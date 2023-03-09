Sweatshirts for men: Pick up cool, smart ones to amp up everyday style

Sweatshirts for men are a wardrobe staple in winters.

Sweatshirts are everyone’s go-to comfort wear in the winter season. The comfiest outerwear and flattering garment to wear beneath a coat/ blazer/ trench coat/ jacket, this sartorial option is indeed a wardrobe staple. It is always best to look for sweatshirts in different styles. One must have an eclectic mix of sweatshirts in solid colours, with slogans on it, with stripes and prints on them and so on. Besides, fabric quality makes for an important consideration too. It should be breathable, lightweight, soft and warm. The great thing is sweatshirts are garments one can wear at all times, day in and day out. We have picked up some sweatshirts for men in our list below. They come in many colour options and are made from finest quality fabrics. The fits of the garments are also flattering. Scroll on to take a look at our favourites. Happy shopping.



Puma Men's Wording Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt for men from Puma is a smart sartorial wear. It comes in black colour and has a slogan written on it in copper colour. A comfortable garment, it is cosy and warm enough to see you through chilly winter days. The fit is amazing and it will definitely spruce up your style bar. It is made from cotton blend fabric.

Van Heusen Men Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt for men will look flattering, and how! Its fabric is ultra soft and will feel comfortable on skin. It has a crew neckline and has ribbed hemline and cuffs. Available in regular fit, this sweatshirt is available in many solid colour options. It is made from fine quality cotton material. One can also see the brand’s logo in the front. It is a must buy for sure.

Red Tape Men Navy Round Neck Sweatshirt

This colourblock sweatshirt for men looks super smart and attractive. It is made from a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester and fleece materials. What goes without saying is that the fabric of this garment is soft and breathable. The fit of the garment is flattering and it has a round neck. There are many colour variants available in this one. It makes for a good casual wear option.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt from the U.S. POLO will fetch you many compliments for your good taste in apparel. This one is made from soft and super skin-friendly cotton fabric. It has a crew neckline and is available in navy colour. Available in regular fit, this one makes for a perfect sweatshirt to snuggle in and feel warm. It can be machine washed.

XYXX Men's Cruze French Terry Cotton Sweatshirt

Made from 100% French cotton that is known for its soft quality and breathable fabric, this sweatshirt is a perfect 10 on 10. It is available in a slew of solid colour options and has a flattering fit. Thanks to the Intelli-Eaze technology, it feels super lightweight and keeps one warm too without weighing one down. An excellent choice as both outerwear and something to be thrown beneath a jacket or a coat, this sweatshirt will look good on men from different age groups.

Price of sweatshirts for men at a glance:

Apparels Price Puma Men's Sweatshirt ₹ 2,239.00 Van Heusen Men Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt ₹ 1,629.00 Red Tape Men Navy Round Neck Sweatshirt ₹ 869.00 - ₹ 988.00 U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt ₹ 1,243.41 - ₹ 1,499.00 XYXX Men's Cruze French Terry Cotton Sweatshirt ₹ 1,049.00