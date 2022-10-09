Vivo 3G mobile phones

Vivo is a leading manufacturer of mobiles, tablets, and other electronic gadgets. The 3G network from Vivo allows you to access a wide range of information and enjoy online entertainment at its best. With so many different mobile phones available today, it can sometimes be hard to find the right one for you. That's why we'll give you a top 10 Vivo 3G Mobile Phones list,to help you narrow down the search. If you are looking to buy an affordable phone bundled with ample features, try Vivo. This article lists some of the top-rated Vivo 3G Mobile Phones to buy on Amazon. Best Vivo 3G mobile phones in India 1.Vivo Y21 The Vivo Y21 is a powerful phone with a big screen and long-lasting battery life. In addition, it has features like dual cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a processor that supports gaming. The Y21 is backed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. Specifications: ●Display: 6.51-inches ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●OS: Android 11.1 ●Front camera: 8 MP ●RAM: 4 GB ●Storage: 64 GB ●Rear camera:13 + 2 MP ●Processor: Mediatek helio P35 - Octa-core ●Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Seamless fingerprint sensor and face wake No NFC support Upgradable memory up to 1TB Average camera quality Great battery life

2.Vivo Y15s Vivo Y15s is a mid-range smartphone, ideal for heavy daily usage. The Y15s has a 6.15-inch display, a 32GB memory, and a battery capacity of 5000 mAh. It features a single 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera arrangement with 13+2 MP resolution. Moreover, the side fingerprint sensor ensures secure authentication. Specifications ●Display: 6.51-inches ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●OS: Funtouch 10 ●Front camera: 8 MP ●RAM: 3 GB ●Storage: 32 GB ●Rear camera: 13 + 2 MP ●Processor: Mediatek helio P35 ●Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Average camera quality Side-fingerprint sensor Low ROM and RAM

3. Vivo Y21T The Y21T model provides you with a realistic gaming experience. Moreover, the device comes with an FHD 6.58-inch display that features a 90Hz refresh rate, giving you greater detail and smooth screen movements. In addition, the 18W fast charging is powered by a 5000mAh battery. With a powerful CPU, the Vivo Y21T is ideal for intensive gaming and managing multiple apps, simultaneously. Specifications ●Display: 6.58-inches ●Battery: 5000 mAh ●OS: Android 12 ●Front camera: 8 MP ●RAM: 4 GB ●Storage: 128 GB ●Rear camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MP ●Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core ●Refresh rate: 90Hz

Pros Cons Excellent battery capacity No NFC support Side-mounted fingerprint Great rear camera

4. Vivo Y21G The Vivo Y21G is an affordable smartphone that delivers a powerful performance backed by superior features. The phone offers a dynamic battery, ample storage, and a stunning design. The fingerprint sensor, dual camera, and 4GB RAM give it a premium feel and help keep your experience seamless. Specifications ●Display: 6.51-inches. ●Battery: 5000 mAh. ●OS: Funtouch 12.0. ●Front camera: 8 MP ●RAM: 4 GB. ●Storage: 64 GB. ●Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP ●Processor: MTK 6769. ●Refresh rate: 60Hz.

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Low-quality camera Huge battery backup Elegant design

5. Vivo Y35 With its innovative looks, unrivalled performance, and great camera, this phone promises a memorable user experience. The Vivo Y35 features a 16.72 cm FHD LCD, offering a pixel density of 401ppi. It also has a sophisticated triple-back camera setup. Specifications ●Display: 6.58-inches. ●Battery: 5000 mAh. ●OS: Android 12. ●Front camera: 16 MP. ●RAM: 8 GB. ●Storage: 128 GB ●Rear camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MP. ●Processor: Snapdragon 680. ●Refresh rate: 90Hz.

Pros Cons Side-mounted fingerprint sensor No NFC support Huge battery performance 44W fast charging Face wake

6. Vivo V23 The Vivo V23 is a great choice for those looking for a large display. It has a large 6.44-inch Full HD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the latest Mediatek chipset, while the Android 12 OS ensures superior performance. Specifications ●Display: 6.44-inches. ●Battery: 4200 mAh. ●OS: Android 12. ●Front camera: 50 + 8 MP. ●RAM: 8 GB. ●Storage: 128 GB. ●Rear camera: 64 + 8 + 2 MP. ●Processor: Mediatek dimensity 920. ●Refresh rate: 90Hz

Pros Cons Outstanding camera performance No SD card slot Decent storage Mediocre battery performance AMOLED display 44W fast charging

7. Vivo T1 The Vivo T1 is a flagship device with a full HD+ display and a powerful processor. It packs a range of smart features like a fingerprint sensor, fast charging support and triple cameras. Moreover, the device also comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, making it easy for you to manage multiple apps. Specifications ●Display: 6.58-inches. ●Battery: 5000 mAh. ●OS: Android 12. ●Front camera: 16 MP. ●RAM: 6 GB. ●Storage:128 GB. ●Rear camera: 50 + 2 + 2 MP. ●Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. ●Refresh rate: 120Hz.

Pros Cons ROM expandable up to 1TB 18W charging only Fingerprint sensor No ultrawide sensor Excellent processor 120Hz refresh rate

8. Vivo Y75 Vivo Y75 is a flip phone with an AMOLED 6.44-inch FHD+ display and a triple rear camera. The phone also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock that make it user-friendly. In addition, the octa-core processor enhances the device's performance, and you can stream media effortlessly by hooking it up to your 5G network. Specifications ●Display: 6.44-inches. ●Battery: 4050 mAh. ●OS: Funtouch 12. ●Front camera: 44 MP. ●RAM: 8 GB. ●Storage: 128 GB. ●Rear camera: 50 + 8 + 2 MP. ●Processor: Mediatek G96 Octa-Core. ●Refresh rate: 60Hz.

Pros Cons Great selfie camera 60Hz refresh rate only Fingerprint sensor and face unlock AMOLED display

9. Vivo Y93 Vivo Y93 is a mid-range smartphone equipped with a 6.22-inch touchscreen and offering a 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. The full-view display with the halo effect makes media viewing easy. Moreover, it features an Helio P22 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM for better performance. Specifications ●Display: 6.22-inches. ●Battery: 4030 mAh. ●OS: Android 8.1 - Oreo. ●Front camera: 8 MP. ●RAM: 4 GB. ●Storage: 32 GB. ●Rear camera: 13 + 2 MP. ●Processor: Helio P22 octa-core.

Pros Cons Water Drop Notch display Average battery capacity Dedicated memory card Slot Fingerprint sensor

10. Vivo Y71 Vivo Y71 is equipped with a 6-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) display and packs a quad-core processor for performing multiple tasks on the go. It has 16GB of internal memory expandable up to 256 GB by using a microSD card, along with 3 GB of RAM. It supports 3G and 4G LTE connectivity for faster download speeds. Specifications ●Display: 6-inches. ●Battery: 2260 mAh. ●OS: Android 8.1 - Oreo. ●Front camera: 5 MP ●RAM: 3 GB. ●Storage:16 GB. ●Rear camera:13 MP. ●Processor: Snapdragon 425 quad-core.

Pros Cons AI face access No fingerprint sensor Storage expandable to 256GB Low battery backup Quad-core processor

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y21 Dual camera setup 5000 mAh battery Mediatek Helio - P35 - Octa-core Vivo Y15s Dual camera setup 5000 mAh battery Mediatek Helio P35 Vivo Y21T Triple camera setup 5000 mAh battery Snapdragon 680 Octa-core Vivo Y21G Dual camera setup 5000 mAh battery MTK 6769 Vivo Y35 Triple camera setup 5000 mAh battery Snapdragon 680 Vivo V23 Triple camera setup 4200 mAh battery Mediatek Dimensity 920 Vivo T1 Triple camera setup 5000 mAh battery Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Vivo Y75 Triple camera setup 4050 mAh battery Mediatek G96 Octa-core Vivo Y93 Dual camera setup 4030 mAh battery Helio P22 octa-core Vivo Y71 Single camera setup 2260 mAh battery Snapdragon 425 quad-core

Best value for money Vivo 3G mobile phones The Vivo T1 is the most affordable out of the list displayed above. The high-quality display and excellent battery support are unbeatable in this price range. Moreover, the phone offers an impressive 6.58-inch Full HD display & 50MP + 2MP + 2MP camera for stunning images, and videos. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor alongside 6 GB RAM, this phone is efficient and completely justifies its price. Best overall Vivo 3G mobile phones The Vivo Y21T might be the right choice if you seek a cheap phone with good specs. It is a smartphone with spectacular performance, exquisite details, and fantastic durability. The phone has a huge 6.58" screen and three cameras at the back. It also features a powerful battery, 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Overall, the Vivo Y21T has everything you need at an affordable range. How to find the perfect Vivo 3G mobile phones? Shopping for a new mobile phone can be an exciting and enjoyable experience – until you have to deal with the pain of choosing from hundreds of models in a retail store. After all, buying a mobile phone is not just about finding the best phone. It's about choosing the right features for your needs and budget. Each mobile phone has a different RAM, processor, battery backup, internal storage, screen size, and more. You must check out each feature to choose the one that suits your pocket size and requirements. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Vivo Y21 ₹ 12,500 2. Vivo Y15s ₹ 9,499 3. Vivo Y21T ₹ 15,490 4. Vivo Y21G ₹ 12, 600 5. Vivo Y35 ₹ 18,499 6. Vivo V23 ₹ 27,749 7. Vivo T1 ₹ 18,599 8. Vivo Y75 ₹ 21,999 9. Vivo Y93 ₹ 18,000 10. Vivo Y71 ₹ 25,00