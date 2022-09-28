Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Top 5 Google HD mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 28, 2022 14:42 IST
Summary:

We have included the top 5 Google phones which users had amazing experiences with, for browsing anything, playing games, or even learning.

product info
Google HD mobile phone

Google Pixel phones come with great camera features. Their larger display with decent battery life makes them popular among the people who use smartphones heavily in their everyday life. Besides this, these phones get quick software and security updates from Google directly, making it one of the choicest brands among customers. The users can back up photos to the clouds without any data cap and these are saved in their original quality without being compressed for saving space. Let's see some of the popular Google phones with great functionality.

Here are the best Google phones under Rs. 35,000:

1. Google Pixel 4a

This phone comes with great camera features and lets you click photos in various modes. It has an amazing adaptive battery life that can last for up to 24 hrs by reducing the power of the apps that are used occasionally. You can use your voice for doing almost everything such as sending texts, finding the directions to a location, setting reminders and multitasking. It is available just for Rs. 30999.

Specifications:

  • Model number‎: GA02099-US
  • OS: Android 10
  • Dimensions‎ and weight: 14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm; 143 grams
  • Screen size: 5.8 inches
  • Camera: 12.2 MP rear and 8 MP front
  • Number and type of battery: ‎1 Lithium polymer
  • RAM size: ‎6 GB
  • Internal memory: 128 GB
  • Display technology‎: OLED, HDR
  • Battery power rating‎: 3140 mAh
  • Processor: Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G
  • Processor speed: 2.2 GHz
  • Audio jack‎: 3.5 mm
  • USB type: C 3.1
  • Connectivity technologies‎: 4G; WLAN; bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB

ProsCons
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. Though the camera is good, the software takes a few seconds for processing before you can see it.
No bloatware.No wireless charging option.
Titan M security hardware in the device for biometric authentication and security. The sound quality could have been better.
Pictures look better because of HDR+ as it automatically adjusts the light and colour. 
A large display ensures a great experience while playing games or movies.  
Blazing fast performance with Snapdragon 730G processor, 128 GB storage and, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. 
Rich and detailed pictures can be captured even at night because of the night sight feature.  
12 MP dual-pixel rear camera. 
cellpic
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
38% off 30,999 49,999
Buy now

2. Google Pixel 2 XL

This Google phone comes with exciting features. Android Oreo OS with an Octacore Snapdragon processor results in a smoother experience. The Pixel 2 XL comes with customisation ability, resulting in a user-friendly experience. It is available for Rs. 27,500.

Specifications:

  • Model number‎: ‎Pixel 2 XL
  • OS: Android Oreo 8.0.1
  • Dimensions‎ and weight: 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 grams
  • Screen size: 6 Inch QHD+ Display
  • Camera: 12.2 MP rear and 8 MP front
  • Number and type of battery: 1 Lithium ion
  • RAM size: ‎ 4 GB
  • Internal memory: 64 GB / 128 GB
  • Battery power rating‎: 3520 mAh
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core
  • Audio ack‎: ‎3.5 mm
  • USB Type: C 3.1
  • Connectivity technologies‎: GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA

ProsCons
Corning Gorilla glass 5 ensures screen protection. No dual sim option.
The 6-inch screen results in an enriched visual experience.Poor video quality in low light. 
Octa-core processor results in seamless and smooth functioning.   
Good battery life lasts for a day with average usage. 
Stock android and hence no bloatware. 
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black
23% off 27,500 35,600
Buy now

3. Google 5a 5g

This is the 5 G Google phone with an amazing camera and battery life. The Snapdragon Octacore processor ensures a smooth experience. It comes with an inbuilt accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity sensor and barometer. It is available for Rs. 31,300.

Specifications:

  • Model number‎: ‎ ‎Google Pixel5a 5G
  • OS: ‎Android 12.0
  • Dimensions‎ and weight: 15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 grams
  • Screen type: FHD+ (2400 x 1080) OLED
  • Screen size: 6.3 inch
  • Camera: 12.2 MP rear and 8 MP front
  • Number and type of battery: 1 Lithium polymer
  • RAM size: ‎6 GB
  • Internal memory: 128 GB
  • Battery power rating‎: 4680 mAh
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G Octa-core processor
  • Audio jack‎: ‎3.5 mm
  • USB type: C 3.1
  • Connectivity technologies‎: ‎GSM / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
ProsCons
Corning Gorilla glass 3 ensures better screen protection.A higher RAM size could have been better.
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor helps in the quick unlocking of phones and apps.Using the hotspot heats up the phone for some time. 
6.3-inch screen results in an amazing gaming experience. 
Audio with stereo speakers. 
Clean and smooth experience with Android.  
cellpic
google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
Check Price on Amazon

4. Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL is a sleek handset loaded with innovative features. Click the best photos in different modes and enjoy a decent battery life for at least a day with average use. It has an inbuilt accelerometer, compass, barometer, gyro and proximity sensor. You can buy it for Rs. 27,500.

Specifications:

  • Model number‎: ‎ ‎Pixel3_XL_64
  • OS:‎Android 9.0
  • Dimensions‎ and weight: 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm, 184 gram
  • Screen type: P-OLED, HDR
  • Screen size: 6.3 inches
  • Camera: 12.2 MP rear and 8 MP front
  • Number and type of battery: 1 Lithium polymer
  • RAM size: 4 GB
  • Internal memory: 64 GB/128 GB
  • Battery power rating‎: 3430 mAh
  • Processor: Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) Octa-core processor
  • Audio jack‎: ‎3.5 mm
  • USB type: C 3.1
  • Connectivity technologies‎: ‎ GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE

ProsCons
A perfect viewing experience with a bezel-less display with a notch and 82% body-to-display ratio.No card slot
Corning Gorilla glass 5 for screen protection. Doesn't support dual sim cards. 
Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for ease of unlocking phone and apps.  
The charging speed is decent.  
cellpic
Google Pixel 3 XL (Just Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off 27,500 32,500
Buy now

5. Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel is a feature-loaded phone, which is not just handy but has a classy look. With average use, the battery lasts for a day. 3 years of security and OS updates are included with the phone. The product is available for Rs. 27,500.

Specifications:

  • Model number‎: ‎ ‎G020B
  • OS:‎Android 9.0
  • Dimensions‎ and weight: 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm, 167 gram
  • Screen type: OLED
  • Screen size: 6 inches
  • Number and type of battery: 1 Lithium polymer
  • RAM size: 4 GB
  • Internal memory: 64 GB
  • Battery power rating‎: 3700 mAh
  • Processor: Qualcomm SDM670 Snapdragon 670 (10 nm) Octa-core processor
  • Audio jack‎: ‎3.5 mm
  • USB type: C 3.1
  • Connectivity technologies‎: ‎ GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE

ProsCons
Stock android with no bloatware.Brightness is not enough for convenient use in bright sun. 
Great quality pictures at night with the Camera's night mode. Charging time is almost 2 hrs. 
Decent-quality speakers with perfect clarity and bass-level tuning.  
cellpic
Google Pixel 3a XL (Clearly White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (White)
30% off 27,500 39,500
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

Check the table below to learn the best 3 features of the Google phones below Rs. 35000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Google Pixel 4aThe 5.8-inch screen makes it handy and ensures single-hand operation 3140 mAh battery lasts long enough with normal usage. 6 GB RAM and stock android prevents any lag during usage. 
 Google Pixel 2 XL6-inch screen for a great viewing experience.3520 mAh battery lasts for the whole day with decent usage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core 

processor ensures a smoother user experience. 

 Google 5a 5g6.3-inch screen for a great viewing experience.4680 mAh battery lasts for a whole day even with heavy usage5 G connectivity is available. 
 Google Pixel 3 XL6.3-inch screen for a great viewing experience.3430 mAh battery lasts long enough for normal usage.Bezel-less display with a notch and 82% body-to-display ratio.
Google Pixel 3a XL 6-inch screen for a better viewing experience.Long-lasting 3700 mAh batteryThe night mode of the camera helps in clicking amazing pictures in a low-lit area.

Best value for money Google phone under Rs. 35,000

Google Pixel 3a XL is the best phone you can get for under Rs. 35,000. This is because it has a powerful battery of 3700 mAh that keeps your phone running longer. The stock android doesn't have any bloatware and hence ensures a super smooth experience. The camera is amazing especially when it comes to clicking pictures in low-lit areas, with the Night mode. It is sleek and handy and the 6-inch screen is enough for a great visual experience while watching any videos or playing games.

Best overall Google phone under Rs. 35,000

When you want the latest technology with a bigger screen and battery life, for uninterrupted performance, Google 5a 5G is the best one you can invest in. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM, ensuring great performance. The 6.3-inch screen is perfect while watching videos or playing games. The 4680 mAh battery is powerful enough to keep you going throughout the day with heavy usage also. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for ease of unlocking the phone and apps.

How to find the perfect phone for under Rs. 35,000?

The following points need to be checked to get the best phone under Rs. 35000:

i. Screen size:

The screen size can be decided based on what you are looking for. If you use the phone for playing games or videos, better to go for a bigger screen of 6 inches or more and if you want a phone for a one-hand operation that just fits your pocket, then you can opt for models with smaller screen sizes.

ii. Camera:

If you often click photos, then check for the camera quality before buying a phone. It should have features like night mode, wide angle lens, depth of field effect for fading the background of the object, close-up photo and megapixels for a sharp image.

iii. OS:

Different cell phone brands come with their shell of non-removable apps and functionalities in the OS. But in the case of Google phones, stock android ensures that there is no bloatware, which results in a better user experience. Also, the OS should receive timely updates to prevent security issues.

iv. Battery life and charging duration:

This is very important when you use the phone heavily. A phone with higher battery power lasts throughout the day, so you don't have to charge your phone often. Also, make sure to check if there is fast charging option in the device.

v. Performance in terms of speed:

When you use a lot of apps or play games, this will be an important parameter for you. The main thing here is to check the RAM size, besides the OS. It has to be higher when you are a heavy user or else the phone will start lagging. The type of processor is also an affecting factor.

Price list of best Google phones under Rs. 35000

PhonePrice
Google Pixel 4aRs. 30,999
Google Pixel 2 XLRs. 27,500
Google 5a 5gRs. 32,000
Google Pixel 3 XLRs. 27,500
Google Pixel 3a XL Rs. 27,500

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Top 5 Google HD mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

