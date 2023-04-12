Ultimate guide to best mobiles under 20,000 in 2023

Summary:
If you are in the market for a mobile that won’t break your bank, look no further than this blog where we have scoured the market and compiled a list of the best mobile under 20000 that offers the best of the features and convenience. From sleek designs to cutting-edge technology, our guide has it all. Whether you are a gamer, social media scroller, or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, we have got one for everyone. So relax, and let us help you find the perfect match.
1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
This Samsung phone proves to be the best in the game. It has 5G compatibility for faster browsing. It boasts a 6000 mAh battery which would last 2 to 3 days of normal use. It has 8 GB RAM which can be expanded to 16GB using RAM Plus. The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display which puts out bright, vibrant colours and serves as an amazing display for gaming or video streaming. The phone has a 64-megapixel primary camera which is a decent enough camera for the price range.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|RAM Plus
|The design could be better
|Huge battery
2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus offers the best mid-range smartphone. The OS is crisp and to the point. The black colour on the phone looks very classy. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is extremely smooth. The phone has a5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging for fast charging. The phone is light in weight, considering the battery capacity and the specifications. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. It also supports 5G.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Design
|Display could be better
|SuperVOOC charging
3. Samsung Galaxy A23
The Galaxy A23 is an excellently specced phone with a lot to offer. The FHD+ Infinity V display is bright and smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 50MP Quad Camera with OIS is best suited for photographers. The phone itself is high-speed and no lag can be found. It boasts an 8GB RAM
Which is more than enough for a phone with an inbuilt storage of 128GB. There are various colours on offer for you to choose one.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|5G support
|Inbuilt storage
|Display
4. Vivo Y56 5G
This is a sleek and modern-looking phone with rounded edges, giving you a premium feel. The phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for most people. The 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display provides an immersive viewing experience. The large 5000 mAh battery can easily provide juice for a whole day. It is based on Android 11 OS. This is a great choice for those who want a lot on the phone. Additionally, the 5G adds to the convenience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium feel
|Storage capacity could have been more
|RAM
5. Oppo A78 5G
This is a high end smartphone that boasts impressive specs. It is a phone for multitasking and can handle the most demanding apps. The 8 GB RAM can help deal with any app. Something noteworthy is the 5000 mAh battery. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charger can juice up the phone very fast. Moreover, the 90Hz refresh rate display will not miss out on any details. So browsing and streaming have no problems on this phone. This is also on of the best Oppo phones under 20000.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Android 13.0
|Display
|SUPERVOOC Charger
6. Samsung Galaxy M13
This phone from Samsung has a striking back design, almost resembling the S21. This is a solid mid-range smartphone as it features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The phone is available in various colours to go with every mood. The triple camera setup is good and can capture decent enough pictures. The 6000 mAh battery is big enough to last for 3 to 4 days of normal daily use. The fingerprint sensor is responsive and can unlock the phone very quickly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Design
|No 5G
|Battery
7. OPPO A74 5G
This is one of the best value-for-money smartphones from OPPO. TheFHD+ Punch-hole Display provides a larger screen-to-body ratio. 5G support means effortless scrolling and streaming wherever you are. The 5000 mAh battery is optimised properly to last for a long time. The quad camera setup is good and can provide pictures with vibrant colours. This is a smartphone to buy for its looks, specs, and design.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Design
|No colour options
|Camera setup
8. Vivo Y75
This phone is the one for people looking for a premium feel. The rounded edges provide enough grip and comfort while gaming or scrolling. The back design itself makes the phone standout from all others. The 8GB RAM is big enough for an inbuilt storage capacity of 128GB. The triple rear camera setup is great and can provide good picture quality. The44W fast charging can juice up the battery in no time.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Unique design
|Battery capacity is low
|Good camera setup
9. iQOO Z7 5G
This is a high-performance smartphone with awesome specs. The 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is enough for most users. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera is a standout feature of this smartphone. The most important thing you need to lock your eyes on is the AMOLED display which is the brightest in the segment. This means you are sure to enjoy scrolling and streaming on your phone. There are many more features like an in-display fingerprint and more in this phone.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|OS Based On Android 13
|Battery capacity
|FHD+ AMOLED display
10. Redmi Note 10S
This phone offers ample storage space and supports multitasking. It features a super AMOLED display delivering vivid visuals. The camera provides photos with high detail and clarity. The sleek design and premium features make it a choice for users who demand a high-performance and functionality from their smartphones. Overall this device is an impressive package that offers great bang for the buck you pay.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display
|None
|Value for money
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|5G compatibility
|Huge 6000mAh battery
|8GB RAM expandable to 16GB
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|120Hz Refresh rate display
|5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
|Samsung Galaxy A23
|FHD+ Infinity V display with 90Hz refresh rate
|50MP Quad Camera with OIS
|8GB RAM with 128GB inbuilt storage
|Vivo Y56 5G
|8GB RAM
|128GB internal storage
|6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display
|Oppo A78 5G
|8GB RAM
|5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging
|90Hz refresh rate display
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|Striking back design
|128GB inbuilt storage
|6000mAh battery
|OPPO A74 5G
|FHD+ Punch-hole Display
|5000mAh battery
|5G support
|Vivo Y75
|Premium feel with rounded edges
|8GB RAM
|128GB inbuilt storage
|iQOO Z7 5G
|Bright AMOLED display
|64MP OIS Camera
|6GB RAM, 128GB Storage6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
|Redmi Note 10S
|AMOLED display
|High detail camera
|Ample storage
Best overall product
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the best overall product in the mid-range smartphone category. It features a sleek design, a smooth 120 Hz display, and a long lasting battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and supports 5G.
Best value for money
The iQOO Z7 5G has proven to be the most value for money product with its high specs, RAM and ROM. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera is the standout feature. It has the segment’s brightest AMOLED display for scrolling and streaming.
How to find the perfect mid-range smartphone?
Since there are numerous options available in the market, use these tips to make an informed decision.
By following these tips, you can find the phone for you.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Without Travel Adapter
|₹ 19,499
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹ 18,999
|Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
|₹ 18,999
|Vivo Y56 5G (Orange Shimmer, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
|₹ 19,999
|Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger| 50MP AI Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
|₹ 18,999
|Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
|₹ 12,999
|OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
|Vivo Y75 (Dancing Waves, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
|₹ 19,990
|iQOO Z7 5G by vivo (Pacific Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 920 5G 6nm Processor | 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera | Segment's Brightest AMOLED Display | 44W FlashCharge
|₹ 18,999
|Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 8GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement (Prime only) | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
|₹ 18,499
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
A mid-range smartphone is typically priced between Rs. 15000 to Rs. 35000.
Look for a high-quality display, a good camera, sufficient storage space and long battery life.
If your daily use demands more multitasking and running heavy apps then yes.
Compare the features and specifications of each model, read the reviews from multiple sources, and buy from a reputed retailer.
Yes, the new updates to Android 13 have shown significant improvements.