Story Saved
New Delhi 17oCC
Monday, Jan 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Jan 02, 2023
New Delhi 17oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Sweatshirts for women: Look out for ones that come in flattering fits

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jan 02, 2023 22:09 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Sweatshirts make for a comfortable wear in winter season. Read on to see our favourite picks for women.

product info
Sweatshirts are a wardrobe essential in winter season.

Throughout the winter season, women wear sweatshirts both as an innerwear and outerwear to keep one warm and cosy. One must own a good collection of sweatshirts in different fits and styles to keep things fun. You can make a statement with a sweatshirt too. If it comes in a nice fit, then you're likely to feel more comfortable and confident in your skin. Have a mix of everything in your wardrobe - sweatshirts with and without hoodies and the ones that come in solid and printed styles.

We have curated a list of sweatshirts for women that we hope our readers will love and pick from. They all come in striking colours and have amazing fits. They are from the likes of Adidas, Puma, Levi's and so on. The quality of the fabirc is durable too. Scroll on to take a look at our selections for you.

Puma Women Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from Puma is available in a striking colour variant of blue. It will keep you warm, yes, and at the same time, it will look pretty on women from different age groups. It comes in a flattering fit and has a hoodie with drawstrings too. You will love the fabric of this apparel that is super soft to touch.

cellpic 50% off
Puma Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt (84983179_Blue Wash_L)
50% off
1,749 3,499
Buy now

Levi's Women Sweatshirt
This Levi’s sweatshirt for women has a crew neckline. It features a nice print on it and makes for a nice pick. It comes in a lovely shade of pink. Women can wear this in their daily wear. It will keep them warm and comfortable throughout the day. It is made from cotton material and is soft to touch.

cellpic 58% off
Levi's Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt (86324-0047_Pearl Blush Pink_XL)
3.3 (3)
3.3 (3)
58% off
1,050 2,499
Buy now

Adidas Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is something that you can wear when working out or lounging around. The amazing fit of the garment lets you make movements in a hassle-free manner. It features the name of the brand in front and is made from cotton fabric. It has a crew neckline and is made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester fabrics.

cellpic 50% off
Adidas Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt (HL2071_ALUMIN/SILVMT_XS)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

Kazo Women Sweatshirt
A pretty sweatshirt from Kazo, it will make for a nice addition to your winter collection. It is made from polyester fabric and is a durable pick for sure. It has a round neck and super flattering fit. The self designed pattern on it looks nice and striking. It is available in maroon colour. Do buy it to amp up everyday look effortlessly.

cellpic 50% off
Kazo Quilted Sweatshirt Maroon
50% off
1,749 3,490
Buy now

US Polo Association Women Wine Crew Neck Embellished Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from US Polo is made from fine quality cotton fabric. It has a crew neck and is available in wine colour. The fabric is soft to touch and is designed to keep one warm too. The name of the brand features in the front. It is perfect to wear in daily and casual wear. A must-buy apparel, this one will look good on women from different age groups.

cellpic 50% off
US Polo Association Women Wine Crew Neck Embellished Sweatshirt, Off White, M
3.4 (4)
3.4 (4)
50% off
1,149 2,299
Buy now

Price of sweatshirts for women at a glance:

 SweatshirtsPrice
 Puma Women Sweatshirt  1,749
 Levi's Women Sweatshirt  999 -  1,050
 Adidas Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt  2,999
 Kazo Women Sweatshirt  1,749
 US Polo Association Women Wine Crew Neck Embellished Sweatshirt  919 -  1,264

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide for best electric kettles in India
Purses for men should be compact, have enough space for cards, cash and coins
Best Motorola phones with 16MP front cameras
10 best mouth-cover muzzles for dogs: Buyer's guide
Best Dr Physio digital massagers you can buy
fashion FOR LESS