Top 8 best selfie sticks in 2022

Best Selfie Sticks

A selfie stick is a type of tripod mount with a handle at one end where you can place your smartphone. With a selfie stick, you can capture selfies from a greater distance beyond your arm. You may get a better view and record more of yourself this way. Selfie sticks are useful for people who travel frequently or just want to improve their selfie game. In this article, we have compiled the eight best selfie sticks available on Amazon India today. Browse through our selection and choose the selfie stick that best suits your needs. We have also included our picks for the best value-for-money and best overall selfie stick, so make sure you read all the way to the end! Best selfie sticks available now 1. Smatree Smapole Q3 For anybody who wishes to switch from shooting using their smartphone, action camera, compact camera, or even a tiny mirrorless/DSLR, this Smartree SmaPole Q3 seems to be ideal. There is a 360-degree spherical head provided so you may set your camera at the ideal angle for filming. It is built of sturdy, high-quality aluminium tubing, with a non-slip rubber grip, and a wrist strap to make it easy to handle. Specifications: Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.

93cm in total length

30cm when retracted

Bluetooth: A separate remote can be purchased.

184g in weight

Pros Cons It converts to a tripod There is no Bluetooth remote included The battery is rechargeable Should purchase remote separately Strong grip

2. DJI OM 5 The DJI OM 5 combines a selfie stick with a smartphone stabilizer, similar to the OM 4. In the context of engineering, that looks like just a significant amount of weight to be supported by just a few support points, yet it manages to accomplish it. The OM 5's strikes a mix between quality and portability; there are interesting effects and beautiful images, and you'd be happy to bring it travelling. It doesn't take up much more weight in a bag than just a selfie stick. Specifications: Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.

Elongated: 93 cm

30-cm retractable length

Bluetooth: A separate remote can be purchased.

Size: 184g

Pros Cons Extension-pole with magnetic W/T and the joystick are not conventional The clasp provides an additional viewpoint Accidentally moving the selfie stick's top hinge is possible USB-C charging port integrated inside the pouch and mini-tripod

3. DJI OM 6 The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 proves that smartphone stabilizers are capable of improving beyond what we initially believed was possible with the DJI OM 5. However, aside from the fussy folding mechanism, it is a very strong, professional selfie stick/gimbal with several cutting-edge capabilities, like motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analogue zoom/focus dial for simple control. Specifications: Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.

Dimensions (when folded): 276 x 111.5 x 99 mm

Dimensions: 189 by 84.5 by 44 mm when unfolded

Yes, bluetooth

Size: 340g

Pros Cons Focus/zoom wheel analogue Phone clip disables wireless charging Enhanced ActiveTrack subject tracking with handle-based mode selection Quite expensive Motion timelapse effects

4. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick This Atumtek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick is more than simply a selfie stick, as implied by its name. For large group photos, it can be used as a standalone tripod, and it even has a Bluetooth remote that lets you start the camera remotely. Even though it is built of high-quality aluminium and only weighs 172g, it packs up to a tiny size and still has a solid feel. It has a battery life of up to 15,000 photos, that's more than good for a full vacation. Specifications: Smartphones up to 3.2 inches wide are compatible.

80 cm when extended

20 centimetres in retractable length

Yes, bluetooth

Weight: 170g

Pros Cons Bluetooth Does not support DSLRs Rechargeable battery Does not support GoPros Tripod conversion

5. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick This Yoto Phone Stand & Selfie Stick features everything you need in a selfie stick, including the ability to function as a tripod, a remote, and a long reach. It stretches to a length of 176 cm, which somewhat makes up for the fact that it doesn't fold up nearly as little as some of the other alternatives on the list. With the help of the wireless remote control, you can quickly start recording films, taking selfies, or starting a live broadcast by pressing the shutter. Additionally, it has a 360º ball head for easeof shooting and many attachments to choose from. Specifications: Compatible with cameras, smartphones, and GoPro

Lengthened: 176.5 cm

47 cm when fully extended

Yes, bluetooth

Pros Cons Consists of a Bluetooth remote Rather large when collapsed Extremely adaptable Bluetooth compatibility is ok less costly

6. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm Although you might not have expected GoPro to enter the selfie stick market, the 3-Way Arm is a lot more. The fact that the arm folds instead of collapses straight down in selfie stick mode allows you to position the stick at an angle where you can take a selfie without receiving any of the shafts as in the shot, even when using the wide-angle lens typical of GoPro Hero cameras. It also serves as a simple hand-held grip and a static tripod. Specifications: Compatibility: GoPro

Lengthened: 50.8 cm

19 cm in retractable length

No bluetooth

Pros Cons Complete waterproof Extremely pricey A folding arm Only for GoPro Easy grip

7. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick In principle, using a selfie stick when using a 360-degree camera might sound like a smart idea, but in fact, you run the danger of getting it in the frame. Due to this, the Insta360 "invisible" selfie stick is a wonderful option if you want to use a selfie stick with just a 360-degree camera as opposed to a phone most of the time. It won't affect your panoramic photographs or movies because compatible cameras' algorithms are programmed to automatically identify it and eliminate it from the frame. Specifications: Insta360 ONE X/ONE/EVO 360 compatibility

lengthened: 120 cm

28 cm in retractable length

No bluetooth

Pros Cons Automatic camera obscuration No Bluetooth 360-degree Only compatible with Insta360 Long extended-length stick

8. Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick Manfrotto is well known for producing tripods and backpacks, but they now produce selfie sticksas well. The vast majority of 360-degree cameras weighing up to 1 kg are compatible with this VR selfie stick. It has a tripod mounting, four aluminium pieces, and an optional ball head, and is incredibly light yet solidly constructed. Although it costs a little bit more compared to some other alternatives, you are getting quality, plus if you are using 360 cameras frequently, you will profit from it. Specifications: Up to 1 kg of cameras is compatible.

Lengthened: 135 cm

Size when disintegrated: 44.5 cm

No bluetooth

Pros Cons 4 pieces of aluminium Expensive Unattached ball head limited to cameras Suitable for accessories

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Smatree Smapole Q3 Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide 93 cm 30 cm DJI OM 5 Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide 93 cm 30 cm DJI OM 6 Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide 276×111.5×99 mm 189×84.5×44 mm Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide 80 cm 20 cm Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick Smartphones, camera, GoPro 176.5 cm 47cm GoPro Black 3-Way Arm GoPro 50.8 cm 19 cm Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick Insta360 ONE X / ONE / EVO 360 120 cm 28 cm Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick Cameras up to 1kg 135 cm 44.5 cm

Best budget The Smartree SmaPole Q3 is undoubtedly ideal for anyone who wishes to shoot with their phone, motion camera, compact camera, or even a tiny mirrorless/DSLR being within their price range among the above options.It is sturdy and supports the monopod on top firmly. You can take photos and videos for hours with the help of this tripod stand and selfie stick combination. At the price of ₹2,824, this selfie stick offers a great deal and levels up your selfie game instantly. Best overall Without a doubt, the DJI OM 5 is the greatest overall selfie stick/gimbal with the most powerful, professional features, including motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analogue zoom/focus wheel for simple operation. Although pricey, it is still worth investing in.It allows users to take videos with perfect synchronization, creating fluid footage that is highly impressive. The three strong motors ensure your phone stays put even during rapid motions and when using larger smartphones. The motors are the secret to the OM 5's incredible stability. How to find the perfect mobile selfie stick Size: When not in use, it should be simple to carry. Most selfie sticks available for purchase may be folded to an excellent 8 inches. However, there are a few choices that may be even shorter and are ideal for carrying even in your pocket.

When not in use, it should be simple to carry. Most selfie sticks available for purchase may be folded to an excellent 8 inches. However, there are a few choices that may be even shorter and are ideal for carrying even in your pocket. Total length: The ability to extend a selfie stick to take the precise shot you want is a major reason people choose to buy one. A length of about 30 inches is ideal and can help you accomplish most types of wide shots.

The ability to extend a selfie stick to take the precise shot you want is a major reason people choose to buy one. A length of about 30 inches is ideal and can help you accomplish most types of wide shots. Build excellence: The construction and materials used to make the selfie stick is crucial. They will determine the device's strength and weight. Selfie sticks are often composed of stainless steel or aluminium alloys.

The construction and materials used to make the selfie stick is crucial. They will determine the device's strength and weight. Selfie sticks are often composed of stainless steel or aluminium alloys. Grip: Make sure the selfie stick you purchase has a comfortable, non-slipping grip if you don't want to experience any discomfort while using it.

Make sure the selfie stick you purchase has a comfortable, non-slipping grip if you don't want to experience any discomfort while using it. Type of connectivity: Each of the two methods for attaching a phone to a selfie stick has advantages and disadvantages. Although it will help you conserve battery life, the cable connection that goes into the headphone port has drawbacks when it comes to recording videos. On the other hand, the Bluetooth connection is excellent for watching films but will use up your battery more rapidly. Choose based on your priorities.

Each of the two methods for attaching a phone to a selfie stick has advantages and disadvantages. Although it will help you conserve battery life, the cable connection that goes into the headphone port has drawbacks when it comes to recording videos. On the other hand, the Bluetooth connection is excellent for watching films but will use up your battery more rapidly. Choose based on your priorities. Compatible with phones: Many selfie sticks come with an adaptable mount that works with most devices. But remember to carefully read the description to see whether the device is compatible with your camera or phone to ensure you have it. Products price list in table

S.no Product Price 1. Smatree Smapole Q3 ₹ 2,824 2. DJI OM 5 ₹ 10,762 3. DJI OM 6 ₹ 13,264 4. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick ₹ 2,168 5. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick ₹ 833 6. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm ₹ 5,756 7. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick ₹ 1,914 8. Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick ₹ 5,162