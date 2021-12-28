10 New Year gifting options in fashion that will delight women

In a few days, we will be ringing in the New Year. There will be fun and frolic everywhere, as people will be seen ushering in the new year with a renewed hope, vigour and passion. It is also that time of the year when we surprise and try to delight our loved ones with gifts. If you're someone who is running late in buying gifts for your loved ones, especially women, then fret not. We have a fail-safe" gifting option to make this new year special for the women in your life.



In view of women's penchant for clothing and other fashion accessories, we would suggest you to shop for them. If you take some load off shopping from the head of women then it is 100% likely to impress and delight them. From gifting them boots, a gorgeous muffler to delighting them with a nice wrist watch, there are lots of options to choose from.

Fashion accessories and apparels can now be delivered at the doorstep of your loved ones with the help of just a click of the button. To make things easier, we have curated a list of classy apparels and fashionable fashion accessories for you. Take a look.



1. AlexaStar Faux Shearling Women's Classic Boot

This pair of boots has sole made from polyvinyl chloride material. On the outside, the material used is high-quality faux shearling. It is easy to wear and comfortable to walk in. Besides, it can take the overall look of any attire up by many notches. You must also check out the amazing colour variants available in this pair of boots.



2. MANRA Women Woolen V-Neck Full Sleeve Fur Neck Shrug

This woollen shrug with full-sleeves is love at first sight. It is made from 100% acro wool and is very warm. The fabric feels soft and comfortable on skin. An easy-to-wear apparel, this woollen shrug elevates one's personal style and also keeps one adequately cosy, thus eliminating the need of layering up.



3. The Souled Store Pink Orange Stripes Multicolour Solid Women Knitted Sweaters

This sweater is from a homegrown brand called The Souled Store. It is made from 100% cotton and has a loose fit, allowing one to feel more at ease and comfortable. Besides, the fabric feels soft on skin. Also, the stunning colour contrast in stripes is what makes this apparel look so attractive and edgy. It is recommended to hand wash this piece of garment.



4. Cazibe Women's Quilted

This quilted jacket is made from rayon material and offers a stunning regular fit. It keeps one adequately warm in even colder temperatures. It comes with a non-removable hoodie also. The colour variants available in this jacket are super vibrant and fun. It is recommended to hand wash this jacket.



5. SICHAYA Embroidered Black Washed Linen Culottes

This pair of culottes is made of linen fabric and look extremely stylish. One is likely to live in this apparel all day long, as it combines both utility and style seamlessly. It is available in a stunning black colour and features a delicate print on both sides. The apparel has a loose fit and offers enough room for ventilation.



6. Vincent Chase by Lenskart

This pair of full rim cat eye sunglasses is made from stainless steel. It is stylish, trendy and has a sporty vibe to it. It is lightweight and you will also find a scratch coating on top of it. Besides, it comes with the promise of blocking 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm. Given how fashionable this pair of sunglasses is and how it also protects one's eyes from the harmful rays, it makes for an ideal gifting option.



7. Ravaiyaa Women's Acrylic Hand Knitted Scarf Long Scarves

This scarf for women is made from acrylic fabric and looks very soothing to the eyes. The fabric is both comfortable and soft on skin. It is available in quite a few stunning colours, all of them sporting the same pattern. It looks modern and spells elegance.



8. Teal By Chumbak Ombre Aztec Watch

This stunning-looking watch from Chumbak makes for a decent and elegant wear. It has a round dial of gold colour. Whereas, the strap of the watch sports an interesting and eye-catching pattern. The display type of this watch is analog and the movement type of this watch is quartz. It is also water-resistant up to 30 meters and comes with one year warranty.



9. Levi's Women Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt offers a regular fit and comes with an attached hoodie. Available in a stunning black colour with a feel-good slogan, this sweatshirt is a cool pick for everyday wear and makes for a fun gifting option. Made from cotton polyblend fabric, it feels soft on skin.



10. Aaishwarya White & Purple Feather Tassel Metal Dangle & Drop Earring Combo

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

