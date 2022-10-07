Vivo 16MP front camera phone: Specifications, models, and features

Vivo 16MP front camera phone

Vivo is a market leader for affordable phones with high-end features. In the latest news, the phone brand launched its much-awaited Vivo X80 series - a range of premium phones with a starting price above Rs.50,000. While this recently unveiled model has become an instant show stealer, Vivo phones have always been known for quality and performance. In the 16MP Front Camera category, Vivo is currently offering top-of-the-line models, that pack in plenty of RAM, are great for taking pictures and are user-friendly. List of the best Vivo 16MP front camera phone 1. Vivo Y33T An ultra slim model, the Vivo Y33T has a flat frame with an 8mm thin body, making it super-light. Moreover, a well-featured display offers vibrant shades with vivid details, adding great value to the phone's appearance. The built-in specifications are light to protect your eyes. Additionally, the camera is spectacular allowing you to capture clear HD photos with the help of the autofocus feature. Specifications: ●OS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11) ●Cellular technology: 4G ●Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera ●RAM: 8GB ●In-built storage: 128GB

Pros Cons Robust battery backup The latest Android 11Q is not included Great front and rear camera Low-light photography is not possible

2. Vivo Y75 5G With Y75 5G, you can enjoy superior performance, powered by a 7nm 5G chip. The extended RAM 2.0 ensures that you can switch smoothly between apps. Moreover, a generous 128 GB storage is expandable up to 1TB, enabling you to store every memorable moment. The Y75 5G comes in two finishes - iridescent and shimmering black - adding to the phone's appearance. The decent performance of the Vivo mobile from the 7nm chipset makes it the talk of the town. In addition, the impressive photography and fast charge feature with the C drive has also won many hearts. Specifications: ●OS: Funtouch ●Cellular technology: 5G ●Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie ●RAM: 8 GB ●In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons It supports the 5G network There is no reverse charging feature It has a great battery and offers Gyro EIS support It has single-storage RAM You can play high-end games It does not feature NFC support

3. Vivo Y50 Y50 is a top-rated phone from the Vivo range with great features, backed by a powerful processor (Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665). The internal memory is expandable up to 256 GB using an external card. The product is available in two colours - pearly white and iris blue - that soothe the eyes. At 197g, the phone is lightweight and hence, easy on your hands. Last but not the least, the Ultra O display is stunning and one of the factors that make this phone a value-for-money purchase. Specifications: ●OS: Android 10.0 ●Cellular technology: 4G ●Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera ●RAM: 8GB ●In-built storage: 128GB

Pros Cons The Li-Po 5,000mAh battery ensures that the battery life is long The technology updates can be better It has a full HD resolution screen with a high aspect ratio The refresh rate is low The robust processor enables seamless operations

4. Vivo Y35 One of the stunning features of the Vivo Y35 is the 44W FlashCharge that enables your phone to regain sufficient power or charge up to 70% of the battery within 34 minutes. But most importantly, your phone's power consumption is regulated by the Vivo Energy Guardian - an AI power-saving technology. Now, enjoy over 400 minutes of video streaming and nearly 9 rounds of video games with just one charge. In addition, the Snapdragon 680 6nm processor guarantees optimum performance, helping you manage multiple apps smoothly at a time. One new feature is the Audio Booster Mode which gives you the freedom of exceeding your default maximum volume. Moreover, enjoy clear and immersive visuals with the smooth 6.58-inch display. Lastly, the professional camera delivers high-definition pictures all time with sharp details. Specifications: ●OS: Funtouch OS 12 ●Cellular technology: 4G ●Camera: 50MP main camera &16MP HD selfie camera ●RAM: 8GB ●In-built storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Available in 5G options It does not offer micro SD card support Huge battery with fast charging support Default brightness display The triple-rear camera is available The 5G variant comes with a dual-rear camera Latest Android 11 with custom UI features Wireless charging is not provided Gyro EIS for stable video recording

5. Vivo Y15 Available in stunning aqua blue and burgundy red variants, the Y15 is one of the most budget-friendly phones in the Vivo range. Equipped with an impressive 5000 mAh battery, the phone also features 64GB of internal storage. Moreover, with 4GB RAM, it would allow you to store and manage multiple apps effortlessly. The 16MP front camera allows you to capture delicate facial details and the AI-powered wide-angle camera extends the view to 120°, enabling you to click stunning images. Specifications: ●OS: Android 9.0 ●Cellular technology: 4G ●Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera | 16MP front camera ●RAM: 4GB ●In-built storage: 64GB

Pros Cons Dedicated internal storage Not suitable for gamers Long battery life Heavy usage may lead to heating issues Good value for money The brightness display and refresh rate are set to default Decent daylight images It does not come with Gorilla glass protection

6. Vivo Y53s The smartphone Vivo Y53 comes with a high-definition display and refresh rate. It has a great camera that captures super detailed images in landscape and portrait mode. Moreover, the 16MP front camera allows you to capture yourself flawlessly, regardless of the lighting. The updated features of the phone help you customise the user interface. In addition, it has a MediaTek chipset that makes the experience seamless. Most importantly, the model supports 5G as well. Specifications: ●OS: Android 11 ●Cellular technology: 4G ●Camera: 64MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera ●RAM: 8GB ●In-built storage: 128GB

Pros Cons It is available in 4G and 5G versions The 5G variant does not support SD cards The Gyro EIS feature is available The image quality can be better The phone comes with fast charging support

Best features of Vivo 16MP front camera phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y33T 6.58" FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution Funtouch OS 12 with Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery Vivo Y75 5G 6.58" FHD+ Display Funtouch OS. 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery Vivo Y50 6.53-inch FHD+ iView display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution Funtouch OS 10 (Based on Android v10) operating system with 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor 5000mAH lithium-ion battery Vivo Y35 6.58" inch FHD + LCD Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 2408×1080 pixels, Water Drop Notch Design FunTouch OS 12 Fast Charging: 44W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery Vivo Y15 6.35-inch with 720 x 1544 pixels resolution Android Pie v9.0 operating system with MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core processor 5000mAH lithium-ion battery Vivo Y53s 6.58 inches FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11 with Helio G80 Octa-core processor 18W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery

Best value for money Vivo 16MP front camera phone The list of Vivo mobiles is extensive. Among others, the Vivo Y33T offers the best value for money. It is slim, with a flat frame, and a premium body giving the phone an extraordinary look at an affordable price. The lightweight mobile can be carried easily while you are travelling. The high-definition display offers the most vibrant shades whenever you are streaming platforms like YouTube or Netflix. Moreover, it has a light blue filter for eye protection. The mobile phone can capture pristine clear, high-definition photos. In addition, an extended RAM helps you keep extra apps running smoothly. Best overall Vivo 16MP front camera phone Of all the top-class Vivo 16MP Front Camera Phones, the best is Vivo Y35. It has a great camera and offers magnificent features, making it perfect. The 50 MP camera has a larger sensor that always delivers industry-leading 50Mp HD images. At a low price of Rs.22,999, you can experience the beauty of rear camera video EIS, snapdragon 680 6nm platform, and 5000mAh battery life. Moreover, you can keep the mobile on standby for 2 days without charging. How to find the perfect Vivo 16MP front camera phone? Needless to say, the top-rated e-commerce giant, Amazon, is the best platform where you can buy a smartphone. However, you must consider various factors before buying the final product, to ensure your purchase never goes wrong. Certain aspects to be gauged while choosing your favourite phone: the model, brand, features, specifications, pros & cons, and the budget. It is always better to grab a phone with high RAM and in-built storage. Also, avail of discounts and bank offers to maximize your savings on the purchase. Customer review is another factor to look out for. Best Vivo 16MP front camera phone price list

S.no Product Price 1. Vivo Y33T Rs.22,990 2. Vivo Y75 5G Rs.25,990 3. Vivo Y50 Rs.20,999 4. Vivo Y35 Rs.22,999 5. Vivo Y15 Rs.14,000 6. Vivo Y53s Rs. 19,999