5 best Pepe Jeans' denims for men: Shopper's guide

Summary:
A good pair of jeans means the one that has a great fit and provides optimum comfort. These are two factors all are particular about, including men. A pair of jeans is one such garment that a person buys thinking that they will get good wear out of it for years to come. The flattering fit of the apparel infuses one with confidence. One should never compromise on the quality of fabric. It should be breathable, stretchy and durable as well. A wardrobe essential, it is a must that you build an enviable collection of jeans. Just in case, if you're one of those who just has a collection of jeans in only black and blue colours, then it's time to change that.
To help you with some options, we have listed down some pair from Pepe Jeans for men below. They come in different colour options. Pepe Jeans is one brand that is known for offering comfort, quality and confidence too. Scroll below to take a look at our selections. They all are made from great quality and durable fabric.
Pepe Jeans Men's Slim Jeans
Looking for a pair of jeans that is both durable and comfortable to wear? Your search is likely to end with this one. It is available in slim fit and has a mid-rise waistline. The fit of the garment is amazing. You can wear this in your everyday wear. There are two striking colour options available in this one. It can be machine washed.
Pepe Jeans Men's Slim Jeans
This pair of slim fit jeans is available in blue colour. It is made from denim fabric and has a great fit. There are many size options available in this one. The fit of the garment is great. It can be worn in your daily wear. There are pockets both in the front and the back. Besides, the best thing is that it can be machine washed.
Pepe Jeans Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
Made from cotton blend material, this pair of jeans comes in regular fit. It is available in light blue colour option. Men can wear this in their everyday wear. This is a pair of jeans that you can wear all day long without feeling the need to change into something more comfortable. You will be able to wear this pair of jeans for years to come.
Pepe Jeans Men Jeans
Fan of low waist jeans? Then this pair of jeans will make for a great addition. It is available in grey colour and has a tapered fit. If you're looking to break the monotony of black and blue jeans in your wardrobe, then this pair will indeed make for a great addition. Besides, the fabric of the garment is of great quality. Hence, you will be able to wear these jeans years down the lane.
Pepe Mens 5 Pocket Whiskered Effect Jeans
This pair of jeans is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane materials. It comes with a zip fly and button closure. There are many colour options available in this one. The garment features whiskered effect. It has a relaxed fit and there are five pockets in this one. Besides, it can be machine washed. It is a good purchase.
|Product
|Price
|Pepe Jeans Mens Jeans
|Pepe Jeans Men's Slim Fit Jeans (PM206048Q031_Dark Used_38) Blue
|Pepe Jeans Men's Slim Jeans (PM206796A173_Light 22_34)
|₹ 1,368
|Pepe Jeans Men's Regular Jeans (PM207037Q071_Grey Used
|₹ 1,899
|Pepe Jeans Men's Relaxed Fit Cotton Jeans (PIMC0003495JTBLKSTR_34_Black_34)
|₹ 2,069
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.