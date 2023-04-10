Sign out
5 collar t-shirts for your everyday wear

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 10, 2023 16:37 IST

Summary:

Collar t-shirts make for a smart and attractive sartorial option. Read on to see our best picks.

Collar t-shirts look smart and chic on women from all age groups.

Collar t-shirts make for a smart sartorial option. A perfect everyday wear option, your look can never go wrong with a polo t-shirt on. Whether it is your zoom interview meet or an impromptu date night, you can always trust a collar t-shirt to make you look presentable and stylish. You can have a bunch of collar t-shirts in your wardrobe and still have room for many more. Sneakers are one of the most preferred choices for footwear when wearing a polo t-shirt, for it lends a sporty vibe to any look.

We have picked up a few collar t-shirts for both men and women from Amazon. The best part is all of them come in a range of colours. Their fits are great and the comfort factor that they provide is always amazing. Besides, the material they are made from is soft and breathable. Add them to your cart to elevate your everyday style.

Van Heusen Men's Regular Fit Polo
This polo t-shirt from Van Heusen is designed for men. It is available in many colour options. The fit of the garment is flattering and the material is both soft and breathable. Comfortable to wear and stylish too, this will amp up your everyday style effortlessly. One can see the logo of the brand in the front as well.

Van Heusen Athleisure Men Polo T-Shirt - 100% Combed Cotton - Antiviral, Ultra Soft, Short Sleeve_60045_Racing Red_S
4 (520)
20% off
998 1,249
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Solid Regular Fit Cotton Polo
This polo t-shirt for men is available in slim fit. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both breathable and lightweight. It can easily be your go-to comfort wear. Besides, t-shirts that come with a collar always manage to look smart and attractive. There are many solid colour options available in this one. You will feel spoiled for choice.

U.S. POLO ASSN. HALF SLEEVE COLLAR TEE, M ( USTS5800_MAROON_M )
4 (3,351)
49% off
809 1,599
Buy now

METTLE Women Maroon Polo Collar T-Shirt
This polo collar t-shirt for women is available in super attractive light wine colour. The garment ranks high on both style and comfort. The fit of the garment is just amazing. You can wear it as your daily wear and round off the look with a pair of jeans and sneakers. It makes for a great sartorial choice too.

METTLE Women Maroon Polo Collar T-Shirt
899
Buy now

Jockey Women's Regular Fit Polo
This polo t-shirt for women is made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex fabrics. It is available in regular fit. The apparel is available in multiple colour options and all of them feature a dainty print on them. It will elevate your everyday style and comfort is another factor that this garment ranks high on. Add it to your wardrobe now.

Jockey Women's Regular fit Polo (UL34_Assorted Ballet Pink Printed XL)
3.8 (28)
1,198
Buy now

US POLO Womens Women Polo Shirt
A classic polo t-shirt in white colour is always a welcome addition to the wardrobe of women. This one comes in classic fit and features the logo of the brand in the front. The material it is made from is both soft and breathable. You can wear this with literally any bottom wear and you will look smart.

USPOLO Womens Women's Classic Fit Polo Shirt (AWPO001BRIGHT White Large)
11% off
1,072 1,199
Buy now
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

