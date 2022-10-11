1. Which is the best Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone overall?
The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 can be rated as the best Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone.
Summary:
Xiaomi mobiles are a line of smartphones manufactured by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. These Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phones are popular in India because of their feature-rich designs and low prices. Five-inch 1080p screens are a characteristic that comes on Xiaomi smartphones regularly. Aside from showing content clearly, Xiaomi 5-inch smartphones are noted for their sturdy construction that is resistant to rigorous handling and scratches.
Best Xiaomi 5-Inch mobile phones
1. Redmi Mi 6A
The Redmi 6A has a 5.45-inch touchscreen display and comes in two variants – 16GB/2GB RAM and 32GB/2GB RAM. The phone also has a 13 MP, f/2.2 rear camera. The phone is powered by a 3000 mAh Li-Ion battery, which provides more energy and power when using the phone. The phone has a gorgeous and elegant design and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The phone is powered by the2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good system efficiency
|There is no NFC
|Low pricing
|Severe online requirements
|Sturdy casing
|The selfie camera could be improved
|Dual SIM and microSD card support
|Both models only have 2GB of RAM
|Elegant and functional design
|Excellent battery life
2. Redmi 10A
The phone has a 6.53-inch touch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution quality of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 10A. It has two variants of 3GB and 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 10A has a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 13MP camera on the rear and a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor for selfies.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fingerprint scanner
|60Hz HD+ TFT IPS LCD display
|Dedicated SD card slot
|Only 5MP selfie camera
|3.5 mm headphone jack
|Single 13MP rear camera
|Good battery backup with 5,000 mAh
|Only 10W charging support
|Android 11 OS out of the box
|Bloatware in the user interface
3. Redmi 9A Sport
The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 720x1600 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 9A Sport. It has two variants of 2GB and 3GB of RAM. A 5000 mAh battery powers the Redmi 9A Sport. It is compatible with proprietary fast charging.
In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9A Sport on the back has a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.0 microns. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Enhanced battery life
|Built-in RAM and ROM are limited
|Splash protection
|Uses Android 10
|Separate secondary storage unit
|Not suitable for high-end gaming
|Available in great colours
|No Gorilla Glass protection
|Play basic games without difficulty
|Heating issues when multitasking
|MIUI 12 customising options
|The camera quality is average
|Excellent for general purposes
|There is no fingerprint scanner
|Phone with a reasonable price
4. Redmi 9 Activ
This phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU powers the Redmi 9 Activ. It has two variants available in 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi 9 Activ is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 10. On the back, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera. Autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. It includes a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor for selfies.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It includes a large 5000 mAh battery
|It has a poor rear camera
|The performance is outstanding
|The front camera is subpar
|It's a great phone for long-term use
|Unimpressive phone design
|Every port is available for connectivity
|10W slow charger
|Unimpressive gaming experience
5. Redmi Y2
The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a selfie-focused phone from the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi. It has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi has chosen the Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The Redmi Y2 features a dual SIM smartphone with two nano SIM slots. It also includes a MicroSD slot that accommodates cards up to 256GB in size. The phone is powered by MIUI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 16MP selfie camera and a dual camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary sensor, as it is a selfie-focused camera.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|Market availability is limited
|Excellent battery life
|Plastic everywhere
|Excellent audio quality
|Excellent camera performance
|EIS 4K video recording
|High-quality portrait selfies
6. Redmi 7
The phone's rear camera has 12 MP + 2 MP cameras. The smartphone has an 8 MP front-facing camera. It sports a 6.26-inch (15.9-cm) screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has a 19:9 aspect ratio, so you can experience bright and crystal clear graphics, whether watching videos, playing games, or streaming movies online. Furthermore, the device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and operates on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|8MP front-facing camera
|Unimpressive rear cameras
|Clear graphics
|Android Pie OS
|4000 mAh battery
|Imprecise GPS
|32GB internal memory
|Bloatware is pre-installed
|Expandable memory up to 512GB
|Good speakers
7. Redmi 10 Prime 2022
In the bottom mid-range mobile market, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 has a few noteworthy characteristics. This 4G smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and runs Android 11 with the MIUI 12.5 custom user experience. In addition, the phone is backed by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 processor with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and a clock speed of up to 2.0 GHz. Aside from that, you may pick between 4GB and 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of internal storage.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 smartphone has a quad-rear camera with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. It has a 8MP selfie camera.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Li-Po battery of 6000 mAh
|USB Type C 2.0 port is obsolete
|Reasonable pricing
|Video recording is not possible
|Display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz
|Shared SIM and micro SD slots
|Good camera quality in daylight
|No NFC support
|Dust and splashes’ resistance
|Missing Android 12 OS
|9W of reverse charging power
|No wireless charging option
|UI customisation in MIUI 12.5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shielding
|Support for 18W rapid charging
8. Redmi Note 11
This phone has a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi), and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Redmi Note 11. It has two variants available in 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 11. The Redmi Note 11 is compatible with proprietary fast charging.
In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 has a quad camera arrangement on the back that includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) camera. It sports a single front-facing camera with a 13MP sensor.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|IP53-rated dual-glass construction
|MIUI 13 based on Android 11
|Smooth finish and classy appearance
|Snapdragon 680 lags in GPU
|AMOLED display
|Unimpressive ultra-wide camera
|Colour accuracy
|Night mode only in the primary camera
|Long battery life and 33W charging
|No 4K video capture
|Superb audio quality
|FM radio, IR blaster and microSD slot
|Wonderful portrait and macro pictures
9. Redmi 9i Sport
This phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 9i Sport. It includes 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 9i Sport is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 10. The Redmi 9i Sport is compatible with proprietary fast charging.
In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9i Sport has a 13MP camera on the back, including an f/2.2 aperture with a pixel size of 1.0 micron. Furthermore, autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. In addition, it sports a single front-facing camera with a 5MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Extended battery life,10W charger
|Only 720p resolution is available
|12nm chipset, adequate performance
|No Gorilla Glass protection
|Tall IPS display, 400 nits brightness
|Not suitable for advanced games
|Custom UI features in MIUI 12
|The camera quality is average
|Supplementary storage container
|There is no fingerprint reader
|Water-resistant finish
|There is no quick charging speed
|There is no NFC or 5G support
|Outdated micro USB charging
10. Redmi 9i
The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 9i is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with four 1.5GHz cores and four 2GHz cores. It includes 4GB of RAM. A non-removable 5000mAh battery backs the Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front for taking selfies.
Product specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|5000 mAh battery
|Long charging time
|6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen
|Only 720p resolution is available
|MIUI 12 has several built-in functions
|Possible image distortion
|Supports face recognition
|No fingerprint scanner
|Adequate colour selection options
|Heating issues
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi Mi 6A
|2GB
|16GB
|R: 13, F: 5
|Redmi 10A
|4GB
|64GB
|R: 13, F: 5
|Redmi 9A Sport
|2GB
|32GB
|R: 13, F: 5
|Redmi 9 Activ
|4GB
|64GB
|R: 13, F: 5
|Redmi Y2
|3GB
|32GB
|R: 12+5, F: 16
|Redmi 7
|2GB
|32GB
|R: 12+2, F:8
|Redmi 10 Prime 2022
|4GB
|64GB
|R: 50+8+2+2, F: 8
|Redmi Note 11
|4GB
|64GB
|R: 50+8+2, F: 13
|Redmi 9i Sport
|4GB
|64GB
|R: 13, F: 5
|Redmi 9i
|4GB
|128GB
|R: 13, F: 5
Best value for money
The Redmi 10 Prime 2022, available for Rs. 10,999, offers the best value for money deal. It provides 4GB RAM along with an internal storage of 64 GB.
Best overall product
The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 can be rated as the best overall product out of the ten products. It offers dust and splash resistance, along with Gorilla Glass protection.
How to find the perfect Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone?
To find the perfect Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone ,be mindful of your smartphone's budget or price range and the specifications you wish for. Apart from this, you also need to be conscious and aware of the battery capacity of the phone you are selecting and its charging capabilities.
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Redmi Mi 6A (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
|Rs. 7,990
|2.
|Redmi 10A (4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
|Rs. 8,999
|3.
|Redmi 9A Sport (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 6,999
|4.
|Redmi 9 Activ (4 GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Rs. 8,999
|5.
|Redmi Y2 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 9,980
|6.
|Redmi 7 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 7,599
|7.
|Redmi 10 Prime 2022 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Rs. 10,999
|8.
|Redmi Note 11 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Rs. 13,499
|9.
|Redmi 9i Sport (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Rs. 8,795
|10.
|Redmi 9i (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|Rs. 10,690
Depending upon the year of release and your phone's build, your Xiaomi 5-inch mobile phone could either have USB type or Type-C charging.