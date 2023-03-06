5 sweatshirts for men that rank high on comfort and style

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Sweatshirts are one of the most worn garments in the winter season - both as an innerwear and outerwear option. They are easy to slip into, can be worn through the winter season and even in the initial few days of spring season. A comfortable sartorial option, it is always a nice idea to introduce stylish options to one's collection from time to time. A good sweatshirt can be your perfect loungewear too. It can keep you adequately warm too. They come with pockets and hoodies that allow you to keep your hands and head warm.
Planning to build an enviable collection of sweatshirts? Our list below will come in handy. They are all made from cotton blend fabrics, are lightweight and come in nice fits. We have rounded up some options from Snapdeal. They come at budget-friendly prices and all look striking in appearance. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.
UrbanMark Men Regular Fit High Neck Zipper Full Sleeves Sweatshirt-Mustard
This sweatshirt is available in regular fit. Available in a striking mustard colour option, this one has a high neck and comes with a zipper closure. The fit of the garment is great. There are also pockets in the front wherein you can place your hands to keep them warm. It is made from cotton blend fabric and can easily become your go-to comfort wear.
UrbanMark Men Regular Fit Solid Full Sleeves Hooded Sweatshirt-Red
Available in striking solid colour options - mustard, red and blue - this one comes with a hoodie with drawstrings. It is perfect for everyday wear and will keep one adequately warm too. There is a kangaroo pocket in the front in which you can carry your smartphone easily. This one is made using cotton blend fabric and is breathable and soft to touch.
UrbanMark Men Regular Fit Text Print Full Sleeves Round Neck Fleece Sweatshirt-Black
This sweatshirt is available in black colour option. It has a round neck and features a slogan written vertically on it. A smart and practical everyday wear option, men must definitely introduce this one to their winter collection. It is made using cotton blend material and is available in regular fit. Besides, you can find two pockets in this one in the front.
UrbanMark Men Regular Fit Colorblock Full Sleeves Hooded Sweatshirt-Black & Mustard
This colour block sweatshirt in black and mustard makes for a cool and smart option. It comes with a hoodie. It has ‘gratitude’ written over it in the front. Men from different age groups will look nice dressed up in this one. The fabric of the garment is cotton blend and it is super breathable. You can also be assured of feeling warm in this apparel.
UrbanMark Men Regular Fit Text Print Full Sleeves Round Neck Fleece Sweatshirt-Olive
Simple garment with a nice fit, this sweatshirt is perfect for everyday wear. It is available in olive colour and has a slogan written on it. There are two pockets in this one and it is made from cotton blend material that is both soft and breathable. Easy to slip into and warm, it is a must buy.
|Product
|Price
|Urbanmark - Mustard Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Sweatshirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 699
|Urbanmark - Red Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Sweatshirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 699
|Urbanmark - Black Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Sweatshirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 799
|Urbanmark - Black Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Sweatshirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 799
|Urbanmark - Olive Cotton Blend Regular Fit Men's Sweatshirt ( Pack Of 1 )
|₹ 799
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.