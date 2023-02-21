Your data, your life: Best deals on these top 10 routers!

Good wifi routers enhance the network quality.

As much as steam and electricity changed our lives forever, knowledge will be the next revolution. Your asset will be your knowledge stored in the cloud and connected to your device through the Internet. One of the essential devices that enable this is a router. This intelligent piece of equipment sits unnoticed in a corner, in your home or in an office. However, it performs crucial functions and enables connectivity. Many router types depend on the position they occupy on the network. This article will describe the best deals on the top 10 routers. The range of offerings is comprehensive, as also the price band. 1. D-Link DIR 615 - BOO851ATT6 This model is windows compatible and easy to set up. Wi-Fi communication, single band, and advanced security features make it suitable for home applications. Its Omni directional antenna allows Wi-Fi operation in all directions. Specifications Brand: D-Link Model: DIR - 615 Connection: Wi-Fi / LAN Colour: Black Size/ weight: 12.7. x 3.2 x 19.8 cms/ 65 grams

Pros Cons The product installation is easy. There are no batteries included. It comes with an omni-antenna setup.

2. Xiaomi Mi Smart Router 4C - B0843YGQWS This Wi-Fi, 4 antenna model runs at 2.4 GHz radio frequency. Its coverage area is nearly 400 square feet which is suitable for usage in a small house. A 64 MB ROM is ideal for web browsing and streaming video. Parental control could be exercised, and bandwidth allocation can be done per user activity. With a speed of 300 M bps, you can connect 2 to 4 devices such as Smart Television, Laptop, Smartphone, PC, etc. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi Model: R4CM Connection: Wi-Fi Colour: White Size/ weight: 18.8 x 12.4 x 17.5 / 460 grams

Pros Cons It has a wide coverage area. The Wi-Fi router blocks access to some websites, thereby creating a backlog. The product is designed with 4 antennas.

3. TP Link N300 - B01HGCLUH6 Designed as a Hi - gain 3 Antenna model, this router can cover a 3 BHK flat with good signal strength, ensuring a stable connection. You can thus enjoy uninterrupted streaming video. Features include Parental and adult control. Ideal for home network applications, this 300 M bps Wi-Fi-enabled router can be used for Online video streaming, video chatting, file downloads, etc. Specifications Brand: TP-LINK Model: TL - WR845N Color: White Antenna: 3 Size/ weight: 14.4 x 23 x 3.5 cms/ 281 grams

Pros Cons It has a stable and wide area coverage. The connectivity could be better. The router has parental controls.

4. TP - Link Archer C54 AC 750 - B08FYJKGSX The vital aspect of this router is the dual-band. Therefore, the number of users on this device is split between the bands. Since each bar has a smaller number of users, it results in higher reliability and speed. Further, the rate is also higher at 750 Mbps. With 4 antennas, you get far-reaching coverage and smooth HD streaming. Suitable for small offices or small groups. Specifications Brand: TP-LINK Model: Archer C24 Colour: White Size/ weight: 10.7 x 11.4 x 2.5 cms/ 400 grams

Pros Cons You get a speedy connection. It can have better signal strength. It has dual-band support.

5. ASUS RT AC53 With a 3-antenna dual-band design, this Wi-Fi router has a speed of 750 Mbps. Access point mode is a unique feature incorporated in this model. It enables Wi-Fi range extension after bypassing physical obstacles that hinder Wi-Fi transmission. Streaming of HD 3D is smooth due to the 5 Ghz band. The operating system is Asus RT, and the router app can be downloaded to your smartphone. Router setup, managing network traffic, and diagnostics can be done using your smartphone. Specifications Brand: ASUS Model: RT-AC53 Colour: Cheque Black and White Size/ weight: 3.33 x 19 x 12.33 cms/ 750 grams

Pros Cons There is an access point mode. Installation service can be improved.

6. Netgear RR120-100INS AC1200 -B075GFP9DH At 1200Mbps speed, this router has a large coverage area, and the Wi-Fi signal connectivity is good at every nook and corner of a large house. With a Dual-band, 2-antenna design, it is good enough for smooth multiple-user HD streaming. In addition to Wi-Fi, it has 4 LAN + 1 WAN port. Windows operating system is compatible with most ISPs (Internet service providers). Specifications Brand: Netgear Model: R6120 -100UKS Colour: Black Size/ weight: 10.9 x 17.9 x 21.9 cms/ 250 grams

Pros Cons The router provides 1200 Mbps speed. The connectivity system and Parental control are average. It has a wide Wi-Fi coverage area.

7. Xiaomi MI 4A Dual Band With 4 Omni directional antennae and a speed of 1200 Mbps, this model has built-in parental control and Anti-hacking features. Very competitively priced in its category, its recyclable casing and 1-year warranty make procurement of this item attractive to some. It can connect to most devices like laptops, Smart television, smartphones, PCs, etc. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi Model: DVB4230GL Colour: White Weight: 450 grams

Pros Cons The router offers Parental control and an Anti-hacking feature. The router is comparatively bulky. You get a year’s warranty on the router.

8. TP - Link DECO M5 A mesh type, 1300 Mbps, dual-band wireless router, gives a 2000sft coverage. It incorporates Antivirus and Parental controls and works with Amazon Echo/Alexa. No dead zones provide a seamless Wi-Fi experience without loss of connectivity. This router is suitable for many users in an office, where devices like Laptops are carried around. Multiple routers can be easily added. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Model: DECO M5 (1 pack) Colour: White Size/ Weight: 12 x 12 x 3.8 cms/ 200gms

Pros Cons It has excellent and effective kids support and parent controls. The user interface needs to be fixed. The range can be increased by adding multiple units.

9. Netgear R6850 AC 2000 Mbps Access point mode is a unique feature of this mode. Wherever Wi-Fi signals are blocked due to physical obstruction, this mode enables you to bypass the same and have seamless Wi-Fi operation. With Dual-band, 3 Antenna, and Windows OS, this item works with most ISPs (Internet service providers). Specifications Brand: Netgear Model: R6850 Colour: Black Size/ Weight: 15.09 x 5.44 x 23.3 cms/ 377 grams

Pros Cons The router can be mounted on wall. It does not have a good signal range.

10. TP-Link Archer AX11000 A futuristic-looking, very high-performance router has been specifically designed for online gaming. It has a very low latency which is extremely important for gaming. Added to this is the game accelerator and game dashboard function. At an ultra-fast speed of 10 Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 next-generation connectivity, this router is remarkable and a cut above the rest. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa. Even though expensive, it is a must-have for online gaming enthusiasts. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Model: AX11000 Colour: Black Size/ Weight: 28.8 x 28.8 x 18.4 cms/ 1 Kg 200 grams

Pros Cons The router is designed with three bands. The router is expensive.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 D-Link DIR 615 It has Omni directional antenna. It comes with 4 LAN Ports. The router has Advanced security support. Xiao-mi Mi Smart Route-r 4C Multiple device connectivity is possible. You can allocate the Bandwidth. You get proper Parental control. TP Link N300 It has a wide coverage area. The product is easy to set up. The router gives good signal strength. TP- Link Archer C54 AC 750 The product comes with dual-band support. You get a smooth HD streaming facility. It has a broader coverage area. ASUS RT AC53 It has an Access point Mode. The router’s App can be accessed over smartphone. It is designed with four antennas Netgear RR120-100INS AC1200 It supports multipl-user systems. The Wi-Fi coverage is excellent. You get four LANs and 1 WAN port. Xiaomi MI 4A Dual Band You get a speed of 1200 Mbps. It has designated parental controls. The product has a one-year warranty TP- Link DECO M5 The router has a dual-band system. It has a wide network coverage area. You get a kids’ support ecosystem. Netgear R6850 AC 2000 Mbps The router can be wall mounted. It has an Access point mode. It works with most ISPs. TP- Link Arche-r AX11000 It has a great aesthetic appeal. It is designed with a futuristic model. The router is great for online gaming.

Best overall product The sheer range of offers for routers is vast. Each person will have a specific condition, and one of the above models could satisfy the same. Routers for homes and small offices have been covered. Enterprise, Core, and Edge router types have yet to be described. But if a selection must be made, my choice will be TP-Link DECO M5. It has almost all the features required for a router. With 2000sft coverage, 1300Mbps speed, Dual-band, Antivirus, and Parental control, suitable for many users, and seamless Wi-Fi, it has been designed to include all basic functional requirements. The ease of extending the Wi-Fi coverage area is a case in point. Added to this is the interfacing with Amazon Alexa for tech-savvy individuals. Best value for money Xiaomi MI 4A dual-band with 4 omni-directional Antennae, a speed of 1200Mbps, Parental control, and Anti-hacking features are the best value for money. Housed in a casing of recyclable material, it prevents unauthorized access. It can interface with all types of devices like PC, laptops, smartphones, etc. The router price of ₹1799 is value for money. However, please note that choice is subjective. How do i find the perfect router? Firstly, you need to be clear about your present requirements and those for the foreseeable future. Please read through this article. You can pick a model that meets these requirements after reading the product description in detail on the website. There may be some technical terms that require clarification. Bonafide reviews of the product from various forums and YouTube, and informal chats with work colleagues and friends, could help you finalize your selection. Finally, remember product warranties. Routers are in the space of fast-changing technologies. We must note that in the short or medium term, the product you had chosen has become outdated, and you must go through this purchase cycle all over again. Predictions in the field of consumer electronics do come true, but sometimes at a pace much faster than expected. Coupled with this, your requirements may change to keep pace with the outside world.