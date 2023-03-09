Amazon Christmas sale: Fetch handbags at up to 69% off

Handbags are a chic fashion accessory that can elevate one's overall look in a jiffy.

If there's one type of handbag that is perfect for everyday wear and is easy to carry then it has to be a sling bag. Whether you're going out for a movie date or to run some errands, a sling bag is the perfect pick to carry your few basic essentials in a clutter-free manner. Besides, you can enjoy the hands-free experience that it offers. The bags are generally lightweight and look chic as a fashion accessory. Irrespective of what attire you're wearing, a sling bag goes well with all. These bags will also make for a great gifting option given Christmas is round the corner. Your loved ones will be delighted to have them. Scroll on to see our favourite picks for you. The best part is they come at discounted rates, courtesy Amazon Christmas sale. So, go, shop in bulk. They will amp up your style too.



Caprese Women's Handbag

This sling bag for women from Caprese is available in many yummy solid colours. It is easy to carry, lightweight and super durable. A perfect everyday fashion accessory, this one has a spacious compartment and a pocket at the back too. A must buy, it comes at 60% off. The name of the brand is featured in the front of the bag as well.

MINISO Half Moon Solid Color Flap Buckle Women Crossbody Bag

This small crossbody bag looks chic, and how! It will instantly elevate the vibe of your overall look. It comes with a flap buckle closure and is available in the shape of a half moon. It is available in solid colour options like green, khaki and white. A lightweight bag, this one has a shoulder chain and is available at 17% off.

ADISA Women's & Girls' Sling Bag

This sling bag has two compartments and one pocket. It looks classy and will go with every attire. The inner material is made from polyester and outer material is polyurethane material. There are many colour options available in this one. Grab 67% off on it. It has a spacious room to stash in all your essentials.

Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bags

This sling bag is made from leatherette material. It has one main compartment and comes with an inner pocket. It has a twist lock as its closure type and the inner material of this bag is made from cotton. Whereas the outer material is made from polyurethane. Grab this classy-looking bag at 69% off.

PALAY® Sling Bag

This bag has a vibe about it and it is likely to elevate your look irrespective of what attire you are wearing. It is a lightweight bag that makes for a perfect everyday fashion accessory. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap and has a unique design. The bag has enough space to carry all your essentials without cluttering it. Grab 38% off on it.

Price of handbags at a glance:

Handbags Price Caprese Women's Handbag ₹ 2,149 MINISO Half Moon Solid Color Flap Buckle Women Crossbody Bag ₹ 650 ADISA Women's & Girls' Sling Bag ₹ 1,499 Envias Leatherette Side Sling Bags ₹ 1,499 PALAY® Sling Bag ₹ 1,069