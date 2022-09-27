Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000: Buying guide

Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 come with a decent price tag and are budget-friendly.

Finding the right mobile phone is not always easy. It takes time, research, and a lot of patience. We've got the best you can buy if you are looking for the best all-around Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹10,000. You'll find everything from phones with a great display and quad-core processors to dual-sim devices and smartphones with excellent camera quality in this list. This article will discuss the Best Xiaomi mobile phone under ₹10000 currently available in the market. Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under ₹10,000 in India: 1. Redmi 9A Sport With a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, dual cameras, and powerful processor, the Redmi 9A Sport is not only an impressive phone but also offers fantastic features under this budget. Get all your daily tasks done with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory. With standard battery life, the Redmi 9A Sport can be used for an entire day without needing to charge again. Specifications: Display - 6.53-inches RAM - 3GB Storage - 32GB Connectivity - WiFi, USB, Bluetooth Rear camera - 13 MP Battery - 5000 mAh OS - Android Front camera - 5 MP Processor - MediaTek Helio - G25 Octa-core Refresh rate - 60 Hz

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Not suitable for high-end gaming MIUI 12 customising options Inexpensive

2. Redmi 9 Activ The Redmi 9 Activ is the best in class value with a compelling camera, fantastic design, and 4GB RAM under ₹10,000. It is an excellent phone from Redmi, featuring a powerful processor with good storage. A 5000 mAh large battery comes with a 10W wired charger in the box. Featuring a 6.53" HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, you'll enjoy watching movies and playing games in true widescreen. The Redmi 9 is a dual-SIM phone with a 13MP + 2MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera for taking photos and videos. Specifications: Display - 6.53-inches RAM - 4 GB Connectivity - WiFi Bluetooth; USB Storage - 64 GB Rear camera - 13 + 2 MP Battery - 5000 mAh OS - Android Processor - Octa-core Helio-G35 Front camera - 5 MP Aspect ratio - 20:9

Pros Cons Supports rapid charging up to 20W The front camera quality is mediocre Good gaming performance Excellent battery backup

3. Redmi 10A If you're looking for a reliable smartphone under ₹10,000 that can handle all your daily tasks, the Redmi 10A is worth a look. With its elegant design, 6.53-inch HD+ display, and advanced AI features, it's unique and comes at an incredibly competitive price. This phone comprises a large 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger in the box. The Redmi 10A will give you an uninterrupted experience throughout your day. Specifications: Display - 6.53-inches Connectivity - Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi RAM - 4 GB Rear camera - 13 MP Battery - 5000 mAh Storage - 64 GB OS - Android Front camera - 5 MP Processor - MediaTek Helio-G25 Octa-core Aspect ratio - 20:9

Pros Cons Expandable storage up to 512GB It doesn't support 5G or NFC Excellent battery backup The fingerprint sensor on the back

4. Redmi 8A Dual The Redmi 8A Dual is another affordable Android smartphone that delivers a great experience. It offers immersive graphics with a 13+2MP rear dual camera that supports PDAF. It is an affordable smartphone with an exciting 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display with AI features. The Redmi 8A Dual has dual SIM and an upgradeable memory slot (up to 512GB). Specifications: Display - 6.22-inches Connectivity tech - 4G RAM - 2 GB Rear camera - 13 + 2 MP Battery - 5000 mAh Storage - 32 GB OS - Android Front camera - 8 MP Processor - Snapdragon 439 octa-core Aspect ratio - 19:9

Pros Cons Excellent design and durability Slow performance because of 2 GB RAM Good display quality Impressive battery life

5. Redmi 6 With a multi-tasking smartphone, navigating your way through the day is easy. The Redmi 6 is an excellent smartphone with a good design, large display, and camera. This smartphone features a 5MP front-facing camera and 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras to capture your moments. With 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, this device suits everyday use. Specifications: Display - 5.45-inches RAM - 3 GB Rear camera - 12 + 5 MP Battery - 3000 mAh Storage - 64 GB OS - Android Front camera - 5 MP Processor - Mediatek P22 octa-core Aspect ratio - 18:9

Pros Cons The design is compact The battery backup is mediocre Good performance overall Better camera quality

6. Redmi 7A The Redmi 7A is a capable smartphone in this price range that offers superior performance in a more affordable package. Its remarkable features include as a 5MP selfie camera, 12MP back camera, and a 5.45-inch HD+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The long-lasting 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery provides you with on-the-go power. Specifications: Display - 5.45-inches RAM - 2 GB Rear camera - 12 MP Battery - 4000 mAh Storage - 32 GB Aspect ratio - 18:9 OS - Android Front camera - 5 MP Processor - Snapdragon 439-octa-core

Pros Cons Vibrant display No fingerprint sensor. Inexpensive Good battery life

7. Redmi Y2 The Redmi Y2 is an affordable smartphone that packs several features under ₹10,000. This device has a large screen (5.99-inch), a powerful processor, dual rear cameras, and a built-in fingerprint scanner. Experience the power of Android Oreo and a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera in the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera that helps to capture vivid images. Specifications: Display - 5.99-inches RAM - 3 GB Rear camera - 12 + 5 MP Battery - 3080 mAh Storage - 32 GB Aspect ratio - 18:9 OS - Android Front camera - 16 MP Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon-625

Pros Cons Good design Mediocre battery life Expandable memory up to 128GB Durable

8. Redmi 6A The Redmi 6A is an affordable, medium-sized smartphone with a 5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera for capturing natural and vivid photos. The device is powered by a MediaTek A22 processor for all-day performance and 2GB of RAM. It also comes with a dual SIM support option for seamless usability. Specifications: Display - 5.45-inches Aspect ratio - 18:9 Processor - Mediatek Helio-A22 quad-core RAM - 2 GB Rear camera - 13 MP Battery - 3000 mAh Storage - 32 GB OS - Android Front camera - 5 MP

Pros Cons Compact design No fingerprint reader Inexpensive Slow performance Good camera quality

9. Redmi 7 The Redmi 7 is a robust handset that provides users with speedy connectivity, camera performance, and a long-lasting battery. It has an impressive 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and 8MP front-facing camera for great photo and video quality in any light. Specifications: Display - 6.26-inches Aspect ratio - 18:9 Processor - Snapdragon 632 octa-core RAM - 3 GB Rear camera - 12 + 2 MP Battery - 4000 mAh Storage - 32 GB OS - Android Front camera - 8 MP

Pros Cons Good battery backup Pre-installed bloatware Dual VoLTE Fingerprint sensor

10. Redmi 8A Get a premium feel when you purchase the affordable Redmi 8A. The device has a brilliant display, an excellent rear camera, and a powerful battery life. The Ai Face Unlock makes it even easier to unlock your phone or pay at the store. The smartphone delivers excellent performance and great value for money. This device will satisfy your photography needs with high-end features such as the 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. Specifications: Display - 6.22-inches Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon-439 RAM - 2 GB Rear camera - 12 MP Battery - 5000 mAh Storage - 32 GB OS - Android Front camera - 8 MP

Pros Cons Expandable memory up to 512 GB Not ideal for high-end gameplay Excellent battery backup Ai Face Unlock

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 7,999 Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 8,999 Redmi 10A ₹ 8,999 Redmi 8A Dual ₹ 9,790 Redmi 6 ₹ 9,750 Redmi 7A ₹ 6,999 Redmi Y2 ₹ 9,980 Redmi 6A ₹ 7,499 Redmi 7 ₹ 8,499 Redmi 8A ₹ 7,700

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9A Sport Long-lasting battery. MIUI 12 customizing options Inexpensive Redmi 9 Activ Good gaming performance. Supports rapid charging up to 20W. Excellent battery backup Redmi 10A Expandable storage up to 512GB Excellent battery backup The fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 8A Dual Excellent design and durability. Good display quality Impressive battery life. Redmi 6 The design is compact Good performance overall Better camera quality. Redmi 7A Vibrant display Good battery life. Inexpensive. Redmi Y2 Good design. Expandable memory up to 128GB. Durable Redmi 6A Compact design Inexpensive. Good camera quality Redmi 7 Good battery backup. Dual VoLTE Fingerprint sensor. Redmi 8A Expandable memory up to 512 GB Excellent battery backup Ai Face Unlock

Best value for money The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ is one of the best phones under ₹10,000. If your budget is around ₹10,000, this is an excellent option to consider and buy. The dual rear camera on the Redmi 9 Activ is impressive in terms of photo quality and good performance, so you can quickly shoot your photos with this camera. It is an excellent phone from Redmi, featuring a powerful processor with good storage. A 5000 mAh large battery comes with a 10W wired charger in the box. Best overall The Redmi 10A is the best overall Xiaomi phone on our list. It is priced at under ₹10,000 and offers a large battery, superb camera, and fantastic performance. Its large 5000 mAh battery can run for extended sessions. The Redmi 10A has an expandable storage capacity that starts at 64GB and can go up to 512GB with its dual microSD card slots. It also has an elegant design and camera capabilities, which means you get a lot more under the ₹10,000 budget. The phone is also loaded with advanced AI features. It has a fingerprint reader on the backside, and a face unlock function, making it a must-buy under this range. How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under ₹10,000? Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly device or one that suits your needs, there are different Xiaomi phone models available for you to choose from. However, it's not that easy to choose the most suitable model for you, especially if you're not an expert in this matter. There are many factors to consider when choosing a phone for yourself and ensuring the specs are correct for your needs. These include a processor, battery life, display size, RAM, camera, and operating system.