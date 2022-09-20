Top Xiaomi full HD phones

Pros Cons 120Hz AMOLED display; 67W fast charging support Ads in the UI 3.5mm audio jack; 5G connectivity Old Android v11 1200 nits of brightness Average camera quality Stereo speakers

2. Mi Poco M2 The MI Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and comes packed with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone has a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, a 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP quad rear camera configuration, and an 8 MP front camera. In addition, the phone is packed with a MediaTek Helio G80 CPU and Mali G52 GPU graphics support for a full day of processing without interruption. Specifications: Display: 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) full HD+ screen

The CPU is a MediaTek Helio G80

RAM: 6 GB; storage: 64 GB

Battery capacity - 5000 mAh. Lithium polymer power source

Weight: 440 grams

Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Guarantee: one year

Pros Cons Full HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness No wireless charging support Massive battery with fast charging support Limited 64 GB internal storage Powerful processor; Efficient RAM Heavy Nice build quality; Loud and clear speakers

3. Mi Redmi 5 (Renewed) The Redmi 5 is a terrific option if you're looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone for your parents or grandparents who don't demand much from their device beyond browsing the internet and taking simple photographs. The phone has a 5.7-inch screen, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. In addition, it has a 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery, a 12 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera. Specifications: Display: 14.478 centimetres (5.7 inches) with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Processor: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Battery capacity - 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery capacity

Rear camera: 12 megapixels; Front Camera: 5 megapixels

Guarantee: One year

Pros Cons Ideal for people looking for basic smartphones with no gaming or multitasking requirements Android Nougat v7.1 operating system Display protected by 2.5D curved glass No fast charging support Solid build quality Fast and accurate fingerprint reader

4. Mi Redmi 9i Sport The Mi Redmi 9i Sport has a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. In addition, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery, a 13 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera. Specifications: Display - 6.53-inch HD+ IPS panel

Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Chipset with 2.0 GHz Octa-core CPU and power VR GE8320 GPU

RAM: 4 GB; storage: 64 GB

Rear camera: 13 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels

Guarantee: One year

5. Mi 10 We like the Mi 10 for its flawless 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage capacity. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU and a lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 4,780 mAH. In addition, the Mi 10 has a 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP triple back camera and a 20 MP front camera. Specifications: Show: 16.94 centimetres (6.67-inch) FHD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 386 PPI pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

RAM: 8 GB processor

Storage: 256 GB

Battery capacity: 4,780 mAH lithium-polymer battery with 30W capability for cable quick charging

Rear camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP; front camera: 20 MP

Weight: 208 grams

Guarantee: One year

Pros Cons Bright, 1080p, 90Hz display protected by the 3D curved glass; 5G ready Only 1080p video recording and lacks stabilisation Powerful OIS, ultra-wide, macro, portrait, night, artificial intelligence scene recognition, high dynamic range, and pro modes on the four cameras in the back. Occasional UI lag Solid battery life; supports wireless charging Good real-world performance; stereo loudspeakers

6. Mi Poco M2 Pro With a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, 4 GB to 6GB RAM variants, and 64 GB to 128 GB storage options, the Mi Poco M2 Pro is a good alternative for budget-conscious consumers. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, a 5000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera. Specifications: Display: 16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) Full HD+ screen

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Battery capacity - 5000 mAh

Weight: 540 grams

Rear camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

Guarantee: One year

Pros Cons Internal storage expandable up to 512 GB Reiterative design Reliable performance; excellent battery mileage Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage Great cameras for the price No high refresh rate screen Highly responsive fingerprint sensor

7. Redmi Note 11 Although the Redmi Note 11 lacks 5G and other superior characteristics, it provides a beautiful display and battery life. Its build quality is also rather excellent for the price since it is relatively slim for a low-cost phone and has a beautiful design. Its 6.43-inch AMOLED display produces vibrant colours without sacrificing battery life. Moreover, even though the Redmi Note 11 is not the most powerful smartphone available, we discovered that it ran most programmes and games without a hitch. However, for this price, all of these flaws are tolerable. Specifications: Display: A 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display measuring 16.33 cm (6.43 inches) with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm CPU; clock speed of up to 2.4GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Battery: Large 5000 mAh battery with 33W quick charging support

Rear Camera: 50 MP Quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and portrait lens.

Front Camera: 13 MP

Weight: 179 grams

Guarantee: one-year

Pros Cons Great AMOLED display; Fast processor speed Missing Android 12 Capable stereo speakers; Loud stereo speakers No 5G support Liberating battery life with fast 33W charging No 4K video capture with any camera Feature-rich UI; Stylish IP53-rated dual-glass design with a premium look Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage

8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has hard-to-resist specifications for low- to mid-range pricing. This smartphone is regarded as one of India's top Mi mobile phones due to its fast CPU, which can handle multitasking and gaming effortlessly. The phone's 5000 mAh battery ensures that the battery lasts up to two days on a single charge, hence enhancing its performance.In addition, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a super AMOLED display with vivid colours. As for the cameras, the rear camera carries 108 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels specs, while the front boasts a 16-megapixels camera. Specifications: Display: 6.67 "FHD+ 10-bit real AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate.

Snapdragon 888 chip; 5nm manufacturing process

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Battery 5000 mAh capacity; 120W Hyper charge support

Rear camera: 108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP Ultra-Wide sensor + 5 MP TeleMacro sensor

Front camera: 16 MP

Weight: 204 grams

Guarantee: One year

Pros Cons Stunning display protected by corning Gorilla victus glass No headphone jack 120W fast charging; Snappy performance Fantastic stereo speakers Great camera setup

9. Xiaomi Mi A3 The Xiaomi Full-HD phone has a 6.088-inch AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery. In addition, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU and features a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP back camera and a 32 MP front camera. Specifications: Display: 6.08-inch

CPU: 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, Adreno 610 GPU

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 4030 mAH

Rear camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Weight: 174 grams

Guarantee: one year

Pros Cons Support for portrait mode, high dynamic range imaging, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) on the triple rear camera powered by artificial intelligence; Missing sunlight brightness boost in auto brightness mode The in-display fingerprint reader is quick and reliable No 5G support Internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage Dual Gorilla glass 5 design; Very loud speaker Large OLED screen; Long battery life

10. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G tops our list of the finest Mi mobile phones available in India. The smartphone is positioned at a premium price point, but its amazing features justify its cost. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is regarded as the company's most upscale product in 2022. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch screen with a 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. Specifications: Price: Rs. 66,999

Display: 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4 nanometers

RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

Battery capacity - 4600 mAh.

Rear camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera: 32 MP

Weight: 205 grams

Guarantee: one year

Pros Cons Thoroughly excellent display; 5G connectivity No formal IP rating Perfect camera system; Elegant design Ultrawide camera lacks autofocus High 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage The telephoto sensor has just a 2x zoom Fast wired and wireless charging speeds

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 11i 5G 16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) Full HD AMOLED Mediatek Divinity 920 is the display processor 5160 mAh. Li-polymer 16 MP front camera: 108 MP rear camera Mi Poco M2 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) full HD+ screen 5000 mAh. Lithium polymer power source 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Mi Redmi 5 (Renewed) 14.478 centimetres (5.7 inches) with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery capacity 12 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels Mi Redmi 9i Sport .53-inch HD+ IPS panel 5000 mAh 13 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels Mi Redmi 9i Sport 16.94 centimetres (6.67-inch) FHD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 386 PPI pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 4,780 mAH lithium-polymer battery with 30W capability for cable quick charging 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP; front camera: 20 MP Mi 10 16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) full HD+ screen 5000 mAh 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Mi Poco M2 Pro A 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display measuring 16.33 cm (6.43 inches) with a 20:9 aspect ratio 5000 mAh battery with 33W quick charging support 50 MP Quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and portrait lens. Redmi Note 11 6.67 "FHD+ 10-bit real AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate. 5000 mAh capacity; 120W hyper charge support 108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor + 5 MP TeleMacro sensor Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone 6.08-inch Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 4030 mAH 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Xiaomi Mi A3 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED 4600 mAh 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP front camera: 32 MP

Best value for money The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G delivers high value-for-money performance and some additional capabilities at a price that is strikingly close to its predecessor. Best overall The Xiaomi 12 is an impressive flagship device. You receive premium features such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and rapid 67W charging. It also has a great primary camera and an excellent ultra-wide camera. Products price list

S No. Product name Price 1. Xiaomi 11i 5G ₹ 22,950 2. MI Poco M2 ₹ 10,975 3. Redmi 5 ₹ 7,499 4. Mi Redmi 9i Sport ₹ 9,180 5. Mi 10 ₹ 54,999 6. MI Poco M2 Pro ₹ 13,290 7. Redmi Note 11 ₹ 13,499 8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone ₹ 37,999 9. Xiaomi Mi A3 ₹ 13,999 10. Xiaomi 12 Pro ₹ 66,999