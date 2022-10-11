Story Saved
Xiaomi 256 GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Get all the information you need to choose the best Xiaomi 256GB internal memory mobile phones. Our expert reviews and ratings will help you find the best phone.

product info
Smartphones, produced by Xiaomi, are known for their exceptional performance and value for money. Those with 256gb internal memory come with high-end features.

Compared to other major manufacturers, smartphones produced by Xiaomi are commended for their exceptional performance and value for money. We have compiled a list of the best Xiaomi 256GB internal memory mobile phones. This exclusive guide will help you make an informed purchase decision.

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB/256GB)

The Xiaomi 12 Pro represents the absolute best Xiaomi has to offer in terms of performance and design. As a high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro exceeds all expectations. Xiaomi asserts that it has increased its attention on reliability while including sufficient high-end features. If you are looking for a powerhouse that is equally dependable in the camera and design department, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a great choice.

Specifications:

Display: 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Antutu: 968,607)

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4600 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 50 MP (f/1.9) telephoto sensor, 50 MP(f/2.2) ultrawide lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 18 minutes)

ProsCons
Elegant design and displayMediocre results with the Telephoto lens
Best-in-class charging speedsLacks a formal IP rating
Beautiful pictures from the primary cameraThrottling problem as in every phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)| Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
31% off 58,999 84,999
Buy now

2. Mi 10

The Mi 10 makes for an interesting offering. This phone's curved front and rear glass add a stylish touch. The glossy surface makes it aesthetically pleasing. The Mi 10 5G has the most flagship specs but no IP certification. It has a water-repellent P2i coating, so it should survive accidental splashes. In terms of performance, the Mi 10 does not disappoint despite being somewhat older than the other phones on this list with its 8GB RAM.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and 650 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4780 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 13 MP (f/2.4) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

ProsCons
Elegant OLED display with 90hz refresh rateFront camera could be improved
Strong performance with Snapdragon 865b 5GLacks a formal IP rating
Great camera qualityA telephoto lens is strongly missed
cellpic
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
8% off 54,999 59,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (12GB/256GB)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is an improvement over the Mi 10T Pro in every measurable way. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 120W charger, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC update, and an AMOLED screen that supports Dolby Vision. While it does come at a higher price than the standard Mi 11T, this new model is a great addition to the Mi 11 lineup.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 120W (100% charging in 17 minutes)

ProsCons
Support for ultra-fast 120W fast chargingHard to reach the biometric scanner
Superb build qualityThrottling issues similar to all phones with Snapdragon 888 processor
Support for 13 5G bandsLacks support for wireless charging
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
30% off 34,999 49,999
Buy now

4. Mi 11X Pro 5G

With OnePlus having deviated from its original vision of producing only flagship killers, Xiaomi has taken over the wheel. The Mi 11X Pro is as powerful as any other phone with the Snapdragon 888 processor. With an amazing camera setup and a host of other flagship-grade features, the Mi 11X Pro 5G offers an incredible value proposition.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4520 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) telephoto macro lens

Front Camera: 20 MP(f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 52 minutes)

ProsCons
 Elegant design Underpowered processor
 Power-packed performance Overpriced
 Stunning display Support for only 33W fast charging
cellpic
(Renewed) Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera
34% off 32,999 49,999
Buy now

5. Redmi K50i 5G

Given Xiaomi's inconsistent pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G makes several notable design choices to set itself apart from other mid-range smartphones. However, its performance is far superior to that of its rivals and is on par with that of premium smartphones.

Specifications:

Display: 6.6-inch FFS LCD panel with 144hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision, and 650 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5080 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP( f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (50% in 15 minutes, 100% in 46 minutes)

ProsCons
Exceptional performanceBland design
144hz refresh rate displayLCD panel
Great battery lifeMediocre low-light photography results
cellpic
Redmi K50i 5G (Quick Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display | Alexa Built-in
22% off 27,999 35,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Xiaomi's Note Pro series isn't as appealing as it was before the arrival of 5G. There isn't enough power in the Snapdragon 695 processor to record 4K video or HDR, and the camera setup isn't perfect. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is excellent but doesn't set the standard in its class. Even though its novelty has worn off, it's still a decent low-priced Android option. However, the Note 11 Pro + 5G is an excellent option if you are looking for a great mid-range phone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 108 MP(f/1.9) wide angle lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.5)

Fast Charging: Yes, 67W (100% charge in 42 minutes)

ProsCons
Super AMOLED displayOverpriced
Stereo speakers setupUnderpowered processor
67W fast chargingNo support for Android 12
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
18% off 20,499 24,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi 256gb internal memory mobile at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 12 Pro(12GB/256GB)Rs. 66,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB/256GB)Rs. 62,999
Mi 10Rs. 54,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(12GB/256GB)Rs. 33,240
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(8GB/256GB)Rs. 39,999
Mi 11X Pro 5GRs. 32,999
Redmi K50i 5GRs. 28,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 24,999

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB/256GB)12GB RAMQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 proces120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging
 Mi 10Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor108 MP rear cameraUp to 12GB of RAM
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (12GB/256GB)Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor12GB RAM120W fast charging
Mi 11X Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G48 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Redmi K50i 5GMediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor64 MP rear camera67W fast charging
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G108 MP rear cameraQualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G67W fast charging

Best value for money

According to our research, the Redmi K50i 5G is the most cost-effective option on our list. The phone's 6.6-inch FFS LCD panel boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility, Dolby Vision decoding, and 650 nits of peak brightness. With 256GB storage and the power-packed Dimensity 8100 processor, the K50i will not disappoint you when it comes to performance.

Best overall

The best overall phone on our list is the Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB/256GB). It has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120hz adaptive refresh rate, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 1500 nits peak brightness.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 256GB internal memory mobile phones

Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It is essential to think about the specific ways in which you put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

Battery life: It is expected that premium smartphones would have a screen-on duration of 6+ hours. A higher battery capacity is helpful, especially for power users. Some midrange and high-end smartphones have screen-on times of more than 10 hours. Even with constant use, the phone should last around 24 hours. It would help if you could verify online battery testing reports before purchasing.

Processor: The processor, often called the chipset or the system-on-a-chip (SoC), is the central nervous system of your smartphone. A powerful SoC can benefit your phone's performance and other features such as image processing.

Display panel: The display panel is a critical consideration for most users. Despite being vital to your ownership experience, the resolution must not be the only thing you are gunning for. While QHD displays produce more precise images, the difference between FHD and QHD is subtle, especially to the untrained eye. It is also essential to check whether your phone has screen protection on your device. The screen will be well protected by Gorilla 5 and 6, featured in most current smartphones.

Storage: Lower-end phones typically have 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas flagships have 128GB to 512GB. Almost everyone transfers every GB of data from their old phones to their new ones. To have enough capacity for your data and apps, we recommend 128GB or greater. Look for phones that have expandable storage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

