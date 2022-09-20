Story Saved
Top Xiaomi full HD phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 20, 2022 16:31 IST
Summary:

In this article, we will share with you the best Xiaomi full HD mobile phones that are available on Amazon India.

product info
Top Xiaomi full HD phones
ProsCons
120Hz AMOLED display; 67W fast charging supportAds in the UI
3.5mm audio jack; 5G connectivityOld Android v11
1200 nits of brightnessAverage camera quality
Stereo speakers 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
7% off 27,999 29,999
Buy now

2. Mi Poco M2

The MI Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and comes packed with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone has a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, a 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP quad rear camera configuration, and an 8 MP front camera. In addition, the phone is packed with a MediaTek Helio G80 CPU and Mali G52 GPU graphics support for a full day of processing without interruption.

Specifications:

  • Display: 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) full HD+ screen
  • The CPU is a MediaTek Helio G80
  • RAM: 6 GB; storage: 64 GB
  • Battery capacity - 5000 mAh. Lithium polymer power source
  • Weight: 440 grams
  • Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 8 MP
  • Guarantee: one year
ProsCons
Full HD+ display with 400 nits of brightnessNo wireless charging support
Massive battery with fast charging supportLimited 64 GB internal storage
Powerful processor; Efficient RAMHeavy
Nice build quality; Loud and clear speakers 
cellpic
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 10,929 13,490
Buy now

3. Mi Redmi 5 (Renewed)

The Redmi 5 is a terrific option if you're looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone for your parents or grandparents who don't demand much from their device beyond browsing the internet and taking simple photographs. The phone has a 5.7-inch screen, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. In addition, it has a 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery, a 12 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Display: 14.478 centimetres (5.7 inches) with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.
  • Processor: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Battery capacity - 3300 mAh lithium-ion battery capacity
  • Rear camera: 12 megapixels; Front Camera: 5 megapixels
  • Guarantee: One year
ProsCons
Ideal for people looking for basic smartphones with no gaming or multitasking requirementsAndroid Nougat v7.1 operating system
Display protected by 2.5D curved glassNo fast charging support
Solid build quality 
Fast and accurate fingerprint reader 

4. Mi Redmi 9i Sport

The Mi Redmi 9i Sport has a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. In addition, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery, a 13 MP back camera, and a 5 MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Display - 6.53-inch HD+ IPS panel
  • Battery capacity: 5000 mAh
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Chipset with 2.0 GHz Octa-core CPU and power VR GE8320 GPU
  • RAM: 4 GB; storage: 64 GB
  • Rear camera: 13 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels
  • Guarantee: One year

cellpic
MI REDMI 9i Sport (Carbon Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
26% off 8,930 11,999
Buy now

5. Mi 10

We like the Mi 10 for its flawless 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage capacity. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU and a lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 4,780 mAH. In addition, the Mi 10 has a 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP triple back camera and a 20 MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Show: 16.94 centimetres (6.67-inch) FHD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 386 PPI pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
  • RAM: 8 GB processor
  • Storage: 256 GB
  • Battery capacity: 4,780 mAH lithium-polymer battery with 30W capability for cable quick charging
  • Rear camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP; front camera: 20 MP
  • Weight: 208 grams
  • Guarantee: One year
ProsCons
Bright, 1080p, 90Hz display protected by the 3D curved glass; 5G readyOnly 1080p video recording and lacks stabilisation
Powerful OIS, ultra-wide, macro, portrait, night, artificial intelligence scene recognition, high dynamic range, and pro modes on the four cameras in the back.Occasional UI lag
Solid battery life; supports wireless charging 
Good real-world performance; stereo loudspeakers 
cellpic
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
8% off 54,999 59,999
Buy now

6. Mi Poco M2 Pro

With a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, 4 GB to 6GB RAM variants, and 64 GB to 128 GB storage options, the Mi Poco M2 Pro is a good alternative for budget-conscious consumers. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G CPU, a 5000 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

Specifications:

  • Display: 16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) Full HD+ screen
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery capacity - 5000 mAh
  • Weight: 540 grams
  • Rear camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Guarantee: One year
ProsCons
Internal storage expandable up to 512 GBReiterative design
Reliable performance; excellent battery mileageLimited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
Great cameras for the priceNo high refresh rate screen
Highly responsive fingerprint sensor 
cellpic
MI Poco M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
25% off 13,490 17,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11

Although the Redmi Note 11 lacks 5G and other superior characteristics, it provides a beautiful display and battery life. Its build quality is also rather excellent for the price since it is relatively slim for a low-cost phone and has a beautiful design.

Its 6.43-inch AMOLED display produces vibrant colours without sacrificing battery life. Moreover, even though the Redmi Note 11 is not the most powerful smartphone available, we discovered that it ran most programmes and games without a hitch. However, for this price, all of these flaws are tolerable.

Specifications:

  • Display: A 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display measuring 16.33 cm (6.43 inches) with a 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm CPU; clock speed of up to 2.4GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery: Large 5000 mAh battery with 33W quick charging support
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP Quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and portrait lens.
  • Front Camera: 13 MP
  • Weight: 179 grams
  • Guarantee: one-year
ProsCons
Great AMOLED display; Fast processor speedMissing Android 12
Capable stereo speakers; Loud stereo speakersNo 5G support
Liberating battery life with fast 33W chargingNo 4K video capture with any camera
Feature-rich UI; Stylish IP53-rated dual-glass design with a premium lookLimited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
28% off 12,999 17,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has hard-to-resist specifications for low- to mid-range pricing. This smartphone is regarded as one of India's top Mi mobile phones due to its fast CPU, which can handle multitasking and gaming effortlessly. The phone's 5000 mAh battery ensures that the battery lasts up to two days on a single charge, hence enhancing its performance.In addition, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a super AMOLED display with vivid colours. As for the cameras, the rear camera carries 108 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels specs, while the front boasts a 16-megapixels camera.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.67 "FHD+ 10-bit real AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate.
  • Snapdragon 888 chip; 5nm manufacturing process
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Battery 5000 mAh capacity; 120W Hyper charge support
  • Rear camera: 108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP Ultra-Wide sensor + 5 MP TeleMacro sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Weight: 204 grams
  • Guarantee: One year
ProsCons
Stunning display protected by corning Gorilla victus glassNo headphone jack
120W fast charging; Snappy performance 
Fantastic stereo speakers 
Great camera setup 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Meteorite Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)|Snapdragon 888|120W HyperCharge|108MP Camera | 120Hz 10-Bit AMOLED | Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
30% off 36,999 52,999
Buy now

9. Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Full-HD phone has a 6.088-inch AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery. In addition, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU and features a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP back camera and a 32 MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.08-inch
  • CPU: 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, Adreno 610 GPU
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 4030 mAH
  • Rear camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Front camera: 32 MP
  • Weight: 174 grams
  • Guarantee: one year
ProsCons
Support for portrait mode, high dynamic range imaging, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) on the triple rear camera powered by artificial intelligence; Missing sunlight brightness boost in auto brightness mode
The in-display fingerprint reader is quick and reliable  No 5G support
Internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Limited 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
Dual Gorilla glass 5 design; Very loud speaker 
Large OLED screen; Long battery life 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Not Just Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
7% off 13,989 14,999
Buy now

10. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G tops our list of the finest Mi mobile phones available in India. The smartphone is positioned at a premium price point, but its amazing features justify its cost. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is regarded as the company's most upscale product in 2022. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch screen with a 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 66,999
  • Display: 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
  • CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4 nanometers
  • RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB
  • Battery capacity - 4600 mAh.
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera: 32 MP
  • Weight: 205 grams
  • Guarantee: one year
ProsCons
Thoroughly excellent display; 5G connectivityNo formal IP rating
Perfect camera system; Elegant designUltrawide camera lacks autofocus
High 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storageThe telephoto sensor has just a 2x zoom
Fast wired and wireless charging speeds 

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 11i 5G16.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) Full HD AMOLED Mediatek Divinity 920 is the display processor5160 mAh. Li-polymer16 MP front camera: 108 MP rear camera
Mi Poco M216.59 cm (6.53 inch) full HD+ screen5000 mAh. Lithium polymer power source13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Mi Redmi 5 (Renewed)14.478 centimetres (5.7 inches) with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.3300 mAh lithium-ion battery capacity12 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels
Mi Redmi 9i Sport.53-inch HD+ IPS panel5000 mAh13 megapixels; front camera: 5 megapixels
Mi Redmi 9i Sport16.94 centimetres (6.67-inch) FHD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 386 PPI pixel density and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.4,780 mAH lithium-polymer battery with 30W capability for cable quick charging108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP; front camera: 20 MP
Mi 1016.94 centimetres (6.67 inches) full HD+ screen5000 mAh48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Mi Poco M2 ProA 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display measuring 16.33 cm (6.43 inches) with a 20:9 aspect ratio5000 mAh battery with 33W quick charging support50 MP Quad rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro, and portrait lens.
Redmi Note 116.67 "FHD+ 10-bit real AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate.5000 mAh capacity; 120W hyper charge support108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor + 5 MP TeleMacro sensor
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone6.08-inch Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 4030 mAH48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Xiaomi Mi A3  6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED4600 mAh50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP front camera: 32 MP

Best value for money

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G delivers high value-for-money performance and some additional capabilities at a price that is strikingly close to its predecessor.

Best overall

The Xiaomi 12 is an impressive flagship device. You receive premium features such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and rapid 67W charging. It also has a great primary camera and an excellent ultra-wide camera.

Products price list

S No.Product namePrice
1.Xiaomi 11i 5G 22,950
2.MI Poco M2 10,975
3.Redmi 5  7,499
4.Mi Redmi 9i Sport  9,180
5.Mi 10 54,999
6.MI Poco M2 Pro  13,290
7.Redmi Note 11  13,499
8.Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone  37,999
9.Xiaomi Mi A3  13,999
10.Xiaomi 12 Pro 66,999

At Hindustan Times, we keep you informed on the most recent fashions and goods.

Top Xiaomi full HD phones

