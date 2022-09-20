Xiaomi mobile phones

The Xiaomi Corporation is a technology company based in Haidian District, Beijing, China. It is the 4th largest phone manufacturer worldwide, with many brands and labels under it. It never fails to surprise us with its amazing research and development of different products. Xiaomi 2GB RAM phones are extremely budget-friendly and have much to offer customers. Here is a representation of the list of best Xiaomi 2GB RAM Mobile phones that offers its customers wonders at a friendly budget. 1. Redmi 9A Sport This Redmi model has a display of 6.53 inches (16.58 centimeters) with HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with an AI portrait feature. This phone's charge is comparatively slower than the other phones, but the Battery and longevity are good. The phone comes in various colors, like coral green, metallic blue, and carbon black. The price ranges from Rs. 5,999 to around Rs. 6,999. Furthermore, it consists of a media Tek Helio G25 Octa-core processor. Specifications: OS- ‎ MIUI 12

MIUI 12 RAM- 2 GB

2 GB Product dimensions- ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)

1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included) Item model number- Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9A Sport Special features- Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual_Sim, Camera

Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual_Sim, Camera Battery power rating- 5000

5000 Phone standby time (with data)- 576 Hours

576 Hours Manufacturer- Redmi

Redmi Country of origin- ‎India

‎India Item weight- 194 g

Pros Cons HP + IPS display Selfie Camera megapixels are lower Modern design Slightly heavier 194g 13 MP rear camera Slow charging It can be used for long hours

2. Redmi 6A (Rose Gold, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) The Redmi 6A is a nicely loaded phone with good features at a budget-friendly price. The phone's performance is good because its Battery (ample battery capacity) lasts for long hours; the cameras are also good enough to capture high-quality images that are perfectly picturesque and have the PowerVR GE8300 graphics. The exhibit screen resolution is 270 x 1440 pixels with different connectivity Options such as 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. are included within the features. The memory slot is expandable up to 256 GB, and the device consists of inbuilt storage of 32 GB. Specifications: OS: ‎Android 8.1

‎Android 8.1 RAM: ‎2 GB

‎2 GB Product dimensions: ‎14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm

‎14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm Weight: 145 Grams

145 Grams Resolution: ‎1440 x 720 pixels

‎1440 x 720 pixels Other camera features: Rear and front

Rear and front Colour: Rose Gold

Rose Gold Battery power rating: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh Manufacturer: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Item weight: ‎145 g

Pros Cons Great Camera quality No fingerprint sensor Decent storage 5MP only for the front camera Ample Battery Lightweight

3. Redmi 8A (Midnight Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) The storage and Battery of this model are decent; it has an inbuilt storage of 32GB and can be expanded to 512 GB. The Megapixels of the front and back cameras are 8 and 12, respectively. The cameras ensure to click good quality images that are well presented. The quality performance of the phone is mainly driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, which holds Cortex A53 quad-core processors. Redmi 8A scores very high on an affordable budget, design, and battery life. Lastly, the design is powered by a 5000mAh Battery that makes it even more exquisite and noteworthy. Specifications: RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Internal storage: 32 GB

32 GB Expandable storage : 512 GB

: 512 GB Resolution: 1520 x 720 Pixels

1520 x 720 Pixels Screen protection: Gorilla Glass 5

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor type: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor core: Octa Core

Octa Core Display size: 6.22 inch (15.8 cm)

6.22 inch (15.8 cm) Product dimensions: ‎15.6 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm

‎15.6 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm Weight: 190 Grams

190 Grams Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Battery type: Li-polymer

Li-polymer Resolution type: HD+

HD+ Manufacturer: Xiaomi

Pros Cons Fast charging Bloatware and spam Long-lasting Battery Average performance Good cameras

4. Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 2GB RAM, SD 632, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery) The Redmi 7 comes in an attractive design that caters to the buyer's aesthetic needs. Other than just looks, this phone has a lot to serve. It has a 4000mAh battery that allows two days of use without repeated charging. The 15.9 cm display comes with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The HD+ Dot Notch Display creates an amazing experience for the viewers who watch videos and movies on this phone. This phone also has the fancy feature of an AI face unlock system that can instantly recognize a person's face. The AI-powered portrait mode clicks the perfect shot and creates moments. Specifications: RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Internal storage: 32 GB

32 GB Memory card slot type: Dedicated Slot

Dedicated Slot Resolution: 720 x 1520 Pixels

720 x 1520 Pixels Display size: 15.9 cm (6.26 inch)

15.9 cm (6.26 inch) Operating system: Android Pie 9.0

Android Pie 9.0 Processor core: Octa Core

Octa Core Battery capacity: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Manufacturer: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Item weight: 180 g

Pros Cons Splashproof Not good display brightness Aesthetic design Good battery life Nice performance

5. Redmi 7A (Matte Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) This phone provides a comfortable visual experience and delivers a very good and strong performance along with nice battery backup and storage. It comes with a fingerprint scanner which successfully secures the users' privacy and prevents the phone from being unlocked. The aspect ratio is 19:9, and the screen is made of Gorilla glass V5. To top everything up, this phone has a 12MP, coupled with a 2MP sensor that clicks amazing photos. The front camera has a resolution of 8MP with a screen flash. The external memory slot can expand via a memory card up to 512 GB. Specifications: RAM: ‎2 GB

‎2 GB Processor core: Octa Core

Octa Core OS: Android 9.0

Android 9.0 Primary clock speed: 1.8 GHz

1.8 GHz Resolution: 1440 x 720 pixels

1440 x 720 pixels Product dimensions: 14.6 x 1 x 7 cm

14.6 x 1 x 7 cm Weight: 165 Grams

165 Grams Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer

‎1 Lithium Polymer Battery power: 4000mAh

4000mAh Manufacturer: ‎Redmi

‎Redmi Country of origin: ‎India

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport media Tek Helio G25 Octa-core processor Attractive model design Good battery performance Redmi 6A Good Battery (3000mAh) Performance Lightweight Nice storage, memory slot expandable up to 256 GB Redmi 8A Good cameras, Front camera 8MP, and back camera 12 MP Expansive expandable storage up to 512 GB 5000mAh Battery. Redmi 7 Splashproof Snapdragon 632 Gorilla glass 5 Redmi 7A Octa Core Processor 4000mAh Battery Expandable memory up to 512GB

Best value for money Out of the Xiaomi mentioned earlier 2 GB RAM Mobile Phones, we assume that Redmi 7A is the best value for money as it gives us a good battery, camera, and Octa-core at just Rs. 6979 only. All these features are under the belt of a reasonable and affordable price, and buyers will get a holistic benefit from buying this phone without a doubt. Best overall product Redmi 9A is probably the best overall product in the Xiaomi 2 GB RAM Mobile Phones list because it is undeniably the best to offer buyers. The product has a comprehensive and all-rounding capability with advanced features. The customers will certainly look like its attractive model design, good battery performance, and media Tek Helio G25 Octa-core processor. How to find the perfect product? Firstly, doing good market research or online research is crucial to finding the perfect product that matches one's needs and desires. In today's times, having an excellent social media presence is vital for many youngsters, so looking for a good camera is often important for many. Looking for good battery life is crucial as one seldom needs to charge the cell phone. We all want a mobile phone with a long-lasting battery so we can use the gadget to its optimum level. Lastly, looking for the OS or the CPU is also an essential criterion because their versions and speeds often change over time. We all need a phone that is relevant and updated at its best. Lastly, we should consider the budget and expenditure before buying a phone. It makes no sense if an individual buys a phone worth ₹20000 when he can get a similar phone at ₹10000.

S.no. Product Price 1. Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 6,999 2. Redmi 6A ₹ 7,490 3. Redmi 8A ₹ 6,499 4. Redmi 7 ₹ 6,999 5. Redmi 7A ₹ 7,100