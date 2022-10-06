Top earbuds under 5,000: Our top picks

If you're an audiophile, then opting for earbuds under ₹ 5,000 will make for a great option.

With everyone in the country launching a D2C firm importing earbuds, branding them and selling them, excellent wireless earbuds are difficult to come by. Choosing from the countless wireless audio peripheral options on the market may be challenging or even overwhelming for some people.While not everyone is an audiophile, everyone appreciates a pleasant listening experience, which is why we've compiled this list of the finest wireless earbuds of 2022 under ₹5,000.Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look. 1. Oneplus Buds Z 2 The Oneplus Buds Z2 feature active noise cancellation with faint and extreme modes. They also ensure compatibility with Dolby Atmos and pack 11 mm drivers that produce amazing audio. With 38 hours of battery backup and a 10-minute fast charging option, the Buds Z2 are a fantastic choice. Specifications Active noise cancellation Faint and extreme modes with manual adjustment Dolby Atmos compatibility and 11 mm dynamic drivers optimised for razor-sharp treble for lifelike, immersive sound 3 ENC MIC call noise reduction Weight: 4 g Battery: 38 Hours with support for fast charging (5 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging time)

Pros Cons Effective ANC modes Poor experience with HeyMelody app Great battery life Bass output can be improved upon IP55 Rating Does not support wireless charging

2. JBL Tune 130 NC The Tune 130NC from JBL features Active Noise Cancellation and supports different modes. JBL's companion app is an absolute delight if you like to tune your music output to your taste. Witha great build quality and over 40 hours of battery backup with the charging case, these earbuds from JBL make a great choice. Specifications Active noise cancellation with Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes Proprietary My JBL Headphones app to personalise your music according to your taste. 4 microphone setup for perfect clarity during calls Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa Support for Google fast pair & Bluetooth 5.2 IPX4 Rated Weight: 52g Battery: 40 Hours (earbuds + charging case)

Pros Cons Great battery backup Lacks support for wireless charging A proprietary app that allows you to customize EQ and touch controls Lacks support for in-ear detection Good build quality and in-ear experience ANC could use some improvement

3. JBL C115 The C115 earbuds from JBL use powerful 5.8mm drivers that are capable of reducing distortion to a great extent. With Insta connect, you get a quick, stable connection with minimal latency. With 21 hours of battery backup and fast charging capabilities, the JBL C115 are an excellent choice for most users. Specifications Great audio quality powered by 5.8 mm drivers that minimise distortion even at high volumes A BT 5.0 chip powers Insta Connect to ensure a quick, stable connection with minimal latency Autonomous Connectivity: Allow you to use one earbud while the other one is charging Ergonomic design that provides agreat in-ear feel Weight: 73g Battery: 21 hours, fast charging (1 hour of playback time with`15 minutes of charging)

Pros Cons Seamless pairing experience Lacks support for wireless charging Extremely well-built Lacks support for in-ear detection Decent battery backup No support for ANC

4. Oneplus Nord in-Ear Earbuds The Oneplus Nord earbuds have a rather contemporary design that is lightweight and extremely comfortable to wear. The build quality is shockingly good. They even have support for Oneplus phones natively, much like the Airpods with Apple, making the pairing and usage experience pretty similar. Specifications Large 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and clearer sound An AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm that provides well-calibrated noise cancellation Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging Support for OnePlus Fast Pair IP55 Rated with nano-coating to protect from splashes Weight: 46.5g Battery: 30 hours playback

Pros Cons Great battery life Connectivity issues Rapid charging speeds Lacks active noise cancellation IP 55 Rating User experience requires fine-tuning for non-Oneplus devices

5. EDYELL TW2S Gaming If you're a gamer looking for a pair of earbuds built to optimise latency minimisation from the ground up, the TW2S gaming from EDYELL would be a great choice. With 12.4 mm drivers, MEMC microphone technology and over 120 hours of battery life with the charging case, the TW2S gaming is an excellent choice. Specifications Large 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass and clearer sound Support for MEMC microphone technology, which helps filter 90% of ambient noise while on a call or gaming Rapid charging with 5 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging IPX7 Rated with nano-coating to protect from splashes Weight: 128g Battery: 120 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Exceptional battery life Heavier in comparison to other earbuds Significantly lower latency when compared to other earbuds Lacks active noise cancellation IPX7 Rating Lacks a companion app for calibration

6. Boult Audio AirBass X1 The Boult audio AirBass X1 buds are a fantastic set of wireless earphones. With 6 hours of playback on a single charge along with the ability to get 100 minutes of playback with a quick 15-minute charge, the AirBass X1 does get the basics right. The earbuds also support dictating tasks to Google Assistant. Specifications Environmental noise cancellation 6 hours of playback per charge Auto pairing Support for touch controls and voice assistant Weight: 70g Battery: 24 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Affordable Can be uncomfortable to wear Decent build quality Muffled-up bass Microphone quality Design choices

7. boAt Airdopes 141 The Airdopes 141 offer excellent build quality given its price point. They provide a clear and distortion-free audio experience, which also helps when making calls. The touch controls work great and help deliver a superior user experience. Specifications Beast mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience ENx environmental noise cancellation ASAP charging that can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session IPX4 Rated Weight: 60g Battery: 42 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Value for money Build quality Great battery backup Lacks support for volume control ASAP charging Bass levels need improvement

8. Realme Buds Q2 Realme took an entirely different approach than its sister brand Oneplus regarding the earphones' design. The earphones offer support for active noise cancellation, and the pair also features a super low latency for an enhanced experience with the gaming mode. Specifications Active Noise Cancellation for curating a captivating audio experience Fast charging provides 3 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. 88 mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode Support for vBT 5.2 and Google Fast Pair IPX5 Rated Weight: 60g Battery: 28 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Support for Active and Environmental Noise Cancellation The funky shape makes it uncomfortable to wear Support for Bluetooth 5.2 ANC feels like a gimmick at times IPX5 Rated Mediocre build quality

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Oneplus Buds Z2 Active Noise Cancellation Dolby Atmos support IP55 Rated JBL Tune 130NC Active Noise Cancellation 4 microphone setup IPX4 Rated JBL C115 JBL’s signatory deep bass sound Autonomous Connectivity Voice Assistance Integration Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds AI-powered Noise Cancellation algorithm OnePlus Fast Pair IP55 Rated EDYELL TW2S Gaming Low-latency mode MEMC microphone technology IPX7 Rated Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds Environmental Noise Cancellation Auto-pairing Touch controls and voice assistant boAt Airdopes 141 Beast mode for a low-latency experience ASAP charging IPX4 Rated Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation Fast charging IPX5 Rated

Best value for money The Oneplus Nord fully wireless in-ear earphones were introduced as a more budget-friendly alternative to the company's Z series of headphones. The Oneplus Nord Buds lives up to its name by providing its user with an exceptional listening experience on a budget, as promised. Best overall The experience JBL claims to have clearly shows when you take a look at their products. The JBL Tune 130NC earbuds deliver on all of the promised features and more, curating an amazing audio experience for the user. Active noise cancellation combined with TalkThru and Ambient Aware modes reminds you of certain expensive pairs of earbuds. The proprietary My JBL Headphones app allows you to calibrate the earbuds to your own liking, which is a huge plus. Overall, the JBL Tune 130 NC provides a great user experience. How to find best earbuds under ₹5,000? Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind: Audio Codecs: They are not just random strings of alphabets. The audio codecs utilised by a set of Bluetooth earbuds can significantly improve the listening experience. The lower latency and greater bitrates provided by codecs like aptX, aptX HD and LDAC are not supported by the cheaper headphones on the market, which makes it hard to recommend them to an audiophile. If you’re not one, you won’t be able to tell the difference. Battery Life and Charging Case Businesses frequently float extremely large numbers for battery backups for the sole purpose of promoting their products. They do not detail the conditions that must be met to accomplish such outcomes. It is essential to look beyond the marketing numbers and concentrate on the performance in the actual world. The value of features such as rapid charging is grossly underestimated by most users but ends up being the most important feature post-purchase. Pricing The different price points can be difficult to understand. Manufacturers of inexpensive headphones make claims that they are unable to meet because their products cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always be sceptical of such claims, and put more stock in neutral reviews than in the statistics provided by their marketing department. Price of earbuds under ₹5,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Oneplus Buds Z2 4,499 JBL Tune 130NC 4,999 JBL C115 2,999 Oneplus Nord in-ear earbuds 2,799 EDYELL TW2S Gaming 2,249 Boult Audio AirBass X1 Buds 1,799 boAt Airdopes 141 1,399 Realme Buds Q2 1,998 Boat Airdopes 121V2 1,199