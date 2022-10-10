Poco 1.5 Ghz processor phones

With a wide range of smartphones and increasing competition in the market, it has become challenging to choose the right smartphone that satisfies all your requirements. Keeping your dilemma in mind, we have created this guide to buying Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones. We hope that it helps you compare and find the perfect Poco phone that fits your budget and satisfies all your requirements .Here, we have mentioned a complete list of the top Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones with all their features to make it easy for you to compare and select the best one. Read further to get into the details and make the best choice! Best Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones 1. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G The Poco M3 Pro 5G is an upgraded version of the Poco M3. It is one of the most affordable Poco phones with 5G compatibility. It has a ‘switchblade’ design, a full HD sharp display, and excellent colour contrast. Specifications: 6.5-inch HD display

1080x2400 pixel resolution

Mediatek 700 dimensity processor

5000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 8MP camera and 3 Rear 48 + 2 + 2 MP cameras

Switchblade design

Android 11 operating system

4GB and 6GB RAM availability

64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Impressive battery life Average camera quality Attractive design with good performance Affordable

2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched on 11th November 2021, the Poco M4 Pro 5G runs on Android 11 OS with a high-quality octa-core processor. It has a weight of around 500 grams and a maximum of 128 GB of internal memory that can be extended up to 1000GB. It comes in three colours, i.e. yellow, power black, and cool blue. Specifications: 6.6-inch HD display

1080x2400 pixel resolution

Mediatek 810 dimensity processor

5000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 16MP camera and 2 rear 50 + 8 MP cameras

Android 11 operating system

4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM availability

64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons It supports 5G technology at an affordable price Plastic body Impressive battery life Availability of stereo speakers

3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G The Poco X4 Pro 5G is one of the best picks for gamers at an affordable price. It was launched on 23rd March 2022 with a smart octa-core processor to fulfil all your gaming needs. Moreover, it comes with triple rear cameras to provide an incredible photography experience. It has a maximum of 256GB of internal memory that can easily be extended up to 1000GB with the help of a microchip. Specifications: 6.67-inch HD display

1080x2400 pixel resolution

Qualcomm snapdragon 695 processor

5000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 16MP camera and 3 rear 64 + 8 + 2 MP cameras

Android 11 operating system

6GB and 8GB RAM availability

64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Impressive battery life Average performance Attractive design Doesn’t support 4K video recording Good camera quality

4. Xiaomi Poco C31 Launched on 2nd October 2021, the Poco C31 is designed to serve daily usage purposes at an affordable price. It looks like an upgraded version of the Poco C31. It works on the Android 10 operating system. It has a 5000 mAh battery and three rear cameras with average picture quality. Specifications: 6.53-inch HD display

720x1600 pixel esolution

Mediatek MT6765G Helio G35 processor

5000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 5MP camera and 3 rear 13 + 2 + 2 MP cameras

Android 10 operating system

3GB and 4GB RAM availability

32GB and 64GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Attractive design Runs on an older version of the software Impressive battery life Only suitable for day-to-day tasks Cheap and affordable

5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro Launched on 16th March 2022, the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is similar to its 5G version with a few differences. With a high-speed octa-core processor and AMOLED display, it stands in the competition among many other well-known brands such as Realme, Samsung Galaxy, etc. To top it all, it comes with a 33W charging capacity. Specifications: 6.43-inch HD display

1080x2400 pixel resolution

Mediatek Helio G96 processor

5000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 16MP camera and 3 rear 64 + 8 + 2 MP cameras

Android 11 and MIUI 13 operating system

6GB and 8GB RAM availability

64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Impressive battery life with fast charging High-quality video recording is not possible Availability of stereo speakers The camera doesn’t have a night mode feature Decent camera quality

6. Xiaomi Poco M3 Launched on 27th November 2020, runs on the Android 10 operating system. It is packed with effective features at an affordable price range. It has a great battery life with an 18W charging capacity. Other features of the Poco M3 include stereo speakers, a large screen, a good chipset, and decent camera quality. Specifications: 6.53-inch HD display

1080x2340 pixel resolution

Qualcomm SM6115 snapdragon 662 processor

6000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 8MP camera and 3 rear 48 + 2 + 2 MP cameras

Android 10 operating system

4GB and 6GB RAM availability

64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Impressive battery life Low camera quality Compatible for gaming purposes Low-quality video capturing Attractive and unique design at an affordable price range

7. Xiaomi Poco M2 The Poco M2 is one of the top choices for gamers, as it offers a MediatekHelio G80 gaming processor at such an affordable price. Launched on 15th September 2020, the Poco M2 is well-equipped with high-quality features such as a heavy octa-core processor, autofocus rear camera, impressive battery life, fast charging, etc. It gives the best user experience at an entry-level price range. Specifications: 6.53-inch HD display

1080x2340 pixel resolution

Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 processor

5000mAh battery capacity

1 front 8MP camera and 4 rear 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP cameras

Android 10 operating system

6GB RAM availability

64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Cheap and affordable Gets heated easily Decent rear camera quality with the slow-motion feature Low-quality selfie camera Large screen with 400 nits brightness

8. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro Launched on 14th July 2020, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a water-repellent coating, making it splashproof. It displays superb performance with a high-quality Qualcomm processor. It is a perfect choice for gamers due to its high performance and impressive battery life. Moreover, it also supports fast charging with a capacity of 33W charger. Specifications: 6.67-inch HD display

1080x2400 pixel resolution

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G Processor

5000 mAh battery capacity

1 front 16MP camera and 4 rear 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP cameras

Android 10 operating system

4GB and 6GB RAM availability

64GB and 128GB internal memory availability

Pros Cons Sharp display Low camera quality at night or dim light Superb performance at an affordable price Impressive battery life with fast charging

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Poco M3 Pro 5G 6.5 inch 1080x2400 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Poco M4 Pro 5G 6.6 inch 1080x2400 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Poco X4 Pro 5G 6.67 inch 1080x2400 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Poco C31 6.53 inch 720x1600 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE Poco M4 Pro 6.43 inch 1080x2400 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE Poco M3 6.53 inch 1080x2340 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE Poco M2 6.53 inch 1080x2340 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE Poco M2 Pro 6.67 inch 1080x2400 pixels GSM/HSPA/LTE

Best value for money Of all the above-mentioned Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones, the Poco M4 Pro 5G provides the best value for money and comes under a price range of ₹13,999 - ₹18,999. It is packed with various latest features, including a high-quality octa-core processor and decent battery life at an affordable price range. It is one of the best phones for carrying out day-to-day tasks and gaming purposes. It displays an attractive design while supporting 5G technology. It is designed in a budget-friendly way to fit in your pocket. Isn’t it a worthy deal to get the best value against investment? Best overall product Poco is well-known for launching high-quality octa-core processor phones and stylish designs at an affordable price range. Being one of the best choices for gamers, the Poco X4 Pro 5G stands at the top among all Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones. With many advancements and excellent features, it displays all the qualities you might need in your smartphone. However, it costs ₹18,999, making it a bit more costly than the other Poco phones. Its cost may vary depending on the variant memory sizes and various colours. You can pick any three variant memory sizes according to your requirement. The Poco X4 Pro 5G provides you with the best value for money, excellent overall performance, and awesome features. How to find the perfect Poco 1.5 GHz processor phones Always remember the following tips and tricks while picking the perfect Poco 1.5 GHz processor phone: Estimate your budget.

Look for the specifications and features that you require.

Prepare a list of Poco phones that fits your budget and matches the required specifications.

Research and read the reviews of all the shortlisted phones.

Compare the advantages and disadvantages of the shortlisted phones.

Pick the one that satisfies all the parameters. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Poco M3 Pro 5G Rs. 15,950 2. Poco M4 Pro 5G Rs. 13,999 3. Poco X4 Pro 5G Rs. 18,999 4. Poco C31 Rs. 8,740 5. Poco M4 Pro Rs. 16,999 6. Poco M3 Rs. 12,999 7. Poco M2 Rs. 10,948 8. Poco M2 Pro Rs. 13,499