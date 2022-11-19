Story Saved
Top 8 best selfie sticks in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 19, 2022 23:49 IST
Summary:

Most people love to take selfies, but want to get creative with their shots or take images from a wider angle. Selfie sticks are just the right pick for it! Here's a complete guide to choosing the best one with an in-depth comparison of every product. We have also answered a few frequently asked questions towards the end to help you make the right choice.

Best Selfie Sticks

A selfie stick is a type of tripod mount with a handle at one end where you can place your smartphone. With a selfie stick, you can capture selfies from a greater distance beyond your arm. You may get a better view and record more of yourself this way. Selfie sticks are useful for people who travel frequently or just want to improve their selfie game.

In this article, we have compiled the eight best selfie sticks available on Amazon India today. Browse through our selection and choose the selfie stick that best suits your needs. We have also included our picks for the best value-for-money and best overall selfie stick, so make sure you read all the way to the end!

Best selfie sticks available now

1. Smatree Smapole Q3

For anybody who wishes to switch from shooting using their smartphone, action camera, compact camera, or even a tiny mirrorless/DSLR, this Smartree SmaPole Q3 seems to be ideal. There is a 360-degree spherical head provided so you may set your camera at the ideal angle for filming. It is built of sturdy, high-quality aluminium tubing, with a non-slip rubber grip, and a wrist strap to make it easy to handle.

Specifications:

  • Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.
  • 93cm in total length
  • 30cm when retracted
  • Bluetooth: A separate remote can be purchased.
  • 184g in weight
ProsCons
  • It converts to a tripod
  • There is no Bluetooth remote included
  • The battery is rechargeable
  • Should purchase remote separately
  • Strong grip
 
Smatree Q3 Telescoping Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand for GoPro Hero Fusion/7/6/5/4/3+/3/Session/GOPRO Hero (2018)/Action Cameras, Ricoh Theta S/V, M15 Cameras, Compact Cameras and Cell Phones (Renewed)
Check Price on Amazon

2. DJI OM 5

The DJI OM 5 combines a selfie stick with a smartphone stabilizer, similar to the OM 4. In the context of engineering, that looks like just a significant amount of weight to be supported by just a few support points, yet it manages to accomplish it. The OM 5's strikes a mix between quality and portability; there are interesting effects and beautiful images, and you'd be happy to bring it travelling. It doesn't take up much more weight in a bag than just a selfie stick.

Specifications:

  • Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.
  • Elongated: 93 cm
  • 30-cm retractable length
  • Bluetooth: A separate remote can be purchased.
  • Size: 184g
ProsCons
  • Extension-pole with magnetic 
  • W/T and the joystick are not conventional
  • The clasp provides an additional viewpoint
  • Accidentally moving the selfie stick's top hinge is possible
  • USB-C charging port integrated inside the pouch and mini-tripod
 
DJI OM 5-Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Grip Tripod, Built-in Extension Rod, Shot Guide for Vlogging, YouTube, Live Video, Phone Stabilizer Compatible with iPhone and Android(Grey)
22% off 13,990 17,990
Buy now

3. DJI OM 6

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 proves that smartphone stabilizers are capable of improving beyond what we initially believed was possible with the DJI OM 5. However, aside from the fussy folding mechanism, it is a very strong, professional selfie stick/gimbal with several cutting-edge capabilities, like motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analogue zoom/focus dial for simple control.

Specifications:

  • Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.
  • Dimensions (when folded): 276 x 111.5 x 99 mm
  • Dimensions: 189 by 84.5 by 44 mm when unfolded
  • Yes, bluetooth
  • Size: 340g
ProsCons
  • Focus/zoom wheel analogue
  • Phone clip disables wireless charging
  • Enhanced ActiveTrack subject tracking with handle-based mode selection 
  • Quite expensive 
  • Motion timelapse effects
 
DJI OSMO Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer, 3-Axis Phone Gimbal, Built-In Extension Rod, Portable and Foldable, Android and iPhone Gimbal with ShotGuides, Vlogging Stabilizer, YouTube TikTok Video
17% off 14,999 17,999
Buy now

4. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick

This Atumtek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick is more than simply a selfie stick, as implied by its name. For large group photos, it can be used as a standalone tripod, and it even has a Bluetooth remote that lets you start the camera remotely. Even though it is built of high-quality aluminium and only weighs 172g, it packs up to a tiny size and still has a solid feel. It has a battery life of up to 15,000 photos, that's more than good for a full vacation.

Specifications:

  • Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.
  • 80 cm when extended
  • 20 centimetres in retractable length
  • Yes, bluetooth
  • Weight: 170g
ProsCons
  • Bluetooth 
  • Does not support DSLRs
  • Rechargeable battery 
  • Does not support GoPros
  • Tripod conversion
 
ATUMTEK Bluetooth Selfie Stick Tripod, Mini Extendable 3 in 1 Aluminum Selfie Stick with Wireless Remote and Tripod Stand 270 Rotation for iPhone 11/11 Pro/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8/7, Samsung and Smartphone
30% off 7,138 10,199
Buy now

5. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick

This Yoto Phone Stand & Selfie Stick features everything you need in a selfie stick, including the ability to function as a tripod, a remote, and a long reach. It stretches to a length of 176 cm, which somewhat makes up for the fact that it doesn't fold up nearly as little as some of the other alternatives on the list. With the help of the wireless remote control, you can quickly start recording films, taking selfies, or starting a live broadcast by pressing the shutter. Additionally, it has a 360º ball head for easeof shooting and many attachments to choose from.

Specifications:

  • Compatible with cameras, smartphones, and GoPro
  • Lengthened: 176.5 cm
  • 47 cm when fully extended
  • Yes, bluetooth
ProsCons
  • Consists of a Bluetooth remote
  • Rather large when collapsed 
  • Extremely adaptable
  • Bluetooth compatibility is ok
  • less costly
 
Yoozon Bluetooth Phone Tripod,Mini Selfie‚ Stick Tripod Stand Holder Head Standard Screw Adapter with Wireless Remote Shutter Support SLR Function,Compatible with iPhone,Android Phone,Digital Camera
30% off 3,098 4,429
Buy now

6. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm

Although you might not have expected GoPro to enter the selfie stick market, the 3-Way Arm is a lot more. The fact that the arm folds instead of collapses straight down in selfie stick mode allows you to position the stick at an angle where you can take a selfie without receiving any of the shafts as in the shot, even when using the wide-angle lens typical of GoPro Hero cameras. It also serves as a simple hand-held grip and a static tripod.

Specifications:

  • Compatibility: GoPro
  • Lengthened: 50.8 cm
  • 19 cm in retractable length
  • No bluetooth
ProsCons
  • Complete waterproof
  • Extremely pricey 
  • A folding arm
  • Only for GoPro 
  • Easy grip
 
GoPro 3 Way Mount Tripod for Camera - Black
Check Price on Amazon

7. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick

In principle, using a selfie stick when using a 360-degree camera might sound like a smart idea, but in fact, you run the danger of getting it in the frame. Due to this, the Insta360 "invisible" selfie stick is a wonderful option if you want to use a selfie stick with just a 360-degree camera as opposed to a phone most of the time. It won't affect your panoramic photographs or movies because compatible cameras' algorithms are programmed to automatically identify it and eliminate it from the frame.

Specifications:

  • Insta360 ONE X/ONE/EVO 360 compatibility
  • lengthened: 120 cm
  • 28 cm in retractable length
  • No bluetooth
ProsCons
  • Automatic camera obscuration
  • No Bluetooth
  • 360-degree 
  • Only compatible with Insta360
  • Long extended-length stick
 
insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick for ONE X, ONE R Action Camera - Black
25% off 1,799 2,399
Buy now

8. Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick

Manfrotto is well known for producing tripods and backpacks, but they now produce selfie sticksas well. The vast majority of 360-degree cameras weighing up to 1 kg are compatible with this VR selfie stick. It has a tripod mounting, four aluminium pieces, and an optional ball head, and is incredibly light yet solidly constructed. Although it costs a little bit more compared to some other alternatives, you are getting quality, plus if you are using 360 cameras frequently, you will profit from it.

Specifications:

  • Up to 1 kg of cameras is compatible.
  • Lengthened: 135 cm
  • Size when disintegrated: 44.5 cm
  • No bluetooth
ProsCons
  • 4 pieces of aluminium
  • Expensive
  • Unattached ball head
  • limited to cameras
  • Suitable for accessories
 
Manfrotto VR, Virtual Reality VR PIXI EVO KIT, Aluminum (MKCONVR)
52% off 14,835 30,922
Buy now

Comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Smatree Smapole Q3Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide93 cm30 cm
DJI OM 5Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide93 cm30 cm
DJI OM 6Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide276×111.5×99 mm189×84.5×44 mm
Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie StickSmartphones up to 3.2-inches wide80 cm20 cm
Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie StickSmartphones, camera, GoPro176.5 cm47cm
GoPro Black 3-Way ArmGoPro50.8 cm19 cm
Insta360 Invisible Selfie StickInsta360 ONE X / ONE / EVO 360120 cm28 cm
Manfrotto VR Selfie StickCameras up to 1kg135 cm44.5 cm

Best budget

The Smartree SmaPole Q3 is undoubtedly ideal for anyone who wishes to shoot with their phone, motion camera, compact camera, or even a tiny mirrorless/DSLR being within their price range among the above options.It is sturdy and supports the monopod on top firmly. You can take photos and videos for hours with the help of this tripod stand and selfie stick combination. At the price of 2,824, this selfie stick offers a great deal and levels up your selfie game instantly.

Best overall

Without a doubt, the DJI OM 5 is the greatest overall selfie stick/gimbal with the most powerful, professional features, including motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analogue zoom/focus wheel for simple operation. Although pricey, it is still worth investing in.It allows users to take videos with perfect synchronization, creating fluid footage that is highly impressive. The three strong motors ensure your phone stays put even during rapid motions and when using larger smartphones. The motors are the secret to the OM 5's incredible stability.

How to find the perfect mobile selfie stick

  • Size: When not in use, it should be simple to carry. Most selfie sticks available for purchase may be folded to an excellent 8 inches. However, there are a few choices that may be even shorter and are ideal for carrying even in your pocket.
  • Total length: The ability to extend a selfie stick to take the precise shot you want is a major reason people choose to buy one. A length of about 30 inches is ideal and can help you accomplish most types of wide shots.
  • Build excellence: The construction and materials used to make the selfie stick is crucial. They will determine the device's strength and weight. Selfie sticks are often composed of stainless steel or aluminium alloys.
  • Grip: Make sure the selfie stick you purchase has a comfortable, non-slipping grip if you don't want to experience any discomfort while using it.
  • Type of connectivity: Each of the two methods for attaching a phone to a selfie stick has advantages and disadvantages. Although it will help you conserve battery life, the cable connection that goes into the headphone port has drawbacks when it comes to recording videos. On the other hand, the Bluetooth connection is excellent for watching films but will use up your battery more rapidly. Choose based on your priorities.
  • Compatible with phones: Many selfie sticks come with an adaptable mount that works with most devices. But remember to carefully read the description to see whether the device is compatible with your camera or phone to ensure you have it.

Products price list in table

S.noProductPrice
1.Smatree Smapole Q3 2,824
2.DJI OM 5  10,762
3.DJI OM 6  13,264
4.Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick  2,168
5.Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick  833
6.GoPro Black 3-Way Arm   5,756
7.Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick 1,914 
8.Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick 5,162 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Top 8 best selfie sticks in 2022

