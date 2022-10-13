Top 9 Infinix mobile phones under 13,000 in India

Infinix mobile phones are known for their sturdy construction and beautiful design.

Infinix was established in 2013 to create elegantly designed cutting-edge technologies focused on smart devices that provide special smartphone operations. Here is a sizable selection of the top Infinix mobile phones under 13000. The budget-friendly smartphones on this list come with MediaTek CPUs, dual rear cameras, up to 2-3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 4G technology, and other features. The most preferred specifications about Infinix mobile phones are their sturdy construction and beautiful appearance. They have a large screen that makes viewing your favourite images and videos much more convenient. Here Is the List of Top 9 Infinix Mobile Phones Under 13000 1. Infinix Hot 11 2022 This phone has a broad display of 17.01 cm (6.7 inches) featuring FHD resolution plus a Punch Hole screen for graphic-rich images. Furthermore, it is powered by a UniSoc T610 Octa-core CPU featuring 12 nm FinFET & 1.82 GHz CPU speed to provide consistent smartphone performance. It also has a 5000 mAh battery and Power Marathon technology. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11 Processor: UniSoc T610 Display: 6.7 inches. RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh

Pros Cons Lightweight & compact design RAM management could be better Whole day battery backup Low processing power Good connectivity options

2. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Driven by an Octa-core CPU and 3 GB of Virtual RAM, this device provides a superb user experience. This phone also has a 17.32 cm HD+ drop-notched display and a fantastic 20:5:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, this phone has an 8 MP back camera and a 5 MP face camera. Specifications: Operating System: Android 12 Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Display: 6.82 inches RAM & Storage: 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Reliable configuration Low-resolution display Reasonable price Poor front camera Large display Great battery

3. Infinix Note 11 Infinix Note 11 has an immersive 17.18 cm FHD+ AMOLED quality display featuring a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, giving you brilliant images on a smooth screen. It is driven by an Helio G88 Octa-core CPU with Dar-link 2.0 Gaming Boost Technology to provide a smooth mobile operating experience. Moreover, this phone has a 5000 mAh battery and Power Marathon technology. You can easily unlock your phone with the edge multi-functional fingerprint reader and face unlock functionality. Specifications: Operating System: Android Processor: Helio G88 Octa-core Display: 6.7 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 50 MP main camera, 16 MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Good Display Cameras are average 4G connectivity Not so comfortable to use Good standby time

4. Infinix HOT 12 Play You can enjoy seamless functioning and smart performance with this device. Its bright 17.32 cm HD+ Punch Hole screen provides an enthralling visual experience while maintaining a slim bezel advantage. Moreover, the phone's robust 6000 mAh battery offers long-lasting battery capacity and increased productivity. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11 Processor: 1.8GHz Octa-core Display: 6.82 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 13MP main camera, 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 6,000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Good camera Heating issue Lightweight and trendy design No 5G connectivity Bright display

5. Infinix Smart 6 Experience a smooth interaction with the feature-rich Infinix SMART 6 smartphone. This device has 64 GB of internal storage, which proves to be a huge advantage. It has a 16.76 cm Drop-notch screen with a small bezel design that allows for an edge-to-edge vision of the screen. Furthermore, the SMART 6 comes with an 8 MP dual back camera configuration and a 5 MP selfie camera. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 Display: 6.6 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Expandable memory up to 512 GB Average pixel density Good battery backup Good cameras

6. Infinix Smart 5 The latest addition to the Smart range, the Infinix Smart 5, was introduced in the pricing category of Rs. 8,000-9000. The 13 MP AI dual back camera blends the advantages of a primary lens with a handy low-light sensor and a quad-LED flash, allowing you to take stunning photos in various lighting circumstances. Specifications: Operating System: Android 4.0 Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Display: 6.82 inches RAM & Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage Camera: 13MP main camera 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 6,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons FHD+ Display No 5G connectivity Expandable memory up to 256GB Quite heavy Low Light Sensor in the rear camera Poor Gaming Performance Support dual SIM

7. Infinix Note 12 This feature-packed phone gives an exceptional performance. Note 12 has a 17.01 cm AMOLED display with sensible colour reproduction that improves the visual experience. This phone also has a massive 5000 mAh battery featuring Power Marathon Tech for increased battery life. Furthermore, this phone is backed by an Octa-core CPU clocked to 2.0 GHz, allowing you to multitask while playing games. Specifications: Operating System: Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Display: 6.7 inches RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Excellent battery life No 5G connectivity Expandable storage options Durable construction

8. Infinix Hot 12 Pro The Infinix Hot 12 Pro phone offers 8 GB of RAM and up to 5 GB of Virtual RAM for greater efficiency. Thanks to the 5000 mAh battery assembled into this mobile phone, users can experience hours of entertainment. This device's 128 GB internal memory serves as another great advantage. Specifications: Operating System: Android 12 Processor: Unisoc T616 Display: 6.6 inches RAM & Storage: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage Camera: 50MP main camera, 8MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Lightweight Durable construction Expandable storage up to 256GB Bad speaker quality Durable construction

9. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition The Note 11S has a 17.65 cm touchscreen featuring an FHD+ screen and a 91% Display body ratio for great graphics on a larger screen. This phone has a 120 Hz frame rate, allowing a pleasant scrolling experience. It also emits low-blow light emissions to alleviate eye strain by utilising this gadget for extended periods. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Helio G96 Display: 6.95 inches RAM & Storage: 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage Camera: 50MP main camera, 16MP front camera Connectivity: 4G with Bluetooth Battery: 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery

Pros Cons Excellent battery life No 5G connectivity Full HD display Durable construction

Price of Infinix mobile phones under ₹ 13,000 at a glance:

Product Price Infinix Hot 11 ₹ 9,180 Infinix Smart 6 Plus ₹ 8,499 Infinix Note 11 ₹ 12,990 Infinix HOT 12 Play ₹ 9,478 Infinix Smart 6 ₹ 7,870 Infinix Smart 5 ₹ 8,299 Infinix Note 12 ₹ 11,250 Infinix Hot 12 Pro ₹ 12,990 Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition ₹ 12,999

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Hot 11 Lightweight & compact design Whole day battery backup Good connectivity options Infinix Smart 6 Plus Reliable configuration Reasonable price Large display Infinix Note 11 Good Display 4G connectivity Good standby time Infinix HOT 12 Play Good camera Lightweight and trendy design Bright display Infinix Smart 6 Expandable memory up to 512 GB Good battery backup Good cameras Infinix Smart 5 Expandable memory up to 256GB Low Light Sensor in the rear camera Support dual SIM Infinix Note 12 Excellent battery life Expandable storage options Durable construction Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition Lightweight Expandable storage up to 256GB Durable construction Infinix Hot 12 Pro Excellent battery life Full HD display Durable construction

Best value for money The Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition is the best value for money in the above list. Even though the specifications don't seem very exciting at first sight, it is one of the least expensive options with an HD display and 4G connectivity. Best overall product The Infinix Hot 12 Pro edition is the best overall product in the Infinix mobile phones under Rs. 13000 list. This smartphone's battery life, display, and build quality match the comparative price tag. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro edition provides you with the latest 4G support and a side mount fingerprint sensor in this price bracket. If you're an Infinix fan looking to settle down with the best overall Infinix mobile phones under 13000, it is worth taking a look at. How to find the perfect Infinix mobile phones under ₹13000 In the current digital era, a mobile phone is essential. The abundance of options in the market has made buying a mobile phone difficult. Here are some steps for choosing the best Infinix mobile phones under 13000 for your daily life: Make a list of all the specifications you need in a new mobile phone. Explore various online retailers to learn more about your options. To choose the best Infinix mobile phones under 13000 for you, use filters like RAM, Processor, and Internal Memory. Examine the offers and discounts, too. Lastly, select the option that best suits your needs.