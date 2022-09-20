Top mid-range ASUS mobiles under 40000

The range of mobile phone models offered by ASUS is rather extensive. Because they generate many distinct variants, some of their customers are probably uninformed of the comprehensive nature of their products and services. Deciding on a model may be described as being rather confusing. If you are looking for phones that won't put a significant dent in your finances, you must read this list of ASUS mobile phones under 40000 in 2022.

If you are looking for a smartphone with many best features, you might think about purchasing one of these mobiles from ASUS. The smartphone has a contemporary appearance, a huge display, and glass resistance to scratches, which all signal that it is highly durable. Numerous ASUS mobile phones are equipped with cameras that boast amazing zoom ranges, making it possible to capture very detailed and close-up images. Their fronts are likewise amazing, providing you with the opportunity to take selfies in high quality. If you're running Android 5.0 Lollipop or a later version, the experience will be fast and responsive for you. The 5.5-inch HD Ultra bright screens make it very simple to enjoy movies, music videos, and other clips at a quality that is just jaw-dropping.

When looking for a new phone to purchase among the many options available for ASUS Mobile phones under 40000, this list provides you with a selection of mobile devices for your consideration.

Achievements of ASUS

ASUS was named by Fortune magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies in both 2015 and 2016, and Interbrand has placed ASUS as Taiwan's most valuable international brand for the last four years. Both of these accolades were awarded in 2015 and 2016. The corporation has more than 17,000 workers, one of which is a research and development staff of world-class caliber. ASUS won 4,385 accolades in 2016 because of its dedication to innovation and quality, which resulted in the company earning nearly $13.3 billion in sales.

1. ASUS Rog Phone 2

The second device in ASUS's lineup of gaming smartphones is the ROG Phone 2. An octa-core Snapdragon 855+ engine, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power the phone. The phone's operating system is Android 9.0 Pie with the New ROG UI layer. On each side of a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch-sensing refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 6 are dual speaker units for the device's front. The phone has 48MP+13MP rear cameras on the back and a 24MP front-facing camera for imaging. A sizable 6000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4+ will make your smartphone charge super fast.

Specifications:

RAM: ‎8 GB

‎8 GB ROM: 128GB

Rear camera: Dual (48MP + 13MP)

Dual (48MP + 13MP) Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus OS: Android 10.0

Android 10.0 Screen: 6.59 inches AMOLED Display

Best Features: