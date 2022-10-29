Which is the best Air Purifier for your home? Here are the 10 best deals worth your money By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 29, 2022





Best Air purifier for home

Unlike in earlier years, the air that you breathe today is toxic due to increasing pollution. It can cause a number of respiratory diseases that can lead to serious or even fatal results. From smoke coming out of vehicles to crackers bursting during the festive season, there is absolutely no denying the fact that the air you breathe is heavily polluted. This polluted air is dangerous to breathe both outside and inside your home. Hence, it is crucial to filter the contaminated air with the use of the Best Air Purifier For Home. An air purifier filters the air by removing every dangerous particle from an indoor space to help you and your family breathe clean air. Best Air purifier for home . 1.Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier Designed to filter a room in just 12 minutes, the Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier comes with advanced technology. It automatically checks air quality with its Vitashield Intelligent purification technology and eliminates 99.97% airborne contaminants and 0.0003 microns from the air. This product has also been tested to remove airborne H1N1 virus and 99.99% pollen and house dust mites. Specifications Product weight: 5 kg

Filter type: HEPA

Product dimensions: 32.5 x 54.1 x 21.1 centimeters

Noise level: 32 dB

Control method: Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier with attached pre-filter, nano protect HEPA filter, active carbon filter and user manual

Power source: Electric

Available colours: White

Pros Cons 4 Stage Filtration process and activated carbon filter Not very effective for heavily polluted cities like Delhi Quiet NightSense auto-mode May require changing the filter in just a few months Availability of 3 auto modes: General, Allergen and NightSense

2. Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier The Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier is another Best Air Purifier For Home which protects the family with its special anti-virus green HEPA filter. It can remove 99.99% of allergens and viruses to ensure a protected indoor environment. What’s more? The air purifier features Smart Pollution Sensor that indicates real-time indoor air quality with its intuitive colours. Specifications Product weight: 6 kg and 780 g

Filter type: Green Anit-virus HEPA filter, ‎Pre-Filter and urethane carbon filter

Product dimensions: 25.4 x 42.4 x 52.7 centimeters

Noise level: 22 dB

Control method: Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, urethane carbon filter and HEPA filter, pre-filter, user manual and power cord (230 V, 50 Hz)

Power source: Electric

Available colours: White

Pros Cons Coway is known to have the biggest R&D center in air care Complaints about noise level Longest filter life (8500 Hours) May not be suitable to use in large rooms Filter cleaning and replacement indicator showing time to clean and change filters

3. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier Eureka Forbes has long attained a reputed position in the market for its wide range of home appliances. One such appliance is its Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier which is capable of efficiently eliminating H1N1 and other viruses. It is the Best Air Purifier For Home and office which has been certified by the Asthma Society of India. Specifications Product weight: 5 kg

Filter type: HEPA

Product dimensions: 17.2 x 32.5 x 51 centimeters

Noise level: 57 dB

Control method: Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier and user manual

Power source: Electricity

Available colours: Cool grey

Pros Cons Filtermaxx technology for maximum filtration and purification Complaints of filter getting easily clogged Prevents the breeding and growth of fungi and bacteria Complaints on after-sales service It is India’s first Swine Flu resistant filter to neutralise H1N1 virus and up to 0.08 microns

4. KENT Aura Room Air Purifier What makes KENT Aura Room Air Purifier another Best Air Purifier For Home in India is its highly efficient antibacterial coated HEPA filter technology, perfect to eliminate 99% of dust particles. It features a 3-stage mechanism and an in-built ironiser to improve air quality inside a room and to help you breathe in fresh air throughout the day and night. Specifications Product weight: 5 kg

Filter type: Activated carbon and HEPA filters

Product dimensions: 350 x 180 x 482 meters

Noise level: 50 dB

Control method: Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of Kent Aura air purifier and user guide

Power source: Corded electric

Available colours: White with pattern

Pros Cons Child lock feature to prevent any misuse Complaints of loud noise on maximum speed mode Filter change indicator Intelligent air quality monitoring

5. Mi Air Purifier 3 Featuring a 360-degree layer filtration technology with Smart APP Control for utmost convenience, the Mi Air Purifier 3 is an excellent buy. It is the Best Air Purifier For Home with a space of 484 sq.ft. of area rooms. The true HEPA filter with activated carbon filter is perfect to remove 99.97% air contamination, while the voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant allows you all the comfort to operate the system. Specifications Product weight: 4 kg 800 g

Filter type: HEPA

Product dimensions: 24 x 24 x 52 centimeters

Noise level: 31 dB

Control method: App and Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, air purifier filter and user manual

Power source: Corded electric

Available colours: White

Pros Cons 3-layer composite filtration with a true HEPA filter Complaints of high-level of noise Real-time AQI monitoring OLED touch display for different modes

6. Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier Also focusing on the convenience of usage and exceptional results, the Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier boasts a 3 Stage filtration process, ideal to eliminate particles such as PM 2.5, allergens, pollen, smoke and much more. This, too, is considered the Best Air Purifier For Home with a room size of up to 300 sq ft. Specifications Product weight: 5 kg 200 g

Filter type: Pre Filter

Product dimensions: 34.6 x 17.3 x 52.6 centimeters

Noise level: 42 dB

Control method: Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, user manual and remote

Power source: Electric

Available colours: White

Pros Cons Real time air quality monitoring with PM2.5 display Short cable for connecting 4 fan speeds with easy adjust technology Auto/Silent mode for a peaceful sleep

7. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 Another world-class air purifier by Philips, the PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 is designed to automatically sense air quality and quickly eliminate 99.97% of pollutants. Featuring a Vitashield Intelligent Purification, it is also the Best Air Purifier For Home to purify a standard room within 10 minutes! Specifications Product weight: 7 kg 700 g

Filter type: HEPA

Product dimensions: 24 x 35.9 x 55.8 centimeters

Noise level: 19 dB

Control method: Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, user manual and filters

Power source: Corded Electric

Available colours: White

Pros Cons 3 smart pre-setting modes: General, Allergen and Bacteria & Virus Filter not very efficient for highly polluted cities Smart Light Control for both AQI and UI Aerodynamic design for efficient airflow

8. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier Voltas Limited, one of the leading companies with expertise in air conditioning and cooling technology, is also appreciated for manufacturing some of the Best Air Purifier For Home today. The VAP26TWV Air Purifier in particular boasts an excellent 6-stage filtration to give you and your family the purest air to breathe. The air purifier also comes with a 3-step speed control, a dust sensor and filter change indicator. Specifications Product wBest Air Purifier For HomBest Air Purifier For Homeight: 4 kg 600 g

Filter type: Pre-filter and activated carbon filter

Product dimensions: 7.3 x 13 x 19.7 Centimeters

Noise level: 30 dB

Control method: Touch

Included Items: 1 uni each of air purifier and a user manual

Power source: Electric

Available colours: White

Pros Cons 6 Stage Filtration Complaints of AQI indicator not functioning properly Dust Sensor and 3-Step Speed Control Complaints of high level of noise Child protection mode

9. Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 Also the Best Air Purifier For Home by Philips, this particular machine may be a little more expensive than others, but it serves as an air purifier, fan and heater. It comes with 3 layer HEPA filtration system to expertly eliminate allergens, pollutants and viruses by 99.95%. The 350-degree rotating fan ensures the spread of clean air across the space and the AQI sensor detects particles while displaying it in real-time. Specifications Product weight: 4 kg 900 g

Filter type: Activated Carbon

Product dimensions: 25 x 25 x 59 centimeters

Noise level: 61 dB

Control method: Remote and Touch

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, user manual and magnetic remote

Power source: Corded electric

Available colours: Metallic black

Pros Cons 3-layer HEPA filtration to remove 99.95 % of unwanted particles No negative reviews received till date Air quality sensor that expertly detects up to 2.5 µm particles Magnetic remote control for convenience

10. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier What makes Dyson one of the best brands in the world for its appliances is its series of smart technology features and stylish look. The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier too features intelligent purification that automatically removes 99.95% of PM 0.1 allergens and pollutants from the air. It also comes with 2 intelligent sensors that monitor air quality changes and purifiers the air accordingly. Also, the vacuum-sealed 360° glass HEPA filter and tris-coated activated carbon filter ensure the harmful pollutants do not get released into the room again. Specifications Product weight: 6 kg and 650 g

Filter type: Activated Carbon

Product dimensions: 20 x 18.5 x 102.2 centimeters

Noise level: 64.4 dB

Control method: Voice

Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, composite filter, remote control and operating manual

Power source: Electric

Available colours: White/Silver

Pros Cons Smart control with Dyson Link app No negative reviews received till date Certified asthma and allergy friendly 90 degrees air oscillation and circulation

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier 4 Stage Filtration process Quiet NightSense auto-mode ECARF certified Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier Longest filter life of 8500 hours Filter cleaning and replacement indicator 7 years warranty on motor Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier Filtermaxx technology India’s first Swine Flu resistant filter 5 years warranty on motor KENT Aura Room Air Purifier Intelligent air quality monitoring Filter change indicator 1 year warranty Mi Air Purifier 3 3-layer composite filtration Real-time AQI monitoring 1 year warranty Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier 4 easy adjustment fan speeds Real-time AQI monitoring 1 year warranty Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 3 smart pre-setting modes Smart AQI and UI Light Control 2 years warranty Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier 6 Stage Filtration Dust Sensor 1 year warranty Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 3-layer HEPA filtration Smart AQI sensor 1 year warranty Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Smart Dyson Link app control 90 degrees air oscillation and circulation 2 years warranty

Best value for money Air Purifier The best value air purifier for a home at a budget-friendly price and offering excellent results is the KENT Aura Room Air Purifier.It is the Best Air Purifier For Home at a good price because it features highly efficient antibacterial coated HEPA filter technology that can kill 99% dust particles. Overall best Air Purifier for home The best overall air purifier is Philips 3-in-1 air purifier, fan & heater AMF220/65. Costing ₹26,999 and coming with a 1-year warranty, 3-layer HEPA filtration system, 350-degree rotating fan and AQI sensor, it is definitely the best buy. How to Find the best Air Purifier for home Finding the Best Air Purifier For Home can be a challenge only if you are not thorough with your research. With the rising state of pollution, you can find dozens of brands offering the best air purifiers with advanced technological features, convenient operation, and exceptional filtration systems that can eliminate all kinds of viruses and bacteria in the air. Remember, buying an air purifier is crucial today, especially if you reside in a heavily polluted city. It can help you and your family breathe cleaner air inside, keeping all at bay from serious health issues of asthma and other respiratory diseases. Products price list

S.no Air Purifiers for home Price (Starts from) 1. Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier ₹ 8,999 2. Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier ₹ 14,400 3. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier ₹ 8,784 4. KENT Aura Room Air Purifier ₹ 8,599 5. Mi Air Purifier 3 ₹ 10,999 6. Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier ₹ 10,023 7. Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 ₹ 14,999 8. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier ₹ 7,779 9. Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 ₹ 26,999 10. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier ₹ 27,900

