 mAh Li-Polymer

The Syska power bank has a double USB output. It charges multiple devices simultaneously and never runs out of power. The compact design makes the product light in weight, and the battery capacity is 20000 mAh. That means your power bank would never run out of battery.

Specification:

  • Product dimensions : 15 x 8 x 2.4 cm; 403 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.
  • Battery capacity : 20000 mAh
  • Connector type : USB
  • Power : 10 W
  • Cell type : Polymer Cell (BIS Certified)
  • Input : DC 5V—2A
ProsCons
Dual USB portsPerformance could have been better.
Very high battery capacity 
Durable and sturdy body 
cellpic
Syska Power PRO 200 20000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank (White)
Check Price on Amazon

5. OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank

The 10000 mAh power bank by OnePlus is a fast-charging dual USB port device. The device is fast, compact and convenient to carry anywhere. It comes with 12 layers of circuit protection, making this product a perfect choice.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions : 15 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm; 226 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Mounting hardware : Powerbank
  • Power source : Battery Powered
  • Battery capacity : 10000 mAh
  • Connector type : USB and Micro USB
  • Voltage : 9 Volts
ProsCons
Attractive design with a premium buildBattery capacity could have been more.
Simultaneously charges two devices 
Enabled with fast charging feature 
cellpic
OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank (Fast PD Charging, 18 W) (Black, Lithium Polymer)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Amazon Basics 10000 mAh

The Amazon basics 10000 mAh power bank charges four devices simultaneously. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere. The power bank has three in-built cables - Type C, iPhone charging cable and Micro USB. Moreover, it comes with layers of device protection to protect from short circuits, over-voltage and over-current.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions : 14.4 x 6.9 x 2.1 cm; 234 Grams
  • Connector type : USB, Micro-USB
  • Battery capacity : 10000 mAh
  • Voltage : 5 Volts
  • Mounting hardware : 1 Power Bank, 1 Micro USB Cable, 1 User Manual
  • Voltage : 5 Volts
  • Charging time : 6-7 hours
ProsCons
Comes with three in-built cables.The power bank is heavy.
Portable and lightweight, easy to fit in a pocket. 
Device protection. 
cellpic
Amazon Basics 10000mAH Lithium Polymer Power Bank | 3 Charging Cables Included | Four Way Output (Micro USB, Type C, iPhone Cables and 1 USB Port), Dual Input (Type C, Micro USB) | Black
45% off 1,099 1,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer

The Redmi 20000 mAh power bank comes with 18W fast charging to ensure your device charges quickly. The power bank has 12 layers of advanced circuit protection to enhance charging efficiency. Plus, the Li-polymer battery provides better efficiency than the Li-ion battery. The stylish and compact design makes it easy and portable to carry.


Specifications:

  • Product dimensions : 15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm; 447 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Mounting hardware : 1 Power Bank, 1 USB Cable & 1 User Manual
  • Voltage : 12 Volts
  • Power source : Battery Powered
  • Battery capacity : 20000 mAh
  • Connector type : USB, Micro USB
ProsCons
Anti-slip edge texture and stylish design.Supports only USB charging cable
Dual ports  
Fast charging 
cellpic
Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, USB Type C and Micro USB Ports, 18W Fast Charging, Low Power Mode, Black
37% off 1,899 2,999
Buy now

8. Portronics Power PRO

Portronics power bank ensures that your devices stay fully charged for the entire day. The power bank is compatible with all devices - smartphones, cameras, headphones and other devices. It comes with type -C dual inputs and ensures fast charging. The high-speed power bank is super fast and lightweight.


Specifications:

  • Product dimensions : 13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 cm; 210 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Battery capacity : 10000 mAh
  • Connector type : USB and Micro USB
  • Manufacturer : Portronics
  • Display features : Wireless
  • Input : DC 5V/2A
ProsCons
High Texture FinishPerformance could be better
Type-C Input 
Lightweight and easy to carry 
Overcurrent protection 
cellpic
Portronics Power PRO 10K 10000mAh Power Bank with Dual Output Emergency Mobile Charger(Black)
52% off 969 1,999
Buy now

9. Croma 20000 mAh Power Bank

If you are looking to buy a power-hungry power bank, then Croma 20000 mAh is the perfect choice for you. The fast charging capability saves time and ensures the device is used for urgent purposes. It comes with fast charging type-C and micro USB ports. The durable and elegant case gives the power bank an attractive look.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions : 7.3 x 1.45 x 14.1 cm; 425 Grams
  • Battery capacity : 20000 mAh
  • Connector type : USB, Micro USB
  • Brand : Croma
  • Compatible phone models : Smartphones
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium polymer batteries
  • Power output : 18W
ProsCons
High battery capacity.Performance could be better.
Dual USB ports with shared power output. 
Fast charging 
Durable and attractive body 
cellpic
CROMA 20000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Delivery CRCA0086 Power Bank with 18 Watt Fast Charging, Black
40% off 1,799 3,000
Buy now

10. PHILIPS 10000mAh

The powerful power bank from Philips ensures that your smartphone never runs out of charge. The 10000 mAh power battery ensures that your mobile phone does charge fast and safely. The matte finish body gives the power bank a stylish look and makes it comfortable to carry. Moreover, it has an LED light that indicates the energy status of the power bank.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions : 134 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm; 400 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Special features : Fast Charging
  • Connector type : USB and Micro USB
  • Battery capacity : 10000 mAh
  • Mounting hardware : Power Bank, USB Cable, Manual
  • Brand : Philips
ProsCons
Fast ChargingA bit expensive
Good performance 
Stylish and durable design 
cellpic
PHILIPS 10000mAh Lithium_Polymer DLP1710CB Power Bank with 10 Watt Fast Charging (Black)
55% off 1,124 2,499
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi Power Bank 3i 15.1 x 7.2 x 2.6 cm; 434 GramsUSB and Micro USB20000 mAh
URBN 10000 mAh2.2 x 6.3 x 9 cm; 180 GramsUSB and Micro USB10000 mAh
Ambrane 15000 mAh13.7 x 7.7 x 2.2 cm; 310 GramsUSB 15000 mAh
Syska 20000 mAh15 x 8 x 2.4 cm; 403 GramsUSB and Micro USB20000 mAh
OnePlus 10000 mAh15 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm; 226 GramsUSB and Micro USB10000 mAh
Amazon Basics 10000 mAh14.4 x 6.9 x 2.1 cm; 234 GramsUSB and Micro USB10000 mAh
Redmi 20000mAh 15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm; 447 GramsUSB and Micro USB20000 mAh
Portronics Power PRO 13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 cm; 210 GramsUSB and Micro USB10000 mAh
Croma 20000 mAh7.3 x 1.45 x 14.1 cm; 425 GramsUSB and Micro USB20000 mAh
PHILIPS 10000mAh 134 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm; 400 GramsUSB and Micro USB10000 mAh

Best overall

The best overall power bank is Mi Power Bank 3i. It is loaded with features like fast charging, triple port output and advanced 12-layer chip protection. The battery capacity is pretty good, and that gives long-lasting performance.

Best value for money

The best value for money is Ambrane 15000 mAh power bank. It has dual output ports that give great charging options and remarkable results. The power bank also has protection layers to protect from any mishappening. Moreover, the decent battery capacity at an affordable price makes it the best buy.

How to find the perfect mobile power bank?

Power banks are handy devices that help you keep your smartphone charged. These portable devices meet your emergency charging requirements. The product comes with high battery capacity for multiple devices.

A good power bank would have multiple charging ports, and battery capacity, and be budget and travel-friendly. The compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere. So, before buying any power bank, remember the features you want in mobile power banks. Our list of products will help you in choosing the right one!

Product price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Mi Power Bank 3i Rs. 2,199
2.URBN 10000 mAhRs. 2,999
3.Ambrane 15000 mAhRs. 1,999
4.Syska 20000 mAhRs. 1,799
5.OnePlus 10000 mAhRs. 1,299
6.Amazon Basics 10000 mAhRs. 1,999
7.Redmi 20000mAh Rs. 2,999
8.Portronics Power PRO Rs. 1,999
9.Croma 20000 mAhRs. 3,000
10.PHILIPS 10000mAhRs. 2,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best water geyser under 5000 for this winter season
Seven best stabilisers you cannot afford to miss
Best air fryer oven to buy under 15000
Want to buy the best home TV accessories? Top affordable picks revealed!
Five best Sisliya electric tandoors: A buyer's guide

Frequently asked questions

1. Which power bank is better, 10000 mAh or 20000 mAh?

2. What to look for when buying a power bank?

3. Which is a decent size of a power bank?

4. Is a high mAh power bank better?

5. Which type of battery is best for a power bank?

View More
electronics FOR LESS