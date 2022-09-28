Top 5 Google HD mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

This phone comes with great camera features and lets you click photos in various modes. It has an amazing adaptive battery life that can last for up to 24 hrs by reducing the power of the apps that are used occasionally. You can use your voice for doing almost everything such as sending texts, finding the directions to a location, setting reminders and multitasking. It is available just for Rs. 30999.

Google Pixel phones come with great camera features. Their larger display with decent battery life makes them popular among the people who use smartphones heavily in their everyday life. Besides this, these phones get quick software and security updates from Google directly, making it one of the choicest brands among customers. The users can back up photos to the clouds without any data cap and these are saved in their original quality without being compressed for saving space. Let's see some of the popular Google phones with great functionality.

This Google phone comes with exciting features. Android Oreo OS with an Octacore Snapdragon processor results in a smoother experience. The Pixel 2 XL comes with customisation ability, resulting in a user-friendly experience. It is available for Rs. 27,500.

This is the 5 G Google phone with an amazing camera and battery life. The Snapdragon Octacore processor ensures a smooth experience. It comes with an inbuilt accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity sensor and barometer. It is available for Rs. 31,300.

Google Pixel 3 XL is a sleek handset loaded with innovative features. Click the best photos in different modes and enjoy a decent battery life for at least a day with average use. It has an inbuilt accelerometer, compass, barometer, gyro and proximity sensor. You can buy it for Rs. 27,500.

Google Pixel is a feature-loaded phone, which is not just handy but has a classy look. With average use, the battery lasts for a day. 3 years of security and OS updates are included with the phone. The product is available for Rs. 27,500.

Check the table below to learn the best 3 features of the Google phones below Rs. 35000:

Best value for money Google phone under Rs. 35,000

Google Pixel 3a XL is the best phone you can get for under Rs. 35,000. This is because it has a powerful battery of 3700 mAh that keeps your phone running longer. The stock android doesn't have any bloatware and hence ensures a super smooth experience. The camera is amazing especially when it comes to clicking pictures in low-lit areas, with the Night mode. It is sleek and handy and the 6-inch screen is enough for a great visual experience while watching any videos or playing games.

Best overall Google phone under Rs. 35,000

When you want the latest technology with a bigger screen and battery life, for uninterrupted performance, Google 5a 5G is the best one you can invest in. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with 6 GB RAM, ensuring great performance. The 6.3-inch screen is perfect while watching videos or playing games. The 4680 mAh battery is powerful enough to keep you going throughout the day with heavy usage also. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for ease of unlocking the phone and apps.

How to find the perfect phone for under Rs. 35,000?

The following points need to be checked to get the best phone under Rs. 35000:

i. Screen size:

The screen size can be decided based on what you are looking for. If you use the phone for playing games or videos, better to go for a bigger screen of 6 inches or more and if you want a phone for a one-hand operation that just fits your pocket, then you can opt for models with smaller screen sizes.

ii. Camera:

If you often click photos, then check for the camera quality before buying a phone. It should have features like night mode, wide angle lens, depth of field effect for fading the background of the object, close-up photo and megapixels for a sharp image.

iii. OS:

Different cell phone brands come with their shell of non-removable apps and functionalities in the OS. But in the case of Google phones, stock android ensures that there is no bloatware, which results in a better user experience. Also, the OS should receive timely updates to prevent security issues.

iv. Battery life and charging duration:

This is very important when you use the phone heavily. A phone with higher battery power lasts throughout the day, so you don't have to charge your phone often. Also, make sure to check if there is fast charging option in the device.

v. Performance in terms of speed:

When you use a lot of apps or play games, this will be an important parameter for you. The main thing here is to check the RAM size, besides the OS. It has to be higher when you are a heavy user or else the phone will start lagging. The type of processor is also an affecting factor.

Price list of best Google phones under Rs. 35000