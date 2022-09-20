Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones

The Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones are the best to use because they have enough power to get you through a typical workday and back home. Furthermore, it is essential to have a minimum 4000 mAh battery powering your device because Android apps are growing more and more resource-hungry. You can work easily through your Xiaomi mobile phone and use relevant applications according to your requirements. In addition, Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phones charge quickly. 1. MI REDMI 9i Sport The Redmi 9i Sport is an excellent companion that makes it easier for you to complete daily tasks, whether while working or playing. The Redmi 9i Sport is equipped to handle any task, thanks to its enormous HD+ IPS display, the potent Helio G25 engine, a big 5000 mAh battery, two good cameras, and several other cutting-edge features. Specifications: Dimensions: 164.9 x 77.1 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.35 in)

164.9 x 77.1 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.35 in) Weight: 370 grams (6.84 oz)

370 grams (6.84 oz) Screen: 6.53 inches

6.53 inches Connectivity: 4G

4G Memory storage: 64GB

64GB Colour: Carbon Black

Pros Cons The display size is good No fingerprint sensor FM radio 10 W charging

2. Mi 11X Pro 5G The Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with excellent features with different configurations. With its vibrant display characteristics, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro guarantees top-notch visualisation metrics. This gadget also boasts excellent RAM and chipset configuration, enabling users to multitask throughout the day without any noticeable lag. Other remarkable features that will get you moving include the Android v11 OS, the MIUI Custom UI, and 5G compatibility. Even in direct sunlight, the 6.67-inch LCD touchscreen's IPS technology provides you with a clear display. It features a 108MP AI triple camera with a telephoto lens and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Its body is made of 3D glass and has an outstanding battery backup. Specifications: Screen: 6.67 inches

6.67 inches Camera: 108 megapixels

108 megapixels Memory: 128 GB

128 GB OS: Android v8.1

Android v8.1 Connectivity:Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 5G

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Less number of 5G bands supported Long durability Attractive design Excellent camera

3. Mi 11X 5G The Mi 11X is one of Xiaomi's better products. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Xiaomi has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on its display for protection. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 and an Octa-core processor. In favourable lighting situations, the phone's 8MP ultra-wide lens, which has the same resolution as a 48MP sensor, produces high-quality photographs. Specifications: OS : Android 11

: Android 11 RAM Storage: 6GB

6GB Memory storage capacity: 128GB

128GB Screen size: 6.67 inches

6.67 inches Display: LCD screen available

LCD screen available Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wifi, and 5G

Bluetooth, Wifi, and 5G Micro SD card support:128GB

Pros Cons Excellent 120Hz AMOLED display Buggy software Great performance Weak haptics Good speaker quality The display is not bright

4. Mi Poco M2 This phone's 6.53-inch touchscreen is comfortable in your hand and still provides a stunning display. It looks like a high-end phone because of the design's curved edges. The fingerprint sensor provides a flawless locking method for your phone. Its 13 MP+ 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras quickly establish the phone as a top pick for a low-cost phone. It's an excellent phone for selfie enthusiasts due to the 8MP front-facing camera. For moderate usage, it performs superbly. There are many preloaded apps, some of which might not be very useful. Specifications: OS: Android 8.0

Android 8.0 Performance: 4GB RAM with a good processor

4GB RAM with a good processor Camera: 13 MP rear camera with dual flash

13 MP rear camera with dual flash Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G

Supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, and 4G Colour: Brick Red

Pros Cons Good display size Without wireless charging Sturdy build quality Moderate performance of the selfie camera in low light Ease of use Heating problem may appear sometimes Supports dual nano SIM Low battery performance

5. Mi 10i 5G The Mi 10i is an easy recommendation because it has a strong set of cameras (108 MP Quad Rear camera with Ultra-wide and Macro mode), an excellent audio arrangement, and reliable performance with 5G support. Every time you use it, the gorgeous design of this phone will catch people's attention because it layers all that information together. The smartphone has 2MP depth and macro cameras, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 120-degree field of view (FOV) sensor. In addition, this smartphone has a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. Specifications: Battery: 4820 mAh

4820 mAh Sim Card: Dual sim card

Dual sim card Storage: 128GB

128GB Display: 6.67 inches

6.67 inches Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth and 5G

Supports Bluetooth and 5G Colour: Atlantic Blue and Pacific Sunrise

Pros Cons Dependable performance and 5G support AMOLED is not available 108 MP camera is good for still photography MIUI software needs more refinement Decent battery with fast charging Heavy and bulky to carry

6. Mi Redmi 8 Smartphone A 6.22-inch full HD display is included with the Redmi 8 smartphone. This phone offers a crystal-clear, colourful visual experience. The 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel back camera includes a dual-LED flash. A front-facing 8 MP camera is also included. A 64 GB internal storage space is also included with the phone, which you may utilise to keep your media files and paperwork. Specifications: Display: 6.22 inches

6.22 inches Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth, 4G

Supports Bluetooth, 4G Camera: 12 MP + 2MP AI dual camera

12 MP + 2MP AI dual camera Colour: Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue

Pros Cons Beautiful design The camera is not good in low light conditions Excellent fingerprint sensor Low performance Phenomenal battery life Camera software needs work

7. Mi 10T 5G The phone has a 6.67-inch touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. For safety, the display has Gorilla Glass. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G. It has 6GB of RAM. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, which runs Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G offers support for exclusive fast charging. Specifications: OS: Android 10

Android 10 Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Display: 6.67 inches

6.67 inches Connectivity: 5G

5G Colour: Celestial Silver and Cosmic Black

Celestial Silver and Cosmic Black Battery description:Lithium-Polymer

Pros Cons Excellent performance and design No expandable support Sturdy build quality Poor performance while playing games Supports dual SIM Bad quality camera

8. Mi Poco M2 Pro The Mi Poco M2 Pro is solidly constructed and has a stylish design. The P2i water-repellent coating on the M2 Pro makes it splash-proof. One of this phone's distinguishing characteristics is its 120Hz panel. Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black are the three colour options available. Specifications: OS: Android

Android Storage: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Display: 6.67 inches

6.67 inches Camera: 48 megapixels

48 megapixels Colour: Out of the Blue, Blue and Green

Pros Cons Beautiful design Poor mono speaker Bright and vibrant display The software comes with bloatware

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9i sport Huge display Two powerful cameras High-performance processor MI 11X Pro 5G IPS LCD touchscreen 4GB and 6GB RAM options Gorilla glass 5 protection Mi 11X 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset 33W fast charging Fitted with a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display Mi Poco M2 light in weight Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor Runs Android v10 (Q) operating system Mi 10i 5G Corning Gorilla glass v5 Comes with IP53 certification Full HD AMOLED display Mi Redmi 8 Smartphone Display Hd resolution Expandable srtorage Phenomenal battery life Mi 10T 5G Long battery life and fast charging Dual GSM sim cards 108MP quad rear camera Mi Poco M2 Pro Excellent performance Good battery life and fast charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Best value for money The Mi Poco M2 Pro provides the best value for the money. It is one of the more affordable alternatives with an HD display and 4G connectivity. Several various configurations are available for the Mi Poco M2 Pro, making it a feature-rich smartphone. The smartphone's impressive super AMOLED display provides a cinematic spectator experience with incredible clarity and detail. This phone stands out for its fashionable appearance, reliable performance, and enormous battery. With this phone's incredible 64 MP Quad Lens technology, you may capture unique images with breathtaking graphics. In addition, 128 GB of storage space allows you total freedom to save anything. Best overall The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G tops the list of smartphones with 4000 mAh batteries. This smartphone's build quality, battery life, and display are all competitive with its price range. The Mi 10T Pro model gives you the most recent 5G support in this pricing range. Its 20 MP front camera and triple rear cameras with a 64 MP+ 13MP+ 5MP resolution make it an apparent top option. Furthermore, it has many preloaded apps and displays good performance with modest usage. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery mobiles? How to find Xiaomi 4000 MAh battery mobiles? Here are some key factors to consider: The best way to find a Xiaomi 4000 mAh battery phoneis to compare some critical features. While looking for a budget-friendly phone, one must look at the internal storage and RAM along with the phone's battery life. When one finds a phone fulfilling the basic requirements, one must choose that specific phone. If you are a content creator, look for phones with great cameras and AI-powered camera software. Generally, for less than Rs. 20,000, you can find 4G phones with great cameras. If you are technology-oriented and willing to use 5G technology as soon as it is launched, get a 5G-ready smartphone now, but don't compromise on processor performance. Gamers should focus more on CPU performance and expandable RAM to prevent lags during gameplay. Products price list

4000 MAh battery mobiles Price MI Redmi 9i Sport Rs 8,999 MI 11X Pro 5G ₹ 36,999 Mi 11X 5G Rs 27,999 Mi poco M2 ₹ 10,440 Mi 10i 5G ₹ 23,989 Mi Redmi 8 Smartphone Rs 11,248 Mi 10T 5G ₹ 34,999 Mi Poco M2 Pro Rs 12,990