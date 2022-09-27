Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

For first-time buyers, buying mobile phones can be pretty confusing. But don't worry! We've put together the best Xiaomi smartphones under 10,000 to make it easier for you to choose one that suits your needs and preferences.

product info
Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000 come with a decent price tag and are budget-friendly.

Finding the right mobile phone is not always easy. It takes time, research, and a lot of patience. We've got the best you can buy if you are looking for the best all-around Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000. You'll find everything from phones with a great display and quad-core processors to dual-sim devices and smartphones with excellent camera quality in this list. This article will discuss the Best Xiaomi mobile phone under 10000 currently available in the market.

Best Xiaomi Mobile Phones Under 10,000 in India:

1. Redmi 9A Sport

With a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, dual cameras, and powerful processor, the Redmi 9A Sport is not only an impressive phone but also offers fantastic features under this budget. Get all your daily tasks done with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory. With standard battery life, the Redmi 9A Sport can be used for an entire day without needing to charge again.

Specifications:

Display - 6.53-inches

RAM - 3GB

Storage - 32GB

Connectivity - WiFi, USB, Bluetooth

Rear camera - 13 MP

Battery - 5000 mAh

OS - Android

Front camera - 5 MP

Processor - MediaTek Helio - G25 Octa-core

Refresh rate - 60 Hz

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryNot suitable for high-end gaming
MIUI 12 customising options 
Inexpensive 
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
16% off 7,999 9,499
Buy now

2. Redmi 9 Activ

The Redmi 9 Activ is the best in class value with a compelling camera, fantastic design, and 4GB RAM under 10,000. It is an excellent phone from Redmi, featuring a powerful processor with good storage. A 5000 mAh large battery comes with a 10W wired charger in the box. Featuring a 6.53" HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, you'll enjoy watching movies and playing games in true widescreen. The Redmi 9 is a dual-SIM phone with a 13MP + 2MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera for taking photos and videos.

Specifications:

Display - 6.53-inches

RAM - 4 GB

Connectivity - WiFi Bluetooth; USB

Storage - 64 GB

Rear camera - 13 + 2 MP

Battery - 5000 mAh

OS - Android

Processor - Octa-core Helio-G35

Front camera - 5 MP

Aspect ratio - 20:9

ProsCons
Supports rapid charging up to 20WThe front camera quality is mediocre
Good gaming performance 
Excellent battery backup 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
28% off 7,899 10,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 10A

If you're looking for a reliable smartphone under 10,000 that can handle all your daily tasks, the Redmi 10A is worth a look. With its elegant design, 6.53-inch HD+ display, and advanced AI features, it's unique and comes at an incredibly competitive price. This phone comprises a large 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger in the box. The Redmi 10A will give you an uninterrupted experience throughout your day.

Specifications:

Display - 6.53-inches

Connectivity - Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi

RAM - 4 GB

Rear camera - 13 MP

Battery - 5000 mAh

Storage - 64 GB

OS - Android

Front camera - 5 MP

Processor - MediaTek Helio-G25 Octa-core

Aspect ratio - 20:9

ProsCons
Expandable storage up to 512GBIt doesn't support 5G or NFC
Excellent battery backup 
The fingerprint sensor on the back 
cellpic
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
Check Price on Amazon

4. Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual is another affordable Android smartphone that delivers a great experience. It offers immersive graphics with a 13+2MP rear dual camera that supports PDAF. It is an affordable smartphone with an exciting 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display with AI features. The Redmi 8A Dual has dual SIM and an upgradeable memory slot (up to 512GB).

Specifications:

Display - 6.22-inches

Connectivity tech - 4G

RAM - 2 GB

Rear camera - 13 + 2 MP

Battery - 5000 mAh

Storage - 32 GB

OS - Android

Front camera - 8 MP

Processor - Snapdragon 439 octa-core

Aspect ratio - 19:9

ProsCons
Excellent design and durabilitySlow performance because of 2 GB RAM
Good display quality 
Impressive battery life 
cellpic
Redmi 8A Dual (Midnight Grey, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) – Dual Cameras & 5,000 mAH Battery
1% off 9,890 9,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 6

With a multi-tasking smartphone, navigating your way through the day is easy. The Redmi 6 is an excellent smartphone with a good design, large display, and camera. This smartphone features a 5MP front-facing camera and 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras to capture your moments. With 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, this device suits everyday use.

Specifications:

Display - 5.45-inches

RAM - 3 GB

Rear camera - 12 + 5 MP

Battery - 3000 mAh

Storage - 64 GB

OS - Android

Front camera - 5 MP

Processor - Mediatek P22 octa-core

Aspect ratio - 18:9

ProsCons
The design is compactThe battery backup is mediocre
Good performance overall 
Better camera quality 
cellpic
Redmi 6 (Black, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A is a capable smartphone in this price range that offers superior performance in a more affordable package. Its remarkable features include as a 5MP selfie camera, 12MP back camera, and a 5.45-inch HD+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The long-lasting 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery provides you with on-the-go power.

Specifications:

Display - 5.45-inches

RAM - 2 GB

Rear camera - 12 MP

Battery - 4000 mAh

Storage - 32 GB

Aspect ratio - 18:9

OS - Android

Front camera - 5 MP

Processor - Snapdragon 439-octa-core

ProsCons
Vibrant displayNo fingerprint sensor.
Inexpensive 
Good battery life 
cellpic
Redmi 7A (Matte Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
30% off 6,999 9,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 is an affordable smartphone that packs several features under 10,000. This device has a large screen (5.99-inch), a powerful processor, dual rear cameras, and a built-in fingerprint scanner. Experience the power of Android Oreo and a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera in the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera that helps to capture vivid images.

Specifications:

Display - 5.99-inches

RAM - 3 GB

Rear camera - 12 + 5 MP

Battery - 3080 mAh

Storage - 32 GB

Aspect ratio - 18:9

OS - Android

Front camera - 16 MP

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon-625

ProsCons
Good designMediocre battery life
Expandable memory up to 128GB 
Durable 
cellpic
Redmi Y2 (Gold, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
7% off 9,790 10,499
Buy now

8. Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A is an affordable, medium-sized smartphone with a 5MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera for capturing natural and vivid photos. The device is powered by a MediaTek A22 processor for all-day performance and 2GB of RAM. It also comes with a dual SIM support option for seamless usability.

Specifications:

Display - 5.45-inches

Aspect ratio - 18:9

Processor - Mediatek Helio-A22 quad-core

RAM - 2 GB

Rear camera - 13 MP

Battery - 3000 mAh

Storage - 32 GB

OS - Android

Front camera - 5 MP

ProsCons
Compact designNo fingerprint reader
InexpensiveSlow performance
Good camera quality 
cellpic
Redmi 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage Mi 6A, Rose Gold
27% off 7,290 9,999
Buy now

9. Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 is a robust handset that provides users with speedy connectivity, camera performance, and a long-lasting battery. It has an impressive 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and 8MP front-facing camera for great photo and video quality in any light.

Specifications:

Display - 6.26-inches

Aspect ratio - 18:9

Processor - Snapdragon 632 octa-core

RAM - 3 GB

Rear camera - 12 + 2 MP

Battery - 4000 mAh

Storage - 32 GB

OS - Android

Front camera - 8 MP

ProsCons
Good battery backupPre-installed bloatware
Dual VoLTE 
Fingerprint sensor 
cellpic
Redmi 7 (Comet Blue, 3GB RAM, IPS LCD Display, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
25% off 8,299 10,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 8A

Get a premium feel when you purchase the affordable Redmi 8A. The device has a brilliant display, an excellent rear camera, and a powerful battery life. The Ai Face Unlock makes it even easier to unlock your phone or pay at the store. The smartphone delivers excellent performance and great value for money. This device will satisfy your photography needs with high-end features such as the 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Specifications:

Display - 6.22-inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon-439

RAM - 2 GB

Rear camera - 12 MP

Battery - 5000 mAh

Storage - 32 GB

OS - Android

Front camera - 8 MP

ProsCons
Expandable memory up to 512 GBNot ideal for high-end gameplay
Excellent battery backup 
Ai Face Unlock 
cellpic
Mi Redmi 8A Phone (Sunset Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 9A Sport 7,999
Redmi 9 Activ 8,999
Redmi 10A 8,999
Redmi 8A Dual 9,790
Redmi 6 9,750
Redmi 7A 6,999
Redmi Y2 9,980
Redmi 6A 7,499
Redmi 7 8,499
Redmi 8A 7,700

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9A SportLong-lasting battery.MIUI 12 customizing optionsInexpensive
Redmi 9 ActivGood gaming performance.Supports rapid charging up to 20W.Excellent battery backup
Redmi 10AExpandable storage up to 512GBExcellent battery backupThe fingerprint sensor on the
Redmi 8A DualExcellent design and durability.Good display qualityImpressive battery life.
Redmi 6The design is compactGood performance overallBetter camera quality.
Redmi 7AVibrant displayGood battery life.Inexpensive.
Redmi Y2Good design.Expandable memory up to 128GB.Durable
Redmi 6ACompact designInexpensive.Good camera quality
Redmi 7Good battery backup.Dual VoLTEFingerprint sensor.
Redmi 8AExpandable memory up to 512 GBExcellent battery backupAi Face Unlock

Best value for money

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ is one of the best phones under 10,000. If your budget is around 10,000, this is an excellent option to consider and buy. The dual rear camera on the Redmi 9 Activ is impressive in terms of photo quality and good performance, so you can quickly shoot your photos with this camera. It is an excellent phone from Redmi, featuring a powerful processor with good storage. A 5000 mAh large battery comes with a 10W wired charger in the box.

Best overall

The Redmi 10A is the best overall Xiaomi phone on our list. It is priced at under 10,000 and offers a large battery, superb camera, and fantastic performance. Its large 5000 mAh battery can run for extended sessions. The Redmi 10A has an expandable storage capacity that starts at 64GB and can go up to 512GB with its dual microSD card slots. It also has an elegant design and camera capabilities, which means you get a lot more under the 10,000 budget. The phone is also loaded with advanced AI features. It has a fingerprint reader on the backside, and a face unlock function, making it a must-buy under this range.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000?

Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly device or one that suits your needs, there are different Xiaomi phone models available for you to choose from. However, it's not that easy to choose the most suitable model for you, especially if you're not an expert in this matter. There are many factors to consider when choosing a phone for yourself and ensuring the specs are correct for your needs. These include a processor, battery life, display size, RAM, camera, and operating system.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best curved TVs in India: Buying guide
10 best Samsung phones in India: Buying guide
Multivitamins for men are great source to fulfil nutritional needs
Multivitamin tablets for women: Give a boost to your energy and stamina levels
Samsung mobile phones under 20,000 in India: A buyer's guide

Xiaomi mobile phones under 10,000

Is it possible to upgrade a phone's RAM to Android

Can we upgrade an Android phone's processor?

Which Xiaomi phone around 10,000 has 4 GB RAM?

Which Xiaomi phone has excellent standby time under 10,000?

Which Xiaomi phone, around 10,000, has 64GB storage?

View More
electronics FOR LESS