Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Vivo 6 GB RAM mobile phones: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 08, 2022 16:00 IST
Summary:

Last year saw Vivo become the mobile phone brand that sold the most units in China, which is a fantastic feat in itself. But what Vivo has been able to do in the Indian market within a short span of a few years has been nothing short of extraordinary. We have you covered if you want a Vivo mobile phone with a minimum of 6GB RAM. Please continue reading to learn more about our favourite choices.

product info
Vivo 6 GB RAM mobile phones

In the Indian smartphone market, Vivo has quickly become a household name. By successfully launching multiple high-quality devices, Vivo has carved out a unique niche for itself in the market. Vivo has shifted its previously offline-only approach to include an increased emphasis on online sales. BBK Electronics, Vivo's parent company, has captured over 40% of the Indian smartphone market. And there's no denying Vivo's role in BBK's meteoric rise to prominence.

Are you looking for a Vivo mobile phone with 6GB or more RAM? In that case, you won't need to look any further to get exactly what you're looking for. This article shall serve as a complete guide for anyone looking to purchase a Vivo mobile phone with more than 6GB RAM.

If you are looking for a mobile phone with a good amount of RAM, then you should consider getting a Vivo 6GB RAM mobile phone. There are different types of Vivo 6GB RAM phones available on Amazon, and in this article, we will be looking at the best options.

1. Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is one of the best phones in the market, with a long-lasting battery, a powerful processor, and an excellent camera. It has a 6.39-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has 6GB of RAM.

It has 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 3,700 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with all the standard connectivity options, such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It measures 157x74x8mm and weighs 185 grams.

Specifications:

Display: 6.39-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Rear camera: 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel

Front camera: 32-megapixel

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C

Fingerprint sensor: Yes

Face unlock: Yes

Dimensions: 157x74x8mm

Weight: 185 grams

Battery: 3,700

ProsCons
Excellent performanceNo headphone jack
Good camera qualityAverage battery life
Attractive designA bit expensive
cellpic
Vivo V15 Pro (Topaz Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off 25,000 29,000
Buy now

2. Vivo V11 Pro

The Vivo V11 Pro is an excellent phone for those looking for a mid-range device with some high-end features. The phone has a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor powers it, and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo V11 Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera for selfies. The Vivo V11 Pro runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3,400 mAh battery powers it. It measures 155.97 x 75.63 x 7.89mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 156 grams.

Specifications:

Display:6.41-inch

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)

Rear cameras: 12MP + 5MP

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 3,400 mAh

OS: Funtouch OS 4.5 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo)

Dimensions: 155.97 x 75.63 x 7.89mm

Weight: 163 grams

ProsCons
In-display fingerprint sensorNo 3.5 mm headphone jack
8-megapixel selfie cameraNo water or dust resistance rating
3,400 mAh batteryNo wireless charging
cellpic
(Renewed) Vivo V11 Pro 1804 (Supernova Red, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer
10% off 25,999 28,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y31

The next-gen Y Series phone has arrived. The Vivo Y31 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 610 octa-core processor and a massive 5000 mAh battery. With its fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and impressive camera system, the Vivo Y31 is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable smartphone that doesn’t compromise on features.

If you're into photography, you'll be pleased to know that the Y31 comes with an AI Triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP+2MP+2MP. So, whether you're taking photos of your friends or capturing landscapes, the Vivo Y31 will let you do it in style.

Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 610

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Camera: AI Triple rear camera (48MP+2MP+2MP)

ProsCons
Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protectionNo wireless charging
6GB RAMNon-removable battery
48-megapixel dual rear camera setupAverage battery life
cellpic
Vivo Y31 (Racing Black, 6GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
26,999
Buy now

4. Vivo X21

The Vivo X21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a great set of features. It has a 6.28-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor powers the phone, and it comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone has 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo X21 has a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

A 3260 mAh battery powers the Vivo X21, and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Specifications:

Display: 6.28-inch (1080x2280)

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP

Front camera: 12MP

Battery capacity: 3260 mAh

Operating system: Android 8.1 Oreo

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G

Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Dimensions (mm): 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89

ProsCons
Accelerometer No 3.5mm headphone jack
Ambient light sensorNo water or dust resistance rating
12MP + 5MPNo wireless charging
cellpic
Vivo X21 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Vivo U20

This Vivo 6GB RAM smartphone is one of the most popular phones in India right now. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and an Adreno 640 GPU. The phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display.

This Vivo phone is also available in the 4GB RAM variant. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes16MP+8MP+2MP. The front camera is of 16MP. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie.


Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM: 4GB / 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Display: 6.53-inch full HD+

ProsCons
- Adreno 640 GPUNo microSD card support
- 5,000 mAh battery 
- Triple rear camera setup 
cellpic
Vivo U20 (Racing Black, Snapdragon 675 AIE, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
29% off 15,000 21,000
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo V15 ProDisplay: 6.39-inch full HD+ 

Super AMOLED

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

RAM: 6GB
Vivo V11 ProProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 256GB)Rear cameras: 12MP + 5MP
Vivo Y31Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 610Storage: 128GBCamera: AI Triple rear camera (48MP+2MP+2MP)
Vivo X21Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

Opertaing ystem: Android 8.1 Oreo

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G

Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Dimensions (mm): 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89

Vivo U20Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675Display: 6.53-inch full HD+Battery: 5,000 mAh

Best value for money

On our list, the best value-for-money phone is Vivo V15 Pro. Its features include 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera, a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with AI Face Beauty, 6.39-inch capacitive touchscreen, 128GB storage expandable up to 256GB, and a 3700 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Best overall

On our list, the best overall phone is the Vivo U20. Its features include a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilisation, a 16MP selfie camera, a 6.53-inch screen, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor, and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging.

How to find the perfect Vivo 6 GB RAM mobile phone

Among all the phones on this list, here’s how you can choose the best 6GB RAM mobile phone from Vivo:

  1. RAM: Your requirements should be the top concern. Knowing what kinds of features you value most in a mobile device is essential before making a purchase. After deciding to put RAM first, you should make adjustments accordingly. Not all RAM is the same, and several variations are available, including LPDDR5 and LPDDR5x.
  2. Processor: Smartphone performance would suffer significantly if you had access to a lot of storage space but still have a slow processor. Make sure your computer has a processor that can do the job. You can choose from these excellent smartphones based on the specifications that matter most to you.
  3. Additional features: Most people who purchase smartphones highly value having a high-quality camera, so you should also consider it. Depending on your needs, you may also want to consider features such as quick charging and an IP rating.

Products price list

Model namePrice
Vivo V15 Pro 25,000
Vivo V11 Pro 25,999
Vivo Y31 26,999
Vivo X21 20,490
Vivo U20 15,000

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Vivo 6 GB RAM mobile phones: The ultimate buyer’s guide

