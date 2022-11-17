Top 7 electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances to check out!

Best electric tandoor and grill barbeque

An electric tandoor and grill is the perfect choice to cook tasty grilled and tandoor dishes quickly. It’s an excellent choice for parties, picnics, get-togethers and even home weekend dinners. Electric tandoor and grills are becoming popular appliances in most homes, as they offer an efficient and convenient way to prepare delicious foods with that perfect charred and smoky taste. Best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances are very easy to use. These appliances can be operated with a single push of a button, making them an ideal choice. Additionally, these appliances are designed to heat up fast and evenly to ensure the food is cooked perfectly. Here we’ve listed the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances that you can check out before you pick the right one for your home. Best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances 1. Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Tandoori Maker If you’re looking for an easy-to-use and versatile electric tandoor, the Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill is a perfect choice. This appliance comes with five skewers and is great for making barbeque and tandoor dishes. It’s perfect for home, picnics, parties, and get-togethers. It’s a combination broiler, and griller used to grill, brown, broil, warm or toast various foods. It comes with a non-stick stainless-steel grill and a detachable cool-touch handle. You can easily adjust the height of the grill according to your cooking needs, making it an excellent choice for easy and quick cooking. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,899

Rs. 1,899 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 2000

2000 Item dimensions: 19.1 x 10.2 x 8.8 cm

19.1 x 10.2 x 8.8 cm Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Non-stick stainless-steel grill Build quality needs improvement Combination broiler and grill Adjustable height Indicator lights Cool touch handles Auto-shut off feature

2. Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor Another efficient griller is the Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor, that’s excellent for your home. A durable and shockproof appliance, it is ideal for making grilled and tandoori items like chicken, paneer, fish, potatoes, mushrooms and vegetables. It can also be used to defrost and reheat food quickly as well. This versatile griller comes with a pizza cutter, four skewers, a non-stick sheet, a handle, and gloves for safe and easy cooking. Specifications Price: Rs. 2,990

Rs. 2,990 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 2000

2000 Item dimensions: 35.5 x 29 x 15 cm

35.5 x 29 x 15 cm Material: Iron

Pros Cons No-preheating required Heavy Oil-free faster cooking Not suitable for picnics or travelling purposes Great for home cooking, restaurants and business purposes Shockproof Extra safe heating

3. TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque Grill A powerful and smartly designed appliance, this TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque Grill is one of the best electric tandoor and grill barbequeappliances on the market. It’s a multi-functional grill suitable for indoor and outdoor cooking purposes. It comes with an adjustable temperature control feature for easy use. The materials used are chrome, iron and stainless steel, making it the perfect choice for quick and easy cooking. Designed in the right size, it’s perfect for carrying for picnics, camping or other outdoor activities. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,799

Rs. 1,799 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 2000

2000 Item dimensions: 33 x 48 x 6 cm

33 x 48 x 6 cm Material: Iron

Pros Cons Convenient Build quality needs improvement Powerful Easy to use Adjustable temperature control Auto-shut off Removable Drip Tray Perfect for outdoor and indoor purposes

4. Mini Chef Electric Tandoor Try this Mini Chef Electric Tandoor that is lightweight and compact. It is one of the best tandoor and grill barbeques you can get for your home. Ideal for preparing a variety of dishes, this tandoor is made with the right materials for easy travelling purposes. It is designed with a warming top for heating food instantly. With this tandoor, you can cook chicken tandoor, pizza, grilled fish, kebabs, and other dishes without hassle. Specifications Price: Rs. 3,990

Rs. 3,990 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 2000

2000 Material: Cast Iron

Pros Cons Lightweight Heating may not be even on top and down Powerful Bulky Easy to use Suitable for a variety of dishes Food warming top

5. Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill If you’re looking for a portable and lightweight grill to carry around for your camping trips or picnics, then you must consider Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill. It’s an intelligent design with a smokeless non-stick steel grill suitable for cooking various dishes like fish, vegetables, chicken, etc. It’s one of the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances for home and outdoor use. With six levels of temperature control, you can easily and quickly cook your favourite dishes without hassle. This multi-functional electric grill is suitable for seafood, meat, vegetables, etc. It also has an adjustable knob for changing the temperature according to your cooking needs. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,489

Rs. 1,489 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 2000

2000 Item dimensions: 47 x 10 x 30 cm

47 x 10 x 30 cm Material: Iron chrome-plated

Pros Cons Lightweight Build quality can be better Convenient Easy to use Easy to carry 5-speed temperature control Cool touch handles Anti-slip feet Removable grease tray

6. American MICRONIC Barbeque Griller The American MICRONIC Barbeque Griller is a high-quality tandoor and griller that is an excellent addition to your home. It is an energy-efficient appliance that cooks various dishes for the entire family. The toughened glass lid ensures that the grill is sturdy and protected when not used. With the adjustable temperature control feature, you can easily give your favourite food the right effect, texture and taste. The non-stick grill and pull-out oil box are designed to make cooking easy. Lightweight and portable, this griller is a travel-friendly option for cookouts and parties. Specifications Price: Rs. 3,257

Rs. 3,257 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 1500

1500 Item dimensions: 49 x 32.5 x 12.3 cm

49 x 32.5 x 12.3 cm Material: Metal

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable Heat may be too low Toughened glass lid Build quality could be better, especially the lid Adjustable temperature control Non-stick grill plate Easy to clean Pull out oil box

7. Diamond World Electric Barbeque Smokeless Grill Another popular tandoor and grill barbeque you can purchase for your home is the Diamond World Electric Barbeque Grill. One of the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque appliances, it comes with an adjustable knob for changing the temperature range according to your cooking requirements. The grill is designed to work with infrared technology while the reflectors spread the heat evenly to give you delicious food every time. This multi-functional griller is suitable for cooking a variety of foods like meat, vegetables, fish, etc. with ease. Specifications Price: Rs. 1,789

1,789 Colour: Black

Black Wattage: 2000

2000 Item dimensions: 14.5 x 13.8 x 11.5 cm

14.5 x 13.8 x 11.5 cm Material: Iron

Pros Cons Multi-functional smokeless grill May seem a bit bulky on the countertop Lightweight and portable Adjustable temperature knob 5-levels temperature adjustment Smokeless Iron plate grill Easy cleaning Powerful heating

Three best features of all the electric tandoor and grill on this list

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Tandoor Maker Combination broiler and griller Non-stick Stainless Steel Detachable Cool Touch Handle Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor Shockproof Appliance No Preheating Required Defrost and Reheat Food TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque Grill Multi-functional Adjustable Temperature Control Portable Mini Chef Electric Tandoor Lightweight and Compact Warming Top Easy to Use Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill Portable and Lightweight Smokeless, Multi-functional Grill 6 Levels of Temperature Control American MICRONIC Barbeque Griller High Quality Energy-Efficient Adjustable Temperature Control Diamond World Electric Barbeque Smokeless Grill Multi-functional 5 Levels of Temperature Adjustment Lightweight and Portable

Best value for money electric tandoor and grill The tandoor and grill that offers the best value for money are the Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill. Priced at Rs. 1,489, this griller is a lightweight and portable appliance you can carry for all your outdoor activities. Greeva is a smokeless, multi-functional griller with six temperature control levels to cook various dishes without hassle. Best overall electric tandoor and grill The best overall electric tandoor and grill is the Mini Chef Electric Tandoor which is powerful and high-quality. It’s the perfect energy-efficient appliance that you can use for all your cooking needs. Lightweight and portable, this griller has a warming top to warm your food instantly. This easy-to-use appliance is designed to give your food the best texture and flavour. How to find the best electric tandoor and grill? With the wide range of electric tandoor and grills available in the market, choosing the right one for your needs is confusing. Hence, you must consider a few things before picking the best electric tandoor and grill barbeque for your home. Make sure that the griller you choose fits your requirement – this would be a portable griller or one that is perfect for your home or restaurant needs etc. Wattage, power consumption, travel-friendly, ease of use, maintenance, and budget. When compared on all these parameters, Mini Chef Electric Tandoor emerges as the best option. Best electric tandoor and grill price list

S.no Product Price 1. Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Tandoor Maker Rs. 1,899 2. Bright Berg Heavy Weight Medium Electric Tandoor Rs. 2,990 3. TOMdoxx Electric Smokeless Portable Barbeque Grill Rs. 1,799 4. Mini Chef Electric Tandoor Rs. 3,990 5. Greeva Electric Barbeque Grill Rs. 1,489 6. American MICRONIC Barbeque Griller Rs. 3,257 7. Diamond World Electric Barbeque Smokeless Grill Rs. 1,789