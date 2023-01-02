Sign out
Top 10 ubuntu laptops : A buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 03, 2023 14:14 IST

Summary:

The top 10 ubuntu Laptops, the best deals, and comparisons are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

The top 10 ubuntu laptops

Ubuntu laptops offer the latest in computing technology packed into a light and portable form factor. With the Ubuntu operating system, users get a powerful, secure, and reliable platform to work and play on. Ubuntu laptops are designed to meet a wide range of needs, from simple web browsing to advanced programming. With a wide range of hardware configurations, users can find the perfect laptop that fits their needs. Whether you're looking for a basic laptop or a powerful workstation, Ubuntu laptops are a perfect choice.

Product details

1. Dell Latitude 3510 i3

The Dell Latitude 3510 Intel Core i3-10110U 15.6 inches HD Business Laptop is an ideal choice for a laptop with great performance, reliability and compatibility. It features 8GB RAM and 1TB storage, providing plenty of power for multitasking and storing your files. It runs on Ubuntu, offering a secure, stable and user-friendly interface.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U
  • Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-backlit
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4-2666MHz
  • Storage: 1TB HDD

ProsCons
I3 ProcessorNo dedicated graphics 
8GB of RAMLimited HD display resolution
1 TB storageNo backlit keyboard
Dell Latitude 3510 Intel Core i3-10110U 15.6 inches HD Business Laptop | 8GB | 1TB | Ubuntu | Dual-Band Wireless-AC 9560+BT5.0 Notebook Computer
4 (50)
20% off
44,010 55,000
Buy now

2. Dell Precision 3550

Dell Precision 3550 Intel i7-10510U 10th Generation 8GB 512GB Ubuntu Quadro laptop is a powerful and reliable laptop designed for intensive tasks. It is packed with a 10th generation Intel processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, and is optimised by the professional-grade Quadro graphics.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Generation
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA Quadro P520

ProsCons
I7 processorPrice is quite high
Pre installed Ubuntu OS for cost savingsDedicated Quadro graphics card is necessary
8GB DDR4 RAMLow storage space
Dell Precision 3550 Intel i7-10510U 10th Generation 8GB 512GB Ubuntu Quadro P520 2GB 3 Year ADP Warranty with Battery
12% off
188,000 212,990
Buy now

3. COCONICS Enabler Laptop C1C11

The COCONICS Enabler Laptop C1C11 is a powerful, lightweight laptop designed to keep up with your everyday tasks. It features a sleek and modern design, powered by the latest Intel Core processor and long-lasting battery life, making it the perfect laptop for your everyday needs.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5 processor (2.50GHz)
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Affordable for daily useLow RAM
High speed processorNo dedicated graphics card
Lightweight and CompactLow storage capacity
COCONICS Enabler Laptop C1C11, Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 (1.1 GHz ~ 2.60 GHz), 11.6 Inch HD Display, 4GB RAM (LPDDR4), 128GB SSD Storage, 990gms Only Bag (Ubuntu)
5 (1)
16% off
18,463 22,000
Buy now

4. Dell New 14" Latitude 3420 i3 with 256 GB SSD

The Dell New 14" Latitude 3420 laptop is the perfect choice for business professionals and students alike. With its sleek and stylish design, latest Intel processor and long lasting battery, this laptop is built to meet your daily needs while providing the power and performance to get the job done.

Specifications:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 Pro
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 256GB SSD

ProsCons
Lightweight & CompactNo SD card slot
Fast performance with i3 processorNo dedicated graphics card
Long Battery lifeNot suitable for gaming
Dell New 14" Latitude 3420-- i3 11th Gen || 8 GB || 256 GB SSD || 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels || Ubuntu-Dos || 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty
5 (1)
57% off
36,600 85,000
Buy now

5. Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5

The Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5 laptop is a powerful and versatile device designed for everyday use. It is equipped with the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage to deliver fast performance and smooth multitasking.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U processor
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 40 Solid State Drive

ProsCons
Intel Core i5 processorNo optical drive
Fast 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDNo dedicated graphics
14 inch FHD anti glare 
Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5- 10210U UHD 10th Generation 14 inches Ubuntu 8GB 1TB Integrated Laptop
3 (6)
9% off
70,970 78,000
Buy now

6. Dell Latitude 3520 i3

The Dell Latitude 3520 Intel i3-1115G4 laptop is a great choice for those seeking the perfect balance between performance and portability. Featuring 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 15.6 inch HD display, this Ubuntu powered laptop is sure to provide a smooth and reliable computing experience.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel i3-1115G4 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, Base Frequency of 2.50 GHz, Max Turbo Frequency of 4.10 GHz)
  • Memory: 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
  • Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-backlit Non-touch Display

ProsCons
Intel i3 processor with 4 coresNo dedicated graphics
8 GB of RAMLow resolution display
Fast 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State DriveNo optical drive
Dell Latitude 3520 Intel i3-1115G4 [8GB, 256GB, 15.6inches HD, Ubuntu, 1 Year ADP Warranty]
3 (2)
42% off
37,800 65,000
Buy now

7. Dell Latitude 3510 Intel Core i5

The Dell Latitude 3510 Intel Core i5 laptop is a great choice for those looking for a powerful and reliable laptop. It offers a range of features, including a 15-inch FHD IPS display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and runs on Ubuntu.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor (4 Core, 6M Cache, 1.6GHz, 15W, vPro)
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
  • Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive
  • Display: 15.6" HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display

ProsCons
Powerful i5 processer with vPro technologyNot suitable for gaming
8GB DDR4 RAMNo dedicated graphics
256 GB SSDNo optical drive
Dell Latitude 3510/Intel i5-10210U/ 8GB 3200MHz/ 1TB/ 15.6 inches HD/ 2 GB NVIDIA/ DOS Ubuntu, 1.8kg
3.6 (4)
24% off
68,000 89,000
Buy now

8. Dell Intel Latitude 3420 Intel i7

The Dell Intel Latitude 3420 Intel i7 laptop offers an impressive combination of power and portability. With its 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM, it is perfect for everyday multitasking and productivity tasks.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Powerful Intel Core i7 processorNo dedicated graphics card
8GB RAM for multitaskingNo touchscreen option
Storage of 256 GB SSDLow battery capacity
Dell Intel Latitude 3420 || i7-1165G7 || 8GB ||512GB || Ubuntu || 14" HD || Backlit KB || 3 Years Warranty
19% off
88,000 108,999
Buy now

9. Dell Latitude Intel 3520, i5

The Dell Latitude Intel 3520 i5 laptop is an incredibly powerful machine. It is equipped with the latest 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which ensures blazing fast performance. Further, 8GB RAM provides plenty of memory to handle heavy multitasking with ease.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-7200U (2.5GHz, 3MB cache, turbo boost up to 3.1GHz)
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x768) anti-glare LED-backlit
  • Memory: 8GB DDR4 2133MHz SDRAM

ProsCons
Fast processorLimited expansion slots
Excellent graphicsNo optical drive
Great storage capacityLow resolution
Dell Latitude Intel 3520, i5 1135G7, 8GB, 1TB, Ubuntu, 15.6" HD, 1 Year ADP
34% off
54,890 82,999
Buy now

10. Dell New 14" Latitude 3420 i3 with 512 GB SSD

The Dell New 14" Latitude 3420 i3 with 512 GB SSD laptop is an ideal choice for those who are looking for a powerful, yet highly portable laptop. Its 14-inch display, 8th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 512 GB solid state drive provide users with plenty of power and storage, while its sleek design makes it easy to carry around.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U 10th Gen.
  • RAM: 4GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Operating System: Ubuntu

ProsCons
Lightweight and portableNo dedicated graphics card
High performance with i3 processorLimited RAM
Large 512 GB SSD StorageLow resolution display
Dell New 14" Latitude 3420-- i3 11th Gen || 8 GB || 512 GB SSD || 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels || Ubuntu-Dos || 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty
50% off
42,600 85,000
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dell Latitude 3510 Intel Core i315.6 inch HD displayUbuntu OS for wide range of applicationsAnti-glare display for visibility in bright environment
Dell Precision 3550 Intel512GB SSD storage provides fast boot times and plenty of space for programs and files.NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics cardGood for multi tasking
COCONICS Enabler Laptop C1C1115.6 FHD display4-cell lithium ion battery upto 8 hours of battery lifeHigh speed processor for multitasking
Dell New 14' Latitude 3420 i3 with 256 GB SSDIntel UHD graphics 62014 inch FHD anti glareWeight: 3.97 lbs
Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-Touch Display3-Cell 46WHr BatteryIntel Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
Dell Latitude 3520 i3Intel UHD GraphicsPreloaded Ubuntu OSAnti glare display
Dell Latitude 3510 Intel Core i5Battery: 3-Cell 42WHr Integrated BatteryConnectivity: Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac (2x2) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620
Dell Intel Latitude 3420 Intel i7Battery: 3-cell (42Whr) lithium ion batteryCamera: 720p HD WebcamPorts: 2x USB 3.2, 1x USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x VGA, 1x SD card reader
Dell Latitude Intel 3520, i5Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620Battery: 6-cell (48Wh) Lithium IonNetworking: 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1
ell New 14' Latitude 3420 i3 with 512 GB SSDDisplay: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-GlareGraphics: Integrated Intel UHD GraphicsBattery: 3-Cell 42WHr

Best value for money

The Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5 Ubuntu is an excellent value for money. It offers a powerful Intel i5 processor, a lightweight design and long battery life, making it ideal for everyday use. It also comes with Ubuntu, a popular and secure operating system, pre-installed, giving users access to a wide range of applications and software. The laptop is also well-priced, making it a great choice for those looking for an affordable laptop for everyday use or for business. The laptop has plenty of ports, making it easy to connect to a range of devices. It also has a modern design and a great display, which makes it easy to use and enjoy. All in all, the Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5 Ubuntu offers an excellent balance of performance and value, making it an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable, capable laptop.

Best overall product

The Dell Intel Latitude 3420 Intel i7 Ubuntu is the best overall product because it is a powerful and reliable laptop that provides excellent performance. It features an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for fast and reliable computing. Additionally, its 14-inch screen provides a clear and sharp viewing experience, and its battery life allows for up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Furthermore, it runs the Ubuntu operating system which is user friendly, secure and easy to use, making it ideal for both business and personal use. Finally, it is reasonably priced and offers great value for money.

How to find the perfect ubuntu laptop for you?

When searching for the perfect Ubuntu laptop, there are a few key factors to consider. First, make sure the laptop has sufficient RAM and storage to meet your needs. Additionally, check the specs to make sure the laptop is compatible with the latest version of Ubuntu. Lastly, make sure the laptop has the correct ports and connection types, such as USB and HDMI, for connecting your other devices. Consider the laptop’s battery life, size and weight, and display quality for regular use. You can also research reviews of Ubuntu laptops to see which are the best for your needs. Once you have all the information you need, you can make an informed decision and find the perfect Ubuntu laptop for you.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Dell Latitude 3510 38000
2.Dell Precision 3550 1,88,000
3.COCONICS Enabler Laptop C1C11 18,463
4.Dell New 14' Latitude 3420 i3 with 256 GB SSD 36,800
5.Dell Latitude 3410 Intel i5 70,970
6.Dell Latitude 3520 Intel i3 37,800
7.Dell Latitude 3510 Intel i5 68,000
8.Dell Intel Latitude 3420 Intel i7 88,000
9.Dell Latitude Intel 3520, i5 54,890
10.Dell New 14' Latitude 3420 i3 with 512 GB SSD 42,600

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

What is the best Ubuntu laptop available on Amazon?

The best Ubuntu laptop available on Amazon depends on your specific needs and budget. Some of the highest-rated options include the Dell Latitude series, Coconics, etc.

Does Amazon sell pre-installed Ubuntu laptops?

Yes, Amazon offers a selection of laptops pre-installed with Ubuntu.

Are all Ubuntu laptops compatible with Amazon services?

Most Ubuntu laptops are compatible with Amazon services, including Amazon Prime Video and Alexa.

