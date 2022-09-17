Story Saved
Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 17, 2022 20:23 IST
Summary:

  • Xiaomi corporation is a Chinese consumer electronics brand that caters to people’s technological needs via its innovative services. Here are a few Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones that customers can opt for their use.

product info
Xiaomi corporation is a Chinese consumer electronics brand.

The Xiaomi corporation is a tech giant that has many brands and labels under it. It has its headquarters based in Haidian district, Beijing, China. It is the 4th largest phone manufacturer worldwide and never fails to surprise us with its amazing and innovative products. Here is a representation of the list of best Xiaomi 3GB Mobile phones that offers its customers wonders at a friendly budget.

1. Redmi Y3

The phone comes inside a package of a solid cardboard box, and the hind end of the box contains information on the phone's key features; the selfie camera is 32 MP, Qualcomm's snapdragon 632, 6.2-inch screen, and a 4000ms battery high-capacity battery with variant 3GB RAM and the furthermore contain internal storage of 32 GB.

Inside the package, a phone cover is provided with a manual and a guide, and the charger contains a micro-USB. The physical screen of the Redmi Y3 is a 6.2" IPS LCD. The luster of the Redmi Y3's back side is unfathomable; the smoothness is a pleasure to the tactile senses of anyone. The beautiful design adds to its excellent features and the presence of a google setup back cam of 12 +2 MP. Both fingerprints and face locks are available on this phone. Dedicated sim slots are provided on the right side of the phone. Therefore, it can be said without hesitation that this Redmi model is among the best purchases on the Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones list.

Product description:

  • Model number: Redmi Y3-cr
  • Brand: Redmi
  • CPU speed: 1.8 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity: 32 GB
  • RAM: 3GB
  • OS: Android 9.0
  • Wireless communication technologies: ‎Cellular
  • Product dimensions: 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams
  • Resolution: ‎1520 x 720
  • Battery power rating: 4000
  • Manufacturer: ‎Xiaomi
  • Country of origin: China
  • Item weight: 180 g
  • ASIN: B07Z7LKQ41
  • Date first available: 17 October 2019
ProsCons
Attractive model designIt does not have a very good back camera
23 MP selfie cameraAndroid 9.0 instead of 12.0
High-performance battery 
Internal storage 64GB 
cellpic
(Renewed) Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 3GB RAM, 32MP Selfie Camera, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
6,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 9A Sport

This is one of the best Xiaomi 3 GB RAM Mobile Phonesthat cost around Rs. 6999 to 7999. The magnificent Redmi 9A has a wider and broader display that ensures a magnificent and captivating viewing experience. The display is of high clarity that includes an HD+IPS display. It also has added health benefits as a TUV-certified reading mode that protects your eyes from the mobile rays.

The enhanced life span of the incredible 5000mAh ensures the highest use of the phone for two days. It comes in with an amazing 13MP primary AI camera and a 5MP AI selfie camera, which helps one lock the phone just by a look as it has AI unlock feature. The amazing 360 aura design is breathtaking, and it comes with the P2i nano-coating to protect the smartphone against water splashes and spills. This Redmi 3GB mobile phone

comes with 3 various colour options: metallic blue, coral green, and carbon black.

Product description:

  • Model number: Redmi 9A sport
  • OS: MIUI 12
  • Brand: Redmi
  • Display: 16.58 cm HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels
  • CPU speed: 2 GHz
  • Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with AI portrait| 5 MP front camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAH
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core
  • Memory: 3GB RAM
  • Storage: 32GB storage
  • Sim: Dual SIM (nano+nano) + Dedicated SD card slot
  • Product dimensions: 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm
  • Item weight: ‎194 g
  • Country of origin: ‎India
  • Manufacturer: ‎Redmi
  • ASIN: B09GFP3Z43
ProsCons
HP + IPS displayCamera megapixels are lower
Modern designSlightly heavier 194g
TUV-certified reading mode 
P2i nano-coating 
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
16% off 7,999 9,499
Buy now

3. Redmi 6 Pro (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage)

Coming next in the list of Xiaomi 3G RAM mobile phones in India, which range from an approximate price of Rs. 6999 to Rs.7999. It is a simple, compact phone with a standard plastic body and is a great functional device for under 10000.

Redmi aims to offer customers good functional features at a lower cost. The design of this product is simple and nothing out of the ordinary, but the phone's body is solid and can withstand scratches and bumps. There's the evident 5.84-inch display with a pixel density of 432 per inch. The brightness and viewing are pretty good, and the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

Product description:

  • Model name: Redmi 6 pro
  • Display : 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 IPS display,
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Internal storage: 32GB
  • Software: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Primary camera: 12MP+5MP AI dual rear camera with LED flash and PDAF including f/2.2aperture, and electronic image stabilization.
  • Battery: 4000mAh built-in battery
  • Secondary camera: 5MP, AI portraits
  • Dimensions: 149.33×71.68×8.75mm
  • Weight: 178g
  • Sim: Dual Sim
ProsCons
Good performanceNot innovative in terms of external appearance
Long-lasting batteryBloatware problems
Good rear camera 
Dedicated sim slot 

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM)

Xiaomi is just so good at producing good quality cameras, and this is one of the Xiaomi 3G RAM mobile phones that comes with a 48MP camera. This Redmi Model attempts to upgrade the note 7 pro, which was previously in use.This amazing model ensures low light photography; The pixel surely helps click magnificent brighter images during tricky situations, and the results are mind-boggling as usual. A 4,000mAh battery does wonder to ensure a good customer experience, and the 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD is great indoors but is a bit feeble outdoors. The backlight is not powerful enough to view content clearly during a sunny afternoon. However, the phone does not have a fast charger included in the set.

Product description:

  • OS: Android
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required.
  • Connectivity technologies: 4g
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • ASIN B07S9MWJZ4
  • Battery power rating ‎4000 milliampere hour (mAh)
  • Other display features: ‎Wireless
  • Item weight: 400 g
  • Manufacturer: Xiaomi
ProsCons
48MP cameraNo 4K video recording
Gorilla glass 5 No NCF
Good battery life 
Nice performance with UI responsiveness 
cellpic
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM)
8% off 10,999 11,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage)

The phone comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1648 pixels (HD+). The display sports Gorilla Glass for protection. Redmi Note 10A is a handsome-looking phone that provides 5G connectivity and outstanding battery life at a low price.

This Redmi 10A functions with the MIUI 13, and its fundamentals are based on Android 11, which packs in around 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt expandable storage, including a dedicated sim slot. The Redmi 10A is a dual-SIM mobile and measures 169.59 x 76.56 x 9.13mm (height x width x thickness). It weighed 203.00 grams and was launched in different colour shades of Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue. You'll have to sacrifice display and camera quality to reap those 5G benefits. However, it's not the fastest performer for the money.

Product description:

  • Model name: Redmi 10A
  • Screen size: 6.53 inches
  • Screen Type: LCD
  • Ram: 32 GB
  • Built-in age: 3 GB
  • Operating system: MIUI 12.5
  • CPU speed: 2GHz
  • Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm
  • Weight: 194 grams
  • Battery power rating: 5000
  • Form factor ‎bar
ProsCons
Classy designNo ultra-wide lens
Long-lastingly lifeLower performance rate.
5G connectivity  

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Y332 MP selfie cameraAttractive model designQualcomm’s snapdragon 632
Redmi 9AHP+ IPS Display5000 mAh batteryP2i Nano coating
Redmi 6 pro5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 IPS display12MP+5MP AI dual rear cameraSolid-body can withstand scratches and bumps
Redmi Note 7S48MP camerathe 6.3-inch full HD+ LCDGorilla glass
Redmi 10 A5000 mAh2GHz CPU speedOutstanding battery life

Best value for money

Out of the Xiaomi mentioned above 3 GB RAM Mobile Phones, we assume that Redmi Y3 is the best value for money as it gives us a good battery, camera, and snapdragon 632. All these features are under the belt of a reasonable and affordable price, and buyers will get a holistic benefit from buying this phone without a doubt.

Best overall product

Redmi 9A is probably the best overall product in the Xiaomi 3 GB RAM Mobile Phoneslist because it is undeniably the best to offer buyers. The product has a comprehensive and all-rounding capability with advanced features. The customers will surely pay, like its high clarity display that includes an HD+IPS display. It also has added health benefits as a TUV-certified reading mode that protects your eyes from the mobile rays.

How to find the perfect product?

Firstly, doing good market research or online research is crucial to finding the perfect product that matches one's needs and desires. Nowadays, having an excellent social media presence is vital for many youngsters, so looking for a good camera is often essential.

Looking for good battery life is also crucial as one seldom needs to charge the cell phone. We all want a mobile phone with a long-lasting battery so we can use the gadget to its optimum level.

Lastly, looking for the OS or the CPU is essential because their versions and speeds often change over time. We all need a phone that is relevant and updated at its best.

Lastly, we should consider the budget and expenditure before buying a phone. It makes no sense if an individual buys a phone worth 20000 when he can get a similar phone at Rs10000.

Products price list

Product namePrice links on Amazon
Redmi Y3(Renewed) Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 3GB RAM, 32MP Selfie Camera, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery) : Amazon.in: Electronics
Redmi 9ARedmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery : Amazon.in: Electronics
Redmi 6 Pro(Renewed) Redmi 6 Pro (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) : Amazon.in: Electronics
Redmi Note 7SXiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM): Amazon.in: Electronics
Redmi 10ARedmi 10A (Sea Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) : Amazon.in

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones

