Ultimate guide to best mobiles under 20,000 in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 12, 2023 18:49 IST

Summary:

Discover the top mobile phones under 20,000 in 2023 with our comprehensive guide. It will help you make an informed decision.

Mobiles under 20,000 ensure you get quality at affordable prices.

If you are in the market for a mobile that won’t break your bank, look no further than this blog where we have scoured the market and compiled a list of the best mobile under 20000 that offers the best of the features and convenience. From sleek designs to cutting-edge technology, our guide has it all. Whether you are a gamer, social media scroller, or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, we have got one for everyone. So relax, and let us help you find the perfect match.

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

This Samsung phone proves to be the best in the game. It has 5G compatibility for faster browsing. It boasts a 6000 mAh battery which would last 2 to 3 days of normal use. It has 8 GB RAM which can be expanded to 16GB using RAM Plus. The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display which puts out bright, vibrant colours and serves as an amazing display for gaming or video streaming. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera which is a decent enough camera for the price range.

Specifications

  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE
  • RAM: 8GB

ProsCons
RAM PlusThe design could be better
Huge battery 
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Travel Adapter
4.1 (26,255)
25% off
19,499 25,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus offers the best mid-range smartphone. The OS is crisp and to the point. The black colour on the phone looks very classy. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is extremely smooth. The phone has a5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging for fast charging. The phone is light in weight, considering the battery capacity and the specifications. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. It also supports 5G.

Specifications

  • OS: OxygenOS
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Processor Brand: Qualcomm

ProsCons
DesignDisplay could be better
SuperVOOC charging 
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (118,281)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy A23

The Galaxy A23 is an excellently specced phone with a lot to offer. The FHD+ Infinity V display is bright and smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 50MP Quad Camera with OIS is best suited for photographers. The phone itself is high-speed and no lag can be found. It boasts an 8GB RAM

Which is more than enough for a phone with an inbuilt storage of 128GB. There are various colours on offer for you to choose one.

Specifications

  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G, 5G
  • Battery Power Rating: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
5G supportInbuilt storage
Display 
Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4 (843)
25% off
18,999 25,490
Buy now

4. Vivo Y56 5G

This is a sleek and modern-looking phone with rounded edges, giving you a premium feel. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for most people. The 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display provides an immersive viewing experience. The large 5000 mAh battery can easily provide juice for a whole day. It is based on Android 11 OS. This is a great choice for those who want a lot on the phone. Additionally, the 5G adds to the convenience.

Specifications

  • Battery Power (In mAH): 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Inbuilt Storage (in GB): 128 GB

ProsCons
Premium feel Storage capacity could have been more
RAM 
Vivo Y56 5G (Orange Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.4 (68)
20% off
19,999 24,999
Buy now

5. Oppo A78 5G

This is a high end smartphone that boasts impressive specs. It is a phone for multitasking and can handle the most demanding apps. The 8 GB RAM can help deal with any app. Something noteworthy is the 5000 mAh battery. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charger can juice up the phone very fast. Moreover, the 90Hz refresh rate display will not miss out on any details. So browsing and streaming have no problems on this phone. This is also on of the best Oppo phones under 20000.

Specifications

  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • OS: Android 13.0
  • Battery Power (In mAH): 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Android 13.0Display
SUPERVOOC Charger 
Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger| 50MP AI Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (695)
14% off
18,999 21,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M13

This phone from Samsung has a striking back design, almost resembling the S21. This is a solid mid-range smartphone as it features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The phone is available in various colours to go with every mood. The triple camera setup is good and can capture decent enough pictures. The 6000 mAh battery is big enough to last for 3 to 4 days of normal daily use. The fingerprint sensor is responsive and can unlock the phone very quickly.

Specifications

  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
DesignNo 5G 
Battery 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
4.1 (24,568)
28% off
12,999 17,999
Buy now

7. OPPO A74 5G

This is one of the best value-for-money smartphones from OPPO. TheFHD+ Punch-hole Display provides a larger screen-to-body ratio. 5G support means effortless scrolling and streaming wherever you are. The 5000 mAh battery is optimised properly to last for a long time. The quad camera setup is good and can provide pictures with vibrant colours. This is a smartphone to buy for its looks, specs, and design.

Specifications

  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Display: FHD+ Punch-hole Display

ProsCons
DesignNo colour options
Camera setup 
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (35,360)
Get Price

8. Vivo Y75

This phone is the one for people looking for a premium feel. The rounded edges provide enough grip and comfort while gaming or scrolling. The back design itself makes the phone standout from all others. The 8GB RAM is big enough for an inbuilt storage capacity of 128GB. The triple rear camera setup is great and can provide good picture quality. The44W fast charging can juice up the battery in no time.

Specifications

  • OS: Funtouch OS 12
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Camera setup: 50MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera, 44MP Selfie Camera

ProsCons
Unique designBattery capacity is low
Good camera setup 
Vivo Y75 (Dancing Waves, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (290)
23% off
19,990 25,990
Buy now

9. iQOO Z7 5G

This is a high-performance smartphone with awesome specs. The 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is enough for most users. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera is a standout feature of this smartphone. The most important thing you need to lock your eyes on is the AMOLED display which is the brightest in the segment. This means you are sure to enjoy scrolling and streaming on your phone. There are many more features like an in-display fingerprint and more in this phone.

Specifications

  • OS: Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Processor Brand: Dimesity 920 5G Mobile Platform

ProsCons
OS Based On Android 13Battery capacity
FHD+ AMOLED display 
iQOO Z7 5G by vivo (Pacific Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 920 5G 6nm Processor | 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | Segment's Brightest AMOLED Display | 44W FlashCharge
4.1 (578)
14% off
18,999 21,999
Buy now

10. Redmi Note 10S

This phone offers ample storage space and supports multitasking. It features a super AMOLED display delivering vivid visuals. The camera provides photos with high detail and clarity. The sleek design and premium features make it a choice for users who demand a high-performance and functionality from their smartphones. Overall this device is an impressive package that offers great bang for the buck you pay.

Specifications

  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Display: FHD+ 1080x2400 AMOLED Dot display

ProsCons
AMOLED displayNone
Value for money 
Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 8GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement (Prime only) | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
4.2 (222,379)
12% off
18,499 20,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G5G compatibilityHuge 6000mAh battery8GB RAM expandable to 16GB
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G120Hz Refresh rate display5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC chargingQualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
Samsung Galaxy A23FHD+ Infinity V display with 90Hz refresh rate50MP Quad Camera with OIS8GB RAM with 128GB inbuilt storage
Vivo Y56 5G8GB RAM128GB internal storage6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display
Oppo A78 5G8GB RAM5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging90Hz refresh rate display
Samsung Galaxy M13Striking back design128GB inbuilt storage6000mAh battery
OPPO A74 5GFHD+ Punch-hole Display5000mAh battery5G support
Vivo Y75Premium feel with rounded edges8GB RAM128GB inbuilt storage
iQOO Z7 5GBright AMOLED display64MP OIS Camera6GB RAM, 128GB Storage6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
Redmi Note 10S AMOLED displayHigh detail cameraAmple storage

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the best overall product in the mid-range smartphone category. It features a sleek design, a smooth 120 Hz display, and a long lasting battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and supports 5G.

Best value for money

The iQOO Z7 5G has proven to be the most value for money product with its high specs, RAM and ROM. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera is the standout feature. It has the segment’s brightest AMOLED display for scrolling and streaming.

How to find the perfect mid-range smartphone?

Since there are numerous options available in the market, use these tips to make an informed decision.

  • Identify your needs
  • Consider your budget
  • Look at the specifications
  • Read reviews
  • Compare the features of every phone

By following these tips, you can find the phone for you.

Product Price
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Travel Adapter ₹ 19,499
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 18,999
Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 18,999
Vivo Y56 5G (Orange Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 19,999
Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger| 50MP AI Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 18,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus ₹ 12,999
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Vivo Y75 (Dancing Waves, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 19,990
iQOO Z7 5G by vivo (Pacific Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 920 5G 6nm Processor | 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | Segment's Brightest AMOLED Display | 44W FlashCharge ₹ 18,999
Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 8GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement (Prime only) | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included ₹ 18,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mobiles
Best Mobiles Under 20,000 in 2023

What is considered a mid-range smartphone?

A mid-range smartphone is typically priced between Rs. 15000 to Rs. 35000.

What features should I look for in a mid-range smartphone?

Look for a high-quality display, a good camera, sufficient storage space and long battery life.

Should I buy a smartphone with a large battery?

If your daily use demands more multitasking and running heavy apps then yes.

