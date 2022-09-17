Story Saved
Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 17, 2022 19:03 IST
Summary:

In this article, we tell you about the best 5.5 inch Xiaomi smartphones in the market.

Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile

Smartphones have become an essential product in our daily life; from the tiniest of tasks to the heftiest ones, smartphones are our friends. Xiaomi holds the title of the best-selling mobile phone brand in the nation. We'll go into detail about Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile phonesthat'll not burn a hole in your pocket! We have made a list of the best options for you based on the ease of purchasing the phone, budget-friendliness and the best in class!

1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes for an amazing price of Rs. 9,790 with a 12+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera, just like its predecessor. The front-facing camera has a soft selfie light. The Redmi Y2 is loaded with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB. It has an Android v8.1 Oreo operating system with a 1.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor to keep your device running without a lag. It comes with a 5.99-inch screen with a 1440 x 720-pixel resolution. A 3080 mAH lithium polymer battery powers the device.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 8.1
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Screen: 5.99-inch 1440 x 720 pixels
  • Battery: 3080 mAH
  • Battery type: Lithium polymer battery
  • Model number: MZB6782IN
ProsCons
Fantastic 16MP front-facing cameraNo stereo speakers
Good battery lifeNo quick charging technology
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
7% off 9,790 10,499
2. Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A comes for Rs. 7,499 with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, which is quite justified as per the price. It is loaded with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB. It has an Android v8.1 operating system and the 12nm manufacturing process 4 x 2.0 GHz high-performance processor, thus giving you the best technology available for processors. It comes with a 5.45-inch (almost 5.5-inch) HD multitouch capacitive screen with 295 PPI pixel density and 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. A 3000 mAH lithium-ion battery powers the device.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 8.1
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Screen: 5.45 inch 1440 x 720 pixels
  • Battery: 3000 mAH
  • Battery type: Lithium-ion
  • Model number: M1805D1S
ProsCons
Slender designNo fingerprint and gyro sensor
12nm processorAverage front camera
Very affordable price 
Redmi 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage Mi 6A, Rose Gold
3. Xiaomi Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A comes for Rs. 7,300 with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, which justifies the price. The rear camera has large 1.25μm pixels to give you better picture quality. It is loaded with 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB. It has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system with a 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET technology. It has a 5.45-inch (almost 5.5-inch) HD full-screen display with 1440 x 720-pixel resolution. The device is powered by a 4000 mAH lithium-polymer battery, which will keep your device up and running for a while.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 9.0
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Screen: 5.45 inch 1440 x 720 pixels
  • Battery: 4000 mAH
  • Battery type: Lithium-polymer
  • Model number: MZB7798IN
ProsCons
Great battery lifeNo fingerprint sensor
Good processor for the priceAverage front camera
Even lesser price than the predecessor model 
Redmi 7A (Matte Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
11% off 7,100 7,999
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro (renewed version) is available on Amazon for Rs. 8,500 with a 12+5MP dual rear camera with portrait mode, PDAF, HDR, and flashlight. It has a 20 MP front-facing camera with portrait mode. The cameras again out-game any other good device in this range. It is loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB. It has an Android v7.1.1 operating system with a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and an Adreno 509 GPU. It comes with a 5.99-inch capacitive screen with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. A 4000 mAH battery powers the device.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 7.1.1
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Screen: 5.99 inch 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Battery: 4000 mAH
  • Model number: MZB6080IN
ProsCons
Nice dual camerasCan't record a 4K video
Smooth workingNo USB C
(Renewed) Redmi Note 5 Pro (Red, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
5. Xiaomi Mi A3

As we get a little higher in the budget, we have the Xiaomi Mi A3 that comes for Rs.12,039 with a 48+8+2MP AI rear camera with portrait, and a 32MP front-facing camera with f2.0, ½.8 inch pixel size, which makes it the best camera-bearing smartphone in the list. It is loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB. It has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system with a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and Adreno 610 GPU, and it is going to meet quite a few of your gaming needs. It comes with a 6.08-inch (almost 6-inch) AMOLED multitouch capacitive touch screen with 282 PPI pixel density and 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. A 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery powers the device.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 9.0
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Screen: 6.09 inch 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Battery: 4030 mAH
  • Battery type: Lithium-ion
  • Model number: MZB7976IN
ProsCons
Good front and rear cameraNo sunlight brightness boost
610 GPU for high performanceLow resolution for an AMOLED screen
Wider screen 
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
15% off 12,790 14,990
Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

12+5MP rear 16MP front-facing

3GB

5.99-inch
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

13MP rear 5MP front-facing

2GB

5.45-inch
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

12MP rear 5MP front-facing

2GB

5.45-inch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 pro

12+5MP dual rear 20MP front-facing

4GB

5.99-inch
Xiaomi Mi A3

48+8+2MP AI rear camera 32MP front-facing

4GB

5.09-inch

Best value for money

TheXiaomi Redmi 7A would be the best value for money phone in the range of the Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile phones primarily because of its Android v9.0 operating systemwith a 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor with 12nm FinFET technology and the huge 4000 mAH lithium-polymer battery that will keep your phone running at the best speed and efficiency. The battery ought to last you a good duration while watching movies or playing games for hours. Out of all the devices we mentioned above, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A would be the easiest fit in your pocket (both budget and size considered).

Best overall product

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro would be the best overall product in the Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile phones list.This mobile phone has all the essential features, from good camera specs to an excellent processor. This phone has a 4000 mAH battery that will last for a long time. In addition, the screen resolution is 2160 x 1080 pixels, making the phone display unique. Out of all the devices we mentioned, theXiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro stands first in the category of the best overall product.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 5.5 inch mobile phones

When searching for the perfect smartphone, take note of the following features:

  • Overall performance
  • Battery
  • Display
  • Size of the phone (above 5.5 inch or not)
  • Camera – Both rear and front
  • Internal storage
  • RAM size

Products price list

Mobile phonesCurrent price
Xiaomi Redmi Y2Rs.9,980
Xiaomi Redmi 6ARs.7,450
Xiaomi Redmi 7ARs.6,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 proRs.8,599 (renewed)
Xiaomi Mi A3 12,890

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.

Xiaomi 5.5-inch mobile phones

