Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Top earbuds under 5,000: Our top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 06, 2022 18:19 IST
Summary:

If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds with a budget of around 5,000, there are a lot of good options on the market. Read on to know our top picks and how you should go about making the purchase

product info
If you're an audiophile, then opting for earbuds under 5,000 will make for a great option.

With everyone in the country launching a D2C firm importing earbuds, branding them and selling them, excellent wireless earbuds are difficult to come by. Choosing from the countless wireless audio peripheral options on the market may be challenging or even overwhelming for some people.While not everyone is an audiophile, everyone appreciates a pleasant listening experience, which is why we've compiled this list of the finest wireless earbuds of 2022 under 5,000.Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. Oneplus Buds Z 2

The Oneplus Buds Z2 feature active noise cancellation with faint and extreme modes. They also ensure compatibility with Dolby Atmos and pack 11 mm drivers that produce amazing audio. With 38 hours of battery backup and a 10-minute fast charging option, the Buds Z2 are a fantastic choice.

Specifications

Active noise cancellation

Faint and extreme modes with manual adjustment

Dolby Atmos compatibility and 11 mm dynamic drivers optimised for razor-sharp treble for lifelike, immersive sound

3 ENC MIC call noise reduction

Weight: 4 g

Battery: 38 Hours with support for fast charging (5 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging time)

ProsCons
Effective ANC modesPoor experience with HeyMelody app
Great battery lifeBass output can be improved upon
IP55 RatingDoes not support wireless charging
cellpic
OnePlus Buds Z2 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge & Upto 38 Hours Battery (Obsidian Black)
25% off 4,499 5,999
Buy now

2. JBL Tune 130 NC

The Tune 130NC from JBL features Active Noise Cancellation and supports different modes. JBL's companion app is an absolute delight if you like to tune your music output to your taste. Witha great build quality and over 40 hours of battery backup with the charging case, these earbuds from JBL make a great choice.

Specifications

Active noise cancellation with Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes

Proprietary My JBL Headphones app to personalise your music according to your taste.

4 microphone setup for perfect clarity during calls

Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa

Support for Google fast pair & Bluetooth 5.2

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 52g

Battery: 40 Hours (earbuds + charging case)

ProsCons
Great battery backupLacks support for wireless charging
A proprietary app that allows you to customize EQ and touch controlsLacks support for in-ear detection
Good build quality and in-ear experienceANC could use some improvement
cellpic
New JBL Tune 130NC TWS | Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds (Upto 40dB) | JBL APP - Adjust EQ for Extra Bass | Massive 40Hrs Playtime | Legendary JBL Sound | 4Mics for Clear Calls | BT 5.2 (Black)
46% off 3,799 6,999
Buy now

3. JBL C115

The C115 earbuds from JBL use powerful 5.8mm drivers that are capable of reducing distortion to a great extent. With Insta connect, you get a quick, stable connection with minimal latency. With 21 hours of battery backup and fast charging capabilities, the JBL C115 are an excellent choice for most users.

Specifications

Great audio quality powered by 5.8 mm drivers that minimise distortion even at high volumes

A BT 5.0 chip powers Insta Connect to ensure a quick, stable connection with minimal latency

Autonomous Connectivity: Allow you to use one earbud while the other one is charging

Ergonomic design that provides agreat in-ear feel

Weight: 73g

Battery: 21 hours, fast charging (1 hour of playback time with`15 minutes of charging)

ProsCons
Seamless pairing experienceLacks support for wireless charging
Extremely well-builtLacks support for in-ear detection
Decent battery backupNo support for ANC
cellpic
JBL C115 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Jumbo 21 Hours Playtime with Quick Charge, True Bass, Dual Connect, Bluetooth 5.0, Type C and Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
69% off 2,799 8,990
Buy now

4. Oneplus Nord in-Ear Earbuds

The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is shockingly good. They even have support for Oneplus phones natively, much like the Airpods with Apple, making the pairing and usage experience pretty similar.

Specifications

Large 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and clearer sound

An AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm that provides well-calibrated noise cancellation

Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging

Support for OnePlus Fast Pair

IP55 Rated with nano-coating to protect from splashes

Weight: 46.5g

Battery: 30 hours playback

ProsCons
Great battery lifeConnectivity issues
Rapid charging speedsLacks active noise cancellation
IP 55 RatingUser experience requires fine-tuning for non-Oneplus devices
cellpic
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate)
20% off 2,399 2,999
Buy now

5. EDYELL TW2S Gaming

If you're a gamer looking for a pair of earbuds built to optimise latency minimisation from the ground up, the TW2S gaming from EDYELL would be a great choice. With 12.4 mm drivers, MEMC microphone technology and over 120 hours of battery life with the charging case, the TW2S gaming is an excellent choice.

Specifications

Large 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and clearer sound

Support for MEMC microphone technology, which helps filter 90% of ambient noise while on a call or gaming

Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging

IPX7 Rated with nano-coating to protect from splashes

Weight: 128g

Battery: 120 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Exceptional battery lifeHeavier in comparison to other earbuds
Significantly lower latency when compared to other earbudsLacks active noise cancellation
IPX7 RatingLacks a companion app for calibration
cellpic
EDYELL® TW2S Gaming True Wireless Earbuds, Less Than 60ms Latency, Upgraded Bluetooth 5.1 Technology, IPX7 Trusted Waterproof, Dedicated GAMING mode, Ultra-Long Playtime, Built-in Microphone with Deep Bass for sports
70% off 1,799 5,999
Buy now

6. Boult Audio AirBass X1

The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are a fantastic set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google Assistant.

Specifications

Environmental noise cancellation

6 hours of playback per charge

Auto pairing

Support for touch controls and voice assistant

Weight: 70g

Battery: 24 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
AffordableCan be uncomfortable to wear
Decent build qualityMuffled-up bass
Microphone qualityDesign choices
cellpic
Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds TWS, 24H Playtime with Quad Mic ENC, Fast Charging Type-C, IPX5 Water Resistant, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
79% off 1,499 6,999
Buy now

7. boAt Airdopes 141

The Airdopes 141 offer excellent build quality given its price point. They provide a clear and distortion-free audio experience, which also helps when making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience.

Specifications

Beast mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience

ENx environmental noise cancellation

ASAP charging that can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 42 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Value for moneyBuild quality
Great battery backupLacks support for volume control
ASAP chargingBass levels need improvement
cellpic
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
76% off 1,098 4,490
Buy now

8. Realme Buds Q2

Realme took an entirely different approach than its sister brand Oneplus regarding the earphones' design. The earphones offer support for active noise cancellation, and the pair also features a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode.

Specifications

Active Noise Cancellation for curating a captivating audio experience

Fast charging provides 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

88 mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode

Support for vBT 5.2 and Google Fast Pair

IPX5 Rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 28 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Support for Active and Environmental Noise CancellationThe funky shape makes it uncomfortable to wear
Support for Bluetooth 5.2ANC feels like a gimmick at times
IPX5 RatedMediocre build quality
cellpic
realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 28Hrs Playtime (Active Black)
49% off 1,799 3,499
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Oneplus Buds Z2Active Noise CancellationDolby Atmos supportIP55 Rated
JBL Tune 130NCActive Noise Cancellation4 microphone setupIPX4 Rated
JBL C115JBL’s signatory deep bass soundAutonomous ConnectivityVoice Assistance Integration
Oneplus Nord in-ear earbudsAI-powered Noise Cancellation algorithmOnePlus Fast PairIP55 Rated
EDYELL TW2S GamingLow-latency modeMEMC microphone technologyIPX7 Rated
Boult Audio AirBass X1 BudsEnvironmental Noise CancellationAuto-pairingTouch controls and voice assistant
boAt Airdopes 141Beast mode for a low-latency experienceASAP chargingIPX4 Rated
Realme Buds Q2Active Noise CancellationFast chargingIPX5 Rated

Best value for money

The Oneplus Nord fully wireless in-ear earphones were introduced as a more budget-friendly alternative to the company's Z series of headphones. The Oneplus Nord Buds lives up to its name by providing its user with an exceptional listening experience on a budget, as promised.

Best overall

The experience JBL claims to have clearly shows when you take a look at their products. The JBL Tune 130NC earbuds deliver on all of the promised features and more, curating an amazing audio experience for the user. Active noise cancellation combined with TalkThru and Ambient Aware modes reminds you of certain expensive pairs of earbuds. The proprietary My JBL Headphones app allows you to calibrate the earbuds to your own liking, which is a huge plus. Overall, the JBL Tune 130 NC provides a great user experience.

How to find best earbuds under 5,000?

Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:

Audio Codecs: They are not just random strings of alphabets.

The audio codecs utilised by a set of Bluetooth earbuds can significantly improve the listening experience. The lower latency and greater bitrates provided by codecs like aptX, aptX HD and LDAC are not supported by the cheaper headphones on the market, which makes it hard to recommend them to an audiophile. If you’re not one, you won’t be able to tell the difference.

Battery Life and Charging Case

Businesses frequently float extremely large numbers for battery backups for the sole purpose of promoting their products. They do not detail the conditions that must be met to accomplish such outcomes. It is essential to look beyond the marketing numbers and concentrate on the performance in the actual world. The value of features such as rapid charging is grossly underestimated by most users but ends up being the most important feature post-purchase.

Pricing

The different price points can be difficult to understand. Manufacturers of inexpensive headphones make claims that they are unable to meet because their products cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always be sceptical of such claims, and put more stock in neutral reviews than in the statistics provided by their marketing department.

Price of earbuds under 5,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Oneplus Buds Z24,499
JBL Tune 130NC4,999
JBL C1152,999
Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds2,799
EDYELL TW2S Gaming2,249
Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds1,799
boAt Airdopes 1411,399
Realme Buds Q21,998
Boat Airdopes 121V21,199

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

