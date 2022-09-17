Xiaomi corporation is a Chinese consumer electronics brand.

The Xiaomi corporation is a tech giant that has many brands and labels under it. It has its headquarters based in Haidian district, Beijing, China. It is the 4th largest phone manufacturer worldwide and never fails to surprise us with its amazing and innovative products. Here is a representation of the list of best Xiaomi 3GB Mobile phones that offers its customers wonders at a friendly budget. 1. Redmi Y3 The phone comes inside a package of a solid cardboard box, and the hind end of the box contains information on the phone's key features; the selfie camera is 32 MP, Qualcomm's snapdragon 632, 6.2-inch screen, and a 4000ms battery high-capacity battery with variant 3GB RAM and the furthermore contain internal storage of 32 GB. Inside the package, a phone cover is provided with a manual and a guide, and the charger contains a micro-USB. The physical screen of the Redmi Y3 is a 6.2" IPS LCD. The luster of the Redmi Y3's back side is unfathomable; the smoothness is a pleasure to the tactile senses of anyone. The beautiful design adds to its excellent features and the presence of a google setup back cam of 12 +2 MP. Both fingerprints and face locks are available on this phone. Dedicated sim slots are provided on the right side of the phone. Therefore, it can be said without hesitation that this Redmi model is among the best purchases on the Xiaomi 3GB RAM mobile phones list. Product description: Model number: Redmi Y3-cr

Brand: Redmi

CPU speed: 1.8 GHz

Memory storage capacity: 32 GB

RAM: 3GB

OS: Android 9.0

Wireless communication technologies: ‎Cellular

Product dimensions: 15.9 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams

Resolution: ‎1520 x 720

Battery power rating: 4000

Manufacturer: ‎Xiaomi

Country of origin: China

Item weight: 180 g

ASIN: B07Z7LKQ41

Date first available: 17 October 2019

Pros Cons Attractive model design It does not have a very good back camera 23 MP selfie camera Android 9.0 instead of 12.0 High-performance battery Internal storage 64GB

2. Redmi 9A Sport This is one of the best Xiaomi 3 GB RAM Mobile Phonesthat cost around Rs. 6999 to ₹7999. The magnificent Redmi 9A has a wider and broader display that ensures a magnificent and captivating viewing experience. The display is of high clarity that includes an HD+IPS display. It also has added health benefits as a TUV-certified reading mode that protects your eyes from the mobile rays. The enhanced life span of the incredible 5000mAh ensures the highest use of the phone for two days. It comes in with an amazing 13MP primary AI camera and a 5MP AI selfie camera, which helps one lock the phone just by a look as it has AI unlock feature. The amazing 360 aura design is breathtaking, and it comes with the P2i nano-coating to protect the smartphone against water splashes and spills. This Redmi 3GB mobile phone comes with 3 various colour options: metallic blue, coral green, and carbon black. Product description: Model number: Redmi 9A sport

OS: MIUI 12

Brand: Redmi

Display: 16.58 cm HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels

CPU speed: 2 GHz

Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with AI portrait| 5 MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAH

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core

Memory: 3GB RAM

Storage: 32GB storage

Sim: Dual SIM (nano+nano) + Dedicated SD card slot

Product dimensions: 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

Item weight: ‎194 g

Country of origin: ‎India

Manufacturer: ‎Redmi

ASIN: B09GFP3Z43

Pros Cons HP + IPS display Camera megapixels are lower Modern design Slightly heavier 194g TUV-certified reading mode P2i nano-coating

3. Redmi 6 Pro (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage) Coming next in the list of Xiaomi 3G RAM mobile phones in India, which range from an approximate price of Rs. 6999 to Rs.7999. It is a simple, compact phone with a standard plastic body and is a great functional device for under ₹10000. Redmi aims to offer customers good functional features at a lower cost. The design of this product is simple and nothing out of the ordinary, but the phone's body is solid and can withstand scratches and bumps. There's the evident 5.84-inch display with a pixel density of 432 per inch. The brightness and viewing are pretty good, and the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC Product description: Model name: Redmi 6 pro

Display : 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 IPS display,

RAM: 3GB

Internal storage: 32GB

Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Primary camera: 12MP+5MP AI dual rear camera with LED flash and PDAF including f/2.2aperture, and electronic image stabilization.

Battery: 4000mAh built-in battery

Secondary camera: 5MP, AI portraits

Dimensions: 149.33×71.68×8.75mm

Weight: 178g

Sim: Dual Sim

Pros Cons Good performance Not innovative in terms of external appearance Long-lasting battery Bloatware problems Good rear camera Dedicated sim slot

4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S (Black, 32 GB, 3 GB RAM) Xiaomi is just so good at producing good quality cameras, and this is one of the Xiaomi 3G RAM mobile phones that comes with a 48MP camera. This Redmi Model attempts to upgrade the note 7 pro, which was previously in use.This amazing model ensures low light photography; The pixel surely helps click magnificent brighter images during tricky situations, and the results are mind-boggling as usual. A 4,000mAh battery does wonder to ensure a good customer experience, and the 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD is great indoors but is a bit feeble outdoors. The backlight is not powerful enough to view content clearly during a sunny afternoon. However, the phone does not have a fast charger included in the set. Product description: OS: Android

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required.

Connectivity technologies: 4g

RAM: 3 GB

ASIN B07S9MWJZ4

Battery power rating ‎4000 milliampere hour (mAh)

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Item weight: 400 g

Manufacturer: Xiaomi

Pros Cons 48MP camera No 4K video recording Gorilla glass 5 No NCF Good battery life Nice performance with UI responsiveness

5. Redmi 10A (Sea Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage) The phone comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate 6.70-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720x1648 pixels (HD+). The display sports Gorilla Glass for protection. Redmi Note 10A is a handsome-looking phone that provides 5G connectivity and outstanding battery life at a low price. This Redmi 10A functions with the MIUI 13, and its fundamentals are based on Android 11, which packs in around 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt expandable storage, including a dedicated sim slot. The Redmi 10A is a dual-SIM mobile and measures 169.59 x 76.56 x 9.13mm (height x width x thickness). It weighed 203.00 grams and was launched in different colour shades of Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue. You'll have to sacrifice display and camera quality to reap those 5G benefits. However, it's not the fastest performer for the money. Product description: Model name: Redmi 10A

Screen size: 6.53 inches

Screen Type: LCD

Ram: 32 GB

Built-in age: 3 GB

Operating system: MIUI 12.5

CPU speed: 2GHz

Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm

Weight: 194 grams

Battery power rating: 5000

Form factor ‎bar

Pros Cons Classy design No ultra-wide lens Long-lastingly life Lower performance rate. 5G connectivity

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Y3 32 MP selfie camera Attractive model design Qualcomm’s snapdragon 632 Redmi 9A HP+ IPS Display 5000 mAh battery P2i Nano coating Redmi 6 pro 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 IPS display 12MP+5MP AI dual rear camera Solid-body can withstand scratches and bumps Redmi Note 7S 48MP camera the 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD Gorilla glass Redmi 10 A 5000 mAh 2GHz CPU speed Outstanding battery life

Best value for money Out of the Xiaomi mentioned above 3 GB RAM Mobile Phones, we assume that Redmi Y3 is the best value for money as it gives us a good battery, camera, and snapdragon 632. All these features are under the belt of a reasonable and affordable price, and buyers will get a holistic benefit from buying this phone without a doubt. Best overall product Redmi 9A is probably the best overall product in the Xiaomi 3 GB RAM Mobile Phoneslist because it is undeniably the best to offer buyers. The product has a comprehensive and all-rounding capability with advanced features. The customers will surely pay, like its high clarity display that includes an HD+IPS display. It also has added health benefits as a TUV-certified reading mode that protects your eyes from the mobile rays. How to find the perfect product? Firstly, doing good market research or online research is crucial to finding the perfect product that matches one's needs and desires. Nowadays, having an excellent social media presence is vital for many youngsters, so looking for a good camera is often essential. Looking for good battery life is also crucial as one seldom needs to charge the cell phone. We all want a mobile phone with a long-lasting battery so we can use the gadget to its optimum level. Lastly, looking for the OS or the CPU is essential because their versions and speeds often change over time. We all need a phone that is relevant and updated at its best. Lastly, we should consider the budget and expenditure before buying a phone. It makes no sense if an individual buys a phone worth ₹20000 when he can get a similar phone at Rs10000. Products price list