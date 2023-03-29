Top 10 non-Chinese smartphones of all time in 2023

Non-Chinese smartphones are sought after for the range of features that they provide.

Smartphones are cell phones with built-in computers and additional functionality. It is a smaller and better version of the telephone with intelligent features like internet surfing and the capacity to install software programmes. Smartphones have improved throughout the years as they have made significant progress. It is now preferable to text, call, or mail someone with these remarkable latest features at one's comfort. Due to their small size, these smartphones are portable and can travel wherever you go. So, while away from your loved ones, you no longer need to worry. Please look at this list of non-Chinese smartphones we have put together for you and choose your favourite! 1. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone This Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is a proud made-in-India and made-for-India product. It supports all the fundamental and necessary software programmes used for day-to-day activities. It boasts a great 50MP triple-lens back and front camera with cutting-edge AI imaging. It has a large screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz for seamless scrolling and watching. Also, it has a battery capacity of up to three days and supports 18 Watts of quick charging. You will also be happy to learn that it offers 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates. It has 6 GB RAM with an in-built storage of 128 GB. Specifications Brand: Nokia Model Name: NOKIA G21 OS: Android 11.0 Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons A 3-day long battery backup. The camera quality could be better. The screen quality is worth the money.

2. Lava Blaze 5G Smartphone This Lava Blaze 5G Smartphone made in India supports all India 5G bands. It contains a 5000mAh Lithium-Polymer battery. It has an anonymous call-recording feature. This feature records all incoming and outgoing phone calls without notifying the caller that they are being recorded. It has a display resolution of 720*1600 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It has a rear camera of 50 MP front camera of 8 MP with a screen flash. It offers HD Video recording along with other latest camera features. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has Type C USB connectivity. Specifications Brand: Lava Model Name: Lava Blaze 5G OS: Android 12.0 Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm

Pros Cons It is an Indian brand. It does not have gorilla glass. The performance of this product is worth the money.

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Smartphone This non-Chinese smartphone's dynamic display offers rich colours and brightness. It allows you to experience a quick and smooth touch response while optimising the refresh rate up to 120 Hz. It has an HD camera that can capture images and videos of the highest quality. Are you a selfie enthusiast? Fortunately, the front camera on this smartphone has 32 MP. It has capabilities like dual recording and gives you access to night mode. The 30X space zoom lets you capture the sideline shots from a decent distance. The screen is made with gorilla glass and the smartphone is water-resistant. Specifications Brand: Samsung Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G OS: Android 12.0 Product Dimensions: 0.8 x 7.5 x 15.6 cm

Pros Cons It has an ultra-smooth display screen. It takes a long time to get charged. It has a 4500mAh battery.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Smartphone This product has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display with a good camera. Even when using this smartphone in dimly lit areas, the eye-comforting cover and light prevent eye fatigue. Whether you're playing games or doing a live video stream, it delivers high-performance quality. You may take clear, in-depth photographs and videos with the 50 MP camera. Thanks to its improved AI, you can also take high-quality films and photographs at night.

Pros Cons It focuses on the planet’s safety. It heats up sometimes. It supports 5G technology.

5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Smartphone This non-Chinese smartphone is a Mystique Green model with a quad camera and 128GB storage capacity. It provides you with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has the latest features such as Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology and Auto Data Switching. The latter indicates if the primary SIM or Wi-Fi connection is unstable, your smartphone will automatically transition from Wi-Fi to mobile data. Even in noisy environments, Intelligent Voice Focus enables you to hear every detail of a phone call. Even when using the phone for extended periods to complete demanding tasks, it maintains top performance without overheating. Specifications Brand: Samsung Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G OS: Android 12.0 Dimensions: 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm

Pros Cons It has a high-resolution camera. The battery life could be better. It has a Full HD display.

6. Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Along with a quicker response, this Indian-made smartphone gives you access to the most recent 5G technology. The primary rear camera has an astounding 64 megapixels. It displays vivid features that are still apparent even after severe magnification. You may generate wide perspectives, super macro, and artistic styles with the assistance of the supporting rear cameras. The 16MP AI-powered Selfie Camera sensor records precise facial details in various lighting conditions. It gives you a smooth and efficient gaming and video-watching experience. Also, it gives you the battery life required to work hard all day. Specifications Brand: Lava Model Name: Lava AGNI 5G OS: Android 11.0 Product Dimensions: 16.9 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm

Pros Cons It boasts dual network acceleration. It is not water-resistant. It has a 100 days screen replacement guarantee.

7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) - Deep Purple This non-Chinese smartphone has a ceramic shield and is water- and dust-resistant. Along with all the newest features, it also has a fashionable appearance. You can run several applications simultaneously as it offers adequate RAM for the majority of workloads, apps, and gaming. You may preserve your priceless memories and moments with 128 GB of storage space. It features a 48 MP camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor to capture mind-blowing pictures and videos. This smartphone's higher processor will make it speedier and more effective. Thanks to its HD display, you may enjoy high-definition viewing. Specifications Brand: Apple Model Name: iPhone OS: iOS Product Dimensions: ‎7.85 x 71.5 x 147.5 mm

Pros Cons It has and supports the latest 5G technology. The battery drains quickly while using the camera. It is water and dust resistant.

8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Smartphone This non-Chinese smartphone has an armoured metal frame and is water- and dust-resistant. It is built of eco-friendly materials and has a beautiful symmetrical appearance. It has an in-built S pen that makes making sketches and taking notes simple. Its professional camera captures brighter images and video, no matter how dark or bright the lighting is. With Nightography, the advanced pixel sensor adjusts to dim lighting, and the lens reduces glare for sharper shots. It provides a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is quite outstanding. This smartphone will enable you to perform faster and use less power. Specifications Brand: Samsung Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra OS: Android 13.0 Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 7.5 x 16.5 cm

Pros Cons It has an in-built storage of 256 GB. It is pricey. It comes with an S pen writing tool.

9. Google Pixel 6 Smartphone This non-Chinese smartphone has 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. This phone features a sleek and beautiful design along with scratch-resistant Gorilla glass. It provides a superior pixel camera that meets your needs, day or night. Multitasking and shuffling through applications will be smoother thanks to its advanced processor. Lithium-Ion batteries power the phone, giving you that extra juice and power when using it. Specifications Brand: Google Model Name: Pixel OS: Android 7 Product Dimensions: ‎76 x 76 x 66 cm

Pros Cons It has a fast charging feature. The display faces some issues sometimes. It has a high-quality camera.

10. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Black This non-Chinese smartphone has a 12 MP dual camera with a super retina XDR screen. The 128 GB in-built storage allows you to store all your memories without worrying about space. It has an ultra-large sensor with night vision helps you take photos and videos in the dark. It has a Deep Fusion image processing system, which enhances pictures in dim lighting. It has the fastest chip ever put in a smartphone, the A14 Bionic, and offers a one-year warranty. Specifications Brand: Apple Model Name: iPhone 12 128GB Black OS: iOS 14 Product Dimension: ‎16.49 x 8.96 x 2.82 cm

Pros Cons It includes the fastest chip, A14 Bionic. Sometimes, software issues have been noted. It has a stylish design.

Top 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia G21 Android Smartphone The screen is smooth to the touch. The battery life is good. The design of the product is good. Lava Blaze 5G Smartphone The quality of the product is good. The camera quality is good. It has a good battery backup. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Smartphone The audio quality is good. The build quality is good. It has good camera quality. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Smartphone It has a sleek look. The display quality is remarkable. The stereo is good. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Smartphone The display screen is smooth. The Bluetooth connectivity is good. The RAM is good. Lava Agni 5G Smartphone The display is very clear. It is long-lasting. The performance is better. Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) - Deep Purple It has 4K HD resolution. It has a good build quality. This phone is quite durable. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Smartphone The speaker quality is good. The software support is good. The camera is remarkable. Google Pixel 6 Smartphone The camera quality is good. The performance rate is satisfactory. It has good audio quality. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Black The build quality is good. The memory is sufficient. The display quality is good.