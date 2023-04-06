Round neck t-shirts: Top 5 picks that deserve spot in your wardrobe

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Round neck t-shirts are a wardrobe staple without which most of us can't imagine our wardrobe without. Agree? It is very much possible that a good 60% to 70% of your collection comprises just t-shirts alone, especially the round neck ones. Easy-breezy to slip into, one can wear these all day long - throughout the year - without complaint. Round neck t-shirts are a versatile garment. You can dial up or dial down your look, depending on the occasion and the mood.
A popular choice of clothing, if you're looking to introduce some to your wardrobe collection, then our list below will come in handy, it has t-shirts for both men and women. They are all made from super breathable and lightweight fabrics that are also soft to touch. Beating summer blues will be easy in these t-shirts. Take a look at our selections below.
GLOOT by Nykaa Men's Active Lite Running and Gym T-Shirt
This round neck t-shirt is available in a slew of attractive solid colours. The fit of the garment is simply impeccable. It is made from a fabric that is anti-odour and dries quickly. It also gives protection against the sun. perfect to wear when heading out to gym or going for a run, this will keep your cool and dry for long.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Striped Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt
This is a good t-shirt to introduce to your collection. It features a stripe pattern all over it and is available in attractive colour options. One can also see the logo of the brand in the front. Made from 100% cotton material of fine quality, this one is super breathable and soft to touch. It has a crew neck and is designed for men.
SHAUN Women T-Shirt (103WTS6_$P_Pack of 6)
Introduce this pack of six t-shirts and you will be pretty much sorted for the season. All the apparels have half sleeves and features a striking print on them. They have a round neck and are made from cotton blended material that is both soft and breathable. The colours of the t-shirt are all different from each other and look striking.
Pooplu Women's Plain Cotton Round Neck Pack of 5 Combo Cotton T Shirt
This pack of 5 t-shirts is designed for women. All the apparels are available in solid colour options and they all look super attractive. Made from cotton material, these t-shirts are perfect to wear in the summer season when the heat is scorching to beat the blues away. The breathability and softness of fabric will keep you comfortable all day long.
Enamor Athleisure Antimicrobial Finish Cotton Activewear Sports Tshirt
This t-shirt is designed to be worn when playing a sport or hitting a gym. The fabric of the apparel has an anti-microbial finish and is made using antibacterial technology. It will keep odour at bay, making you feel fresh and fragrant all day long. There are many colour options available in this one. The apparel has a round neck.
|Product
|Price
|GLOOT by Nykaa Men's Active Lite Running and Gym T-Shirt with Sun Protection | Anti-Odour | Quick Dry | Round Neck Half Sleeves Tee - GLPRN02 (Navy,L)
|₹ 1,298
|U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Comfort Fit Stripe 100% Cotton T-Shirt Pack of 1 (I689-010-ST_LT.Grey Mel/Black_M)
|₹ 999
|SHAUN Women T-Shirt (103WTS6_ASZCPY44_Multicolored_XL_Pack of 6)
|₹ 1,274
|Womens Round Neck Half Sleeves Cotton T Shirts in Combo Pack of 5 with Black Tshirts. Stylish, Casual Tshirts
|₹ 2,197
|Enamor Athleisure Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve Round Neck Antimicrobial Finish Breathable Stretch Cotton Activewear Sports Tshirt for Women - A301 (A301_Mauve Grey/Life Circle Graphic_M)
|₹ 949
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.