Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Top 9 Infinix mobile phones under 13,000 in India

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 13, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Want to purchase a new phone? Take advantage of the finest offers by looking at this list of the top 9 Infinix mobile phones under 13,000 in India.

product info
Infinix mobile phones are known for their sturdy construction and beautiful design.

Infinix was established in 2013 to create elegantly designed cutting-edge technologies focused on smart devices that provide special smartphone operations. Here is a sizable selection of the top Infinix mobile phones under 13000. The budget-friendly smartphones on this list come with MediaTek CPUs, dual rear cameras, up to 2-3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 4G technology, and other features.

The most preferred specifications about Infinix mobile phones are their sturdy construction and beautiful appearance. They have a large screen that makes viewing your favourite images and videos much more convenient.

Here Is the List of Top 9 Infinix Mobile Phones Under 13000

1. Infinix Hot 11 2022

This phone has a broad display of 17.01 cm (6.7 inches) featuring FHD resolution plus a Punch Hole screen for graphic-rich images. Furthermore, it is powered by a UniSoc T610 Octa-core CPU featuring 12 nm FinFET & 1.82 GHz CPU speed to provide consistent smartphone performance. It also has a 5000 mAh battery and Power Marathon technology.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Processor: UniSoc T610

Display: 6.7 inches.

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh

ProsCons
Lightweight & compact designRAM management could be better
Whole day battery backupLow processing power
Good connectivity options 
cellpic
Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Sunset Gold, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
32% off 8,899 12,999
Buy now

2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus

Driven by an Octa-core CPU and 3 GB of Virtual RAM, this device provides a superb user experience. This phone also has a 17.32 cm HD+ drop-notched display and a fantastic 20:5:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, this phone has an 8 MP back camera and a 5 MP face camera.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 12

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Display: 6.82 inches

RAM & Storage: 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
Reliable configurationLow-resolution display
Reasonable pricePoor front camera
Large display 
Great battery 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 6 Plus (Miracle Black, 3GB RAM 64GB Storage)
19% off 8,080 9,999
Buy now

3. Infinix Note 11

Infinix Note 11 has an immersive 17.18 cm FHD+ AMOLED quality display featuring a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, giving you brilliant images on a smooth screen. It is driven by an Helio G88 Octa-core CPU with Dar-link 2.0 Gaming Boost Technology to provide a smooth mobile operating experience. Moreover, this phone has a 5000 mAh battery and Power Marathon technology. You can easily unlock your phone with the edge multi-functional fingerprint reader and face unlock functionality.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android

Processor: Helio G88 Octa-core

Display: 6.7 inches

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 50 MP main camera, 16 MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Good DisplayCameras are average
4G connectivityNot so comfortable to use
Good standby time 
cellpic
Infinix Note 11 Smartphone (Glacier Green, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display
18% off 13,919 16,999
Buy now

4. Infinix HOT 12 Play

You can enjoy seamless functioning and smart performance with this device. Its bright 17.32 cm HD+ Punch Hole screen provides an enthralling visual experience while maintaining a slim bezel advantage. Moreover, the phone's robust 6000 mAh battery offers long-lasting battery capacity and increased productivity.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Processor: 1.8GHz Octa-core

Display: 6.82 inches

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 6,000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Good cameraHeating issue
Lightweight and trendy designNo 5G connectivity
Bright display 
cellpic
Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
23% off 9,299 11,999
Buy now

5. Infinix Smart 6

Experience a smooth interaction with the feature-rich Infinix SMART 6 smartphone. This device has 64 GB of internal storage, which proves to be a huge advantage. It has a 16.76 cm Drop-notch screen with a small bezel design that allows for an edge-to-edge vision of the screen. Furthermore, the SMART 6 comes with an 8 MP dual back camera configuration and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

Display: 6.6 inches

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
Expandable memory up to 512 GBAverage pixel density
Good battery backup 
Good cameras 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 6 (Light Sea Green, 2GB RAM 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Infinix Smart 5

The latest addition to the Smart range, the Infinix Smart 5, was introduced in the pricing category of Rs. 8,000-9000. The 13 MP AI dual back camera blends the advantages of a primary lens with a handy low-light sensor and a quad-LED flash, allowing you to take stunning photos in various lighting circumstances.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 4.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Display: 6.82 inches

RAM & Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage

Camera: 13MP main camera 8MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 6,000 mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
FHD+ DisplayNo 5G connectivity
Expandable memory up to 256GBQuite heavy
Low Light Sensor in the rear cameraPoor Gaming Performance
Support dual SIM 
cellpic
Infinix Smart 5 Aegean Blue 32 GB (2 GB RAM)
23% off 8,490 10,999
Buy now

7. Infinix Note 12

This feature-packed phone gives an exceptional performance. Note 12 has a 17.01 cm AMOLED display with sensible colour reproduction that improves the visual experience. This phone also has a massive 5000 mAh battery featuring Power Marathon Tech for increased battery life. Furthermore, this phone is backed by an Octa-core CPU clocked to 2.0 GHz, allowing you to multitask while playing games.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

Display: 6.7 inches

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeNo 5G connectivity
Expandable storage options 
Durable construction 
cellpic
Infinix Note 12 (Force Black, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM)
19% off 12,990 15,999
Buy now

8. Infinix Hot 12 Pro

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro phone offers 8 GB of RAM and up to 5 GB of Virtual RAM for greater efficiency. Thanks to the 5000 mAh battery assembled into this mobile phone, users can experience hours of entertainment. This device's 128 GB internal memory serves as another great advantage.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 12

Processor: Unisoc T616

Display: 6.6 inches

RAM & Storage: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
LightweightDurable construction
Expandable storage up to 256GBBad speaker quality
Durable construction 
cellpic
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Lightsaber Green, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
19% off 12,999 15,999
Buy now

9. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition

The Note 11S has a 17.65 cm touchscreen featuring an FHD+ screen and a 91% Display body ratio for great graphics on a larger screen. This phone has a 120 Hz frame rate, allowing a pleasant scrolling experience. It also emits low-blow light emissions to alleviate eye strain by utilising this gadget for extended periods.

Specifications:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

Display: 6.95 inches

RAM & Storage: 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

Camera: 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera

Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth

Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeNo 5G connectivity
Full HD display 
Durable construction 
cellpic
Infinix Note 11s (Haze Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Infinix mobile phones under 13,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Infinix Hot 11 9,180
Infinix Smart 6 Plus 8,499
Infinix Note 11 12,990
Infinix HOT 12 Play 9,478
Infinix Smart 6 7,870
Infinix Smart 5 8,299
Infinix Note 12 11,250
Infinix Hot 12 Pro 12,990
Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition 12,999

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Infinix Hot 11Lightweight & compact designWhole day battery backupGood connectivity options
Infinix Smart 6 PlusReliable configurationReasonable priceLarge display
Infinix Note 11Good Display4G connectivityGood standby time
Infinix HOT 12 PlayGood cameraLightweight and trendy designBright display
Infinix Smart 6Expandable memory up to 512 GBGood battery backupGood cameras
Infinix Smart 5Expandable memory up to 256GBLow Light Sensor in the rear cameraSupport dual SIM
Infinix Note 12Excellent battery lifeExpandable storage optionsDurable construction
Infinix Note 11s Free Fire EditionLightweightExpandable storage up to 256GBDurable construction
Infinix Hot 12 ProExcellent battery lifeFull HD displayDurable construction

Best value for money

The Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is the best value for money in the above list. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4G connectivity.

Best overall product

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro edition is the best overall product in the Infinix mobile phones under Rs. 13000 list. This smartphone's battery life, display, and build quality match the comparative price tag. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro edition provides you with the latest 4G support and a side mount fingerprint sensor in this price bracket. If you're an Infinix fan looking to settle down with the best overall Infinix mobile phones under 13000, it is worth taking a look at.

How to find the perfect Infinix mobile phones under 13000

In the current digital era, a mobile phone is essential. The abundance of options in the market has made buying a mobile phone difficult. Here are some steps for choosing the best Infinix mobile phones under 13000 for your daily life:

Make a list of all the specifications you need in a new mobile phone.

Explore various online retailers to learn more about your options.

To choose the best Infinix mobile phones under 13000 for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory.

Examine the offers and discounts, too. Lastly, select the option that best suits your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Infinix mobile phones under 13000

