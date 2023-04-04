Story Saved
Top 10 sound box speakers to enhance your listening experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 04, 2023 18:16 IST
Summary:

Sound box speakers have been available for over a decade. If you're seeking the finest speaker brands to buy, then read this article to know all.

product info
Sound box speakers can elevate your listening experience.

Speakers are widely used to improve audio quality, whether listening to music or viewing movies with the family. There is a wide range of speakers available in the market. In addition to having excellent music quality, Bluetooth speakers also have many other characteristics, including mobility, connection, and more. The sound box speakers may elevate your listening experience to a whole new level with the type of detail and bass that truly exceeds expectations since they offer a large soundstage, vibrancy, vocal clarity, and sonic presence. There are a lot of sound box speakers online. You can choose any one of the below top 10sound box speakers.

We offer everything you need if you are seeking the best sound box speaker in India! Here is a comprehensive list of the top 10 sound box speakers available in the market. Please note that our intention is not to disparage other brands or models with this list.

1. Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof and Shockproof with 24-Hour Battery Life - Black

The Sony Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker from X Series is super lightweight and the Bluetooth speaker comes with a portable design with an extendable handle. This speaker offers a perfect sound experience while using. Sony Wireless X Series Bluetoothsound box speakerhas a very good rating of IP67 for water and dust resistance. You can use the USB Port for charging, and the speaker will charge very quickly. And full charging at once will give 25 hours of playtime. The X- balanced Speakers give power and more clarity, and the Sony wireless portable Bluetooth speaker offers distortion-free sound.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Sony
  • Dimensions of the Product: 35.41 x 16.51 x 20.32 cm; 3 Kg
  • Model Name: SRS- X Series
  • Speaker Type: Tower
  • Type of Connector: Bluetooth, RCA
  • Other Special Feature: Water Proof

Pros

Cons

Very good Sound Quality

Battery life can be extended

cellpic 32% off
Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof and Shockproof with 24 Hour Battery Life - Black
4.4 (168)
4.4 (168)
32% off
16,936 24,990
Buy now

2. JBL Flip Wireless Portable Speaker

By using JBL Flip wireless portable speaker you can experience a louder sound and get a clearer sound. This JBL Flip speaker is durable, and it is portable. So, you can carry the JBL Flip Wireless Speaker everywhere. There are some special features that come inbuilt with the JBL Flip Wireless speaker. Some of the best features include dual passive radiators for deep sound and bass, waterproof and dustproof. You can even personalize the Bluetooth speaker with JBL Portable App. There is USB Charging Protection available with JBL Flip Wireless Portable Speaker.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: JBL
  • Dimensions of the Subwoofer: 30.48 cm
  • Model Name: JBL Flip
  • Speaker Type: Outdoor
  • Type of Connector: Bluetooth, Wireless
  • Other Special Feature: Party Boost

Pros

Cons

Clear and Good Sound Quality

No microphone available

cellpic 21% off
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
4.4 (4,902)
4.4 (4,902)
21% off
10,998 13,999
Buy now

3. Bose Sound Link Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Bose Sound Linksound box speakeris best for the noise-cancelling feature. For people who love trekking or climbing hills, this Bose sound link portable speaker is the best choice. This Bose sound link speaker offers 12 hours of battery backup capability with a single-time charge. This is very lightweight and portable. You can fit the Bose Sound Link flex Bluetooth portable speaker in a small space.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Bose
  • Dimensions of the Product: 5.23 x 20.14 x 9.04 cm; 589.67 Grams
  • Model Name: Bose Sound Link Flex
  • Speaker Type: Portable Speaker
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB, Wireless
  • Mounting Hardware: Speaker, USB Cable

Pros

Cons

Impressive Sound Quality

Battery capacity can be improved further

cellpic
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel - Stone Blue
4.6 (5,406)
4.6 (5,406)
15,900
Buy now

4. KEF LS50 Meta Sound Box Speaker

Using KEF's revolutionary Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT), the LS50 Meta significantly reduces unwanted noise coming from behind the driver. Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT), a genuinely ground-breaking tool in the KEF acoustic arsenal, is a very intricate, maze-like structure that absorbs 99% of the undesired sound from the back of the driver, eradicating distortion and delivering cleaner, more realistic sound. The KEF Meta includes the 12th Generation Uni-Q Driver from KEF, which has 40% more smoothness than the last generation devices from the KEF. The KEF Metasound box speakerhas a frequency range of 47 Hz to 45 Hz

Specifications

  • Brand Name: KEF
  • Dimensions of the sub-roof: 12 inches
  • Name of the Model: LS50
  • Type of the Mounting: Tabletop

Pros

Cons

Balanced Sound Quality

Price is high

cellpic 33% off
KEF LS50 Meta (Pair, Titanium Grey)
4.7 (232)
4.7 (232)
33% off
124,000 185,000
Buy now

5. Logitech Z906 Sound Box Speaker

With a combined 1000 Watts of power and a 165 Watt powered subwoofer, the Logitech multimedia speakers will rock your home and the surrounding area like you're at the movies. Thebest feature of the Logitech Z906sound box speaker is you can link up to six devices concurrently to the speakers' numerous inputs. There is a THX accreditation for this Logitech Z906 Soundbox speaker which means these speakers are ready to use right out of the box and provide the most immersive audio possible. The Logitech Z906 has a speaker system with extra digital decoding enabling accurate surround sound for any soundtrack using Dolby Digital or DTS encoding.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Logitech
  • Dimensions of the Product: 12.7 x12.7 x 12.7 cm; 11.28 kg
  • Name of the Model: Z906
  • Features added: Remote Control
  • Connector Type: Wired

Pros

Cons

First-class Sound Quality

Can’t connect to HDMI

cellpic 26% off
Logitech Z906 5.1 Channel Surround Speaker System
4.2 (7,216)
4.2 (7,216)
26% off
26,700 35,995
Buy now

6. II generations portable wireless Bluetooth speaker from Bang & Olufsen

From Bang and Olufsen, the II generations portable wireless Bluetooth speaker offers good-quality sound. Even the device is dustproof and waterproof. The Bluetooth speaker from Bang and Olufsen has Alexa integration which is very helpful. The Alexa Integration works very well with the device, and Alexa will recognize your voice without any great effort. There is also a mute mic button available which helps the users a lot. The II generation portable Bluetooth has a modern design and high customization of the speaker.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Bang and Olufsen
  • Dimensions of the product: 4.65 x 13.31 x 13.31 cm; 558 grams
  • Type of the Speaker: Bookshelf
  • RMS Power Range: 60 Watts
  • Signal to Noise Ratio: 92 DB

Pros

Cons

Dustproof and Waterproof

Battery life can be improved

cellpic 18% off
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Voice Assist & Alexa Integration, 3 Microphones for Great Call Quality,IP 67 Dustproof and Waterproof, Lunar Red
4.4 (2,673)
4.4 (2,673)
18% off
22,500 27,500
Buy now

7. Samsung Sound Tower High Power Audio Floor Standing Speaker – 160 Watts MX-ST40B/XL

SamsungSoundbox speakerhas a very good rating of IPX5 water resistance. For parties at home, thissound box speaker is the best option. The Samsung High Power Audio Speaker has a built-in battery and party lighting features. This product is a bass booster device that enhances your party mood. Also, you can connect the Samsung sound tower speaker to the Samsung Sound Tower App. Along with this Samsung Speaker, a remote controller is included, and a 1-year warranty is also available with this device. Thesesound box speaker reviews are very good for party mood.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Samsung
  • Type of Speaker: Tower
  • Type of Connector: Bluetooth, USB, wireless
  • Dimensions of the product: 25.6 x 28.1 x 56.2 cm; 8 kilograms
  • Model Name: MX-ST40B/XL
  • Type of Mounting: Floor Standing

Pros

Cons

Bi-directional speakers and stereo audio are available

The size of the product is too big

cellpic 33% off
Samsung 160 W (MX-ST40B/XL) Sound Tower High Power Audio, Floor Standing Speaker, Bi-Directional Sound, Built-in Battery, IPX5 Water Resistant, Party Lights, Bluetooth Multi-Connection (Black)
3.7 (99)
3.7 (99)
33% off
23,326 34,900
Buy now

8. Portable Bluetooth Speaker by Marshall Willen

The Marshall Willen portable Bluetooth speaker has an inbuilt microphone which is an advantage for the users. Thissound box speakeris very portable, and you can carry it anywhere. This Marshall Willen will provide the best sound experience for the users. This Marshall Willen Bluetooth speaker will provide 15 hours of playback time when charged on time. The powerful and loud bass provides the best experience for the user.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Marshall
  • Dimensions of the Product:
  • Name of the Model: Willen
  • Type of the Speaker: Subwoofer
  • Type of Connector: Bluetooth
  • Dimensions of the product: 2 x 12 x12 cm; 550 grams

Pros

Cons

Water and dust resistant

Battery backup cannot be improved

cellpic 33% off
Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass
4.5 (515)
4.5 (515)
33% off
9,999 14,999
Buy now

9. Panasonic Micro USB Soundbar

Panasonic Micro USB Soundbar provides an output of 120 watts. The Panasonicsound box speaker has a single USB Port to connect with. This Panasonic Soundbar can be connected to devices easily, including TV and Computers. Thissound box speakerhas a remote control facility available. The Panasonic micro-USB Soundbar provides deep bass sound with the front duct. The convertible soundbar is very easy to use and it has an elegant design.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: Panasonic
  • Dimensions of the product: 36.7 x 20 x 33.7 cm; 7.3 kg
  • Speaker Type: Soundbar
  • Type of Connector: Auxiliary, USB
  • Type of Mounting: Ceiling Mount

Pros

Cons

Easy connection with the devices, including TV and computers.

No display available

cellpic 12% off
Panasonic Sc-Ht480Gw-K 100W 4.1 Channel Auxiliary, USB, Micro USB Soundbar - Black
4.1 (237)
4.1 (237)
12% off
9,690 10,990
Buy now

10. KEF Q350 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The KEF Q350 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker has tower speakers built for all your audio needs. The Uni-Q drive unit, a well-known technology, is used to excellent advantage in the Q350. For this KEF Q350Wireless soundbox speaker, the treble unit is in the centre of the woofer. The woofer unit is made of lightweight yet strong aluminium and has a linear response that responds quickly. Low amounts of distortion and lifelike dynamics are made possible by the KEF Q350 Wireless Bluetooth speaker. The KEF Q350 wireless Bluetooth speaker has a port design that uses Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), with the port moved to the back of the speaker.

Specifications

  • Brand Name: KEF
  • Dimensions of the Product: 36.32 x 21.08 x 30.73 cm; 7.6 kg
  • Model Number: Q350
  • Type of Speaker: Bookshelf stereo speaker
  • Type of Connector:Bluetooth, wireless
  • Output Audio Mode: Stereo

Pros

Cons

Distortion-free Sound Profile

Not ideal for smaller areas

cellpic 4% off
KEF Q350 Wireless, Bluetooth 120 Watt 2.0 Channel Bookshelf Speaker (Black)
4.7 (217)
4.7 (217)
4% off
81,500 85,000
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67Very good Sound QualityFast ChargingPersonalize Sound Quality using Sony Apps
JBL Flip Wireless Portable SpeakerGood and Clear Sound QualityReliable ConnectionWaterproof and dustproof
Bose Sound Link Flex Bluetooth Portable SpeakerImpressive sound qualityBest product for Party vibesClear audio with very good bass
KEF LS50 Meta sound box speakerBalanced Sound QualityVery accurateIt comes with adequate bass
Logitech Z906 Sound Box SpeakerFirst-class sound qualityVery good Quality designLoud sound
II generation portable wireless Bluetooth speaker from Bang & OlufsenGood Sound QualityDustproof and WaterproofAlexa Integration is also available
Samsung Sound Tower High Power Audio Floor Standing Speaker – 160 Watts MX-ST40B/XLBi-directional Speaker is availableVery durable battery lifeWater resistance
Portable Bluetooth Speaker by Marshall WillenWater and dust resistantFantastic Audio experienceDurable speaker
Panasonic Micro USB SoundbarEasy connection with the devices, including TV and computers.Remote controlGood sound quality
KEF Q350 Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerDistortion-free Sound ProfileStylish and Sleek designDelivers 3D sound

Best overall product

It might be difficult to pick thebest sound box speaker in India from such a large number of possibilities. However, if we want to choose thesound box speaker online, then Bose Sound Link Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker is the best choice. It has the bestsound box speaker reviews.Its sound quality is crystal-clear and evenly distributed. With an IP67 designation, which indicates that it is resistant to dust and water, you can easily transport it. Also, the speaker has a 12-hour battery life, which is outstanding.

Best value for money

Panasonic Micro USB Soundbaris anaffordable sound box speaker.Thissound box speakeralso includes a number of fascinating features that make it a worthwhile purchase. You can choose the Panasonic Micro USB Soundbar, which is value for money.

How to buy the best product for yourself?

Consider all the aspects, such as performance, durability, and your budget, to make an informed decision about the product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

