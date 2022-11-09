Top 10 mobile power banks to buy in India

Best power banks for mobile.

We all love watching movies, favourite shows, playing games and listening to music on our smartphones. The only issue that bothers us is the battery. Using a phone continuously for a long time runs out of battery. Sometimes it becomes a discomfort to look for a plug. Thus, the power bank is your only solution. Multiple brands provide the best mobile power banks in India. Owning a power bank has become a necessity. It helps you charge your smartphones when you are running out of battery. Many portable power banks are available that you can carry while travelling. They give you quick charging to your phone. We have listed the top 10 mobile power banks you could use to help you figure out the best model. Top 10 Mobile Power Banks 1. Mi Power Bank 3i The Mi power bank 3i has a triple port output connecting three mobile phones simultaneously. It is a 20000 mAh power bank with dual input port - type C and Micro USB. The power bank comes with fast charging with a maximum time of 6.9 hours. This means you could charge your power bank in multiple ways. Specification: Product dimensions : 15.1 x 7.2 x 2.6 cm; 434 Grams

15.1 x 7.2 x 2.6 cm; 434 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. Connector type : USB, Micro USB

USB, Micro USB Battery capacity : 20000 mAh

20000 mAh Number of ports : 3

3 Mounting hardware : 1 Power Bank, 1 USB Cable & 1 User Manual

1 Power Bank, 1 USB Cable & 1 User Manual Compatible devices : Headphone, Smartphone

Pros Cons Lithium Polymer Batteries A bit pricey. Triple port output Dual input with type c and micro USB 12 layers of advanced circuit protection.

2. URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer The power bank by URBN shows a decent performance when charging. It comes with lithium polymer batteries and has a fast charge feature. The dual port ensures that you charge two devices at the same time. Plus, the compact design ensures that the power bank becomes travel friendly. Specification: Product dimensions : 2.2 x 6.3 x 9 cm; 180 Grams

2.2 x 6.3 x 9 cm; 180 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. Compatible devices : Tablet, Headphones, Smartphone, Smartwatch, Speaker

Tablet, Headphones, Smartphone, Smartwatch, Speaker Mounting hardware : 1 Main Unit, 1 USB Cable, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card

1 Main Unit, 1 USB Cable, 1 User Manual, 1 Warranty Card Connector type : USB, Micro USB

USB, Micro USB Number of ports : 2

2 Battery capacity : 10000 mAh

Pros Cons Safe Charge Battery capacity is less. Budget-friendly power bank Compact and durable body Fast Charge

3. Ambrane 15000 mAh Lithium Polymer The Ambrane 15000 mAh power battery is your go-to choice for performance. The power bank looks great with its U-shaped design. The nine layers of chipset protection boost the power bank's performance. Moreover, it comes with a dual USB output port that lets you charge two devices at the same time. Specifications: Product Description : 13.7 x 7.7 x 2.2 cm; 310 Grams

13.7 x 7.7 x 2.2 cm; 310 Grams Batteries : 2 Lithium Polymer batteries required

2 Lithium Polymer batteries required Compatible devices : Smartphone

Smartphone Mounting hardware : Power Bank, Micro USB Cable and User Manual

Power Bank, Micro USB Cable and User Manual Battery capacity : 15000 mAh

15000 mAh Connector type : USB and Micro USB

USB and Micro USB Voltage : 5 Volts

Pros Cons Dual USB inputs Takes time to charge two devices at same time. Compact and stylish design High-density polymer battery

4. Syska 20000 mAh Li-Polymer The Syska power bank has a double USB output. It charges multiple devices simultaneously and never runs out of power. The compact design makes the product light in weight, and the battery capacity is 20000 mAh. That means your power bank would never run out of battery. Specification: Product dimensions : 15 x 8 x 2.4 cm; 403 Grams

15 x 8 x 2.4 cm; 403 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. Battery capacity : 20000 mAh

20000 mAh Connector type : USB

USB Power : 10 W

10 W Cell type : Polymer Cell (BIS Certified)

Polymer Cell (BIS Certified) Input : DC 5V—2A

Pros Cons Dual USB ports Performance could have been better. Very high battery capacity Durable and sturdy body

5. OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank The 10000 mAh power bank by OnePlus is a fast-charging dual USB port device. The device is fast, compact and convenient to carry anywhere. It comes with 12 layers of circuit protection, making this product a perfect choice. Specifications: Product dimensions : 15 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm; 226 Grams

15 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm; 226 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Mounting hardware : Powerbank

Powerbank Power source : Battery Powered

Battery Powered Battery capacity : 10000 mAh

10000 mAh Connector type : USB and Micro USB

USB and Micro USB Voltage : 9 Volts

Pros Cons Attractive design with a premium build Battery capacity could have been more. Simultaneously charges two devices Enabled with fast charging feature

6. Amazon Basics 10000 mAh The Amazon basics 10000 mAh power bank charges four devices simultaneously. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere. The power bank has three in-built cables - Type C, iPhone charging cable and Micro USB. Moreover, it comes with layers of device protection to protect from short circuits, over-voltage and over-current. Specifications Product dimensions : 14.4 x 6.9 x 2.1 cm; 234 Grams

14.4 x 6.9 x 2.1 cm; 234 Grams Connector type : USB, Micro-USB

USB, Micro-USB Battery capacity : 10000 mAh

10000 mAh Voltage : 5 Volts

5 Volts Mounting hardware : 1 Power Bank, 1 Micro USB Cable, 1 User Manual

1 Power Bank, 1 Micro USB Cable, 1 User Manual Voltage : 5 Volts

5 Volts Charging time : 6-7 hours

Pros Cons Comes with three in-built cables. The power bank is heavy. Portable and lightweight, easy to fit in a pocket. Device protection.

7. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer The Redmi 20000 mAh power bank comes with 18W fast charging to ensure your device charges quickly. The power bank has 12 layers of advanced circuit protection to enhance charging efficiency. Plus, the Li-polymer battery provides better efficiency than the Li-ion battery. The stylish and compact design makes it easy and portable to carry.

Specifications: Product dimensions : 15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm; 447 Grams

15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm; 447 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Mounting hardware : 1 Power Bank, 1 USB Cable & 1 User Manual

1 Power Bank, 1 USB Cable & 1 User Manual Voltage : 12 Volts

12 Volts Power source : Battery Powered

Battery Powered Battery capacity : 20000 mAh

20000 mAh Connector type : USB, Micro USB

Pros Cons Anti-slip edge texture and stylish design. Supports only USB charging cable Dual ports Fast charging

8. Portronics Power PRO Portronics power bank ensures that your devices stay fully charged for the entire day. The power bank is compatible with all devices - smartphones, cameras, headphones and other devices. It comes with type -C dual inputs and ensures fast charging. The high-speed power bank is super fast and lightweight.

Specifications: Product dimensions : 13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 cm; 210 Grams

13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 cm; 210 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Battery capacity : 10000 mAh

10000 mAh Connector type : USB and Micro USB

USB and Micro USB Manufacturer : Portronics

Portronics Display features : Wireless

Wireless Input : DC 5V/2A

Pros Cons High Texture Finish Performance could be better Type-C Input Lightweight and easy to carry Overcurrent protection

9. Croma 20000 mAh Power Bank If you are looking to buy a power-hungry power bank, then Croma 20000 mAh is the perfect choice for you. The fast charging capability saves time and ensures the device is used for urgent purposes. It comes with fast charging type-C and micro USB ports. The durable and elegant case gives the power bank an attractive look.

Specifications: Product dimensions : 7.3 x 1.45 x 14.1 cm; 425 Grams

7.3 x 1.45 x 14.1 cm; 425 Grams Battery capacity : 20000 mAh

20000 mAh Connector type : USB, Micro USB

USB, Micro USB Brand : Croma

Croma Compatible phone models : Smartphones

Smartphones Batteries : 1 Lithium polymer batteries

1 Lithium polymer batteries Power output : 18W

Pros Cons High battery capacity. Performance could be better. Dual USB ports with shared power output. Fast charging Durable and attractive body

10. PHILIPS 10000mAh The powerful power bank from Philips ensures that your smartphone never runs out of charge. The 10000 mAh power battery ensures that your mobile phone does charge fast and safely. The matte finish body gives the power bank a stylish look and makes it comfortable to carry. Moreover, it has an LED light that indicates the energy status of the power bank. Specifications: Product dimensions : 134 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm; 400 Grams

134 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm; 400 Grams Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Special features : Fast Charging

Fast Charging Connector type : USB and Micro USB

USB and Micro USB Battery capacity : 10000 mAh

10000 mAh Mounting hardware : Power Bank, USB Cable, Manual

Power Bank, USB Cable, Manual Brand : Philips

Pros Cons Fast Charging A bit expensive Good performance Stylish and durable design

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Power Bank 3i 15.1 x 7.2 x 2.6 cm; 434 Grams USB and Micro USB 20000 mAh URBN 10000 mAh 2.2 x 6.3 x 9 cm; 180 Grams USB and Micro USB 10000 mAh Ambrane 15000 mAh 13.7 x 7.7 x 2.2 cm; 310 Grams USB 15000 mAh Syska 20000 mAh 15 x 8 x 2.4 cm; 403 Grams USB and Micro USB 20000 mAh OnePlus 10000 mAh 15 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm; 226 Grams USB and Micro USB 10000 mAh Amazon Basics 10000 mAh 14.4 x 6.9 x 2.1 cm; 234 Grams USB and Micro USB 10000 mAh Redmi 20000mAh 15.4 x 7.4 x 2.7 cm; 447 Grams USB and Micro USB 20000 mAh Portronics Power PRO 13.9 x 6.4 x 1.7 cm; 210 Grams USB and Micro USB 10000 mAh Croma 20000 mAh 7.3 x 1.45 x 14.1 cm; 425 Grams USB and Micro USB 20000 mAh PHILIPS 10000mAh 134 x 6.8 x 1.5 cm; 400 Grams USB and Micro USB 10000 mAh

Best overall The best overall power bank is Mi Power Bank 3i. It is loaded with features like fast charging, triple port output and advanced 12-layer chip protection. The battery capacity is pretty good, and that gives long-lasting performance. Best value for money The best value for money is Ambrane 15000 mAh power bank. It has dual output ports that give great charging options and remarkable results. The power bank also has protection layers to protect from any mishappening. Moreover, the decent battery capacity at an affordable price makes it the best buy. How to find the perfect mobile power bank? Power banks are handy devices that help you keep your smartphone charged. These portable devices meet your emergency charging requirements. The product comes with high battery capacity for multiple devices. A good power bank would have multiple charging ports, and battery capacity, and be budget and travel-friendly. The compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere. So, before buying any power bank, remember the features you want in mobile power banks. Our list of products will help you in choosing the right one! Product price list:

S.No. Product Price 1. Mi Power Bank 3i Rs. 2,199 2. URBN 10000 mAh Rs. 2,999 3. Ambrane 15000 mAh Rs. 1,999 4. Syska 20000 mAh Rs. 1,799 5. OnePlus 10000 mAh Rs. 1,299 6. Amazon Basics 10000 mAh Rs. 1,999 7. Redmi 20000mAh Rs. 2,999 8. Portronics Power PRO Rs. 1,999 9. Croma 20000 mAh Rs. 3,000 10. PHILIPS 10000mAh Rs. 2,499