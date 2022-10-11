Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 18:13 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Compared to smartphones produced by other major manufacturers, those made by Xiaomi are viewed more favourably for their superior performance and their excellent value for the money. We have curated a list of the best Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones for you to choose from.

product info
Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones come with a long battery life.

Xiaomi is one of the most popular brands if you are looking for an affordable smartphone. Given the variety of available models, picking the ideal Xiaomi smartphone might be challenging. Xiaomi smartphones are fantastic due to their excellent cameras, long battery life, sharp displays and appealing MIUI software. This in-depth guide will help you decide which Xiaomi phone is best for you to buy based on your needs and budget. All of our recommendations are grounded in extensive analysis, research and comparisons, and consumers' direct feedback. To help you narrow your selections, we have compiled a list of the best Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones.

1. Redmi 10

The Redmi 10 is an affordable and reliable smartphone that will also be easy on your pocket. Although it has an average camera and display, it has a large screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz, good battery life, and a beautiful design. Not having 5G, limited performance, slow charging, and no waterproofing are expected at this price point.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 4GB/6GB

ROM: 64GB/128GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 5 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Powerful processorOnly 1080p video recording and lacks stabilisation
18W fast chargingNo fast charging adapter in the box
Great battery lifeBloatware

2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (4GB/64GB)

The Redmi 10 Prime costs more than its predecessor, the Redmi 9 Prime, but it also features upgraded internal components. Even casual users would appreciate this phone's large 6,000 mAh battery and high refresh rate display. Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552)

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Stereo speakers supportLCD display
Massive 6000 mAh batteryeMMC 5.1 storage solution
Well-rounded budget specsUnderwhelming selfie camera results

3. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (6GB/128GB)

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 13,999

Display: 6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552)

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Stereo speakers supportLCD display
Massive 6000 mAh batteryeMMC 5.1 storage solution
Well-rounded budget specsUnderwhelming selfie camera results

4. Redmi 10 Power (8GB/128GB)

You should strongly consider purchasing the Redmi 10 Power. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and powerful Octa-core CPU are all there to ensure a quicker and more responsive performance. In addition, Xiaomi has included a large battery of 6000 mAh that is 18W fast charging compatible, further improving usability.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 14,999

Display: 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with 60hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 5 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Elegant designMediocre camera performance
Long-lasting batteryComes with a 10W charger in the box
Powerful processorMissing Xiaomi’s much-loved IR blaster

5. Redmi 10 Power (8GB/128GB) Sporty Orange

You should strongly consider purchasing the Redmi 10 Power. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and powerful Octa-core CPU are all there to ensure a quicker and more responsive performance. In addition, Xiaomi has included a large battery that is 18W fast charging compatible, improving usability further.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 14,999

Display: 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with 60hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 5 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
Elegant designMediocre camera performance
Long-lasting batteryComes with a 10W charger in the box
Powerful processorMissing Xiaomi’s much-loved IR blaster

6. Redmi 9 Power (4GB/64GB)

The Redmi 9 Power is a well-balanced phone with many positive aspects. It's fast and has a large battery of 6000 mAh for continued use. From the cameras to the in-handfeel, it's similar to previous Redmi Note phones in India. Its design is flashier than other Redmi Note 9 phones released this year, which most casual users prefer.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 12,490

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with 60hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
18W fast chargingMediocre cameras
Great battery lifeUnderpowered processor
Stereo speakersBloatware

7. Redmi 9 Power (6GB/128GB)

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 12,990

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with 60hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 8 MP(f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 18W

ProsCons
18W fast chargingMediocre cameras
Great battery lifeUnderpowered processor
Stereo speakersBloatware

Price of Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones at a glance:

Product Price 
Redmi 10Rs. 10,220
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (4GB/64GB)Rs. 10,999
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (6GB/128GB)Rs. 13,499
Redmi 10 Power (8GB/128GB)Rs. 13,499
Redmi 10 Power (8GB/128GB) Sporty OrangeRs. 14,999
Redmi 9 Power (4GB/64GB)Rs. 12,990
Redmi 9 Power (6GB/128GB)Rs. 13,990

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 10Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor50 MP rear camera6000 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (4GB/64GB)MediaTek Helio G88 SoC50 MP rear camera6000 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (6GB/128GB)MediaTek Helio G88 SoC50 MP rear camera6000 mAh
Redmi 10 Power (8GB/128GB)Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor50 MP rear camera6000 mAh
Redmi 10 Power (8GB/128GB) Sporty OrangeQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G processor50 MP rear camera6000 mAh
Redmi 9 Power (4GB/64GB)Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor48 MP rear camera6000 mAh
Redmi 9 Power (6GB/128GB)Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor486000 mAh MP rear camera6000 mAh

Best value for money

Compared to its predecessor, the Redmi 9 Prime, the new Redmi 10 Prime offers improved performance and new features. The Redmi 10 Prime is more expensive than the Redmi 9 Prime due to its superior hardware. The large 6,000 mAh battery and high refresh rate display should be useful even for occasional users. It is the most value-for-money phone on our list.

Best overall product

It's worth considering purchasing the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power. The Redmi 10 Power is configured with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, backed by 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also includes an Adreno 610 GPU for graphics and an Octa-core processor to streamline other internal functions. This phone's processor is built with a dual Kryo 265 setup and can run at the highest clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Redmi 10 Power's battery is 6000 mAh and is non-removable. The battery is li-polymer and supports 18W fast charging. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power features a 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle main shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera in a dual-camera setup on the back. Also, the single 5MP f/2.0 wide-angle lens on the front end captures stunning self-portraits.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi 6000 MAh battery phones:

Choosing the best smartphone for your needs requires some careful consideration. It's essential to think about the specific ways in which you can put your phone to use.

Things to consider:

Battery life: It would help if the smartphone you are looking to buy offers longer than six hours of screen-on-time. Features such as fast and wireless charging are bonuses and can improve your overall ownership experience by order of magnitude.

Storage: We recommend 128GB or higher to have ample space for your files and apps. It is highly recommended to go with a UFS-based option. However, you could go with the 64GB variant if you are not a memory hog.

Processor: A powerful and efficient processor is central to an outstanding ownership experience. It ensures you can use your phone for all the applications you intend to use without slowing down while also providing the facility that you do not use up a huge chunk of battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 30% off on beauty products
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get a cool 56% off on Adidas footwear
HTC mobile phones under 20,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 40% off on Fossil watches
Best Xiaomi 5-Inch mobile phones: Buyer's guide

Xiaomi 6000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks

Do I need a 6000 mAh battery?

Is fast charging damaging my battery?

How can I extend the life of my Xiaomi phone battery?

How is the after-sales support offered by Xiaomi?

Can I use my Xiaomi phone while charging?

View More
electronics FOR LESS