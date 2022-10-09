Story Saved
Vivo 5G mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 09, 2022 22:22 IST
Summary:

The download speeds on 5G phones are 10 times faster than 4G devices, which means users won't experience buffering; whether they are streaming music, watching videos or browsing the internet, this 5G smartphone will provide them with an immersive and fantastic experience.

product info
Vivo 5G mobile phones

Vivo is the latest and most advanced mobile phone on the market. Their launch of 5G smartphones provides ultra-fast internet speeds, crystal-clear call quality, and an incredible design that is sure to turn your head!

With its edge-to-edge display and sleek design models, Vivo phones were made for those who want the best. The primary purpose of this brand is to ensure the users need not worry about running out of storage space issues as the mobile comes with expandable memory and a microSD card. We have a compiled list of the best Vivo 5G Mobile Phones. Hurry and grab yours!

Best Vivo 5G mobile phones

1.Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy)

The Vivo Y75 5G mobile phone is one of the latest offerings by Vivo and provides an excellent storage capacity with expandable memory. The phone is a great purchase with a dual sim and a bright display.

Specifications:

  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery
  • OS: ‎Fun touch OS 12
  • Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Other camera features: ‎Rear, front
  • Colour: ‎Glowing galaxy

ProsCons
  • Large battery life for extended use
  • Limited availability
  • Brilliant display quality
  • Relatively expensive
cellpic
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off 21,990 25,990
Buy now

2. Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz)

One of the latest models from Vivo, this phone comes with many attractive features and specifications, like a high controlling processor and robust external speakers. The phone also has a powerful camera that takes excellent clear images. It is available in two colour shades.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi
  • OS: ‎Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.1
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery
  • Other camera features: ‎rear, front
  • Colour: ‎Sunset Jazz
ProsCons
  • Powerful processor
  • Expensive model
  • Fast charging support
  • Lack of expandable memory as compared to the price
cellpic
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
16% off 23,500 27,990
Buy now

3. Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold)

The brand new Vivo V23 5G features a great design and is available in two different shades. Its built-up quality is top-notch. The smartphone delivers impeccable performance when it comes to downloading videos or browsing the internet, even if you want to play games.

Specifications:

  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery
  • OS: ‎Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11.1
  • Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Other camera features: ‎rear, front
  • Colour: ‎‎Sunshine gold
ProsCons
  • Powerful processor
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Bright and sharp display features
  • Too highly priced
cellpic
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
9% off 29,990 32,990
Buy now

4. VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark)

This new smartphone from Vivo offers good value for money. With outstanding camera features, this phone can be a classy buy who wants to use a phone with a sleek and elegant design, large display screen as well powerful processor that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Additionally, the model is available in three different shades.

Specifications:

  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery
  • OS: ‎‎Android 11.1 based Fun touch OS 11.1
  • Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Other camera features: ‎rear, front
  • Colour: Neon spark
ProsCons
  • Commanding processor
  • No IP rating for dust or water resistance
  • Powerful camera
  • No wireless charging support
cellpic
VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
17% off 27,349 32,990
Buy now

5. Vivo T1 5G

Amongst all the new launches from Vivo with their 5G connectivity, this mobile is available at an affordable price tag and with some of the coolest features like the great sound quality and, more importantly, its super-fast Snapdragon processor. It makes it a handy phone within budget for daily use and can be an excellent option for any individual.

Specifications:

  • Batteries: ‎‎1 A batteries
  • OS: ‎‎Qualcomm snapdragon 695 Processor
  • Connectivity technologies: Cellular
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Other camera features: ‎Rear, front
  • Colour: Rainbow fantasy

ProsCons
  • Robust OS
  • Limited storage capacity
  • Good camera quality
  • Average battery life
cellpic
vivo T1 5G (Starlight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)#JustHere
10% off 18,799 20,990
Buy now

6. Vivo V23e 5G

This phone can be the best buy for anyone who wants to capture great images as it features a compelling camera. It also has a great storage capacity, so you can download or click as many videos or pictures as you want.

Specifications:

  • Product dimensions: 15.24 x 7.62 x 1 cm; 520 Grams
  • OS: ‎‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
  • Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Other camera features: ‎Rear, front
  • Colour: Midnight blue
ProsCons
  • Excellent rear camera system with four sensors
  • Battery life could be better
  • Great mobile with high-speed data and downloads
  • No official IP rating for dust or water resistance
cellpic
Vivo V23e 5G (128, 8GB Midnight Blue, New)
21% off 21,990 27,999
Buy now

7.Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold)

With its contemporary look, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is an amazing mobile phone with all advanced features like a powerful camera and fast processor. The phone is equipped with a powerful battery that boosts its battery life magnificently. This is perhaps the most expensive among the other 5G Vivo smartphones on the market.

Specifications:

  • Connectivity technologies: Cellular
  • OS: ‎‎‎Android 12
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium polymer battery
  • Other camera features: ‎Rear, front
  • Colour: Sunshine gold
ProsCons
  • Superb camera 
  • Expensive
  • Amazing battery life
  • The display is not as bright as compared to the price
cellpic
Vivo V23 Pro 5G(Sunshine Gold, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic)

Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic) smartphone has just been released and has already proved as an immensely popular choice. The phone can handle any task thrown at it without slowing down and delivers outstanding performanceand steady battery life.

Specifications:

  • Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium-Ion battery
  • OS: ‎‎‎Android 11 - Fun touch OS 11.1
  • Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Other camera features: ‎Rear, front
  • Colour: Prism magic

ProsCons
  • Cost-effective
  • Limited colour options
  • Decent Battery Backup
 
cellpic
Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
4% off 23,990 24,990
Buy now

3 Best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy)18W fast charging with 5000 mAhOS: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11)Cellular Technology:5G
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz)

Other camera features: ‎Rear, Front

Form factor: ‎BarColour ‎Sunset Jazz
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold)

4200 mAh Lithium Battery

Mediatek Dimensity 920 ProcessorConnector type: 3.5mm jack 
VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark)Display technology AMOLEDOther display features: ‎WirelessDevice interface - primary: Touchscreen
Vivo T1 5G

Colour: Assorted

Battery Power Rating: 24 Milliamp HoursWhat's in the box: Phone Case
Vivo V23e 5G

Special features: Proximity Sensor, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Accelerometer, Light Sensor

Display technology: ‎AMOLEDOther display feature: Wireless
Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold)Other camera features: ‎FrontAudio Jack ‎3.5 mmForm factor: Bar
Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic)

Other camera features: Rear, Front

Form factor: ‎BarColour: ‎Prism Magic

Best value for money Vivo 5G mobile phones

The race to 5G is on, and Vivo is one of the front runners. The Chinese company has recently released several 5G smartphones, and Amazon has some of the best collections for you.

With Vivo bringing 5G to more people across the globe, it's a new line-up of budgeted smartphones. At MWC 2020, the company unveiled the Vivo Y70s and the Vivo S1 Pro, both of which support 5G connectivity.

The Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz) can be an excellent model to choose from, with a starting price of just Rs. 21,000. With this price, you get a phone with a large screen display, a powerful and high-speed processor, a great battery life and many more features. It is one of the finest Vivo 5G mobile phones you can purchase.

Best overall Vivo 5G mobile phones on Amazon

You can't stay ahead of the curve if you don’t have a 5G network. The future is here, and it's faster than ever. But which 5G phone is the best overall in the list mentioned above?

Though priced a bit high, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold) is the most outstanding smartphone, with incredible features starting from an excellent camera and high-speed processor. Plus, the phone looks elegant and is lightweight. If you're looking for something more premium and classy, this smartphone from Vivo with 5G technology is considered a great option.

How to find the perfect Vivo 5G mobile phones?

Whether you want a large display or something lightweight and easy to carry, the Vivo 5G mobile phone has all features that will meet your needs. First, decide which features are most important as per your usage. Then compare them side by side with other existing models of similar categories on different platforms.

Another thing to consider is the price you are willing to spend on a new phone. Vivo 5G mobile phones are expensive because of being equipped with the latest technology.

Once you have narrowed your choices down, it is time to start shopping around. Compare prices and features of different models before making your final decision. This way, you can be sure you are getting the best possible deal on your new Vivo 5G mobile phone.

List Of the Vivo 5G mobile phones (September 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy)Rs. 21,990
2.Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz)Rs.21,989
3.Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold)Rs. 29,599
4.VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark)Rs. 24,800
5.Vivo T1 5GRs. 18,799
6.Vivo V23e 5GRs. 23,220
7.Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold)Rs. 43,000
8.Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic)Rs. 23,990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

