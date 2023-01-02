Sweatshirts for women: Look out for ones that come in flattering fits

Sweatshirts are a wardrobe essential in winter season.

Throughout the winter season, women wear sweatshirts both as an innerwear and outerwear to keep one warm and cosy. One must own a good collection of sweatshirts in different fits and styles to keep things fun. You can make a statement with a sweatshirt too. If it comes in a nice fit, then you're likely to feel more comfortable and confident in your skin. Have a mix of everything in your wardrobe - sweatshirts with and without hoodies and the ones that come in solid and printed styles. We have curated a list of sweatshirts for women that we hope our readers will love and pick from. They all come in striking colours and have amazing fits. They are from the likes of Adidas, Puma, Levi's and so on. The quality of the fabirc is durable too. Scroll on to take a look at our selections for you.



Puma Women Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt from Puma is available in a striking colour variant of blue. It will keep you warm, yes, and at the same time, it will look pretty on women from different age groups. It comes in a flattering fit and has a hoodie with drawstrings too. You will love the fabric of this apparel that is super soft to touch.

Levi's Women Sweatshirt

This Levi’s sweatshirt for women has a crew neckline. It features a nice print on it and makes for a nice pick. It comes in a lovely shade of pink. Women can wear this in their daily wear. It will keep them warm and comfortable throughout the day. It is made from cotton material and is soft to touch.

Adidas Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is something that you can wear when working out or lounging around. The amazing fit of the garment lets you make movements in a hassle-free manner. It features the name of the brand in front and is made from cotton fabric. It has a crew neckline and is made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester fabrics.

Kazo Women Sweatshirt

A pretty sweatshirt from Kazo, it will make for a nice addition to your winter collection. It is made from polyester fabric and is a durable pick for sure. It has a round neck and super flattering fit. The self designed pattern on it looks nice and striking. It is available in maroon colour. Do buy it to amp up everyday look effortlessly.

US Polo Association Women Wine Crew Neck Embellished Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt from US Polo is made from fine quality cotton fabric. It has a crew neck and is available in wine colour. The fabric is soft to touch and is designed to keep one warm too. The name of the brand features in the front. It is perfect to wear in daily and casual wear. A must-buy apparel, this one will look good on women from different age groups.

Price of sweatshirts for women at a glance:

Sweatshirts Price Puma Women Sweatshirt ₹ 1,749 Levi's Women Sweatshirt ₹ 999 - ₹ 1,050 Adidas Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt ₹ 2,999 Kazo Women Sweatshirt ₹ 1,749 US Polo Association Women Wine Crew Neck Embellished Sweatshirt ₹ 919 - ₹ 1,264