Top mid-range ASUS mobiles under 40000

ASUS mobiles phones
The range of mobile phone models offered by ASUS is rather extensive. Because they generate many distinct variants, some of their customers are probably uninformed of the comprehensive nature of their products and services. Deciding on a model may be described as being rather confusing. If you are looking for phones that won't put a significant dent in your finances, you must read this list of ASUS mobile phones under 40000 in 2022.
If you are looking for a smartphone with many best features, you might think about purchasing one of these mobiles from ASUS. The smartphone has a contemporary appearance, a huge display, and glass resistance to scratches, which all signal that it is highly durable. Numerous ASUS mobile phones are equipped with cameras that boast amazing zoom ranges, making it possible to capture very detailed and close-up images. Their fronts are likewise amazing, providing you with the opportunity to take selfies in high quality. If you're running Android 5.0 Lollipop or a later version, the experience will be fast and responsive for you. The 5.5-inch HD Ultra bright screens make it very simple to enjoy movies, music videos, and other clips at a quality that is just jaw-dropping.
When looking for a new phone to purchase among the many options available for ASUS Mobile phones under 40000, this list provides you with a selection of mobile devices for your consideration.
Achievements of ASUS
ASUS was named by Fortune magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies in both 2015 and 2016, and Interbrand has placed ASUS as Taiwan's most valuable international brand for the last four years. Both of these accolades were awarded in 2015 and 2016. The corporation has more than 17,000 workers, one of which is a research and development staff of world-class caliber. ASUS won 4,385 accolades in 2016 because of its dedication to innovation and quality, which resulted in the company earning nearly $13.3 billion in sales.
1. ASUS Rog Phone 2
The second device in ASUS's lineup of gaming smartphones is the ROG Phone 2. An octa-core Snapdragon 855+ engine, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power the phone. The phone's operating system is Android 9.0 Pie with the New ROG UI layer. On each side of a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch-sensing refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 6 are dual speaker units for the device's front. The phone has 48MP+13MP rear cameras on the back and a 24MP front-facing camera for imaging. A sizable 6000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4+ will make your smartphone charge super fast.
Specifications:
- RAM:8 GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Rear camera:Dual (48MP + 13MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- OS: Android 10.0
- Screen: 6.59 inches AMOLED Display
Best Features:
- An AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is included in the ROG Phone 2. This enables very smooth gameplay.
- Built-in NXP 9874 smart amplifiers in these stereo speakers provide 24-bit/192KHz Hi-Res Audio output.
|Pros
|Cons
|Astounding refresh rate
|Heavy phone
|Streamlined experience with OS and Processor
|Not Water Resistant
|Twin port connectivity
|No Expandable Storage
2. ASUS Zenphone 5Z
Running on the Asus Zenfone 5Z is Android 8.0 Oreo; the phone's display is 6.2 inches, Full HD+ IPS. It supports a front-facing 8MP camera and twin 12+8MP rear cameras with an LED flash. A 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset and 6GB RAM power the gadget. It includes 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be increased even further with a microSD card. 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are all available as connectivity choices. A 3,300 mAh Li-Ion battery runs the smartphone.
Specifications:
- RAM: 6 GB
- ROM: 64/128GB
- Rear Camera: Dual (12MP + 8MP)
- Battery: 3300 mAh
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Screen: 6.2 inches IPS LCD Display
Best Features:
- With its expansive 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and favorable viewing angles, the ASUS Zenfone 5Z offers customers a distinctive visual experience whether they are playing games or watching movies.
- The smartphone has twin 12+8-megapixel rear cameras with OIS (Optical Picture Stabilization) that can take high-quality photos and movies for image enthusiasts.
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD Display
|The front camera could be better
|The primary camera captures an image with minute details
|The phone is not water resistant
|Flagship processor
|
3. ASUS Rog Phone 3
A complete flagship model for all gamers out there is the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone has a massive 6000 mAh capacity, enabling extended use times. A strong CPU and 8GB of RAM provide a lag-free user experience, while an improved X mode improves overall performance. The 6.59-inch, bezel-free display on the Asus ROG Phone 3 has a dazzling 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the gadget has an AMOLED screen and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers precise images with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of 391ppi. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor includes a single-core, tri-core, and quad-core Kryo 585 processor with speeds of 3.1GHz, 2.42GHz, and 1.8GHz, respectively. 8GB RAM is available, which provides lag-free performance, and the Adreno 650 GPU meets all graphics needs.
Specifications:
- RAM: 8-16 GB
- ROM: 128GB
- Rear Camera: Dual (64MP + 13MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G+ (7 nm+)
- OS: Android 10.0
- Screen: 6.9 inches AMOLED
Best Features:
- The smartphone has three cameras on its back: a 64MP f/1.8 wide-angle primary camera, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP f/2.0 macro camera, all of which use the high-resolution Exmor-RS CMOS image sensor.
- The smartphone's 6000 mAh battery has a huge capacity, and the Li-Polymer type cell is naturally non-replaceable, enabling a 30W v4.0 Hyper Charging mechanism.
|Pros
|Cons
|Best-in-class audio
|Heavy Body
|Smooth display
|Heating issues in phone
|Amazing battery life
|
|Product
|Feature 1: Processor
|Feature 2: Battery
|Feature 3: Display
|ASUS Rog Phone 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Processor
|6000 mAh Battery
|6.59 inches AMOLED Display
|ASUS Zenfone 5Z
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
|3300 mAh Battery
|6.2 inches IPS LCD Display
|ASUS Rog Phone 3
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Processor
|6000 mAh Battery
|6.59 inches AMOLED Display
Best value for money
In the beginning, ASUS Mobiles under 40000 focused on producing feature-rich, affordable smartphones; however, as time progressed, the firm expanded its emphasis to include mid-range and high-end smartphones. ASUS sells several great smartphones that fall into all three price ranges: entry-level, mid-range, and high-end. It boasts a big 5000 mAh battery and a fast Snapdragon 660 CPU, making it one of the greatest entry-level smartphones on the market today. Asus Rog Phone 2 is one of the most reasonably priced smartphones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which can be found in the company's mid-range product lineup. It is designed specifically for gamers and is widely recognized as the superior gaming smartphone. All of the smartphones made by ASUS are included in the list we have collected.
Best overall
You may fully believe that purchasing the ROG Phone 2 will provide you with the most cutting-edge mobile device. It is not an inexpensive option, but the cost becomes easier to swallow when considering how many aspects are superior to those offered by rival products.
This mobile device features the screen with the least amount of lag, the largest battery, and so much Random Access Memory (RAM) that it can keep games and applications in the background for hours. It is the greatest gaming phone available, with all of its gamer-centric features and attachments, but it is also a delight to use for huge nerds who want a phone that looks like it dropped off a Klingon fleet.
How To Find The Perfect ASUS Mobile Phones Under 40000?
Each ASUS mobile phone model has unique positives and negatives. Before making a purchase, consider what you need, what you desire, and how much money you want to spend. Considerations should be made for:
- Memory (RAM)
- Read-Only Memory (ROM)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- CPU
- Battery Type
- Battery Backup
- Screen Resolution
- Operating System
- Storage capacity.
Pay close attention to the CPU speed's GHz rating. The speed and responsiveness of the mobile phone grow together with the gigahertz count. To ensure the ASUS mobiles are under 40000 specifications, you can double-check them on the manufacturer's website.
Price List
|S.No.
|ASUS Mobile Phones Under 40000
|Prices
|1.
|ASUS Rog Phone 2
|Rs. 37,999
|2.
|ASUS Zenphone 5Z
|Rs. 32,999
|3.
|ASUS Rog Phone 3
|Rs. 32,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”